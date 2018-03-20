Aurnia Pharmaceuticals: Creating Value While Executing Its Business Strategy

Aurinia continues to create value as it executes upon its business strategy.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) is a Canadian clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Victoria, British Columbia, focused on the development of its lead drug, voclosporin.

My last article on Aurinia was published on October 30, 2017, which reported on Aurinia's presentation and outline of its new clinical programs during its October 20, 2017 R&D Day.

Since his appointment as Chairman and CEO of Aurinia in February of last year, Richard Glickman has been transforming Aurinia from a company with a single treatment indication for voclosporin in its Phase 3 AURORA clinical trial to treat Lupus Nephritis into a company with multiple treatment indications, multiple formulations and multiple milestones providing news to investors to report on during the next number of years.

On March 15, 2018 Aurinia released its Q4 2017 and full year 2017 earnings and provided operational highlights. With cash and equivalents of $173.5 million as of December 31, 2017, management believes that it has sufficient financial resources to:

Fund its existing Lupus Nephritis ("LN") program, including its ongoing Phase III AURORA trial and file its NDA submission to the FDA; Conduct the planned Phase II trials for Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis ("FSGS") and Dry Eye Syndrome ("DES"); and Fund operations into 2020.

Aurinia's Business Strategy

As set out in its Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") filed on March 15, 2018 on www.sedar.com, Aurinia's stated business strategy is to optimize the clinical and commercial value of voclosporin and become a global biopharma company with a focused renal autoimmune franchise.

The key elements of Aurinia's corporate strategy include:

Advancing voclosporin through the AURORA Phase 3 clinical trial with anticipated completion of enrollment later this year with data readout in the fourth quarter of 2019;

Initiating a Phase II proof of concept trial in Q2 2018 for Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis ("FSGS");

Evaluate other voclosporin indications - while deploying the majority of its operational and financial resources to develop voclosporin for LN; and

Upon completion of the Phase IIa tolerability study of VOS for the treatment of Dry Eye Disease ("DES") (which trial is scheduled to begin in Q2 2018 with top line data available by the end of 2018), Aurinia will look at all options to create value with its proprietary nanomicellar ocular formulation of voclosporin in the human health field including, but not limited to, further development, out-licensing or divestiture while remaining focused on Aurinia's Nephrology efforts.

Aurinia continues to create value for its shareholders as it executes upon its business strategy.

Summary

Common Shares Outstanding: 84,052,000

Warrants outstanding: 6,543,000 (aver. strike price $3.00)

Options outstanding: 4,680,000 (aver. strike price Cdn. $4.80)

52-week share price low and high: $4.41 to $9.83

Current share price: $5.76 (at close of March 19, 2018)

Market cap: $480 million (based on outstanding common shares only)

Cash or cash equivalents: $173,500,000 as at December 31, 2017

Note: All currency references are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

AUPH data by YCharts

AURORA's Phase 3 Clinical Trial for the treatment of Lupus Nephritis

Management's summary of voclosporin's clinical program in the treatment of Lupus Nephritis ("LN") is briefly set out in the slide below (taken from Aurinia's October 20, 2017 R&D Day presentation).

The Phase 3 AURORA study design mimics Aurinia's successful Phase 2B study for the treatment of LN (using the low dose arm of the Phase 2B study).

During his March 15, 2018 call, Glickman indicated that enrollment in the Phase 3 AURORA study is expected to be completed in Q4 2018. This is a global 5 week study with over 320 patients in over 200 study sites currently activated throughout the world with 26 of 29 countries now initiated. The Company is continuing to enroll sites around the world and expects to see top-line trial result by the end of 2019.

Having obtained Fast Track Designation as well as Priority Review, Aurinia will submit rolling NDA submissions to the FDA beginning in H2 2018 (with the non-clinical section being initially submitted). It is anticipated that the final Clinical Section of its rolling NDA submission will be filed in H1 2020. Potential approval by the FDA of Voclosporin for the treatment of LN is anticipated by the end of 2020 or early 2021, and a commercial launch in 2021.

The Clinical & Regulatory timelines below are taken from the October 20, 2017 R&D Day Presentation.

The Company will also be initiating a 2 year extension study for patients in the Phase 3 AURORA trial with the first patient potentially entering the extension phase this June. Glickman indicated that the 2 year extension study will not impact Aurinia's timeline for Voclosporin's NDA submission for the treatment of LN or potential approval.

Estimated Global Annual Peak Sales for Voclosporin in the Treatment of LN

During its October 20th R&D Day, management estimated Voclosporin peak annual sales potential globally for the treatment of LN at $1.4 billion with approximately $1 billion representing the U.S. market alone.

