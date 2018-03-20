It Is Still Not Too Late To Pick Up Haemonetics In CY 2018

Haemonetics (HAE) is a leading player in the blood management solutions business, with presence in all areas of the blood supply chain. This company is focused on becoming#1 or #2 player in the most lucrative segments of blood management and in most profitable geographies. And at the same time, Haemonetics is also working towards steadily improving both its short term and long term operating performance.

Following the stabilization phase, Haemonetics is currently doing exceptionally well in the transformation phase of the 5-year turnaround plan. This is a product transformation story and not just a cost reduction story, like many other turnaround cases in the medical device industry.

Against this backdrop, I am presenting my detailed hypothesis for suggesting this company as an investment opportunity for 2018.

Plasma franchise continues to be a solid growth opportunity for Haemonetics in coming years.

Haemonetics currently accounts for more than 70% of the global market share in the plasma collections business, and provides plasma disposables, plasma collection devices, saline, anticoagulants, and plasma donor management software to commercial plasma centers, blood banks, and blood centers. The increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals derived from plasma components such as coagulation factors, immunoglobulin, A1P1 and ATIII, and albumin, is expected to increase blood plasma market by 6% to 8% annually (linked above).

It should be remembered that immunoglobulin or IgG is the standard of care for the neurological condition chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and for the immunological condition primary immune deficiency. And responsive patients continue to stay on this therapy for their lifetime. Improving diagnosis rates due to increased physician and patient awareness, earlier diagnosis, and switching to higher dose therapies, coupled with improved access, has played a fundamental role in making IgG demand a core growth driver for plasma collection business. Haemonetics has estimated that almost 130 plasma donations per year (linked above) are required to treat one CIDP or PID patient. Rapidly rising plasma demand - coupled with Haemonetics leadership position in this segment, constant focus on meaningful innovation, and potential on manufacturing and regulatory fronts - can allow the company to report growth rates even in excess of the overall market in the coming years.

Within this context, and with Haemonetics already having long 5 year to 7 year contracts with plasma fractionators, the company has been witnessing solid revenue growth for its plasma business - both in North America as well as across the world - in FY 2018 on YTD basis. Beyond this, we find customers aggressively increasing their fractionation capacity, either through acquisitions or capacity expansions. Based on these trends, Haemonetics is expected to serve over 600 centers in USA in year 2021, almost 50% more than the 400 centers (linked above) served by the company in FY 2017.

In FY 2017, almost 91% of the plasma franchise’s total revenues (linked above) were derived from sale of disposables, which is recurring purchase item for majority of customers. And even in 3Q18, disposables and software sales have been the prime revenue driver for this segment.

In the latest earnings release, the company has projected its plasma franchise revenues to rise by 5% in FY 2018 as compared to previous year. This estimate is at the higher end of the previously projected growth range of 3% to 5%.

Disruptive innovation is expected to bolster Haemonetics’ plasma franchise revenue and margin growth in coming years.

Currently, Haemonetics’ leading plasma collection system, PCS 2, accounts for almost 75% to 80% global market share (linked above) in this segment. While this device is almost in its second decade after launch, Haemonetics is getting all ready to disrupt the status quo and replace PCS 2 with PCS 300, also known as NexSys PCS device and NexLynk DMS system, and take the plasma business to all new different level.

With robust demand for plasma derived biopharmaceuticals, new product innovation in plasma franchise will subsequently boost revenues and margins, and finally prove to be the most important ROIC driver for Haemonetics.

Plasmapheresis System, NexSys PCS, has been approved by the FDA in July 2017. The company is currently testing these devices in customer experience programs and will subsequently be making limited market releases of the device to US customers. However, Haemonetics has planned to enter into the first commercial contract for NextSys device only after securing FDA approval for embedded NexLynk donor management software, which is anticipated in second half of 2018.

Why exactly is a market leader keen on replacing an already successful product with a more innovative product? The most important reason is staying relevant and further expanding share in the remaining 20% or so blood plasma collection market, which involves sophisticated customers such as Baxter BioLife (NYSE:BAX).

In the clinical trials and customer experience programs, NextSys PCS has been found to improve plasma yield for its customers and also boost overall productivity of the plasma collection center. At the same time the device, when combined with NexLynk DMS, can prove to be very effective in improving compliance rates and reducing mistakes and finally improve the overall donor experience. These characteristics will ensure that the cost per liter of plasma collected will be reduced and there will be higher probability of donor retention.

While NexySys and NexLynk together offer an optimal experience, the NexSys Device is supporting an open architecture that can work with any of the currently available DMS programs. So, the NexSys device can also be used by those plasma collectors that prefer to continue with their proprietary DMS systems.

Beyond this, the new device and software will further boost demand for Haemonetics’ disposable products such as bowl, bottle, and harness kits.

TEG 6s product line is expected to prove to be a game changer in the hemostasis management segment.

Haemonetics’ hospital business, differentiated in three segments of cell salvage, transfusion management, and hemostasis management, offers a broad suite of products, suitable for the current outcomes-based healthcare environment in USA. With the company focused on every product line and geography, the hospital business is proving to be a key revenue driver for the company. Haemonetics expects its FY 2018 hospital business revenues to be almost 6% higher (linked above) as compared to FY 2017.

Now, in the hospital business, cell salvage franchise is competing in a mature market while transfusion management is competing in an emerging market.

