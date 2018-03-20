LEONI AG's (LNNNF) Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

LEONI AG NAMEN AKT (OTC:LNNNF) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call March 20, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Karl Gadesmann - CFO

Bruno Fankhauser - Member of the Board of Directors, Wire & Cable Solutions Division and Corporate Marketing

Martin Stüttem - Member of the Board of Directors, Wiring Systems Division and Corporate Sustainability

Frank Steinhart - Head of IR

Analysts

Jürgen Pieper - Metzler Equities

Michael Raab - Kepler Cheuvreux

Frank Biller - Landesbank Baden-Württemberg

Christoph Laskawi - Deutsche Bank AG

Tim Schuldt - Equinet Bank

Florian Treisch - MainFirst Bank AG

David Klus - Bankhaus Lampe

Karl Gadesmann

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of my board colleagues, Bruno Fankhauser and Martin Stüttem, I’d like to very warmly welcome you to our Analyst Conference 2018 of LEONI AG.

Over the next 30 minutes, I'd like to, first of all, present the figures of the group. Next, I'd like to give you an overview of the group's strategy of LEONI and you will hear more about this with the two divisions. And next, Mr. Stüttem will talk about the development of the Wiring Systems division and Mr. Fankhauser will take a look into the future of the Wire and Cable Solutions division.

And at the end, an outlook for the 2018 fiscal year and also for the midterm perspective covering the next three years upto 2020. And last but not least, of course, we will have time for questions afterwards.

2017 was a very successful year for LEONI following two turbulent and not only positive years. In 2017, we were able to show that the group can grow profitably with record sales amounting to €4.9 billion. This is a best-ever figure. And when it comes to EBIT, we saw growth to €225 million. This is almost tripling the previous year's figure, meaning that margin increased from 1.8% to 4.6%.

Reflecting the business development was also shown on the stock market. The LEONI share in the last fiscal year saw a growth of almost 84%, so it was one of the shares which outperformed the indexes.

Most of analysts, many of them are present here today, around 80% of the analysts say LEONI is positive or neutral in their judgment. So, I think we are heading towards the right direction. And last but not least, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board will propose to the AGM, on the basis of the 2017 figures, an increase of the dividend.

Regarding the megatrends, mobility and growing influence of the digitization of our business, we looked into the LEONI Group strategy and developed it very, very extensively. Starting out from a position today where we offer products, we’d like to steer the group towards a systems and solution business. And my colleagues will talk in more detail about this regarding the two divisions. In future, we want to focus more on technology and innovation, and this is why we’d like to invest a lot in these areas.

The group strategy is supported by the group-wide transformation program called oneLEONI, where competencies and resources of the group are pooled and we focus on processes and systems, and we'll make sure that we have more standardization and harmonization in order to adequately support technological change.

Where are we today? LEONI is fit for the future in energy and data management. In recent years, we were able to prove that when looking at the period between 1999 and today, on average, we saw growth rates of more than 12% every year. And this goes to show that trust of customers in our products and services increased considerably.

In all major target markets, we are in a leading position. We have a global development and production network. And thus, also globally, we are always close to the customers. And the last issue regarding future trends, be it electrification, connectivity, autonomous driving, e-mobility, all these topics will have an influence when it comes to our future business development, and we think we will benefit from these future trends for the group.

This brings me to the figures. In 2017, we were driven by a dynamic market development, and revenues increased by around €0.5 billion or almost 11% to an enormous figure of €4.876 billion. An increase of €440 million gives us a very good basis for the future in terms of organic growth.

The copper price development in 2017 made a contribution of around €190 million or 4.3% contribution to this growth and the copper price between 2016 and 2017 saw an improvement by about 23%. And as you know, when it comes to the topline growth of the company, the copper price is a very important element.

Counterproductive were two other incidents. First of all, the sale of our BGES business, minus €47 million and cost differences, €62 million. And in order to provide transparency for the outlook towards 2018, I'd like to point out that due to the sale of BGES, a sales contribution that was part of the 2017 figures for four month with €47 million will no longer be included. And so we have as a comparative figure €4.876 billion if we exclude this.

When it comes to EBIT, looking at the development of the two years, comparison is not that easy in terms of transparency. When you look at the reported EBITDA of 2016 compared to 2017, an increase to €225 million from €79 million. Both fiscal years were affected by one-off effects. In 2016, negative one-off effects from restructuring and because of the CEO fraud we went through.

So we will, of course, adjust our figures by these effects, and then we have an adjusted EBIT of around €161 million or margin of 3.6%, driven by volume growth, but also by the performance improvement in 2017. We have an operating contribution for our earnings for 2017. So when it comes to the adjusted EBIT for 2017, we can report a figure of €207 million or a margin of 4.2% ROS. I think this shows the operating performance with adjusted figures, and this way, we provide a transparency for comparative reasons.

Now, looking into the future, when you try to find the starting point for 2018, we can say that 2017 at around €30 million. On the right-hand side, you see the two contributions, sales revenues of BGES €24 million and insurance payment because of the CEO fraud €5 million, so €29 million one-off effects that you have to deduct from the reported EBIT. And this brings us to the green column of €196 million and, from our point of view, a starting point for the evaluation also when it comes to the outlook of 2018.

Looking at the excellent business development, also at the bottom line when it comes to net income, we see a clear growth to €144 million. And this is the reason why the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board will propose a dividend to €1.4 per share compared to €0.50 in 2016.

Now, when it comes to financing and assets, equity due to the positive business development increased to more than €1 billion for the first time ever. And net income of €144 million, of course, took an effect and counterproductive was a dividend of €16 million that we paid last year, and neutral adjustments basically because of currency differences. So, we see an increase to €1.024 billion.

