27 Russell 3000 'Safer' Dividend Stocks: A Bevy Of REITs For March

Analyst one-year targets revealed that ten highest-yield 'safer' dividend Russell 3000 Index stocks may produce 7.53% LESS gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than that same investment in all ten. Big dogs dominated for March.

Besides safety margin, Russell 3000 stocks also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratios to show dividend reliability. Total annual returns narrowed the "Safer" list of 95 to 74 by discarding stocks showing negative returns.

27 of 95 Russell 3000 Index stocks were deemed "safer" for dividends because they showed positive one-year returns and free cash flow yields greater than their dividend yields 3/15/18.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Calculated Top Ten 'Safer' Dividend Russell 3000 Stocks Could Net 16.95% to 35.26% Gains By March, 2019

Three of the ten top yield "safer" Dividend Russell 3000 dogs (whose names are shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates, proved 30% accurate.

The following probable profit generating trades were flagged by Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, to calculate the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to March 15, 2019 were:

Tupperware Brands (TUP) netted $352.56 based on a median target price estimate from seven analysts, plus projected annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 57% more than the market as a whole.

Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) netted $286.07 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from fifteen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% less than the market as a whole.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) netted $256.63 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 68% less than the market as a whole.

Gannett (GCI) netted $234.13 based on a median target estimate from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for GCI.

Costamare (CMRE) netted $206.71 based on estimates from eight analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 110% more than the market as a whole.

BG Staffing (BGSF) netted $206.25 based on a median target price estimate from two analysts, plus projected annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 73% less than the market as a whole.

CYS Investments (CYS) netted $182.38, based on dividends plus a target price estimate from five analysts, minus broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 57% less than the market as a whole.

Artisan Partners Asset (APAM) netted $180.00 based on a median target price set by seven analysts, plus estimated dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 76% more than the market as a whole.

MTGE Investment (MTGE) netted $177.77 based on estimates from five analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 74% less than the market as a whole.

Dynex Capital (DX) netted $169.52 based on a mean target estimate from four analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 29% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 27.7% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten "safer" dividend stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 8% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusions (11): (Bear Alert) Brokers Projected One 'Safer' Dividend Russell 3000 Stock To Lose 4.75% By March, 2019

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts to 2019 was:

New Media Investment Group (NEWM) projected a loss of $47.49 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from two analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Five of Eleven Sectors Deliver "Safer" Dividends To The Russell 3000 Index

The 27 "Safer" members of this Index represented just five of eleven sectors. They showed positive annual returns and adequate margins of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of March 15.

The "safer" divided Russell 3000 sector representation broke-out, thus: Real Estate (18); Utilities (3); Consumer Cyclical (3); Financial Services (1); Industrials (2); Basic Materials (0); Communication Services (0); Consumer Defensive (0); Energy (0); Healthcare (0); Technology (0).

The first sector shown in the above list composed the top ten 'safer' dividend Russell 3000 team by yield.

27 of 95 Russell 3000 Firms Showed 'Safer' Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed attributes of 50 top yield constituents of the Russell 3000 Index selected from this master list of 95. You see grouped below the tinted list documenting 27 (out of those 95) that passed the dividend dog "safer" check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column. The total returns column screened out twenty-two with sagging profits.

Financial priorities, however, are frequently re-directed by boards of directors setting company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders.

Note that many of these top 'safer' Russell dividend payers have adjusted their dividends lower recently, including:

Arlington Asset Inv (AI) in September 2015;

Orchid Island Capital (ORC) in July, 2015;

Ellington Residential (EARN) in December, 2017;

CYS Capital (CYS) in June, 2016, among others.

This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases to shareholders.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth levels, and p.e ratios for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in those first five columns after the dividend ratio sends a remarkably solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Revealed No Bargains From Lowest Priced Top Ten Yielding "Safer" Dividend Russell 3000 Index Stocks For March

Ten "Safer" Russell 3000 firms with the biggest yields March 15 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend Russell 3000 Dogs, Will (11) Deliver 14.28% VS. (12) March, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" Dividend Russell 3000 Index 10by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 7.53% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The seventh lowest priced "safer" Dividend Russell 3000 dog, Cherry Hill Mortgage Invvestments (CHMI) showed the best analyst augured net gain of 25.86% per their target estimates.

Lowest priced five "safer" Dividend Russell 3000 Index dogs as of March 15 were: Dynex Capital (DX); CYS Investments (CYS); Orchid Island Capital (ORC); Annaly Capital Management (NLY); Ellington Residential (EARN), with prices ranging from $6.49 to $11.38.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Russell 3000 Index dogs as of March 15 were: Two Harbors Investment (TWO); Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI); Chimera Investment (CIM); MTGE Investment (MTGE); AGNC Investment (AGNC), with prices ranging from $15.64 to $18.74. The high price big Russell 3000 stocks took the lead for March.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest "Safer" Dividend Russell 3000 Index dog dividend stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: funnydog.tv

Three of these "Safer" Dividend Russell 3000 Index pups qualified as a valuable catches! They could help make investing fun again! Look for where they might reside among the 52 Dogs of the Week (DOTW)I and others among 52 DOTWII now accumulating returns on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site. A Dogs of the Week III (Safari to Sweet Success) portfolio launched September 8. Click here to subscribe or get more information. Make investing gains again. Catch your underdog on Facebook! At 8:45 AM most NYSE trading days on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, Fredrik Arnold does a quick live video summary of one of five stocks of the week contending for a slot on his Safari To Sweet Success portfolio. Watch Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher at 8:45 AM most trade days, like, comment and share. Yet always remember: Root for the Underdog.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.