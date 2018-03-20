Alimentation Couche-Tard's (ANCUF) CEO Brian Hannasch on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. (OTCPK:ANCUF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 20, 2018 2:30 PM ET

Executives

Brian Hannasch - President, CEO & Director

Claude Tessier - CFO

Marie-Noelle Cano - Senior Director, Global Communications

Analysts

Marie-Noelle Cano

I would now like to welcome everyone to this web conference presenting the Third Quarter Financial Results for 2018 Alimentation Couche-Tard. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, we will be answering questions that were forwarded to us beforehand by analysts. We would like to remind everyone that this webcast presentation will be available on our website for a 90-day period.

Also, please remember that some of the issues discussed during this webcast might be forward-looking statements, which are provided by the corporation with its usual caveats. These caveats or risks and uncertainties are outlined in our financial reporting. Therefore, our future results could differ from the information discussed today. Our financial results will be presented by Mr. Brian Hannasch, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Claude Tessier, Chief Financial Officer. Brian, you may begin your conference.

Brian Hannasch

Thank you, Marie-Noelle. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us for this presentation of our third quarter 2018 results. I want to begin over the highlights of the quarter including the acquisition of Holiday stations stores, the continued integration efforts at our CST sites in which we are reversing some of the negative trends prior to the acquisition, the work at our stores now operations to better understand our customers and increase sales and finally our rebranding efforts which continue around the globe this quarter expanding into Russia and Ireland and moving west into the U.S. and Canada. Our CFO Claude Tessier will go over the details of the quarter during his part of the presentation.

A clear and exciting focus of the quarter was a completion of the acquisition of Holiday Stationshores on December 22nd. Holiday as I mentioned before is a very strong convenience and fuel player in the upper U.S. Midwest and with this addition our company is now in 48 of the 50 U.S. states. At closing Holiday at 516 sites of which 373 are company owned it also as two food commissaries supplying the majority of the stores, a fuel terminal located in the Minneapolis Saint Paul market and a very strong car wash network.

During the past several months we’ve spend a lot of time with the Holiday team both visiting its sites and its operations and we’ve been very -- continue to be very impress with the network sustainable record of solid and consisting growth, the customer experience in its stores, extensive food journey and loyalty programs. As a result, for the first time in our history of doing acquisitions we’re assigning a dedicated senior leadership person in team to identify and help implement reverse synergies of Holiday’s best practices back into the broader Couche-Tard organization.

We also continue to be very pleased with the integration of CST brands, which we closed in June of the past year. Claude will go over the more detail results today but I’m pleased to share that in reviewing our synergy targets we are revising them from $150 to $200 million U.S. dollars to $215 million U.S. dollars. Our operations and shared service teams have worked very hard at the CST sites to improve layout as well as implement our signature programs and push strategic promotions. As a result, we are seeing solid progress and reverse in the negative sales trends CST was experiencing prior to the acquisition both in the fuel and merchandize. We expect this work to continue along with our upcoming rebranding of Circle K to continue to build on this momentum we are seeing now.

In Quebec we have completed the rebranding of all the CST Canada sites to the Couche-Tard brand and over the last quarter the layout for these stores have been transformed into the Couche-Tard floor plan and our private label brands to better introduce completing the integration of these sites. It is having a very nice positive impact on Canada’s same store merchandize revenues.

We’re also showing steady progress and discipline in building new sites and reinvesting in the network. This quarter we will complete the construction relocation or rebuild of 22 new sites reaching a total of 66 stores since the beginning of the fiscal year. Over the course of 2018 we were billed over 100 new sites as we’ve done each of the last four years and again consumer response to our new builds has been consistently strong at both the new builds, re-builds and the relocations.

Shifting to fuel, with the outstanding contribution of our recent acquisitions, road transportation fuel volumes grew by 34.7% year-over-year and our CST network which also has a strong presence in Texas same-store road transportation fuel volumes decreased by 0.8% a good improvement over the two quarters proceeding the close and from the second quarter of 2018.

During the first few weeks of this quarter several of our Texas sites were still recovering from Hurricane Harvey. In Europe same-store fuel volume increased by 0.5% on Canada it declined slightly by 0.3% impacted by the change in strategy as CST Canadian network, where we’re targeting more balance on the volume and profitability.