When it comes to growth of the balance sheet of around 7%, this results in an improvement of the equity ratio from 31% to 33%. Net financial debt of the group, despite a clear expansion of the business, stayed almost at the previous year's level with €406 million.

If you compare these two figures and then derive the so-called gearing, we see an improvement by four percentage points down to 40%. And again, let me stress even though we expanded the business, and I will talk about CapEx later on, we managed to show a stable figure when it comes to net financial debt.

In terms of CapEx in the year under review, LEONI invested a lot because of the task we will face in the future when it comes to future growth and expansion of technology. €288 million are our record figure in terms of investments. And you see a footnote with some explanation showing that this figure includes €33 million for the construction of the Factory of the Future.

Why do we point this out explicitly? Based on the investment project of the Factory of the Future, over a period of three years, we start in 2017, we continue in 2018 and 2019. And this is a major investment which will total around €90 million.

So this will pave the way for innovation topics, for the competence and technology center when it comes to global cable production. This investment is not directly related to a growth impulse and so we have to adjust our idea a little bit. And you will see when we look at the CapEx ratio for the future, you will find an adjustment here.

Looking at free cash flow - this is something we are quite proud of - we were driven by a strong operating cash flow of €245 million. And after three years with a negative free cash flow, we can now show a slightly positive figure. Of course, there is still room for improvement here and there.

For example when it comes to the working capital, be it inventories or receivables. We think there still is room for improvement. But we took a first step to make sure that we can now post a positive cash flow figure and we would like to continue along these lines in the future.

The next chart really pleased us. Not only us, but also our investors. So, this is the LEONI share in 2017 as one of the outperformers in the many indices increased from 84% year-on-year. If you take this as a comparison, the tax sector index automotive around 12%, and this really illustrates that LEONI’s share really was strong, quite strong last year. Well, finally market capitalization nearly doubled to a value of €2 billion.

Now let's turn to the corporate strategies. Let's start off with the mega trends, the future trends. And here last year, we really took a very close look at the next steps for our corporate strategy. We've really improved the competence profile from the product to the solution provided. We really positioned ourselves much more innovation driver in the technological field, and these steps will be taken consistently.

Now the guidelines, firstly financial and non-financial guidelines, then growth impetus, growth focus. Well, in our target markets, we want to grow much more than market as such, and growth clearly is profitable growth. That's our definition.

And regarding cash flow orientation, again, we want to have a positive cash flow. This will be the focus of our financial guidance, and everything will be guided by a corporate culture that will focus more on values such as agility, achievement, customer orientation.

And last but not least, the transformation program. As I said at the outset, oneLEONI, it will have two elements. Firstly, a short-term outlook transformation, pooling resources initiatives across the entire group. And yet again, here, in technology processes and systems, that's where we want to make change in human resources. We want to introduce global processes and systems.

And also in ERP, we will focus on SAP’s future technology as of 2025. This will be the leading technology, and in the long run, we see more system integration in our landscape. We will have more standardized processes, more transparency and, ultimately, more efficiency.

So what is the vision? Passion for intelligent energy and data solutions. Well, passion describes how we want to go about this with a full passion, with courage. We will make every effort and there are also intelligent solutions which we will hear about later. And nowadays, we have more functional products and we want to go forward to energy and data.

These are the two fields which we identified in the megatrend as growth drivers, but they're also those fields where LEONI is really in a good position, maybe more in the energy sector nowadays than in the data sector. And solutions ultimately means not only do we provide products, but also services be it engineering, be it software or be it maybe topics, issues in business models that we haven't developed yet but that we want to offer in the future, and thus we want to extend our product range significantly.

So, much for my presentation. I will now turn over to Mr. Stüttem, and he will walk us through the development of the Wiring System division.

Martin Stüttem

Thank you very much, Mr. Gadesmann, and welcome once again on my part.

Now, in my presentation, I would like to report on the status, priorities and outlook of the Wiring System division. We can look back on a highly successful business year 2017. Revenue increased organically by 13.8% to nearly €3.1 billion, and simultaneously, we were able to increase EBIT from €36 million in 2016 to €117 million in 2017.

Partially, this is a success due to restructuring, but also a result of our clearly increased performance and changed management purchasing and manufacturing. 2017 was also the year of record order intake to the tune of €7 billion.

And out of these, solely, in the e-mobility sector, we had €1.5 billion and this is only the share of the high voltage business that we acquired. And this is one of the fields of the future and the entire orders on hand increased to about €22 billion.

And another important issue was the new realignment in our strategy. We want to be the solution provider for intelligent energy and data management. By extending our competencies in electronics and software and simulation, we really strengthened this new strategic orientation.

Now, looking into the future 2018, priority for 2018, well, we evolved into a - want to evolve into a solution provided, we understand the entire system and thus at very early stages, we can start off with intelligent solutions and services, and thus the values are created for our customers and owners. We can use more simulation tools, more intelligent products, for instance, in energy distribution. And these are just a few of our focus points.

And the market is developing quite dynamically, and thus, we have to be more agile. Digitalization of our processes, and I'm talking about business processes and manufacturing processes as well as the use of agile methods and the organization structures enable us to reach this goal. However, we have a radical change in E/E-Architecture and also more complexity of the wiring system, and thus, we need to work much more closer with OEMs.

And thus, due to the strategic collaboration, we are more responsible for larger system developments. This trend was visible in the elapsed fiscal year, so early integration into the architecture development requires, on one hand, to provide more competences and more understanding for the system. On the other hand, during this entire system development, we are able to provide new solutions and novel products.

Now, let's look at autonomous driving, particularly autonomous driving here. Here, there are higher security requirements. We thus need new solutions. All safety relevant components really have to work perfectly well.

