Celgene: A High-Growth Stock Trading At A Cheap Price

Celgene declined by more than 45% over the last six months due to three major disappointments.

Celgene (CELG) offers a good combination of value and growth at the current price. The company trades at 10.5 price to forward-looking earnings and the earnings are expected to grow by 19% annually until 2020 and potentially beyond. Its balance sheet and cash flow generation are very strong, which limits the size of further decline. Its shares declined by 45% over the last 6 months due to three main disappointments that I discuss in the article. In my point of view, the market fears are exaggerated and the fundamental value of Celgene remains strong and should prevail in the future.

About Celgene

Celgene is a biopharmaceutical company engaged primarily in the discovery and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its main commercial product includes REVLIMID which is approved to treat multiple myeloma and myelodysplastic syndromes. The company derives about 65% of sales from REVLIMID. Another of Celgene's produ POMALYST/IMNOVID that is also approved for treatment of multiple myeloma. Approximately 13% of revenue is derived from this drug. The company also sells OTEZLA which is approved for treatment of psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. Approximately 10% of revenue is expected to be derived from this product in 2018.

The company is also well-known for the huge pipeline of products in late studies that offer a great opportunity for additional sales as well as a diversification from sales concentration. (Visible on below picture in section "Celgene fundamentals") Over the last six months, the shares declined by 45% mainly due to three major negative events.

Recent disappointments

The first disappointment came in October last year when the company announced the discontinuation of the GED-0301 clinical development program for Crohn’s disease that was projected to have multi-billion peak sales beyond 2020.

The second event that triggered the company's decline in price was the release of slower than expected growth for its OTEZLA drug that caused the company to lower 2020 sales guidance from previously guided of $21 billion to currently projected of $19 – $20 billion.

These two events triggered a major decline in shares during the first two weeks of October last year. Prior to these announcements, the shares traded as high as $147.17. And they reached a low of $94.55 after the announcements.

The third and last disappointment came only recently where the company announced that it received a refusal-to-file letter from the FDA in response to its marketing application seeking approval for MS candidate ozanimod, a blockbuster expected to generate as much as $6 billion in sales.

The shares declined by 8% to as low as $86.55 following the announcement. And so, the three major disappointments caused a decline in shares by as much as 45% and took away $44 billion in market capitalization.

On the other hand, these disappointments also caused the company's shares to trade cheaply.

Celgene fundamentals

Even after incorporating the first two disappointments in the guidance, Celgene is still expected to deliver sales between $14.4 - $14.8 billion in 2018 which is about 12% higher compared to the year 2017. In addition to that, Celgene's revenue growth is expected to be robust until 2020 and possibly beyond. The company's 2020 guidance forecasts a revenue of $19 to $20 billion. That represents an annual increase of 14.5%. And the growth rate in earnings is expected to be even higher. Celgene's 2020 guidance forecasts at least $12.50 in earnings which is an annual increase of 19%.

The historical performance was stunning as well which supports the argument that the management can deliver its 2020 guidance.

This could be considered a high-growth company that should trade with a high-growth premium. Yet, the company trades as if it were a value company rather than a high-growth. Its price to 2018 earnings is 10.5. Its price to 2017 free cash-flow is about 14.5. Also, the balance sheet is relatively healthy with a net debt of approximately $12 billion compared to approximately $5 billion of annual free cash-flow. ($12 billion incorporates approximately $8 billion of additional debt related to Juno acquisition)

In addition to high growth, cheap pricing, and a healthy balance sheet, Celgene has a great pipeline that could bring as much as $16 billion of incremental peak sales by 2030. Particularly, the company expects to launch about 10 blockbusters with each one expected to bring more than $1 billion of additional sales.

On the other hand, it should be said that their current revenue is overly concentrated on just one product. REVLIMID drug is responsible for 65% of company’s 2018 expected sales. Celgene has a patent right in the US until 2027 for this drug.

It should also be mentioned that as part of the settlement with Natco Pharma, the company agreed to provide Natco with a volume-limited license to sell generic lenalidomide in the U.S. commencing in March 2022. As a result, some of the sales are expected to go to Natco from as easily as March 2022. Yet, I would not consider the patent expiration as an imminent risk at the moment but the concentration is a risk to consider.

I think the strong pipeline of 10 blockbusters could diversify its dependence on REVLIMID by the time the patent expires. In addition, their cash flow generation ability and healthy balance sheet give them the firepower to make more acquisitions and return money to shareholders via buybacks. Taking that into consideration, the combination of a high-growth profile, a strong pipeline, and a cheap valuation leads me to believe that Celgene has a good fundamental value at current price. I also believe the chart offers a good technical support s to the downside.

Technical support

Particularly, there is a good level of support between the price of $85 and $95. The price below $95 acted as a good entry point for bulls in August 2015 and January, March and October 2016. Also, when the price slipped below $95 last year following the disappointing announcements the price quickly moved to as high as $110.

Price of $85 acted as a good resistance on a way up in late 2013 and early 2014. And it also acted as a good support in late 2014 on a corrective way down. As a result, if the company does not lose its revenue from its key drug REVLIMID that has patent until 2027, then I think the downside should be limited due to a combination of good technical support and cheap fundamental value. Another argument supporting Celgene's downside limit is that Street analysts remain bullish on Celgene.

Analysts' action

Average analysts' target price is $118.72 which is about 30% higher from current price with the majority of analysts having a Buy or a Strong Buy rating.

Barron’s brought last week view from RBC Capital Markets analyst who stated that the company may consider going private whereas the company’s great cash-flow generation and pipeline are overshadowed by the concentration risk of REVLIMID causing a “valuation disconnect”.

I agree with his view and I also think the current price offers a good risk to reward opportunity. The potential downside should be limited by technical support and already cheap valuation. And strong projected growth and great pipeline can provide a boost to the current price.

Takeaway

Celgene offers a good combination of fundamental value and high growth. In my point of view, the downside should be limited by strong cash flow generation, a significant growth trajectory from its current products, and a robust pipeline of blockbusters that could bring an incremental revenue and diversification boost to its existing sales. Hence I agree with the analyst from RBC Capital Markets that the current price provides a “valuation disconnect”.