LN is a very organized market with clearly defined patients as well as patient advocacy groups. Recently Aurinia announced that it was awarded the National Corporate Visionary Award from the Lupus Foundation of America.

Slide below taken from Aurinia's October 20, 2017 R&D Day.

2. Voclosporin: Expanded Treatment Indication for Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS)

During the October 20th R&D Day, Dr. James Tumlin, MD, director of the Georgia Nephrology Centre discussed Nephrotic Syndrome (FSGS/ MCD) which is a collection of symptoms that indicate kidney disease (and diagnosed using 5 clinical criteria including high levels of proteinurea).

On kidney biopsy it has been found that 50% of patients with Nephrotic Syndrome have Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) or Minimal Change Disease (MCD).

Dr. Tumlin believes FSGS and MCD will benefit from voclosporin's action in reducing proteinurea as the rapid decrease in proteinurea levels in FSGS and MCD is key to long-term renal survival. Studies have already demonstrated a clear benefit to these patients even if only partial remission in proteinurea levels is achieved.

More recently on March 15, 2018, the Company announced that it has decided to initially focus development efforts on FSGS which affects approximately 40,000 patients in the U.S., accounting for 30% of patients with nephrotic syndrome. Presumably the Company will decide at some future date whether to pursue any clinical studies using voclosporin to treat MCD.

Currently there are no proven therapies for FSGS in the U.S. or the European Union.

Aurinia's Phase II proof-of-concept trial for voclosporin FSGS will be initiated in Q2 2018. It will be an open label study of approximately 20 treatment naiive patients. It is expected that enrollment will take as long as 12 months. However, the company intends to have planned interim data readouts through the course of the trial.

Voclosporin's Absence of hyperkalemia as a side effect

Tacrolimus is currently used by physicians in the U.S. to treat patients with FSGS. Unfortunately, Tacrolimus has various serious side effects such as hyperkalemia. Clinical studies with Voclosporin suggest that it does not have such a side effect.

Competition for voclosporin in treating FSGS: Retrophin's drug sparsentan - scheduled to enroll patients in its Phase 3 trial for the treatment of FSGS in Q2 2018

Biopharmaceutical company, Retrophin Inc. (NASDAQ: RTRX) recently announced that it is about to begin enrollment for its Phase 3 trial for its drug sparsentan for the treatment of FSGS in Q2 2018, after announcing that it had reached an agreement with the FDA to use proteinuria as a primary endpoint for accelerated approval in FSGS. eGFR change from baseline remains the endpoint for full approval. For more details concerning sparsentan and the results of its Phase 2 studies, see Retrophin's January 2018 corporate presentation found on Retrophin's web site and here.

If all goes well for Retrophin, sparsentan may reach the market for the treatment of FSGS about two years ahead of Aurinia's voclosporin.

A lot of investors had previously avoided Retrophin because of its association with its former CEO Martin Shkreli who was recently sentenced to 7 years in prison for defrauding investors. See the March 9th, 2018 article discussing Shkreli's sentencing.

3. Voclosporin Ophthalmic Solution (VOS): Treatment of Dry Eye Syndrome ("DES")

Dry Eye Syndrome ("DES") is a chronic condition in which individuals do not produce enough lubrication on the ocular surface. It is more common in women and in the elderly, hence the growing market. The treatment usually involves the twice daily application of lubricants such as Restasis and Xiiora. The treatment of DES is a huge global market estimated to be in excess of $3.4 billion and growing. Restasis was approved and commercially launched in 1983 but has various flaws and side-effect. In 2016, Restasis was the market leader with sales in excess of $1.4 billion. On October 16, 2017, Restasis patents were invalidated on October 16th which allows potential generics into the market.

Shire's Xiiora was approved by the FDA for the treatment of DES in early 2016 and commercially launched in the U.S. in July, 2016.

Both Restasis and Xiiora have limited efficacy (20% to 30% respond to therapy) and require dosing twice daily by patients. As well, approximately 15% of patients report a burning sensation. Restasis has a very slow (2 to 4 month) efficacy onset compared to Xiiora's (2 to 8 weeks).

Aurinia's proprietary Voclosporin formulation for DES, called VOS, may actually prove to be a better drug than either Restasis or Xiiora for the treatment of DES.

The following slides are taken from Aurinia's October 20, 2017 R&D Day presentation.





VOS is a unique formulation for the treatment of Dry Eye

Aurinia's VOS is a unique nanomicellar formulation of voclosporin contianing 0.2% voclosporin designed to have improved potency, dosing, and tolerability in the treatment of DES compared to the market leader Restasis.