And we are collaborating with our customers on different concepts and smart projects. And in this case, of course, we talk about smart distributors in order to ensure that energy supply is as efficient as possible and as safe as possible.

Last but not least, digitization particularly in automation and networking. We have the combination with autonomous driving and this is really very important. Zero mistakes, real process documentation, real process control are really important. As early as in 2017, we invested into a pilot cell.

At present, you can see it in our pilot center. We’re developing it for mass production and then we can produce wiring harnesses of medium complexity for instance for autonomous driving and everything is integrated into the concept of the digital factory.

Now, in conclusion, let me give you an outlook on the year 2018. As already explained, we will focus on building competencies on extending our product range particularly in smart products. This is what we're going to focus on. And I would also like to mention that there is a strong growth, and thus we have six additional plants in Eastern Europe, North Africa, China and America. We want to extend our capacities. This means we have a large growth ahead of us.

And, furthermore, we want to extend our activities in e-mobility activities and here we focus clearly on China as a growth market. Our forecast for 2018 confirms despite advanced investment that there is growth you heard about the plans and technologies, so we will also invest into technologies. So this is a positive trend in sales and net income. We expect sales of €3.2 billion for 2018 and EBIT ranging from €135 million to €145 million.

Now, let me turn over to the report of my colleague, Bruno Fankhauser. He will talk about the division WCS.

Bruno Fankhauser

Well, thank you very much. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome on my part as well. And now I would like to give an overview of the results and outlook of the Wire & Cable Solutions division.

2017 was for our division also a successful year. We were able to increase revenue and EBIT with us had sales of €1.9 billion and EBIT of €105 million. In the EBIT as you heard, we also took into account the profit of the sale of BG ES to the tune of €24 million.

So this good result was also due to all divisions particularly automotive, robotics, healthcare and mechanical engineering. You can see on the picture on the right hand, our patient positioning system called ORION which is used particularly for radiation therapy.

Unfortunately, petrochemistry business didn’t go down well in 2017, and for 2018, we do not expect any major recoveries for petrochemistry. Repositioning of WCS Division is really accelerating. BGES has been sold, and the integration of Adaptricity has been completed.

And I would also like to inform you that for BGCC wire area, we see huge opportunities in electro-mobility, and for that reason, we decided that these activities will be retained.

So let me turn to the main part of my presentation, smart cables. Two years ago, I informed you that I have the intention that the division WCS shall be realigned with a new strategy. Now, I would like to inform about the current status. I also had informed you that we will focus on digitization and that this will affect the products and services to which we want to invest, and you can see now what I mean.

Energy and data belong to the megatrends of these times and changed our world. About 403 trillion gigabytes of data and unbelievable numbers, amounts of data are created on an annual basis, and growth is exponential. Functioning energy and data networks are the nervous system of our modern society. If this nervous system fails, our world stands still.

Luckily enough, energy and data networks hardly ever fail all of a sudden. Of course, if you cut through cable, the best system ever will also fail. But normally as a general rule, such an imminent failure or downtime for instance cable fire will slowly evolve. And thus, if you have the right technology, you can measure it at an early stage and predict it.

Our key technology, LEONiQ, is able to do this. LEONiQ monitors the health state of a cable and then reports changes in real-time. And thus, we have an early warning system which allows us to intervene adequately.

So if push comes to shove, LEONI is able to intervene into the control system and for instance shut off the system as a precautionary measure. And thus, for the first time, the connection itself is smart.

So the black box cable will turn into a dash board. LEONiQ measures temperature, tightness, mechanical strain while also localizes the GPS position of a given line. And thus our technology is 100 times smaller and 100 times cost efficient, more cost efficient than all the other product on the market.

I brought along a sample of our intelligent measuring electronics. As you can see, it has a size of a normal USB stick. So the key technology of LEONiQ consists mainly of four basic elements, the sensors and the cables and intelligent measuring electronics, cloud connection to safe measured values and events incidence in real-time and LEONI analytics are all algorithms which transform data into information for our customers and then derive recommendations to act.

Thus, energy and data networks become more secure, more efficient, and highly available. Numerous application opportunities are possible here for this technology across all industries and in our everyday life. Let's take the example of e-mobility. The success of electric mobility, e-mobility, really depends on whether electric vehicles can be charged efficiently and safely in future.

Due to the smart system, LEONI can control and monitor the charging process in real time. High-speed charging becomes a safer thing for the human being and for the environment. Or just imagine the benefits of smart cable in the airline industry.

In case of sudden cable fires, that can be avoided in future. Or think of failures of trains because of a defective cable. All this is something that doesn't have to be accepted in future any longer.

I guess everybody can think of numerous ideas for smart cables in the future. LEONI has the potential to revolutionize energy and data networks. The era of intelligent connectivity has already started, and after the conference, you have a chance to take a look at the technology in a live demonstration.

This brings me to the outlook. And I guess you will not be surprised when I tell you that we will continue to invest in digitization especially when it comes to the commercialization of LEONiQ, the key technology, and we want to develop a digital ecosystem together with technology partners.

We will go ahead with active portfolio management and our top priority is the strategic fit. This brings me to the 2018 forecast when it comes to the WCS division. We expect sales of around €1.8 billion and we use a very conservative copper price as a basis. We expect an EBIT of €80 million to €90 million.

And if you bear in mind, that €10 million investment will go into digitization and if you'll also consider that with the sale of BG ES, EBIT contributions will no longer be reflected in our figures, this provides factually an EBIT of €90 million to €100 million, which is a record figure for the WCS division.

With this, I'd like to thank you for your attention, and I'd like to pass the floor back to Karl Gadesmann.

