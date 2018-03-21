CoverDrive Still Expects Tesla Records In Q1

I'll end with a bear trap warning and an anecdote illustrating how Tesla and Jaguar differ in handling customer deposits.

In the mood for Moody's? A credit downgrade is inevitable, and the only question is "when."

The biggest wild card this time? China. Many mysteries lie behind the Great Wall.

With another month of data at hand, he's sharpened his pencil and has some new numbers.

Last month, CoverDrive sent me a note detailing his preliminary estimates for Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Q1 results. He forecast 32,000 deliveries and a GAAP loss of $855 million. Both would be new records.

As he always does when a quarter nears its end, CoverDrive has consulted his haruspicy best practices manual, sacrificed some poultry, read the entrails, and updated his Tesla earnings estimates.

CoverDrive says he struggled this time because the self-reported data from Tesla customers has become sparser. Also, he thinks this quarter’s VIN data is a less-reliable gauge of deliveries than in the past.

To compensate, he has looked to January and February sales data, as reported by reputable sources in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Even with those, however, there are two lingering sources of uncertainty:

How much metal Tesla can move during March, and; Delivery data from China that's at odds with historical patterns.

As always, CoverDrive has resolved close questions by choosing the more optimistic answer. China is the prime example this time. CoverDrive is sticking with past performance rather than what appear to him to be this quarter’s anomalously low delivery numbers.

I. CoverDrive Speaks

What follows in this Part I is CoverDrive’s note to me on Monday.

A. Delivery Estimates

As we near the end of the quarter, it’s time to refine delivery estimates. I’ll begin with the Models S and X.

Often you can make a good guess based on the VIN assignment rate. Just looking at the raw assignment rate, Tesla could produce 14,500 MS and 12,000 MX. But a significant number of these will be used to refill inventory and the delivery pipeline. And how many of the VINs will actually be produced in Q1?

On the forums, a smaller percentage of customers is sharing their VINs. It makes it harder to read between the lines. So instead, let’s work the equation from the other end and tally up Model S and X sales.

In Europe it looks to me like Q1 will be very similar to last’s year Q1/Q2. I’m thinking around 6,000 units.

Chinese revenue was stable at $0.5 billion per quarter last year. Assuming more of the same, that should translate into 5,000 units. Just a word of caution about China - on his EV Sales Blog, Jose Pontes is reporting very weak Tesla sales. At this point in time, I’m not going to factor that in.

I’ll add another 300 for other worldwide markets.

Now, the big question - how many for North America? For the first two months, InsideEVs shows 3,500 US deliveries in the bank. I’ll add another 5% for Canada, bringing the tally to 3,650.

Last December, Tesla sold 8,900 of its luxury cars in North America. Can they do it again? It would seem unlikely because they drained the inventory in December. I’m thinking 7,500 is more reasonable.

Adding up all the MS/MX, I come up with about 22,500. My previous estimate was 24,000 so this is significantly less. Model breakdown? Guided by the VIN assignment ratio, I’ll predict 12,000 MS and 10,500 MX.

Moving on to the Model 3, there’s enough VIN data to make a call directly. The VIN assignment rate suggests about 7,500 deliveries. Even this could be optimistic because significant sequence gaps still exist. But I’m optimistic by nature, so 7,500 it is.

That brings the final tally to an even 30,000. Just enough for a new record. The growth story remains intact!

B. Gross Margins

Gross margins are strongly influenced by model mix. 75kWhs are poor, 100kWhs are good, and P100s are great. The most complete VIN dataset comes from Norwegian registrations. So far this quarter, here’s the mix:

Model S - 75kWh 77%, 100kWh 16%, P100D 7%

Model X - 75kWh 68%, 100kWh 29%, P100D 3%

No surprises in the model mix. Gross margins for MS/MX should be improved with fewer inventory sales.

On the other hand, gross margin for the Model 3 will likely be worse than I originally projected, as more and more “bottlenecks” have been revealed.

C. Impact on Earnings

Taking into account my revised volumes and adjusted gross margins, the bottom line GAAP loss is now approaching $900 million. If the China sales don’t materialize or the Model 3 gross margin is worse, we could be looking at a billion-dollar quarter.

I’ll update when the sales numbers are posted.

II. When Will Moody's Downgrade Tesla's Credit Rating?

Last August, in connection with Tesla’s offering of $1.8 billion in eight-year bonds with a 5.3% coupon, Moody’s gave the company a B2 CFR rating and awarded those bonds a B3 credit rating. The CFR stands for “corporate family rating” - in other words, if Tesla itself were a bond, it would be a B2 bond.

The B2 rating is five ticks below investment grade on Moody’s rating scale (in other words, a “junk” bond) but still better than a B3 or Moody’s five “C” categories.

The B2 was awarded with some strings attached. Moody’s explained:

The B2 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that the launch, production ramp-up, and market acceptance of the Model 3 will be successful enough to achieve approximately 300,000 unit sales during 2018 (a full-year sales rate averaging about 5,500 per week) with a gross margin approximating 25%.