While this quarter’s margins were impacted by the rapid significantly rise in crude prices it was compressed retail margins particularly in our Southwest and Western U.S markets. We believe margins will increase over time and this is a cyclical nonstructural market dynamic. We continue to see solid U.S margins year-to-date.

On the convenience side in Europe, we saw an increase in same-store merchandise revenues by 3.6% driven by the success of our rebranding activities to Circle K, the rollout and improvement of our food programs throughout the continent. In Canada same store merchandise revenues increased by 0.5% significant improvement over the result of last few quarters and also positively impacted by the integration activities at both the CST and Esso sites.

In the U.S, excluding our Holiday network, same-store merchandise revenues increased by 0.1% following the continued softness in our industry in the U.S retail in general. Same-store merchandise revenues declined by 1% or CST network, which again is a clear improvement over the trends prior to the acquisition and the recent financial quarter in 2018.

As we continue our effort to bring more customers in to our stores and driver our sales our new marketing officer Kevin Lewis and his team are doing important work on marketing and merchandising trend and strategies. While we know that 80% of our sales are driven by approximately 26% of our customers, we’re taking steps to understand all of our customers and how we can engage them and offer them products and more relevant and more personalized. For example, we’re using proprietary customer engagement software to offer specific discounts in key categories. Our decentralized business structure allows the pilot programs in different markets, segment our offers to specific regional preferences and do this in a faster, more effective use of capital.

The marketing team under Kevin's leadership also remain focused on important food journey as we ramp up the number and pace of our offerings. This category continues to show progress in Europe with same-store sales of 3.8% versus the same quarter last year. We’re also seeing growth in hot dispense beverages in the European market as well as our Canadian markets.

This quarter we broke the 3000-site market in terms of number stores now selling simply great coffee with offer now in 3109 sites around the world. As we embrace our hot coffee platform we will be augmenting in that coffee offering reflect a good pace. Our car wash is another key category where the operations team is doing a great job. Three years ago, we piloted a car wash program in Sweden which significantly enhances the consumer experience and shows strong results.

From those we rolled out these innovative programs to 45 sites now in the U.S, we’re very encouraged with the results, we will be extending its over 1000 sites in the U.S and Canada in coming months.

In Norway's part of the laboratory the future we are experimenting with new design layouts both inside the store, as well as menu options that really raised the bar in terms of quality and breadth of offer. Across Scandinavia we’re working with different culinary teams to explore new food concepts where we will utilize our global scale to introduce these offerings and apply their learning strategically in regions across the network.

During the third quarter of ‘18. We also continued the progression of our Circle K brand across the globe with now more than 2500 sites in North America and 1450 sites in Europe complete. We finished in the Baltics and we’re almost complete in Poland and have begun the campaign in Russia with our first locations proudly displayed in the new brand. We're very pleased with the rebranding efforts in continental Europe and we’ll now move to Ireland in the spring, and here in the U.S. following a work in the southeast particularly in the Pantry [ph] network over the last eighteen months, we’re rolling west into the Heartland or Midwest part of the U.S. in the Rocky Mountains.

In Canada, we've been begun the transformation, of Max to the new Circle K brand. The global rebranding continues to be one of our central priorities and we're seeing impressive activation at the stores as well as consumer acceptance.

Now, I’ll turn it over to Claude to take us through more of our third quarter results in detail. Claude?

Claude Tessier

Thank you, Brian. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. We are happy to report for the third quarter of 2018 net earnings attributable to our shareholders of the corporation of $463.9 million or $0.82 per share on a diluted basis. Excluding certain items of both comparable periods, adjusted net earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 are approximately $304 million or $0.54 per share on a diluted basis compared with $0.53 per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2017 which is an increase of 1.9%. The adjustment of the quarter includes a significant net tax benefit following the new U.S. federal tax legislation, which I will go into in more detail shortly.

I will now go over some key figures for the quarter. For more details please refer to our MD&A which is available on our website. During this most recent quarter, excluding CAPL's revenues as well as the positive net impact from the translation of our European and Canadian operations into U.S. dollars, merchandise and service revenues increased by approximately $672 million or 21.9%. This increase is attributable to the contribution from acquisition which amounted to approximately $676 million as well as to organic growth offset by the closure of stores that did not meet our profitability standards.