Karl Gadesmann

To wrap up, LEONI is in an excellent position for sustainable and profitable growth. Based on a solid financial structure, we developed a new corporate strategy last year that will be rolled out and implemented in the course of the coming years because is the light motive of our activities. LEONI provides solution for the megatrends in energy and data management.

We have the required competencies or we will develop them either organically in cooperating with other companies or, as started last year, inorganically on the basis of M&A activities, which we are going to identify in order to complement our business. So these are the guidelines that will be used as a basis for the future.

We are very confident and positive when it comes to 2018, and we expect further sales growth to at least €5 billion. And let me remind you of the sales chart and the starting point of 2017 of €4.876 billion excluding the BG ES activity. So this is our starting point.

Looking forward, you know that the copper price of course is a major factor when it comes to the topline figures. We know that there is a bandwidth. If you look at the past 52 weeks, you realized that we saw a lot of volatility between €5 and €6. For our forecast regarding 2018 and following years, we assumed it will be a low price of €4.9. But comparing yesterday and today's price, the tonne of copper was reduced by €110.

So, this is really a very, very volatile price, and this is why we took a conservative approach with a very low price in our forecast. Looking at the EBIT, we think we reach between €215 million and €235 million and again, to remind you, the starting point is the EBIT of 2017 with one-off effects of €30 million adjusted, so €196 million, which is then the basis and also for the midpoint position.

Looking at free cash flow, as I mentioned in the beginning, this is a top priority for us, and we think we will have a positive figure before dividend in 2018 and without investment in the Factory of the Future which 2018 amounts to €43 million round-about which is quite significant here.

The goal is 5% of sales, and if you look to the right-hand side, this is not only our basis for 2018 but also for the years to come. Despite enormous growth, as you heard, we will build six factories. Despite investments in technology and all kinds of expenses, we would like to have 5% in terms of investment.

Midterm prospect up until 2020, when it comes to the individual years, we want to have a compound annual growth rate of higher than 5%, and this goes for the three-year period where the growth prospective is at the very end.

By 2020, it will be double digit, looking at growth. So, in the previous years, it will be lower, clearly lower. EBIT margin by 2020 is supposed to be at least 5%, so 5-dot something, maybe a little more. Let's wait and see what we can manage

But this is the minimum figure that we have in mind. Free cash flow in 2020, positive after dividend. The dividend policy of LEONI, I think, is something you are quite familiar with. The goal is to pay out one-third of the group's net income.

This year, dividend amounts to around 32%. So 30%, about one-third is our guideline, depending on how much we invest. So we would like to continue along these lines as well to give you an orientation about the development of the cash flow, and investment, as mentioned before, 5% of sales. That’s for the 2018 outlook and the midterm perspective up until 2020.

That’s it regarding our presentation. Now we look forward to answering your questions. Frank Steinhart, our Head of Investor Relations will be our facilitator for the Q&A session and now feel free to ask questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Frank Steinhart

Welcome to all of you to the analysts and investors conference. First of all, thank you very much for the presentation on the 2017 fiscal year, the presentation of the strategy and the outlook for 2018 and the midterm.

If you have questions, please indicate that you would like to ask a question and please switch on the microphone so that the Internet stream can also catch your sound. Mr. Pieper, please.

Jürgen Pieper

Let me start. I guess there will be several questions on how cautious or uncautious your forecast is. Starting with growth, you had extreme order income volumes. I think in recent months, you grew by 10%. Why is it that for 2018, if you calculate it, it’s about 3% at least and the following years, 5%. Isn’t this too cautious?

And you mentioned a transformation phase for the next three years. Digitization is the buzzword here. Is this one of the reasons for expenses that maybe are underestimated which explains why you do not exceed that 5% margin, although you said it can be a little higher, you’d appreciate it. But I guess there are a lot of expenses required here, right?

Karl Gadesmann

Now, let me start with growth 2018. You know that the sales development also depends on the model cycle here. One aspect when you look at the situation between 2017 and 2018 is the phasing out of a high-volume car series because there is a model change here reflected in the sales figures as well.

In a nutshell, I said, when it comes to the copper end, we based our assumptions on a low copper price. If the current price at around €5.5 remains, of course, there can be a better development of the topline.

But looking at the volatile situation also last year, copper prices last year at the end of the first semester went down considerably. So, a lot of volatility is to be expected, and we shouldn't be too optimistic when it comes to the sales guidance.

That's why in incoming orders, incoming orders when it comes to EBIT growth, of course, you were right in saying so. Mr. Fankhauser commented it when it comes to WCS that in 2018, around €10 million are supposed to be invested. Also, when it comes to the wiring systems, Mr. Stüttem mentioned it be it automation, be it software engineering, we will make some investments here. And you also heard when it comes to systems architecture over the next three years, we'll deal with the issue of how we are going to change our processes and systems in order to prepare the ground for more technology-driven and digitally driven activity within the group.

So these are basically the reasons why in small steps, from your point of view, but still we are heading towards the right direction. And by 2020, which is not too far away, we want to have a figure at least five-point-something or even higher.

Looking at the development of incoming orders, well, we started to pave the way here. And looking at the automotive industry, we need a preparation phase of three years. So the incoming orders that were realized last year will then result in sales and earnings over the next two years.

Martin Stüttem

Let me add to this. You mentioned that we are constructing six factories. And normally, our factory is up and ready 12 months before the SLP. We hire indirect and direct personnel. We have material expenses, and you shouldn't underestimate it because we are talking about millions here when it comes to pre-investments.

Pre-investments, I only mentioned it very briefly. So it's pre-investment in growth and technology where we spend a double-digit million figure when it comes to technology investments because we want to develop our competence when it comes to electronic software and simulation devices. And we will clearly increase our activities and expenses in this regard.