However, today, the hemostasis management is a fast growing market and Haemonetics has already become a leader in this segment. While TEG 5000 device has long been a strong player in this segment in USA, TEG 6 product line is slowly being recognized for its improved characteristics. So unlike TEG 5000, which requires a skilled operator and is not easily portable without disturbing the calibration, the TEG 6 product line is fully portable. Additionally, since the cartridge is self-contained in TEG 6 products, there is an almost complete elimination of the risk of contamination. It is definitely taking some time for developing market for TEG 6 product line. However, Haemonetics is confident that the overall hemostasis management segment can evolve and become a market with greater than $1.0 billion revenue potential (linked above) in coming years. Combined, the cell salvage, transfusion management, and hemostasis management has revenue potential of around $1.5 billion (linked above), which was 9 times Haemonetics’ FY 2017 revenues. This highlights the scope of growth available for Haemonetics’ hospital business. Haemonetics expects to surpass 14% YoY growth rate (linked above) for hemostasis management revenues in FY 2018.

Beyond this, Haemonetics is also working hard on revitalizing and further developing cell salvage market. Transfusion management is a very upcoming market segment, and Haemonetics plans to strengthen its position by offering integrated software solution, FUSION, which will be integration of its SafeTrace and BloodTrack products.

Complexity Reduction Initiative is the most recent cost optimization program launched by Haemonetics.

Haemonetics launched the Complexity Reduction Initiative with an aim of curtailing excessive people and non-people related costs and making resources available for value generating activities such as the launch of NexSys PCS clinical trials to generate evidence for its hospital based products, increasing manufacturing capacity, and hiring additional sales and marketing talent. This program is expected to cost the company $50 million-$60 million. However, the company expects almost $80 million worth of an annualized savings run rate (linked above) from this program, with a major part of the savings realized in FY 19 and FY 20.

Certain risks cannot be ignored while investing in Haemonetics.

Haemonetics’ blood center business has been witnessing rapid decline in revenues owing to drop in rate of transfusions as well as strategic exit of the company from unprofitable ventures outside USA. However, compared to FY 2017, we can say that the rate of revenue decline has moderated to 5% in FY 2018 on YTD basis, significantly lower than the 14% drop seen in FY 2017. Haemonetics also updated its blood center revenue decline guidance to 7% for FY 2018 (linked above), the lower end of the previously projected 7% to 10% range. And the company’s scientific advisory committee has projected a long-term decline in the blood center business to be in the range of flat to 3%.

It should be remembered that despite the negative trends, Blood Center has contributed almost 1/3 of Haemonetics’ FY 2017 revenues, with 33% coming from USA and remaining 67% from international markets (linked above). This implies that a significant chunk of the company’s revenues faces risk of long term decline.

What is driving profitability and cash flows for the blood center business, despite its declining revenues, is its razor-blade business model. This has allowed Haemonetics to earn approximately 87% of the blood center revenues (linked above) from sale of disposables, which are generally high margin products.

Pooled platelet collection as against apheresis platelets is slowly but surely making a comeback in Europe, while multi-dose apheresis platelet collections have been on a rise in Asia Pacific. This trend has highlighted the highly resilient nature of the blood collection business.

However, the company’s platelet disposables have been suffering a setback in Japan in FY 2018, as there has been increasing shift of the business towards a competitor’s double dose platelet collection technology.

Beyond this, Haemonetics is also facing uncertainty in demand for its blood management solutions. The increasing competition from peers such as Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), Fresenius (NYSE:FMS), Terumo, Maco Pharma, and others may slow down rate of product adoption for Haemonetics in coming quarters. Coupled with this are worries of the strengthening dollar, which have continued to have a negative impact on Haemonetics’ top line in past few quarters.

Despite these risks, I believe Haemonetics is a good investment opportunity in CY 2018.

Going beyond market leading position in the blood collection business and strong business fundamentals, I am also impressed by the strength of Haemonetics’ balance sheet. The company had total cash worth $251.6 million on its balance sheet at end of third quarter of FY 2018, significantly more than the $203.6 million seen at end of the second quarter of FY 2018. On the other hand, total debt, including short term and long term debt, stood at $270.1 million (linked above). The net operating cash flow of the company at end of 3Q18 was $197.3 million (linked above).

Haemonetics’ is currently trading at forward FY 2018 PE multiple of around 39.47x, which is definitely stretched as compared to the overall industry PE of 22x. But the prospects of the company, its differentiated product offerings, market leadership, and the strong financials seem to justify this premium valuation. Zacks has rated the company a “strong buy” and has set the target price for the company at $78.0 in its February 09, 2018 report. Morgan Stanley has raised its target price for the company to $77.0, while Barrington Research has raised its target from $57.0 to $71.0. The average consensus target price for the company, based on brokerages that issued ratings for Haemonetics in CY 2017, is close to $71.33.

We are also seeing some prestigious hedge funds such as Pinebridge Investments L.P and First Allied Advisory Services Inc increasing their stake in Haemonetics in the recent months. Other institutional investors have increased their holdings as well, among them Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, Swiss National Bank, Chilton Investment Co. LLC, and Teacher Retirement System of Texas.

Within this context, I believe that the Wall Street consensus target price is a pretty conservative estimate of Haemonetics’ growth potential. Based on its business fundamentals, the company may even surpass the target price of $78.0 set by Morgan Stanley in the next year. In this context, retail investors should definitely consider this stock while deciding on their equity investment strategy in 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.