Rubicon Project Has Turned The Corner And Is Now Well Positioned As A Leading Marketplace

Either the company turns the corner as a going-concern (which seems increasingly likely) or it’s acquired (a reasonable possibility given industry M&A activity).

RUBI has taken a number of steps to position itself to succeed as one of the handful of viable programmatic marketplaces.

Rubicon (NYSE:RUBI) is a bargain at its current price in our opinion. The company just reported a quarter and gave guidance that strongly suggests the turnaround plan instituted by Michael Barrett is paying off. Moreover, at its current price, the company is a “net-net” even after reducing its December 30th cash balance from $129 million to $100 million (expected year-end 2018 cash balance).

In a market with few real bargains, and a particular disdain for anything ad-tech related, RUBI stands out as a solid deep-value candidate possessing a meaningful margin of safety.

*Adding last year’s nToggle acquisition at 50% of its purchase price of $38.5 million to the $86 million sums to $105 million. This is equal to the company’s current cap, thus providing access to legacy RUBI for free. In fact, we believe nToggle has held its purchase price value or better given the role the technology is playing in differentiating RUBI’s offering.

CEO Michael Barrett is executing on a plan that has a very good chance of putting RUBI in the winner’s circle of surviving SSPs. This belief is underscored by significant market share gains in header-bidding in the past six months, i.e. from an estimated 30% in October 2017 to today’s 36%. It’s no longer accurate to refer to RUBI as an SSP; rather, it’s a marketplace bringing together buyers and sellers.

The company’s most recent earnings call signaled confidence and conviction in the plan instituted one year ago by Michael and his team. The payoff has been quicker than most observers expected and investors are likely to increasingly take note given the company’s current valuation.

In reality, the quarter and guidance provided clarity, making the stock a better investment at $2 and change than at the $1.70 recently printed. In fact, after our discussion with management, we would not be surprised to see a company buyback. When we have inquired about the absence of insider buying, we were told it is because there has been no recent allowable window, i.e. dating back several months.

That said, no one can dismiss the difficulty of handicapping the prospects of an ad-tech company. However, there are plenty examples of depressed ad-tech companies being purchased at multiples far in excess of RUBI’s current valuation, i.e. Sizmek, YUME, Millennial Media, Rocket Fuel and Tube Mogul.

RUBI’s investment thesis rests on a foundation of data points that suggests it is well-positioned as a marketplace. Secondarily, it is a company likely to be purchased for its asset value. To wit, RUBI owns its own network, possesses significant client relationships, owns a technology asset in nToggle (an A.I. software platform which could be repurposed) and, finally, it possesses a cash hoard.

In short, the company either turns the corner as a going-concern (which seems increasingly likely given management’s estimation of being adjusted-EBITDA positive by the 4th Q of this year), or it’s acquired, in our opinion.

RUBI is a hated stock priced with a significant margin of safety to whatever headwinds a detractor can raise. In the meantime, trends are quantifiably improving – take-rates have stabilized, 4Q advertising spend was up 25% q/q and the company announced that advertising spend since February is up 10% y/y.

RUBI’s story-line is well known. The company printed money in the old waterfall environment as it was often positioned right after Google in bidding for ad impressions. Header-bidding did away with the waterfall and there was no “edge” any longer to established leaders like RUBI who were first in line.

Post header-bidding, anyone can bid and as a result the number of players has grown from what was five or six to more than twenty. Problems, such as increased load times, are now emerging in client-side server bidding. Server-side header-bidding, which is estimated to be less than 10% of the market, is growing and RUBI is well-prepared this time after having made significant investments in this technology protocol.

RUBI has taken a number of steps that positions itself to succeed as one of the handful of viable programmatic marketplaces:

RUBI has eliminated buyer’s fees. The company signaled that its current take-rate (coming exclusively from publishers selling ads) is firm at the 10 to 12% area. While Toyota (NYSE:TM) doesn’t want to pay a buyer’s fee (like most buyers), the WSJ is willing to pay something for selling its ads (like most sellers).

nToggle appears to us to have been a savvy acquisition eliminating bad ad inventory by using artificial intelligence to sort ad impressions. nToggle eliminates impressions it thinks the DSP is unlikely to bid on, reducing the number of queries by an average of 90%, according to the company. To be clear, nToggle is not just a filter but a genuine A.I. platform (one that could be repurposed for other applications). nToggle’s founder Adam Soroca currently heads up RUBI’s DSP buyer relationship team. We believe nToggle’s value today is equal to or greater than the $38.5 million that RUBI paid.