For the first three quarters of fiscal 2018, excluding CAPL’s revenues as well as the net positive impact from the translation of European and Canadian operation into U.S. dollars, merchandise and service revenues increased by $1.5 billion or 17.9%. This increase is mostly attributable to the contribution from acquisitions of approximately $1.4 billion in organic growth.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2018, excluding CAPL’s gross profit as well as the net positive impact from translation of our European and Canadian operation into U.S. dollars, merchandise and service gross profit increased by 21.9%. This rise is attributable to the contribution from acquisitions of approximately $211 million into our organic growth.

Our gross margin increased by 0.2% in the United States to 33.1%. Excluding our CST and Holiday stores network, which have a different revenue mix in cost structure, our merchandise and service gross margins in the U.S., was 33.3%, an increase of 0.4%. In Europe, our gross margin decreased by 0.3% to 42.2% due to a change in our revenue mix and in Canada our gross margin increased by 0.2% to 34%.

During the first three quarters of fiscal 2018, excluding CAPL’s gross profit as well as the net positive impact from translation in our European and Canadian operations into U.S. dollars, merchandise and service gross profit increased by $513 million or 18.4%.

The gross margin was 33.2% in the United States, an increase of 0.1%, it was 42.1% in Europe, an increase of 0.2%, while in Canada it was 34.5%, an increase of 0.9%, mainly driven by a different product mix in our Esso stores network. The road transportation fuel gross margin in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 was 15.66 cents per gallon in the United States, a decrease of 2.67 cents per gallon, mainly driven by the volatility created by the rapid and significant rise of crude oil prices during the quarter.

In Europe, the road transportation fuel gross margin was 7.87 cents per liter, an increase of 0.46 per liter, while in Canada the road transportation fuel gross margin was CAD9.33 cents per liter, an increase of CAD1.13 cents per liter.

During the first three quarters of fiscal 2018, the road transportation fuel gross margin was 19.74 cents per gallon in the United States, which despite the setback experienced in the third quarter is a 0.17 cents increase compared to the first three quarter of fiscal 2017. We also saw a significant increases of road transportation fuel gross margins in Canada, which increased by dollars -- 1.70 cents, sorry to 8.67 cents per liter and in Europe, which increased by 38.38 cents to 8.73 cents per liter.

For several years throughout the organization we have had a keen sense of disciplined cost control as a focal point and to this day continue to be one of the reason as to how we remain competitive. With each acquisition we developed synergies that allow us to maintain the organic growth in expenses for the third quarter and for the first three quarters of fiscal 2018 at 2.4%, and 2.7% respectively. The rise in minimum wages in certain regions, higher advertising and marketing activities in connection with our global brand project, additional expenses needed to support our organic growth and the proportionately higher operational expense in our recently built stores due to their larger footprint are the reason for this increase.

Excluding significant -- specific items described in our MD&A, adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter and first three quarters of fiscal 2018 increased to 73.3 million, a growth of 11.4% and to 384.6 million, a growth of 20.4% respectively, compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. The reason for this increase is mostly due to the contribution from acquisition and organic growth, partly offset by lower fuel margins in the U.S. an increased operating costs.

During the quarter, we finalized our assessment of the expected synergies associated with the CST acquisition which we expect will reach $250 million over the three years following the close of the transaction. To date these synergies are primarily from reduction in administrative and overhead costs, improvements in road transportation, fuel and merchandises distribution stock, as well as from the optimization of merchandises supplied costs. As of February 4, 2018, our synergies run rate for the CST acquisition reached approximately 103 million.

We also finalized during this quarter, our assessment of the expected synergies associated with the Holiday acquisition which we expect will range from $50 million to $60 million over the 3 to 4 years following the close of the transaction. These synergies will come firmly from reductions in operating and administrative costs from improvement in fuel and merchandise distribution and supply costs as well as from retail pricing optimization.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2018, following the approval of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, we recorded a net tax benefit of 196.3 million of which 14.1 million relates to non-controlling interest. This net tax benefit is mostly derived from the remeasurement of our deferred tax balances using the new U.S. federal statutory income tax rate, which decreased from 35% to 21% partially offset by the Deemed Repatriation Transition Tax. These benefits are estimated based on our initial analysis and given the complexity of this new act, these estimates are subject to adjustment when further guidance become available.

