Camping World Holdings: The Right Stock At The Right Time

The market has not been kind to Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) as of late. Since hitting a high of $47.40 on December 8th, CWH shareholders have seen their investment drop to the tune of 28%. Let's take a closer look and see if there is a valid reason for the pullback or if the recent pullback presents a buying opportunity.

The Valuation

While the market is not always rational, there is usually some semblance of a reason investors become less bullish on a stock. In the case of Camping World Holdings, the reasons seem to have little to do with performance or fundamentals. In fact, the most recent quarter was highlighted by a 32.9% increase in revenue, expanding margins, and an 11.9% increase in same-store sales. With those impressive metrics, it would be understandable to proclaim the decline in stock price to be illogical, non-sensical, and time to back up the truck and fill it with CWH shares. However, in the interest of balance, I will take a look at possible reasons for the bearish turn.

The chart below offers some explanation as to what happened to the stock price. The chart shows that since the first week of December, RV related stocks, in general, have underperformed the S&P 500 by a wide margin. Not only has Camping World Holdings declined by 26%, high profile peers Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) and Winnebago (NYSE: WGO) have seen their stock prices drop by significant amounts as well.

All three companies mentioned above have seen significant price declines despite reporting strong numbers and projecting solid growth. A glance at the chart below may offer a bit more of an explanation.

Prior to the pullback, the major players in the RV industry had seen their share prices skyrocket over the past couple of years. With that as a backdrop, the pullback could be seen as one of three things. The first explanation could simply be that investors were taking some profits off the table. Secondly, investors could have believed that RV stocks had gotten a little ahead of themselves and had become overvalued. Finally, investors could have believed that after strong sales over the past couple of years, sales were at or near their peak.

The one thing in the charts that distinguishes Camping World Holdings from its peers is the relationship between earnings and share price over the past two years. In the cases of Thor Industries and Winnebago Industries, share prices have risen more than twice the rate of earnings growth. With Camping World Holdings, the reverse is true. In the case of CWH, share prices have merely doubled while earnings have increased fourfold.

While none of the stocks in the table below look particularly expensive, Camping World Holdings looks the most attractive based on the common valuation metrics of Forward PE and Price to Earnings Growth ratio.

Company Forward PE PEG Camping World Holdings 10.42 .62 Thor Industries 11.51 .77 Winnebago Industries 11.54 2.24

Performance vs. Expectations

Analysts have high expectations for Camping World Holdings stock. According to Yahoo Finance, the ten analysts following the stock give an average price target of $53.69, insinuating a 56% upside from the current price. In a vacuum, that statistic only means so much. However, if you combine those predictions with the fact that Camping World Holdings has beaten analysts' estimates in each of the last four quarters, it is reasonable to have confidence that the company will at least meet the estimates of those same analysts in the near future.

Demographics

Some investors may shy away from the RV segment on the thesis that sales have peaked or are reaching peak levels. After all, both Camping World Holdings and Thor Industries have reported year over year sales growth in excess of 24% in the most recent quarter. The thought that high-level growth of that nature can't go on forever is understandable. At the same time, it doesn't appear RV sales are going to slow down anytime soon. In fact, Thor Industries is reporting a backlog of $2.8 billion which is a 34% increase over the prior year. While Camping World Holdings does not report backlog numbers, it would be unlikely that only Thor Industries is seeing an increase in future orders.

On the demographic front, the Recreational Vehicle Industry Association reports that the average RV owner is 48 years old. While that fact in itself is not a tailwind, the data below show that it is not a headwind either. More optimistic is the fact the RVIA data reports that RV ownership is at an all-time high and 70% of current RV owners expect to replace their current unit at some time in the future. Add the fact that surveys show ownership at ages 35 and above to be rising and you have a solid recipe for future growth in the industry.

Diversification

One thing that distinguishes Camping World Holding from its peers is its diversified revenue streams. While the bulk of the company's revenue comes from recreational vehicle sales, the company is working hard to diversify its revenue streams and essentially create an ecosystem for all things outdoors. This doesn't happen overnight, but it is significant that CWH's segment entitled "Parts, Services and Other" recently passed "Used Vehicles" to become the company's second-largest revenue source.

Final Take

I am bullish on several players in the recreational vehicle industry. With all due respect to the other companies, Camping World Holdings remains my favorite. Its diversified revenue streams, history of accretive acquisitions, and focus on the lower priced segment of the industry tilt the balance. The only two possible concerns I see are the company's debt levels and the fact that average purchase prices of new and used vehicles decline by 8.4% and 4.9% in the past year.

In the end, however, Camping World Holdings' conscious decision to focus on the lower price point segment of the RV market appears to be paying off. While average purchase prices have dropped, both revenue and margins have increased. Furthermore, while the company is leveraged a little more than its peers, the company's current ratio of 1.36 seems very reasonable to me espec. In sum, Camping World Holdings, with a forward PE of 10 and a history of beating expectations seems like a stock that should be on any value investor's radar.