RUBI is the market leader in programmatic audio. Two weeks ago, Pandora (NYSE:P) announced it is testing out a programmatic selling.

Launched EMR (Estimated Market Rate), an algorithm offered as a valued-added buyer tool.

RUBI is platform agnostic. There are three different ways to conduct header-bidding: Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) EBDA, Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) TAM or on open-source (Pre-Bid). RUBI is integrated with both Google and Amazon. RUBI will integrate with any platform while most of the competition (for now), is married to a particular platform. This is likely a first-mover advantage as competitors will likely follow suit.

RUBI is creating a highly transparent, open market for programmatic ad impression monetization via desktop, mobile, video or audio. RUBI’s thesis is that the many new players who came into the market as a result of header-bidding will not be able to compete, thus reducing the number of SSPs back down to roughly a half dozen from the twenty-plus today.

RUBI’s balance sheet gives it staying power. Our understanding is that OpenX tried to raise capital last October and failed. Imagine how the really small players are faring on the capital front? Will these smaller players be able to eliminate buyer’s fees like the larger, well-capitalized players? Doubtful.

There is evidence that RUBI’s plan is working. Serverbid just updated its analysis of industry market share (see slide 12). While RUBI has indicated it believes its market share is growing, there is now independent third-party verification. In Serverbid’s most recent slide deck analysis, they report RUBI’s market share is now at 36%, up from 30% in October 2017.

A look at DSP The Trade Desk’s valuation is instructive. Trade Desk supports an enterprise value of $2.5 billion. The company processes roughly $1.5 billion of ad-spend at a 20%-plus take rate. RUBI processes roughly $850 million in ad-spend at half the take rate but possesses a negative enterprise value. In effect, RUBI’s business is being priced at zero.

The question is thus – will publishers pay an economically viable margin to entities that sell their impressions? As is the case in other industries, we believe the answer is yes. Further, we believe that RUBI is well-positioned to weather the war of attrition. The company just announced op-ex and cap-ex cuts totaling over $40 million while it notes that it does not believe it is sacrificing growth since an exchange requires less op-ex than does a traditional SSP.

In a true “break-glass” situation, we think RUBI’s network, client relationships, its nToggle asset and its cash position the company to be acquired at a meaningful premium to today’s price.

M&A Comparables. Because different companies use different methodologies in recognizing revenue, we use a book value analysis (despite its obvious analytical shortcomings) to simply see if RUBI’s valuation “sticks out” in a material way from recent M&A transactions in terms of being undervalued. The answer is yes, it sticks out.

Interestingly, M&A in the space seems to happen consistently between 1x and 2.5x book value. So whatever book value is actually measuring, it consistently places companies’ value within a reasonably predictable band. We believe this exercise underscores downside protection (at the current price), providing a free option on the narrative described above playing out.

SZMK. August 2016. 1x book value; 1.34x tangible book. Millennial Media. October 2015. 1.1x book value; 4.1x tangible book. Rocket Fuel. July 2017. 2.7x book value; 5.6x tangible book. YUME. January 2018. 2.7x book value; 2.8x tangible book. Tube Mogul. December 2016. 2.3x book value; 2.3x tangible book.

RUBI trades at 60% of book value and 66% of tangible book value. While clearly wrong in our original investment thesis, we have gone a long way in correcting that mistake with significant recent purchases. A $100 million enterprise value seems very attainable - particularly if one believes, as we do, that nToggle has held its $38.5 million value - plus $100 million in year-end cash, equates to $4/share; roughly 1.2x book value and 1x revenue.

Perhaps the company trades back down to a 15% discount to its $2/share year-end cash estimate; that’s nearly a 7 to 1 upside/downside relationship, i.e. 100% upside vs. 15% downside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RUBI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The specific security identified and described does not represent all of the securities purchased, sold, or recommended for advisory clients, and the reader should not assume that investment in the security identified and discussed was or will be profitable.