Michael Raab

Michael Raab, Kepler Cheuvreux. Hello. Firstly, can you help me to recall what the average copper price was last year just to give me a feel for a benchmark on your plans?

Martin Stüttem

€5.53 annual average.

Michael Raab

And now, the €22 million order intake. What does electro-mobility account for orders on book?

Martin Stüttem

Intake, €2 billion. Order intake is €1.5 billion. The presentation only showed the order intake but in the statement, we have €2 billion for orders on book for electro-mobility, the €2 billion for high-voltage share. We do not report a low-voltage share which we might have also on a hot copy - or in a platform – electro-mobility platform. So you could say, if you look at the share of the electro-mobility platform, that it's even higher for the order intake.

Michael Raab

Now, adjusting structure for the future, and I believe it really makes sense. And what are the transformation costs for the structure in your budget, the next two or three years to come in your budget?

Karl Gadesmann

First of all, you need adjustment costs and just kind of advance payment before you can reap the fruit. Well, I believe in the two divisions, we really showed what we want and what we spent in WCS and wiring system, about €10 million. That's not only a one-off effect for 2018 but will be an effect for the midterm to really get going with those topics, and then there are other topics which will start in 2018 and then continue in subsequent years. That is, transformation of ERP systems to the SAP HANA system, and, of course, this will require an even greater investment.

Michael Raab

What are the greatest drivers you will tackle this year regarding the positive free cash flow?

Karl Gadesmann

Well, at the beginning, I already mentioned this. We grew last year sales about 11%, but we can see that in the ramp-up process and with the inventories, we had a greater value than we had aimed at. And here, well, as you say in English, there is room for improvement, and the same applies for receivables. So we're not yet satisfied with what we have achieved so far, and in both divisions, we took action to work on this.

And on the other hand, one must say that at the end of the year, there were a few special effects, one-off effect. We had a kind of scarceness in supplies for some of the plastics. So we built up some inventories. And you might notice this. For some plastics, the prices not only skyrocketed on the one hand and the availability was really difficult.

So we really made sure that we had them on stock. And then there were also discussions with workforce regarding bargaining. So we expected some strikes, so prepared ourselves as well. I do not want to exaggerate.

And last but not least, the copper price development via a sliding average value. If you take a year-on-year comparison, well, on the euro side, we were able to build up inventories but well, bottom line is, we're not yet satisfied with this and we'll focus on it in 2018. I know from experience, it's not only once and for all, you have to continue to work on those issues and there's always room for improvement.

Frank Steinhart

The next question, Mr. Biller.

Frank Biller

Mr. Biller, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg. You talked about potential electrification and autonomous driving. Now, I would like to know what are the values inherent in vehicles. Are those compared to a conventional vehicle or let's take an e-vehicle compare to a vehicle with combustion engines? What are the LEONI’s shares in those vehicles?

And the second question regarding autonomous driving, Uber and Volvo, there was a fatal accident. So what is your estimate over time? What will we be lagging behind and will we lose the progress we made?

Martin Stüttem

Well, we already made statements regarding the added value that we see for hybridization and at the fully electric vehicle also, the battery-driven vehicles. Well, actually these values were rather in the lower range and hybridization compared to the standard drive for the entire wiring system, we see added growth, added value 20% and a fully electrified vehicle, 10% increase in value. It’s rather the lower range, given the developments we have in our pipeline.

You also mentioned autonomous driving. That’s a bit more difficult now to really assess it because in most of the model series, there's already equipment for autonomous driving and camera systems, other systems.

Of course, we expect more growth, particularly in the phase when we’re going towards L4, L5 level from automated driving and also supplies for the critical parts. It's difficult to make an assessment, but there might be - add growth of 5% for the wiring system. In any case, transitory growth on the one hand in future.

But this is the long-term perspective. You will have the central computer, and you will have a simplified wiring system. But during the transitory period for autonomous driving, you have to ensure that the safety of relevant parts will always have to be available in duplicate, and energy supply has to be redundant whether you do it with smart systems or with two power supplies or data supplies. So there is more growth simply based on safety requirements due to autonomous driving.

And in a long-term perspective, there would be less complexity for the wiring system. But you also know that the current L4, L5 systems already have two or three central computers. And then we have Ethernet in between, and our forecast is that we will also have a lot of local intelligence in the different areas of the car, and then it might happen that we'll have less wiring in the vehicles.

But talking about the long-term perspective, we will have, well, not just smart systems which simply have local data and energy management functions in the vehicle, and this is the direction we're heading at in the years to come even now to ensure that we have a potential reduction of a long-term trend by using local, small, smart systems.

Unidentified Analyst

[Mr. Mudas] taking up Mr. Pieper's question. First of all, congratulations on the fiscal year 2017. It really shows that things are under control in that we were able to reach a turning point given LEONI’s history.

And based on that history, I will be able to understand your forecast. Otherwise, I wouldn't understand your forecast at all, even when we take €5 billion in sales for this year as a target and have 6% sales growth, I reached about a €5.6 billion to €6 billion and 2020 you said order intake will be reflected in sales in 2018. That is €7 billion. So, this would be a huge leap in sales in 2020 to be expected. So, this is the first question.

I simply can't get my head around that. And why are you so cautious given the order intake and the orders on book? And secondly your products are smarter, more electronics. You’ll be a system supplier and so LEONiQ is there. So you're no longer just a normal every day wire supplier you were in the past. So the question arises, the margins should rise as well. Why don't they rise? So, against this background, I don't understand the margin guidance.

Karl Gadesmann

Well regarding the sales guidance and the three-year period, we really saw ups and downs in those years. We will see them at the end of 2020. We will have two digit growth in sales. We won't look beyond 2020, but as you said, order intake 2017, well, we will start in 2020 but ramp up will continue in the years thereafter. So, to the best of our knowledge, everything we are planning for is based on the vehicle volumes and that's also set out in the guidance, regarding the sales.

