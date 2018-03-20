Portfolio Review: Dividend Yields On Cost

Time spent invested is the best way to reap the full benefit of a dividend growth investing strategy.

The key to successful investing is ensuring the money you have set aside is working hard for you. Whether you’re trying to buy low to sell high or whether you have adopted a cash flow driven strategy, the goal is to wind up with more money than you had at the outset. Foregoing consumption today for greater consumption in the future is the name of the game.

My Dividend Growth Investing Strategy

As a dividend growth investor, I place the greatest emphasis on how effectively my invested dollars are providing and growing regular dividend payments. The overall market value of my portfolio is far less concerning to me than how much money is being churned off in tangible cash flow.

My strategy is based on the belief that a rising dividend is one of the chief indicators of a company’s financial strength. Further, a rising dividend leads to capital appreciation given that as the income increases, other investors will ultimately be willing to pay a higher starting price for the company. This creates a dual benefit from growing income along with an increased portfolio value.

When I began my dividend growth investing journey back in 2009, I started off with an initial purchase of 40 shares (split-adjusted, I now own 80 shares) of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD). I recently chronicled how my dividend yield on cost (YOC) has since doubled with TD.

I will in this article take a holistic view of my overall portfolio to determine how well my dividend growth has been increasing over the years. YOC is a great metric to use which allows a dividend growth investor to see how efficiently their dollars were invested in the past, particularly because this strategy can take years to fully mature within a portfolio to produce sizable gains. It isn’t flashy but it is effective.

Dividend Yield on Cost Spreadsheet

* Every effort was made to ensure the accuracy of this data. Annual dividends used are current as of my latest review. Please refer to company websites to ensure absolute accuracy.

** Figures are in CAD for Canadian companies. Figures are in USD for U.S. companies.

*** Current price is based at the time of writing on Sunday, March 18, 2018.

**** For YUM and YUMC, I have decided against providing an initial yield given the spinoff.

Glossary of Columns

Year(s) Purchased: In some cases, I have purchased a company in multiple tranches. In this column I list the years I made my buys. While some companies (KO, BCE, etc.) have been DRiPed on occasions, I do not outline the dates of these passive reinvestments.

Annual Dividend: The projected annual dividend payment when monthly or quarterly payments are combined.

Average Price Paid: The average weighted purchase price. Relevant in cases where I have made multiple purchases of a company over the years.

Initial Yield: The yield I was earning on the occasions I bought the companies. In cases where there are multiple purchases, I will simply use the average purchase price to approximate an overall initial yield rather than showing multiple values which will only obfuscate what the chart is intending to show.

Current Yield: The current yield someone would receive if they made a purchase at prevailing prices.

Current YOC: My personal dividend yield on cost when factoring in my average purchase prices with the annual dividend as it currently stands..

Observations

The real benefits from dividend growth investing take time to materialize. With even a cursory glance at the chart, it is easily recognizable that the biggest gains in YOC tend to be weighted toward those positions I have held the longest.

Of the 24 companies listed, 22 have provided dividend increases over the years. None of the companies have cut their payments even a single time. RCI has maintained its dividend ever since I originally purchased it and YUMC only initiated a dividend payment last year and hasn’t had it for a full year on which basis I will eventually judge it.

The only dividend paying company I have owned which I eventually sold was Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) which was at that time Cedar Shopping Centers. I owned the company between 2010 and 2013 during which time its dividend had been sliced by 44% and I was happy to eventually sell the position at a slight profit. It is the sole dividend cut I have been the recipient of and even then I was fortunate to realize a gain on the position.

In other words, the dividend growth investing strategy has proven incredibly stable over the years. Despite my portfolio’s inception in the midst of a financial crisis, the quality of the companies has shone through and I have come to trust the income produced.

Also noteworthy when reviewing the years in which I made my purchases, I transitioned to a slightly more active style around 2014. Prior to that time I was paying commissions of around $30 per trade. Since then, I have been paying just under $10. At $30 I was comfortable with purchases of around $3,000 as this would mean a 1% commission. Likewise, on a $10 commission I now pay 1% on $1,000 purchases. This means I don’t need to wait as long before making buys and thus reap the dividends in the interim where otherwise I might miss them while building up an investable sum.

Initial Yield vs. Current Yield vs. Yield on Cost (YOC)

One of the most common questions I receive is how to get a high dividend yield. There are basically two methods:

1) Purchase a high-yielding company in order to get a high dividend yield from the start.

2) Buy a low-to-moderate yielder and be patient.

