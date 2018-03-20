NextEra Energy Has A Solid 2017

NextEra Energy (NEE) issued their latest 10-K on February 16. It was a stellar report.

Nextera is the largest electric utility by market capitalization (~$75 billion). Out of 47 other electric utilities, they are

The 8th most expensive on a current basis (PE 21.84) The 6th most expensive on a forward basis (FPE 19.10) 32nd lowest dividend (current yield is 2.78%)

The utility sector has been pretty beat-up since the market sell-off in February (please see my latest Utilities Week in Review for additional details)

Here is a diagram of their corporate structure from their latest annual report:

FPL is Florida Power and Light, which accounts for 70% of NEE's revenue. FPL is a clean energy company; natural gas supplies 71% of their power needs while nuclear accounts for the bulk of the remainder. The company's service area is mostly on Florida's east coast:

While the company experienced losses related to last year's hurricane, they were able to absorb most of the cost [emphasis added]:

In September 2017, Hurricane Irma passed through Florida causing damage throughout much of FPL's service territory, resulting in approximately 4.4 million of FPL's customers losing electrical service. FPL restored power to approximately 50% of its affected customers within one day and to approximately 95% of affected customers within seven days. In December 2017, following the enactment of tax reform, FPL used available reserve amortization to offset nearly all of the write-off of Hurricane Irma storm restoration costs, and FPL plans to partially restore the reserve amortization through tax savings generated during the term of the 2016 rate agreement.

NEER is focused exclusively on clean energy. They have projects across the U.S. and in Canada:

NEER accounted for 30% of NEE's revenue in 2017.

Let's delve into their financials, starting with their balance sheet, or, more precisely, their debt situation [data from Morningstar.com; author's calculations]:

The company's debt/asset ratio has declined a few percentage points over the last five years, indicating management has firm control over the company's finances. Also, debt is about 30% of the company's capital structure.

Next is the relevant data from their income statement:

Numerous utilities have had a difficult time growing gross revenue over the last five years. That's not the case with NEE, which has posted two years of very strong gains (2014 and 2017). There was a drop last year, but that appears to be a one-off. The company's rates are established in Florida through 2020; they are allowed to increase rates for each of the next three years. Next, notice that the company has expanded all its margins: the gross, operating, and net numbers all rose strongly over the last five years. Finally, the company has more than adequate EBITDA to cover interest expenses.

Finally, let's turn to their dividend information:

Their dividend payout ratio is very conservative, which should allow them to continue increasing their dividend (which they've done for the last eight years).

Nextera is one of the best looking utilities of the lot. They've grown revenue, increased margins, are in the right area of the market (clean energy), and have ample room to continue raising their dividend. This is a stock to consider.