Now, regarding the income, and this also, as a statement, I would like to make profitable growth. We want to have profitable growth. Our profit margin shall be improved continuously in the years to come by investing into new technologies, new competencies. And let me tell you, this is a challenge. It's really difficult to also depict this, to illustrate this. But I'm convinced that we will reap fruit, we will breed success.

So, the goals that we stated that in 2020 we will have a 5% ROS margin. Let's not talk about the figure of following the comma, but anyway, we believe that this is a challenge, ambitious.

And let me add to this. Of course, you're quite right in saying this. We also assume this is why we do this. We will penetrate each electronics intelligence solutions. And, of course, we want to have higher contribution margins. And the question is when.

We're talking about 2019, 2020. Well, this is soon, relatively soon. And if you look at LEONiQ’s business model, we don't focus on additional electronics parts. That's not what we are aiming at in our repositioning efforts. What is more important is to enter digital business models so the data derived and then to provide them via smart services as an added service to have added value for our customer. This is much more important and has the greater potential than electronic parts.

As I said such technologies will be used widely only if they are available at a low cost if our customers will accept this. So it is not our target to make money with those components. Now, what is much more important is to enter the market to use data modules.

Then via the data modules and the term of the commodities is not only cost, we are also talking about many other types of commodities. And thus we want to open up new opportunities, new business models and new income sources. Will this happen in 2019 in 2020? No. We believe no. Probably we'll be able to enter the markets and then in a long-term perspective, we will profit

Frank Steinhart

Next question, please.

Christoph Laskawi

Christoph Laskawi, Deutsche Bank. I have a follow-up question more or less. Assuming that you cannot have attractive prices for the products because you want to generate a higher margin, what about the time lag following the product you sold? Will service revenues come immediately?

And how fast can you generate a relevant sales share? Is this the goal for 2020, 2021, 2022? If the product becomes more complex and this goes to WSD and WCS, you will have to invest more in R&D as well which means same for other supplier.

The operating margin maybe will be kept low. What would you say after having transformed the business? Is the leverage comparable to what you had in the past or will it be lower because of the higher costs in the long run?

Karl Gadesmann

Let me start with your first question. A very difficult question. I'd be glad if I knew when sales will start developing. If you look at automotive, our primary goal is that we want to enter into the test vehicle area this year and once all the technical tests are successful, the normal parameters of the automotive industry will apply and it will take a while until higher volumes come in when test vehicles turn into series production and sales will increase.

And I think we are talking about a longer period of time we have to bridge until the new technologies will make a substantial contribution to our earnings. In other industry, it might be different. It might develop faster or even slower. Not all of our industry customers have reached the same state when it comes to digitization in their environment.

And LEONI is a standard product. Rather, it is a technology platform used as a basis for developing a new solution, which means the customer does not have to buy the whole package. The customer can buy several elements. Maybe temperature is important or tightness is important, and we can tailor-make it. So it has to be engineered specifically for the customer. So work needs to be done here.

And obviously, sales will take some time before they come. But I do not want to give you the wrong impression when I say it’s not our primary goal to make money with the technology and the components. But, of course, it’s not our goal not to make money with the components, either.

However, I think it’s a mixed picture. Every single unit must not be very expensive. Otherwise, it will not have a broad basis. You know this from your environment. Sensors have become cheaper in recent years, and, of course, other suppliers would like to install sensors in a car or in a plane.

And the new thing we offer is that the connections will become smart. This gives us the potential to think about does every component need additional smartness once the connection can already offer a lot. So, we see a lot of potential here. But the truly interesting topics are derived from the data models and we do not have reliable data today to tell you. It's a time lag of 12 months or 18 months.

In addition to this, pricing will be very individual because the benefit will differ. There might be customers who will benefit a lot from the very beginning and are willing to pay a lot for this technology. On the other hand, there are customers who start out from predictive maintenance and see savings potential.

So, it will be different, different pricing, different business models. And based on these different types of benefits in our mid-term planning, we took a very, very cautious approach in our mid-term planning. I think this is the right thing based on our experience but also based on the lack of experience of the industry and such. Mr. Gadesmann already mentioned it.

If we see a five point something, well, we, of course, are working on increasing the figure and we are working on developing our portfolio from offering components towards offering complete systems and data models because we are fully convinced that when it comes to publicly-listed companies, over the next five to 10 years, this will increase in importance when it comes to data-based business models. I think we came up with an opportunity. It's not the only one, but one opportunity which is already quite concrete and provides us with a good basis for the future.

Martin Stüttem

First of all, regarding WSD, let me make it very clear. What is our desired niche? We don't regard ourselves as specialists for functions such as body control or autonomous driving. We regard ourselves as specialists for the efficient exchange of data and energy. And this distinguishes us from others such as Aptiv who go into another direction.

So, we will optimize really the wiring systems area. So, we already have power distributors, and now we want to offer smart power distributors. So, it would be wrong to say we will take care of the complete energy management of the car. So, we start with the components where we already have a position, look at other opportunities, local data and energy management, battery management, sensors, and we will then develop competencies in order to understand the overall system.

One thing is for sure, when you are part of the concept phase together with the customers at a very early point, this means that we have been involved in developing the architecture of energy and data supplies, then you have a much better leverage. You can shape the future for the customer and for us, which is a very positive thing.

You asked whether we would invest more in engineering and technology. It’s obviously 5% without telling you we will make this. This is the desired figure. Last year, we were clearly below this figure.