So, how has that worked out?

Tesla Charts has prepared a graph showing where Tesla is relative to Moody’s expectations:

I trust that requires no further comment.

A. Tesla Won't Achieve Even 200,000 Model 3 Sales this Year.

There is no way on God’s green earth Tesla will sell 300,000 Model 3 cars in 2018. It almost certainly will not sell even 200,000.

How do we know? First, Tesla already made clear in the Q1 conference call that without more capital expenditure, it cannot achieve more than 5,000 cars per week at the very best. Translation: Tesla has planned for only 5,000 cars per week under perfect conditions.

So, the very best it can do is 65,000 per quarter, assuming full production for all 13 weeks of each quarter. And as we know, the company’s most recent guidance was that it would achieve the 5,000 per week rate only by the beginning of Q3.

Let’s add it up. 7,500 Model 3s in Q1. Another 130,000 in Q3 and Q4 (yes, wildly optimistic). That brings us to 137,500. Even assuming an impossible 60,000 in Q2, we only reach 197,500.

So, forget about 300,000, and forget about even 200,000. Tesla will be lucky to hit 150,000.

(As for the Model 3 gross margins, in Q1 and Q2 they will be negative, and I doubt they ever reach 15%.)

B. Some Other Factors, Including the EBIT/Interest Ratio

So, the credit downgrade is coming. Here’s more from Moody’s on that:

The rating could be downgraded if there are major production or quality problems for the Model 3, if consumer demand erodes to the degree the company cannot maintain its 5,000 per week production target through 2018, or if the level of Model 3 reservations supported by $1,000 deposits fall from the current level of 455,000 to below 350,000. A ratio of EBIT/interest approximating 0.5x would also pressure the rating.

Tesla checks the box for major production problems. How about major quality problems? I suppose it’s debatable whether they are “major.” TBD.

How many Model 3 reservations does Tesla have supported by $1,000 deposits? No one knows, and the company has been unwilling to volunteer that information, but Moody’s likely will ask the question if no one else dares to.

What about the EBIT/Interest ratio test? If CoverDrive is close with his forecast of a $900 million Q1 GAAP loss, then the ratio is almost certain to be a negative number. Pressure indeed.

C. Will The Q-1 Be the Occasion for the Downgrade?

How often does Moody's upgrade company credit ratings? It appears there's no hard and fast rule:

The credit quality of most issuers and their obligations is not fixed and steady over a period of time, but tends to undergo change. For this reason changes in ratings occur so as to reflect variations in the intrinsic relative position of issuers and their obligations.

I’m thinking the Q1 financials could prompt a credit downgrade. Already, the 5.3% bonds are trading at a significant discount, with yields well above 6.5% (Registration required).

Will a credit downgrade matter to the equity market? That’s anybody’s guess.

III. Is There a Bear Trap Ahead?

Someone very bright and plugged in shared this scenario with me recently.

Tesla will aim to achieve a burst production rate of 2,000 at the end of this month. It will announce that achievement either in its delivery announcement or soon thereafter. The hope will be to push the share price back to $350 or $360, possibly creating a short squeeze, and then to announce a capital raise shortly after the 10-Q is published.

Sure, 2,000 is well below the “targeted” 2,500, but (as has happened so often in the past) the investing community already has tacitly lowered the bar. Even if Goldman Sachs (GS) or Morgan Stanley (MS) is unwilling to step up as underwriter, there's always Robert W. Baird & Co. The offering will go out with the share price close to $320. It will be offered at, say, $300, with the idea it can be unloaded at $305.

How big? As big as $3 billion. Not as much as Tesla really needs, but enough to keep the story alive.

Just a theory. But be careful out there.

IV. Tesla vs. Jaguar

One of the SA readers who has in the past owned a Tesla emailed me recently about his experience in reserving a Jaguar (NYSE:TTM) I-Pace.

(Jaguar doesn't want your I-Pace deposit for use as an interest-free loan. Photo courtesy of Jaguar.)

When you go online to indicate interest in buying an I-Pace, they ask if you're willing to pay a $1,000 deposit. I indicated I was willing to do so. They called me to schedule the appointment.

I asked whether the $1,000 deposit was refundable in case delivery takes too long or whatever. They said that it was refundable, and that I should come to the dealership to actually reserve it. I assumed I would pay the $1,000 deposit at the dealership.

So, I went to the Jaguar dealer to reserve the I-Pace. I said nothing of owning a Tesla or anything about Tesla. As we were getting through, the guy said, “I'm not going to charge you the $1,000 deposit until I actually have a way to order your specific car. There's no point in me holding onto your money for nine months or whatever if I can't even order your specific car yet.”

Quite a contrast.

Apparently, the Jaguar dealer doesn't rely on deposits for unavailable cars to keep the lights on. Expecting to receive my I-Pace before year-end. Will keep you posted.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short TSLA via long-dated options