Additionally, our analysis indicates that with all else being equal, the U.S. tax reform should bring our consolidated tax rate down to a range of approximately 17% to 19% starting in fiscal year 2019. Excluding these adjustments, the income tax expense would have been approximately 56 million for the quarter corresponding to an income tax rate of 16.9% compared with an income tax rate of 25.2% for the third quarter of fiscal 2017. This decrease in the income tax rate stems from the reduction in our fiscal 2018 U.S. statutory federal income tax rate since January 1, 2018.

For the first three quarters of fiscal 2018, the income tax rate was 20.7% compared to 26.7% for the corresponding period of fiscal 2017.

On December 14, 2017, we issued U.S. dollar denominated senior unsecured notes totaling 900 million. The net proceeds from those issuances were mainly used to repay a portion of our term revolving unsecured operating credit facility and our acquisition facility. As of February 4, 2018, our return on equity remain strong at 23.7% on a pro forma basis and our return on capital employee was at 11.8% also on a pro forma basis.

Our liquidity position remains stable and we have $544.6 million in cash and approximately $1.4 billion available to our revolving credit facilities providing us sample flexibility to fund future investments. Finally, this morning, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of CA$0.09 per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 to shareholders on record as of March 29, 2018 and approved its payment for April 12, 2018.

Thank you for your attention. And I’ll back to you, Brian.

Brian Hannasch

Alright. Thanks, Claude. During the third quarter of 2018, our company expanded into two of the U.S. states with the close with the holiday acquisition. I am confident that the entire company will benefit from the learning surrounding our valuation of Holiday’s best practices both in these operations in the store and then in offices.

I’m also very pleased with the work being done to CST sites including the consumer offer and again lot of great people in both networks. Both the synergies that we’re seeing from that purchase and the improvement of same-store sales trends are very encouraging at CST. Over the months ahead we will continue to focus on the integration and rebranding of the new sites as well as increasing traffic and basket size in all of our network.

We will also continue to focus on innovation in our food and digital journey. Getting the right pieces of food and places is key and our goal is to create platforms that are scalable and create opportunities across the globe that represent the best of what we know about the consumer and our industry.

We’re also escalating our digital journey as we shared at Investor Day to take friction and cost out of our business by consolidating and improving the systems in our diverse network. I’m proud that the consumer centric innovation and integration going on across our network are ongoing efforts to manage expenses and imply our customer and financial discipline as well as our ability to leverage both our global scale and at the same time our decentralized structure in our journey to become the world’s preferred destination for convenience and fuel.

That concludes our presentation today. Now we will answer the questions that we have received earlier today from our analysts.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Marie-Noelle Cano

Our first questions come from Patricia Baker from Scotia Capital. It has been sometime since we have seen such a wide gap between ATT and U.S. fuel margins and the aggregate open data and as the release indicates this is due to crude oil volatility in the U.S. elsewhere. Can you provide some incremental information on what proportion of your business this region represents in terms of fuel volumes? How transitory is the issue and do you continue to hold to review that over the longer-term U.S. fuel margins are structurally moving higher?

Brian Hannasch

It’s an important question. I think last quarter Q2 we surprised on the high side on margins versus down this expectations in this quarter on the low side. So, I am going to point now to couple of things. So, one with the integration of CST and Holiday our mix across the North America has changed, pad 3 which is essentially the Western part not the west coast, Rockies through Arizona has changed from 18% of our volume in the U.S. to now 31%,

In the quarter we did see a persistent rise in product cost which because it did cause some compression overall outside of the U.S. southwest but overall again outside of pad 3 margin retail margins for us were fairly healthy. When we look inside pad 3 Colorado was reasonable and fairly normal margins the issue was really Arizona and Texas and that issue was largely isolated to one single month in a quarter and that being January.

I’ll share a little bit on Arizona this is not a new phenomenon but certainly it’s got bigger in terms of context of our results as an example. So, Arizona is a market that supply chain from both the east or Gulf Coast and from the West Coast so in LA spot. In January, we experienced the large price dislocation between east and west and we were materially disadvantaged in addition to the market being overall low in margins to begin with.

The west coast which is a very volatile market because it’s got unique products and a fairly isolated supply envelope got very cheap during the months and that was product being brought in from the west coast that was advance versus most of our supply.

Again, as we view this as a very isolated instance we’ve got a great relationship with key suppliers into that market and into Texas and our data would say that over the course of time we had very, very competitive cost into the market. So again, we view that as an anomaly could it reoccur yes, but again over longer periods of time we think we got a very competitive cost structure into the southwest part of United States and that will bear well for us over longer periods of time. Year-to-date our mine margins, fuel margins continue to be strong in the U.S and are actually higher than last year. And I no concerns at all that this is a structural issue in this market or any of our markets.

