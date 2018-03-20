Jack-Ups: Deep Dive Into Middle East & Caspian Sea Segment

Encouraged by the positive feedback on my series about the supply fundamentals of the floater segment of the offshore drilling market, I decided to continue the work and focus on the supply fundamentals of the jack-up market. There are more jack-ups than floaters so it’s more work both for me and for my readers to go through the material. However, I believe it is surely worth it. The ultimate goal is to establish a complete understanding of supply fundamentals of the offshore drilling market, which will help both investors and traders in offshore drilling stocks and, to a certain extent, for investors and traders in offshore support vessel stocks.

Just like in my work on the floater segment, the primary sources used were drillers’ fleet status reports, the InfieldRigs database and MarineTraffic. In this article, we will discuss the supply fundamentals of the key jack-up market – Middle East & Caspian Sea. Since there are many rigs involved, I decided to sort them by their managing companies so that it’s easy to see who the dominant force in the region is. Without further ado, let’s dive in.

Source: author's work, InfieldRigs

As you can see, this market segment has a few unfamiliar but dominant names. Abu Dhabi’s National Drilling Company (NDC) is a very big player in this market. ARO Drilling, a joint venture between Rowan (RDC) and Saudi Aramco (Private:ARMCO), is an emerging leader that will become dominant at the Saudi market in due time. Among U.S.-listed stocks, the strongest positions belong to Ensco (ESV), Noble Corp. (NE) and Rowan. Rowan is a sure front runner in this battle due to the joint venture that I mentioned above.

Another important player is Shelf Drilling, which is specialized on the jack-up market segment. However, Shelf Drilling has mostly older rigs, so a newcomer Borr Drilling, which has recently amassed a huge fleet of jack-ups, may soon be trying to gain a foothold in this market. Note that Borr Drilling decided to purchase Paragon Offshore so, while Paragon’s rigs have not been renamed yet, they’ll soon be listed under Borr Drilling’s management.

The list of working rigs shows that U.S.-listed drillers are facing heavy competition from local and international players in this market segment. Local governments want to develop their own industries: newer NDC rigs are built in Sharjah, ARO Drilling will be building its rigs locally. The competition from locals will only intensify. The only winner out of U.S.-listed companies (Ensco, Noble Corp., Rowan, Seadrill (SDRL)) is Rowan which has a partnership with Saudi Aramco. Other companies may face some pressure in the future.

Source: author's work, InfieldRigs

Meanwhile, there is a significant number of warm stacked rigs waiting for jobs. These jack-ups are of any class you’d like: standard, premium, high-spec… There’s plenty of supply so dayrates are under pressure. In theory, standard jack-ups built in the seventies and eighties should soon leave the scene, but we do not yet observe this phenomenon. In fact, many of them are working, and some others are kept in ready-to-work state. Interestingly, there are just a few cold stacked jack-ups in the region, compared to the number of working and cold stacked rigs:

Source: author's work, InfieldRigs

Most likely, all these cold stacked rigs are scrapping candidates. It is hard to imagine that they return to work when so many warm stacked rigs are available. Also, we should keep in mind that Borr Drilling will likely target the Middle East segment, so more modern rigs may be on the way to the market.

Conclusion: there’s plenty of work in the Middle East & Caspian Sea segment, but the number of available rigs outweighs the number of jobs. Older jack-ups are reluctant to leave the scene, and, in fact, many are working now. U.S. - listed drillers face heavy local competition. Rowan is ahead of every other U.S. – listed company due to the breakthrough joint venture with Saudi Aramco. In short, I’m cautiously optimistic on the future dynamics of the Middle East & Caspian Sea, but the full-blown recovery is not here yet.