When considering the profile of companies which pay dividends, those that tend to have initially high yields (think +7%), very few can be considered true dividend growth companies. For the most part, these companies pay a high percentage of their earnings in the form of a dividend, retaining very little to continue growing the company. As a result, the investor receives a sizeable payout with less opportunity for growth.

Further, these high yielding companies have a nasty habit in many cases of cutting their yields. When a company’s payout ratio is high, it tends also to mean the company has less money retained to weather the storms that come from time to time. When a company faces rocky times and doesn’t have financial flexibility, the dividend can oft come under fire. For those looking to base their financial security on steady dividend payments, this is a risk that simply is not worth taking.

On the other hand, it is possible to build up to a sizeable YOC if an investor can be patient for a few years. TD, for example, is widely regarded as one of the best banks in North America. I currently receive a YOC of over 10% even though I initially was only getting paid 4.89%. If I had sat on the sidelines waiting for TD to offer me a starting yield over 10%, I’d still be sitting with my cash in hand. At no point over the period of my investing period (beginning May 2009) did TD offer a yield this high. After buying TD, all I had to do was sit back and receive the income over time as my YOC continued to grow.

With JNJ, I picked up my shares during the midst of concerns over product recalls. The price had been stagnating as investors called for change at the management level. As a result, the dividend yield had entered into tempting territory, sitting at 3.43%. At that point I decided JNJ was well worth the risks and made my purchase. Since then the shares have been rising steadily and although my current yield is only 2.51%, I enjoy a solid YOC of 5.33%.

Another factor that stands out when reviewing the above chart is that a fair number of companies pay a current yield very close to the initial yield from years earlier despite the fact that my YOC has risen considerably. For BCE I have an initial yield of 5.08%, it offers a current yield of 5.03%, and my YOC is 6.98%. What this means is that the share price has actually risen roughly in tandem with the increase in dividend payment.

Paper Gains/Losses and Portfolio Risk Management

When I view my holdings, the only time I become interested in the percentage change of a company is in relation to my interest in buying more. I tend to largely ignore the stocks that have increased and pay close attention to those experiencing declines. When a stock decreases in price but maintains a steady dividend payment amount, that means an investor is offered a higher starting dividend yield. That’s the sort of thing that excites me.

Still, if ever there was a free lunch in dividend growth investing, the capital appreciation that goes along with a rising dividend would be it. While the rising cash flow is my goal, seeing my portfolio’s bottom line swell at the same time is a corollary benefit. The downside to this increase in portfolio value is that when I want to buy more of a company it costs me more which also means I will receive a lower entry dividend.

From the perspective of portfolio risk management, following my approach has involved taking a philosophic approach that tends to run counter to many others the investing sphere. While others measure risk based on fluctuations in stock price, this is not a concern of mine so long as the dividend is stable or rising. The absolute greatest risk to my portfolio would be dividend reductions for two reasons:

1) My long-term financial plan is built on increasing portfolio income. A dividend slash runs directly counter to that overall goal.

2) A dividend cut often signals deeper problems. It could mean that the company is underperforming in their competitive environment. It could also be an indication that management is doing a poor job with long-term forecasting if they need to punish shareholders in order to shore up their finances. Regardless, it is among the largest red flags out there that the company is having problems.

This risk is the reason that I place considerable emphasis on a company having a healthy track record of increases. Companies that have been increasing their dividend annually for several decades have demonstrated true staying power. This also creates a culture of rewarding shareholders that can be passed down from management team to management team. When a company regards its dividend as sacred territory, that encourages me as an investor and decreases the risk involved that the payment will come under fire unless as a last resort.

Conclusion

What I hope I have been able to demonstrate with this review of my portfolio is that while dividend growth investing takes time to reach a critical mass of income and the benefits do take years to fully realize, the reward can be well worth the wait. It is a strategy with concrete benefits for the patient investor who reinvests dividends earned and avoids the manic behaviour of rampant buying and selling.

With dividend growth investing, time is the investor’s greatest ally. The key is to focus on high quality companies with a proven track record of delivering dividend increases to their shareholders. With each dividend increase and each payment received, the overall portfolio strengthens.

As a result of focusing on quality, I do not worry when the market has a correction. In fact, the bigger the dip, the higher my level of interest in finding bargains. While the short-term vicissitudes of the market are based purely on investor sentiment, dividends are doled out based on actual business prospects. For my money, I’d rather trust my fortunes to the latter.

I hope you enjoyed this deeper dive into my portfolio and the benefits of dividend growth investing. I look forward to discussing the strategy further with each of you.

