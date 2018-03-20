Facebook: Earnings Model Shows 24% Upside

Only a few weeks back I wrote an article saying I was skeptical about Facebook, but with the recent sell-off, it has been hard not to go long.

As you all are aware, Facebook's (FB) stock has taken a dive, almost 17% from its highs, but has anything fundamentally changed with the company? The answer to this question is no.



A few weeks back I wrote an article titled, Facebook: From Mega Bullish To Skeptical. The skeptical part was more due to the actions Mark Zuckerberg would take as CEO to beef up security, which in turn would reduce margins. I also noted that he was getting a little bit too political for my liking, and this could potentially damage the company — but with all that being said, I remain positive. In fact, I slapped a $195 target on it, granted it was reduced from $220.

So, why now have I flipped to being bullish again after all the bad news? The company has indeed had some bad news; you could even argue that is one of the worst months in Facebook history — it doesn't seem to end. But what also doesn't seem to end is the growth in revenue and sales, and with that, I maintain my $195 target, the only difference now is that the upside has ballooned, from a potential 6% to almost 20%. For me, this is the rare opportunity, and I am going in hard.

What This News Means For Facebook Short Term

Everyone is going to pile on the abuse, and no doubt we will hear the term "boycott" thrown around. However, people have an unusually short-term memory with news as such, what is leading news today, is nothing next week.

Everything I said in the previous article, still stands, it was just a few weeks back. After all, Facebook doesn't deserve to sell off this hard — we could see the selling for a few weeks before the buyers come in, or they could come in tomorrow, no one knows, but I am a buyer now.

More Evidence The Stock Sell-off Is Overblown

The FTC is investigating Facebook's data breach issue, the auditors are involved, and the Facebook Security Department is in chaos.

I wonder what Wall Street thinks of this? You would expect mass downgrades, in fact, the total opposite happened.

As of yesterday, six analysts came out with a buy rating, one with a hold rating, and one with the sell rating — it's also worth noting, Brian Wieser from Pivotal Research has been bearish on Facebook for awhile.

The overwhelming majority of analyst confirmed their ratings; this indicates that Wall Street does not see this as a critical threat to Facebook's business model.

You can see the correlation between Facebook and the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is pretty strong; if we just look back to January, you can see they correlate rather well. It is only over the past couple of days that the stock has de-correlated from the index, my prediction is that the stock will re-correlate a lot faster than people think.

The Earnings Model Still Stands, Although Margins Have Been Reduced — Net Margin Should Improve Due To Tax Reforms

The model above has been made using analyst expectations of Q1 2018. You can see that the ttm (trailing 12 months) data implies earnings per share of $5.84 — basic shares.

The average multiple we used in the valuation was the highs, and lows for the year-to-date PE ratio, this produces a price target of $202.14 — or a 24.78% upside to be exact.

The revenue number we used was $11.4 billion; we also assumed that research and development would be 21% of revenue, while SG&A around 19%.

Facebook margins have been relatively high, we have been a little more conservative and gone for the lower end of the range when modeling the data. Even with being a little bit more conservative on the numbers, we still get a positive reading and get an impressive result.

Final Note

Don't fall for the hype, and don't sell — You should be adding if anything.

The recent bombardment of analysts reiterating their position on Facebook should leave retail investors a little bit more confident going forward.

If you like Facebook at $190, $180 or even $170, you should love it at $165 — you're getting more bang for your buck.

Nothing has changed, sure, management will focus more towards security spending, but the business remains stable and can easy his $200 per share.

Management might even release a statement saying shareholders don't matter, it's the users that matter. Facebook said this not so long ago, and I'm sure they will repeat it.

All of this noise — and that's exactly what it is — will fade away within a few weeks, and if not weeks, definitely before earnings in May.

