Chevron - Is It Time To Sell?

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is a American multinational energy corporation which has its focus on integrated oil and gas operations. Chevron’s stock was trading at $113.89 (a change of 1.31%) at the time of writing this article. Investors must note that this stock was trading at a high of $133.6 on January 12, 2018, and is currently trading 17.5% below that level. The stock fell by almost 11% in February mostly because of market sell-off. Let us have a closer look at its recently published quarterly results to gain more insights.

An increase in year-on year earnings

Chevron reported full year earnings of $9.4 billion in 2017 compared to a loss of $497 million in 2016. With a current market capitalization of $217.56 billion and a significant increase in earnings along with cash flow ( cash flow from operations increased from $13.4 billion in 2016 to $20 billion in 2017) , it seems that the company is headed in the right direction. However, it must be noted that these earnings also included tax benefits of $2.02 billion connected to U.S tax reform and non-cash charge of $190 million of a former mining asset. Even its U.S. upstream operations, which stood at $3.69 billion in fourth quarter of 2017 when compared to $121 million in 2016, included tax benefits of $3.33 billion coupled with high crude oil prices. This may be one of the main reasons why Chevron’s stock declined by almost 6% once these results were publicly released. Investors and market insiders were expecting a better operating performance from the company.

Image Source: Chevron Q4 earnings release

Even Chevron’s international downstream results were quite disappointing. International downstream operations made $84 million during the fourth quarter of 2017, when compared to downstream earnings of $357 during the fourth quarter of 2016.

Image Source: Chevron Q4 earnings release

Is this stock a good buy for investors?

One good thing about Chevron’s stock is that it pays good dividends and has a divided yield of 3.93%. As per its latest earnings report, Chevron’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.12 per share which will be payable in March 2018. The company’s current P/E ratio is 30.11. Usually, investors prefer a stock that has a lower P/E ratio. However, when we look at this stock’s overall performance in 2018, it can be seen that it hasn’t performed well. Apart from this, when we look at the current oil market, we find that things aren’t looking that good either. Investors must note that the U.S shale oil production is increasing consistently and this will be one of the major bearish factors that will affect oil prices in near future. OPEC, in its monthly oil market report, has acknowledged that crude oil supply will overtake crude oil demand in 2018. Besides this, even the U.S crude oil exports are increasing at an alarming rate and this will increase market volatility along with putting downward pressure on oil prices. In my opinion, Chevron’s stock will definitely come under pressure if oil prices fall in near future and investors must be aware of this fact. I suggest investors to say away from Chevron or sell it at current trading levels.

