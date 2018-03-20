iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF: Profit From Rising Rates

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to discuss why I believe the iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an attractive investment option at its current market price. The fund holds debt with "floating" interest rates, which means the rates will re-set at given intervals. This debt is preferable in the rising rate environment investors should expect to see in 2018. This is because the interest owed on the debt will rise as the market's interest rates rise. Furthermore, the fund is made up of mostly investment grade corporate debt, which has performed strongly and remains stable as major U.S. companies are awash with cash. Finally, as FLOT's debt charges more in interest, the fund will be able to increase its distribution payout, which has already started to occur in 2018.

Background

First, a little about FLOT. The fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating rate bonds with remaining maturities between one month and five years. It offers investors exposure to U.S. floating rate bonds, whose interest payments adjust to reflect changes in interest rates. FLOT is currently trading at $50.93/share and pays a monthly distribution. Based on its last twelve distributions, the fund is only yielding 1.54%. However, its distributions have risen recently and I expect that to continue throughout the year, which tells me the yield should move higher (all other things being equal). In fact, if we extrapolate the current year-to-date distributions FLOT has already paid for the remainder of the year, we arrive at a current yield of 1.75%. And I am more optimistic than this anyway, as I expect the distributions will likely head higher. Given this backdrop, and the anticipation of higher interest rates throughout the year, I feel FLOT will perform well in 2018, and I will explain why in detail below.

Floating Rate Discussion

The primary factor when considering FLOT is the use of floating rate loans, which are loans whose interest rate fluctuates based on changes in an agreed upon reference rate (ex: the London Inter-bank Offered Rate - the rate at which large banks lend to each other). Under these agreements, the borrower assumes the interest rate risk, as opposed to a fixed-rate loan where the lender assumes the risk. Therefore, if interest rates do move higher, this debt will begin to charge higher interest payments, and vice versa if rates decline. This differentiates FLOT from other debt instruments because the fund does not have to sell off debt, or wait for it to mature, to reinvest at prevailing higher rates. Instead, these loans will re-set at the higher rate automatically as part of their contract. Therefore, higher interest rates actually benefit investors in FLOT, and this presents a unique opportunity for debt investors in a rising rate environment.

Given this fundamental difference between FLOT and many other bond funds, it is important to consider if interest rates will rise in 2018. The current consensus is not questioning whether rates will increase but rather, by how much. It is a near certainty that the first interest rate increase in 2018 will occur during the Fed's meeting this week (March 21st). According to CME Group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rates, there is over a 94% chance of this occurring, and projections indicate we are likely to see between 2-3 more interest rate increases after this first one. In fact, the current probability of this occurring stands at roughly 70%, which does not include the almost 8% probability of a fifth interest rate increase by December, as shown by the chart below:

Source: CME Group

Therefore, we can confidently say rates are going higher this year. While this is generally bad news for bond prices, funds such as FLOT can allow bond investors to capitalize on, rather than suffer from, these rising rates.

Distributions - A Comparison With Standard Bond Funds

To explain why I believe floating rate funds are preferable, I want to illustrate recent returns and dividend increases between FLOT and more traditional bond funds, such as iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (AGG) and Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ). I believe FLOT is going to out-perform these funds this year, and if we use 2017 as a guide, that is a reasonable expectation. Although SCHZ and AGG have higher current yields, total return and dividend growth are favoring FLOT at this point. The chart below lists the three funds' recent performance, as well as dividend increases.

Fund 1-Year Share Price Return YOY Dividend Increase 2017 YOY Dividend Increase 2018 (YTD) FLOT .2% 51% 20% AGG (1.5%) (2)% 9% SCHZ (1.6%) 8% 9%

As you can see, FLOT has been an outperformer recently, and this makes sense given that we saw three interest rate hikes in 2017. That allowed FLOT to increase its distribution payout quite aggressively, and it is on track for another year of similar gains. It's 20% increase in 2018 compares distributions made year-to-date with what was paid out during the identical timeframe in 2017. Given that more interest rate hikes are on the way, it is very conceivable that the percentage increase could end up being higher than that by year end. This all bodes well for FLOT investors.

Corporate Debt - Performing Well

The lion's share of FLOT's portfolio is investment grade corporate debt, with a particular emphasis on debt from the banking sector (almost 53%). Given the fund's exposure predominately to corporate debt, it is important to consider the outlook for this sector going forward. Of notable concern is the record levels of corporate debt being piled on their books over the past couple of years. Below is a chart that illustrates the increase in corporate debt compared to overall GDP:

Source: CNN Money

As you can see, debt has returned to pre-crisis levels, which has some market participants worried. However, it is important to note that a lot of this debt is in the high-yield, or below investment grade, rating class. The takeaway for a fund like FLOT, which is almost exclusively investment grade, is there should not be a major impact. Furthermore, despite this rise in debt levels across corporate America, defaults have decreased, both in high-yield and investment grade. The graph below illustrates defaults for both high-yield and investment grade corporate debt, with a focus on the sectors that were driving the defaults.

Source: Moody's

Investment grade debt (represented by the blue graph), has remained remarkably low for a few years, and Moody's expects this trend to continue in 2018. In fact, their current forecast is that the overall default rate (both speculative-grade and investment-grade combined) will drop to 0.8% by the end of the year. Strong corporate earnings and increased cash flow from tax reform are positive catalysts for corporate debt, and investment grade defaults are low, indicating FLOT is currently a safe investment.

Bottom-line

Interest rates are heading higher and, although that means bond yields will rise, it also means bond prices are falling, causing some pain for investors. Fortunately, there is still a way bond investors can avoid this pain, without abandoning bonds all together. One solution is to look at floating rate bonds, and that is exactly what makes FLOT an attractive option right now. As rates rise, so will FLOT's yield almost immediately, as the fund has an effective duration of around two months, well under most bond funds. While its share price returns over the past year have been modest, it has stayed positive, while traditional bond funds have slumped. Furthermore, its distributions payouts are rising aggressively, and should continue to do so in 2018 and, likely, beyond. While we are in the midst of a bond tough market for bonds, FLOT will weather it better than most, and I would encourage investors to consider initiating positions at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.