And will this affect our business model in the long run? Yes. We think when we understand the overall system, we have an opportunity to optimize the system at an early point, create value, and develop our products accordingly. When you understand what the architecture of tomorrow looks like, whether you produce or buy the components, you can then add value and shape the product. We are fully convinced that by way of investing in technology, we will also add value in future.

Frank Steinhart

Next question or questions?

Tim Schuldt

Tim Schuldt, Equinet Bank. I have three questions. My first question relates to the margin topic of 2020. When we look at LEONI over the last 15 years, there was a growth phase, and you grew in the area of WSD because you were the cost leader because you went to the low-cost countries and you didn't have high CapEx.

But I think now it is a very important topic. You cannot always be ahead of the competition. You go more towards automation more than in the past, maybe more than was possible in the past, which means you need higher CapEx. And this year, you said you will invest 5% of sales.

In addition to this, the factory of the future, the digital factory of the future, I think you have value adjustment of 3.4% or write-downs. So we invest more than we write down. And so the capital you use will increase. In the past, your goal, I think, was 7%.

In terms of margins, well, that's a long time ago. But in order to have the same returns on capital, if you use more capital, you have to increase the margin as well.

So am I correct in saying that 2020 is the beginning of a period when the business model will change and that in the medium term margins will be clearly higher than 5-plus-x? So this is the long term question.

My second concrete question, six new factories - in the past you had some issues when starting up not only new factories but processes. How will you make sure that there are no hiccups with the start-up phase of the new factories? And can you give us a ballpark figure of start-up costs for the year to come?

And last but not least I think even if you exclude from the calculation the one-off positive earnings last year, for the first time since a long year you haven't had any negative restructuring costs that adversely affected your earnings figures. So is there something you should have on the agenda in 2018? In the past, €5 to €10 million were included. And if I'm not mistaken last year you didn't have any such effects on a net basis. So will this change in the current year?

Martin Stüttem

Well, a myriad of questions in one question so to say. Now, I'll try to remember everything. First of all, investment in technology, I think I already mentioned it. We think by investing in technology and R&D we'll be able to change our business model in a positive way and add value.

Our strategy is not growth for the growth’s sake and but we want to grow profitably with specific customers. And we want to add value vertically for the overall system of a wider product portfolio with high value products. And we are convinced that in the long run this will pay off in value and in margin.

Secondly, I have a slightly different opinion when it comes to investing the automation. Of course, currently, we need to invest a lot because of growth for example, because of the new factories just because of the acquisition of machines for example. But automation as such in future, we want to have capacity machines not individual machines for one start up and after the service life of the product, they will be scrapped.

No, we want to have machines that can be used for several product lifecycles. But it will take I’d say three to five years, and we will see an effect where the investment because you can reuse many more machines so off the 5%, I think we will see a reduction.

So the goal is not 5%as such as a goal this is just a situation we see at the moment because of the growth but when it comes to investment in automation, I mentioned the pilot sales, so we really want to focus on capacity machines. We went through a lot of automation in the past quite specifically in some cases which means the machine was only able to produce a specific cable harness.

If you have volume fluctuations you have an overload of the machine or the machine is underutilized and you can no longer use it after the service life of the product. Now, our automation approach is to have standardized machines, to have a wider bandwidth for the products you produce across several life cycles.

Of course, it will take some time, and there will be, of course, sometimes a counter effect compared to the 5%, and we will not automatically come into this area also when it comes to write-downs.

But I think I forgot some of the questions. Startup costs? The factories. Factories was one question, and startup costs. I think a high single-digit million sum will be invested in the startups of the factories we are going to build in 2018. I told you that 12 months prior to SOP, prior to sales that come in, all the factories are ready. We have to pay for the machines. We have to hire employees. So, this brings you to a high single-digit million figure that will be invested as pre-investments.

But why are we so sure that the growth will not cause any problems? Well, in the past, I mean, I don't want to mention the lack of project control, laying poor management. You already heard that we changed a lot. I think we are in a much better position with our central project management and project controlling compared to the past.

In 2017, together with an exterior partner, we invested in a footprint white book a tool that provides tools and guidelines for the layout of the footprint. And an important lesson learned is we have to take a closer look at the labor market. A factory with 10 or 20,000 employees, if the structure is good, can be managed.

Tim Schuldt

But looking at the labor turnaround, can you really replace all the employees that leave the company?

Karl Gadesmann

This is a major problem in many countries. And we also defined maximum size of factories in specific countries based on the limitation due to employee availability.

Pre-investment, something that maybe we didn't do consistently in the past is that we are now investing everything to make sure that 12 months prior to SOP everything is on board that we have the direct and indirect employees, that we have run rates, that we have sample production, and so on and so forth, because if you don't do this at the right point in time there will be enormous negative effects. So we invest at an earlier point in time in the readiness of our factories. This is a very, very important issue, and this is a lesson learned. This is what we are going to do in order to cope with the growth.

Karl Gadesmann

And let me add, you asked about restructuring action. So far, we haven't planned for any restructuring measures. Of course, we always have some scenarios for ramp up, phase out and where we also have to take into account hires, but these are, well, sums of one-digit millions.

So, well, this is just the basic process that always goes on. If you have a model change and then you reduce capacities but this is not restructuring as such. And ultimately, we also have to think at the long-term perspective and automation. And we're thinking about logistics actually. We only have a limited radius for our factories to supply our products just in time. These are five to six or seven days at a delivery time to supply our customers.

So we are limited in terms of the areas where we can set up our factories. And, of course, that automation is not that easy from an industry where automation is easier than in the wiring systems. With flexible parts, we have to invest from different points of perspective.

First thing we have are the safety inspectors for autonomous driving. That's an important technical issue, but I also believe to avoid restructuring cases where the factories and the property we have can be used efficiently. In the long-term perspective, this is the trend we have in terms of safety aspects for autonomous driving and also to make long-term use of our assets, our property, our land.

