Adobe's Marketing Industry Success Is Key

Three key trends in the advertising and CPG sector are set to benefit new digital entrants at the expense of the old guard.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) currently trades at a P/E of 65 and a forward P/E of almost 35. The company’s success at transitioning its business model to cloud-based subscriptions (perhaps the most successful cloud transition amongst software companies?) accounts for most of the optimism surrounding the stock. For this article, we want to focus on its smaller Marketing Cloud business. We believe it’s the greatest reason for optimism about the stock and the reason investors in traditional ad agencies such as WPP Group (NYSE:WPP), Omnicom (NYSE:OMC), Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG), Publicis Groupe (OTCQX:PUBGY), and Denstu (OTCPK:DNTUY) should be very concerned.

Advertising Industry

The most important thing to understand about the advertising industry is that it's essentially a no-growth sector. The chart below shows advertising spend in the US as a percent of GDP.

(Graphic source: L2, Inc/Scott Galloway)

As you can see ad spending seesaws between 1% and 1.5% of GDP with rare exceptions such as WW2 or the tail end of the Roaring 20s. Because the amount of money in the ad industry is relatively fixed it's critical for investors to identify winners and losers since a growing market won’t paper over company or sector issues.

There are several emerging trends in the advertising world that benefit Adobe (and other technology companies) at the expense of the big five incumbent agencies.

First, the old style traditional advertising campaign across a variety of media types is losing its importance. A typical old style ad campaign to roll out a new product might combine print, radio, and television ads that would then need to be bought across all the different newspaper, radio, and television companies. Today portions of an advertising campaign are becoming simpler from a logistics perspective as the market for digital advertising is essentially split between two behemoths, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). It’s not a sudden shift and the incumbent ad agencies still fulfill valuable roles, but it is a subtle drip of dollars flowing away to new entrants. For example, companies are starting to find the upstart advertising arms of consultancies like Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and Deloitte more useful because of their quicker embrace of technology (such as Adobe’s products) than the incumbent agencies.

Second, the rise of smaller “local” brands and the fall of the old giants in the CPG sector is changing the distribution of advertising dollars. Over the past five years, the 50 largest CPG companies saw their market share drop from 33% to 31%. In their place have emerged a cornucopia of smaller, digital savvy, sometimes solely online, start-ups. As sales fall or stagnate at the big global CPG companies they will inevitably be spending less on advertising which means the dollars flowing through the big five traditional agencies will decline. (Witness the last few earnings updates from WPP Group which has the largest exposure to the CPG sector to see what this trend is doing to the incumbents.) The smaller startup CPG companies are much more likely to use products like Adobe’s offerings then become big clients of the incumbent agencies.

Third, the more robust the tools offered by tech companies the easier it is for companies to in-house their marketing efforts. Paying a lot of money to a third party for something you can do yourself is never a sound business decision. Historically designing, managing, and launching a global advertising campaign was not really something every company could do. Plus, it was usually the advertising agencies that had access to all of the data needed to properly design an effective ad campaign. However, new products such as Adobe’s offerings are starting to change that. They are making it easier (not easy, but easier) for companies to move more marketing efforts in-house and they also allow companies to control their own advertising data. Again, the traditional agencies still have a role to fulfill but that role is being reduced and in danger of further reductions.

All of these trends can easily be summed up in one graph. The chart below shows the year-over-year revenue growth for Adobe and the five biggest advertising agencies.

(Source: Public filings)

Note that in an effort to be as generous as possible to the traditional agencies we used top line revenue figures which included foreign exchange effects and the effect of acquisitions.

It’s important to note that we are not comparing like to like since Adobe is not an advertising agency. What we want to focus on is that Adobe is growing their advertising industry revenue much faster than GDP growth and much faster than incumbents. We believe what this does show is that companies are spending less of their total marketing budgets going through the traditional agencies and more on utilizing alternative methods which include spending money on Adobe (or competitors) products.

Future Threat is Even Great for Incumbents

The future also looks bright for Adobe’s advertising and marketing products and decidedly dim for the incumbent agencies. Adobe recently announced it was rolling out a new product, Adobe Advertising Cloud, which will basically be in direct competition with the traditional agencies. Adobe’s product aims to help users manage their traditional and digital ad buying and aims to be platform agnostic.

While the old agencies are partnering with the new digital “martech” entrants such as Adobe there's one critical and perhaps overlooked aspect of the partnership. While the old agencies traditionally would (and still do) have ownership of the client relationship the new entrants like Adobe will be the ones who have ownership of data. It raises the question about who the true owner of the client is. If Adobe is the one that owns the data related to the client many in the industry think that eventually it will be companies like Adobe that own the client relationship. Thus partnering with new digital entrants could be a double-edged sword for the old guard.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADBE, GOOGL, ACN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.