We were confident with the scale and relationships that we purchased fuel as well as anyone and better than most. In longer-term we continue to believe that margins have structural upward pressure driven by wages, driven by freight costs, driven by compliance to environmental regulations, credit card processing fees and other things. So again, we view this as very isolated, both in geography and time material impact, but again, isolated and not structural.

Marie-Noelle Cano

Second question Loblaw recently announced its PC optimum holders could earn points as locations in Canada. Do you have the view on his, do you believe such a program will serve as an incremental traffic driver to Esso workers?

Brian Hannasch

We have experienced with grocer and fuel combinations in other parts of the world, large relationships in the U.S. So, when you look at this in the context of the Esso acquisition which continues by itself to perform very well and we continue to believe there's a lot of synergies in combining the strings of Esso and ACT in Ontario and Québec and this is just another great example of bringing to power two great brands and now combining that with two of the strongest loyalty programs in Canada. And we have been very involved with Esso on the planning of this program, and we believe our customers will really be excited to be earn points at our Esso locations and we believe Loblaw and shoppers programs will drive significant incremental traffic as we've experienced as they said in other markets. We look forward to launching that in conjunction with Loblaw's and Esso this summer.

Marie-Noelle Cano

Next question comes from Derek Dley of Canaccord Genuity. First question was answered in the previous answer, second question in Europe, you continue to generate strong merchandise same store sales. Can you comment on how you're driving strong growth alongside of the higher penetration of electric vehicles, what are some of the learnings related to electric vehicles that you have gained from Europe?

Claude Tessier

First, we need to do a slight correction, that higher penetration of EV is mostly self and seen in Norway. Almost only. Furthermore, inside Norway, true demand is not down and we enjoy a strong B2B business that still drives growth in our view. The impact is mostly felt [indiscernible] the biggest urban area in Norway and effects essentially our B2C sorry, customers base. We are still driving some strong growth in multiple views in Europe and we have been doing that with strong food offer in most of views, especially in Denmark and Ireland that are probably the most advanced in food offering and still building on a strong base. We’re also piloting new stores and new food store concept in Norway and Sweden that are successful in the offering and are well received by the customer in the early days of the pilot. Finally, we cannot underestimate the fact that we went through a successful rebranding also exercised, in the Baltics and Poland. These markets are responding very well to the new Circle K brand and are enjoying a nice growth also.

Marie-Noelle Cano

Next question come from Irene Nattel, RBC Capital Markets. First question. The performance of the U.S segment was somewhat disappointing this quarter and you callout CST and Holiday impacts in the release. Can you please walk us through how much you think is temporary as an example hurricane related versus structural as an example mix et cetera, regional performance and what you are seeing in terms of underlying shifts in customer buying patterns?

Brian Hannasch

Yeah. In the previous question I touched on fuel margins. I’ll touch on volumes here in the context of CST which we did breakout in our earnings, while still negative same-store volume, the trends are improving and we feel very good about the momentum there and we have plans with our rebranding efforts to continue to improve the consumer experience at our CST sites on the fuel side.

Holiday, when you look at the quarter, while we only owned it for six weeks. So, if you look at the quarter, quarter in its entirety both volume and margin were solid, but for the six weeks we owned it, it did drive down our U.S. margins a bit. But the underlying trends in both merchandise in fuel and Holiday are strong. So, we feel good about that.

Overall when you step back and look at merchandise retail sales in February in the U.S. were negative, in the front page of The Wall Street Journal. Despite lower unemployment and consumer confidence, it's a bit of a puzzle that we and a lot of our key supplier partners are working to understand. We look at our specific results. The softness is in beverages and in parts of our tobacco category. We talked about CST being weaker than the legacy network inside the box and doing it a lot inside of CST sites in terms of resetting the sites bringing more impulse products up to the front, narrowing some selection in areas to get better depth of key brands.