Aurinia has already completed Proof of Concept efficacy studies in dogs and has licensed out VOS for veterinarian use to Merck. As well, Aurinia has already conducted a Phase 1 dose-escalation study in 30 human subjects which showed that VOS has a favorable safety and tolerability profile. Among 5 patients tested with mild to moderate DES, preliminary hints of efficacy were observed after 14 days of treatment (compared to 2 to 4 months for Restasis). As well, there is evidence to suggest that VOS may be effective with once-daily dosage compared to twice daily dosage requirement for both Restasis and Xiidra.

Aurinia is planning a Phase 2a tolerability study of VOS against Restasis for DES to begin in Q2 2018 with data available before the end of the year.

VOS has its own separate intellectual property with patent protection until 2031.

During the October 20th R&D Day, management indicated it may wish to either proceed to conduct a Phase 2B study for VOS in the treatment of DES or simply monetize the asset. As noted in the Company's March 15, 2018 MD&A, Aurinia's focus will remain in nephrology.

Patent Protection and Market Exclusivity

As set out in its March 15, 2018 MD&A, Aurinia is moving to expand its voclosporin patent portfolio, including a use patent strategy (driven by AURA Phase IIb data) and a manufacturing patent strategy (based on Aurinia's manufacturing trade secrets.)

As of December 31, 2017, Aurinia owned over 160 granted patents related to cyclosporine analogs, including granted U.S. patents, covering voclosporin composition of matter, methods of use, formulations and synthesis, expiring between 2018 and 2024.

Aurinia anticipates that upon regulatory approval, patent protection for voclosporin will be extended in the United States and certain other major markets, including Europe and Japan, until at least October 2027 under the Hatch-Waxman Act in the U.S. and comparable laws in other countries. (including the Supplementary Protection Certificate program in the European Union).

Aurinia also expects to be available to add an additional six months of exclusivity related to pediatric studies currently being planned. Aurinia also expects to receive "new chemical entity" exclusivity for voclosporin in certain countries, which provides from five years in the U.S. to up to ten years in Europe of data exclusivity beyond the date of regulatory approval.

Aurinia has licensed the development and distribution rights to voclosporin for China, Hong Kong and Taiwan to 3SBio, Inc. This license is royalty bearing. Aurinia will also supply finished product to 3SBio, Inc. on a cost-plus basis.

As of December 31, 2017, Aurinia also owned two U.S. patents related to ophthalmic formulations of calcineurin inhibitors or mTOR inhibitors, including voclosporin, and one U.S. patent related to ophthalmic formulations of dexamethasone, which expire between 2028 and 2031. Aurinia also owns 15 corresponding granted patents and three corresponding patent applications in other jurisdictions.

As Voclosporin is a very difficult drug to manufacture, Aurinia has developed various trade secrets in the manufacturing process. Some of these trade secrets may be filed as patents in the future.

Milestones

One of the challenges facing Aurinia shareholders is the long wait between news including milestones to report. This became particularly true after Aurinia commenced its Phase 3 AURORA clinical trial to treat LN last year which would take a few years to complete. With the inclusion of the FSGS clinical trial as well as the VOS Phase 2a trial there will be more milestones to report on during 2018 and the following years. Each milestone has the potential to be a catalyst for Aurinia's stock price.

Recent Analyst Share Price Targets

March 16, 2018: Cantor Fitzgerald - Overweight $14 - $16

March 15, 2018: Canaccord Genuity - Speculative Buy $10.50

March 16, 2018: Mackie Research - $10.00 Speculative Buy, Top Pick

March 15, 2018: RBC Capital - Outperform, Speculative Buy $9.00

Summary

With a market cap of only $480 million, a healthy cash position, and its ongoing clinical trial programs for the treatment of LN, FSGS and Dry Eye, Aurinia continues to create value for shareholders while executing upon its business plan.

In my view, Aurinia continues to be an attractive takeover target given the attractiveness of its assets and low market cap.

Risks

Despite my bullish views on Aurinia, it remains a speculative buy and is subject to various risks, including poor trial results for its expanded indications, Phase 3 AURORA clinical trial failure, failure to obtain FDA, European or Japanese regulatory approvals, litigation risks, competition risks, voclosporin being the only substantial asset owned by Aurinia, potential IP or patent issues, general economic, market and other usual risks for a biotech company without revenues or any approved products. For further discussion of the risks involved, please carefully review the recent Form 40-F filed by Aurinia with the SEC and the March 15, 2018 MD&A filed on www.sedar.com.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AUPH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.