And another aspect in your question, margin development after 2020. Well, currently, we're witnessing very volatile times so we don't want to look too far into the future. But what we have produced and what we have achieved and presented to you today, well, we want to make sure that even after 2020 given the good earnings, we will still have positive effects in our margins.

Frank Steinhart

Next question, Mr. Treisch?

Florian Treisch

Florian Treisch. My first question, wiring systems, order intake. Your ability you all have a track record to show. We work with multiple projects. Can you give us a bit more details? 10% of the electrical vehicle is the net value. What do you lose at first because you don't have a combustion engine? And what do you win with the high voltage share for the electric drive? And then the question, do you have to win two orders, or is the trend now to have a quote?

And then the next question is M&A. You said electronics will be ever more important. You talked about M&A as a potential. Is this interesting? Historically, you often said this is much too expensive. Has your opinion changed?

Martin Stüttem

Well, let me reiterate what I just said. We believe that the net value of the wiring system that for the hybrid, we’ll have 20% additional value compared with the traditional engine as an entire system. And for the battery-driven car, we believe it's 10%. So I just said, based on our current experience, this is the lower range. So there's still leeway to improve. So this is the short midterm perspective.

Florian Treisch

Ultimately, what would you expect in five or six years' time?

Martin Stüttem

Well, with the architecture, there will be also other trends. Is M&A - I don't want to limit this to M&A. What is really important is we said or an important element for our future and for profitable growth is investing into technologies of competence, of skills. It’s also related to M&A. We also said. We do not want to expand our core business with our M&A activities. Nom instead, we want to build competencies. So we might even have small companies that add to our competencies.

So, it's not about companies with a large production range. No, might be startups and companies with specific competencies that complement us. For instance, sensors, and this might be our target. But I'm not talking about large-scale M&As or large-scale M&As regarding production capacities. We are focusing on competencies. It's really important to state this, and in the press conference, I already mentioned this.

Currently, we're dealing with partnerships. A statement was made that our partnerships are kind of inflationary. Everybody is entering into partnerships. It always sounds nice. Yes, we built up a new partnership, even though there's not much substance to it. But again, our strategy is to find partners that complement us with their competencies.

And as I said, there are many companies that are not as active as we are in automotive but might have competencies in electronics, software, sensors, and they might be from a different industrial area. And they want to make use of the automotive market as well, but they have no experience with the automotive manufacturers.

So, this is a good match. If the two of them go together and say, let's come up with a joint business model where we complement each other, so it's not only about M&A. It's also about partnerships. Not as a buzzword. No, it's a partnership where we complement each other, our competencies. It's not that easy, true, but partnership is really an issue where we’re really on the outlook. And in future, we’ll be seeking M&As, but smallish ones that add to our competencies and complement them.

Frank Steinhart

Mr. Klus?

David Klus

David Klus, Bankhaus Lampe. I have a very short question. Here you talked about at the factory of the future and how much you invested last year. Could you also cite a figure for 2018? How much do you intend to invest out of the €90 million?

Karl Gadesmann

€44 million roundabout based on the current plan.

Frank Steinhart

Any further questions? Mr. Treisch, yes a follow-up question.

Florian Treisch

Yes. Sorry a third question if I may. The China joint venture Langfang €21 million is this just a start or is this the end?

Martin Stüttem

You are talking about Wuhan. Langfang, - I believe to be honest, with the market share that we have with the joint venture with the customer. We've reached the upper end. Of course, I try to retain our profitability and to increase it. But with the joint venture in Langfang, we won't be able to really increase our market share. No, this won't work. No customer will allow you to do this. We already have a strong foothold there.

Frank Steinhart

Mr. [Punzet]

Unidentified Analyst

Punzet, [Itset Bank], two questions. Firstly, if I look at the sales outlook, it’s rather stagnating. Is it due to the copper price effect or is there also an organic cost? And now the wiring system area, we heard that due to VHLT, certain engine versions won't be taken out of production. Daimler and VW also said that for lack of testing capacities, third model series would have to be stopped. Also the sale would have to be stopped. Is this also a forecast for the wiring system? Our wiring systems affected might there be production bottlenecks and then also individual model series might be affect WLPT.

Bruno Fankhauser

Yes. I can give a short answer. Two factors at the copper price, as already mentioned, we really have a very conservative copper price calculation. And secondly, the sale of the BGES has to be taken into account as well. We do not have a problem organically quite. In contrast, we have a one digit growth in the mid area.

Bruno Fankhauser

I think the main share of wiring systems is based on platforms. We also have wiring for the engines. Most of our supplies are based on the platforms and thus the mix of different engines.

Well, we're not that dependent on different engine variants and we can see this and we're represented in all the important platforms with the contracts that we won. And you can calculate this. We have huge potential for order intake or rather orders on books to €1 billion and 21.6%, this is 9%. This is only the high-voltage share that we’re reporting. And you can assume if there were a low-voltage share on top, there might be even 15% to 18% in our current orders.

So, we believe that we are in a good position for the future namely e-mobility and now the mix and diesel issue. So, we're not so much affected. We do not see a significant adverse impact on our business activities for the time being.

Frank Steinhart

Are there any further questions? No, does not seem to be the case.

Karl Gadesmann

Well, we will now close the Q&A session and also close the analyst conference. Thank you very much for being here. We’d like to invite you to a get-together outside and please, let me point out that there is a sample which Mr. Fankhauser mentioned, it's just to your left, before you leave the catering area. It is quite interesting. Go ahead and take a look. Thank you.

Thank you very much for your questions. Thank you for the lively discussion.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.