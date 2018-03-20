Why This Highly Stable 8.2% Yield Makes A Lot Of Sense

Cherry Hill and its preferreds may not be as exciting as a distressed small-cap, but an "under the radar" 8.20% preferred with strong investor protections is a smart play.

Combined, this portfolio provides substantial potential capital gains over time while still providing a ballast and source of income to reinvest when times are tough.

On one end of the spectrum is a large allocation to high risk and high potential return investments across hard assets, commodities, foreign growth stocks, and distressed debt.

Thesis

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp is a relatively new mortgage REIT with a firm inception date in 2013. Despite a consistent and very high distribution rate of 11.2%, the volatile common stock is not what I am interested in today. Instead, Cherry Hill's Series A preferred shares have all the ingredients of an attractive yet drama-free income stream.

Don't get me wrong, I hope Cherry Hill's underlying business grows tremendously with double digit margins. But I don't need it to in order for this investment thesis to work - all I need is Cherry Hill to stay in business. Due to this preferred's lack of near-term call risk, cumulative nature, reasonable price, and above average yield exceeding 8%, it is a true "under the radar" income opportunity for those that will not settle for 85 basis points via a CD or a 2.9% Treasury bond with excruciatingly high duration risk.

Seeing Through The Right Lens

As my followers know, one of the few advantages retail investors have against the broader market is that we can be dynamic. There is no investment mandate that only allows us to own mutual funds, investment grade bonds, Treasury Bills, or stocks of U.S. companies. A consequence of this is the ability to survey and take advantage of opportunities across the capital structure.

Source

Fancy Analysts On Wall Street Are Siloed

The equity analysts you see asking management questions during conference calls generally:

focus on equity securities only;

in companies in that industry only;

with market caps in that range (e.g. large or mid-cap) only;

and based only in that country.

You and I do not have those restrictions. The same set of parameters apply to a corporate bond, municipal bond, or emerging market analyst or portfolio manager. The hunt for attractive risk adjusted income alone is a topic beyond any one article or series of articles. One area I like to continually explore is higher yielding preferred stocks as they offer significant protections, and as a result, more reliable and predictable distributions over time. In addition, because they are a hybrid between debt and equity, their value does not fluctuate meaningfully over time. When a preferred stock becomes volatile and or trades below par, I become very interested.

Competition Isn't Always Best

Preferred stocks of smaller companies have effectively zero institutional following and for several good reasons. First, the preferred issuance is more often than not small in size (e.g. $100,000,000 in shares) and trades infrequently. Even a small institution generally does not want to own more than a couple percent of any given security. Second, it does not want to risk owning a large stake in an illiquid position. The 100 or 500 shares you and I might allocate to our portfolio is easy to get out of. 50,000 shares is a different story. Lastly, there are regulatory concerns regarding how much capital financial institutions such as banks must maintain on their balance sheet to offset the risk in these types of investments which makes them much less attractive compared to certain types of fixed income investments.

So who else is realistically invested in the small preferred issuance like Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (CHMI) preferred stock? Let's start with the company's common stock.

Nasdaq

Only 52% of the underlying company is owned by institutions which is well below the average of 80%.

Nasdaq

Of those, the bulk is passively owned with the exception of Renaissance Technologies' 1.066 million shares. I've done work with Renaissance on the institutional side and they are a very interesting hedge fund founded in 1982 by a former Cold War code breaker. Renaissance strategies are strictly quantitative in nature so it's hard to predict how long they'll hold the position.

How about CHMI-A the 8.20% yield at par preferred stock?

Nasdaq

The Nasdaq was one of several sources I checked that all said there were no institutional holders. While I question the accuracy of the data on this obscure security, I am confident that institutional coverage of CHMI-A is minimal at best - a benefit to you and I.

Financial Statement Analysis

As a common equity holder, or an investor in any part of the capital structure of a distressed firm, every single line of the financial statements needs to be taken into account. It's a lot of work but necessary. Investing in the preferred stock of a relatively healthy firm however, does not require quite as deep analysis. The keys here are to determine if the underlying company is financially stable and preferred distributions are manageable even if the firm's operational performance declines.

The recently released 10-K gives us everything we need to determine if these two pieces are in place.

Source: SEC.gov

Total core earnings have increased from $14.9 million for calendar year 2015 to $27.7 million for 2017. Keep in mind that Cherry Hill's market capitalization is a mere $228.0 million meaning it has a healthy ~11% return on common equity. Distributions to preferred stock were only $1.8 million in 2017 or 6.6% of total core earnings. The preferred stock distribution liability was still only 12.3% of 2015's much lower $14.9 million in total core earnings. Even relative to years when Cherry Hill's business was not as robust, the preferred distributions are still very manageable thus we can put this concern to rest.

Source: SEC.gov

From an income statement point of view, the preferred distribution liability unsurprisingly remains minimal. What about Cherry Hill's balance sheet?

Source: SEC.gov

Total stockholders' equity is a fairly modest but still positive $322.5 million. A significant portion ($229.6 million) is derived from additional paid-in capital derived from common equity and preferred equity issuance. This is not unusual for a mortgage REIT but worth noting nevertheless.

Investor Protections

CHMI-A does well here given it is a cumulative preferred. This feature means a couple things. First, Cherry Hill accrues the preferred distribution liability every time it is not paid. Second, the common shares cannot receive a distribution until preferred shareholders' past and present distributions are made whole. This is really important when the entire point of owning the common mREIT shares is to receive a current distribution. Researching an income producing investment vehicle that may not be around in the near future is not productive. The preferred issuance comes with call protection through August of 2022 which is favorable. Next, we need to make sure the preferred isn't trading significantly above par. Why? The yield, which is based on par value, suffers as does the total return as the preferred slowly ratchets back to par to mitigate call risk. Lastly, we want an attractive yield that is high enough to meet our income needs and absorb the minor increases in short-term interest rates engineered by the Federal Reserve.

Source: Google Finance

Fortunately, CHMI-A tends to bounce around between $25 to $25.50 and occasionally trades below par.

I purchased my first tranche at $24.75 as shown above which is a 8.28% yield on cost.

Conclusion

All in all, Cherry Hill's preferred stock is attractive because 1) it is supported by a firm with sufficiently good financials, 2) its distributions are not a significant cost relative to Cherry Hill's overall business, 3) it has a Treasury Bond massacring 8.20% yield on par, 4) it has good investor protections via its cumulative nature and lack of call risk until August 2022, and 5) the current trading range is near, and sometimes below, par value. Keep in mind that Cherry Hill is still a highly leveraged mREIT and the preferred issuance lacks significant liquidity. Always use limit orders when buying or selling less liquid securities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOC, HTA, NTR, VTR, BXMT, HMC, CF, RY, MRCC, GST-B, F, GST-A, SBRA, QCP, HCP, OAS, OHI, LGCYO, KMI, NFX, CHMI-A, GSBD, EDU, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author owns senior unsecured bonds issued by Legacy Reserves LP. The author may enter into long or short positions in any part of the capital structure of any of the firms mentioned in this article. Readers should always conduct their own independent due diligence and not rely upon information or opinions provided by the author.