So, we feel good again that we've got good momentum when that combined with adding key programs like Polar Pop and Froster to those sites that we’re set up to have a much-improved summer over the trends of CST seeing prior. When we look at it geographically, the western half of the U.S. and holiday as I mentioned earlier have been solid. The weakness is really being in the Southeast and Midwest – Midcontinent. The southeast that I discount a little bit January we had several snow events spanning from Texas across the southern tier of the U.S. into the Carolinas and Georgia and lost two to three-day sales in those markets. So, if you take out the effect of that we feel the sales in that geography were actually fairly good. So really, it’s a Midcontinent part of the U.S. where we see some persistent weakness inside the box.

Marie-Noelle Cano

Second question? Europe enjoyed solid revenue trends in Q3. Can you walk through the key drivers, quarter-to-date how should we be thinking about the impact of weather on the quarter?

Claude Tessier

So, as I mentioned earlier, the trends and the solid trends that we’ve had in Europe are mostly attributable to Denmark and Ireland. And also, in the Baltics where we rebranded most of our sites. Poland also where we've enjoyed good trends with the rebranding also a bit of a change in policies also that allow us to reduce the effect of the white pumpers in the market.

Finally, the basket mix was good, it skews towards high margin items and that is basically what I’ve been and I think Brian also talked a bit about the quarter-to-date, the effect of the weather on our quarter, mostly in the U.S. where we saw that effecting the present quarter. And with this snow in the southern part of the U.S. that we saw at the beginning of the quarter with the hurricanes coming our way.

Brian Hannasch

I would add for Europe, while traffic and volume we are very pleased with, we saw a slight decline in margins, that’s really car wash, and we did not have good quarter for car wash, we since got some winter there, some snow, so the trend is better but that’s obviously very high margin categories, when you look at year-over-year margin decline really been driven by softer car wash but that's rebounding in recent weeks and months.

Marie-Noelle Cano

First question from Martin Landry, GMP securities. You have raised your expectations of synergies from the acquisition of CST brands, could you explain what is the main driver for the increase and also can you comment on the pace of realization of these synergies, will it be mostly linear for the next two to three years?

Claude Tessier

So, first Martin we are pleased with the current annual synergy run rate of a 103 million. This level exceeds our expectations as we had previously indicated that we would realize close to a third of our synergy in the first year, so we are exceeding that right now. And as you know we are driving synergies from three buckets, SG&A, merchandizing and fuel and from this part we had a good understanding of what the SG&A would bring as far as synergy.

So, throughout the quarter where we gained much more clarity in what we could be able to do and benefit from our multiple partners in merchandising and fuel and running and integrating CST. So, we think that we have now a good understanding of what we will be able to achieve and we are very comfortable with the synergies at $250 million. So as far as being how we should spread those synergies in time, I think being linear on the next 27 months I think is probably the most the safest method to allocate them.

Marie-Noelle Cano

Second question, merchandize store bills in your CST U.S. stores network declined by 1% year-over-year, a sequential improvement, at what point you see organic growth in same store sales from the CST network, are we one or two quarters away or could it be longer?

Claude Tessier

So, you know Martin it’s difficult and we are reluctant to give forward looking statements, but we feel confident, and we can see also on the ground that as we expand our commercial programs and the realignment of the assortment in our stores, in the field, we can see in feel, a positive store-by-store impact, so based on this and as we are expanding those activities in the network we feel confident that the trend will reverse to positive. So, we will soon also -- and other positive things in 2019 we’ll soon start the rebranding of the stores and we feel that this will also drive positive results as we refresh the store image. So, we are really confident that we’re going to turn that trend. The timing of this, I will leave it to you.

Marie-Noelle Cano

Peter Sklar, BMO Capital Markets. Questions one and two have been previously answered. Michael Van Aelst, TD Securities. First question U.S. same store sales have been sluggish fiscal year-to-date, even if we back out of CST, can you discuss the main economic and competitive factors that you believe are influencing this trend and then talk about which specific merchandising programs you believe will help you achieve your target of greater than 2% of same store sales growth and how soon we expect to see some progress?

Brian Hannasch

As we touched on earlier, the overall retail traffic is not great and value still resonating despite lower unemployment and increased consumer confidence, so watching it closely, over the last quarter I think we got a much better understanding geographically, as well as by category.

At the same time, when you look at our results or merchandise for margins remains healthy and in fact it grown year-over-year. So, there is a key message both internally and externally, we’re not panicking and we’re not point drive price levels at this point. That said, the last quarter, we did share that we’re planning and do have a strong pipeline of tactical campaigns plan for this spring summer targeting both fuel merchandise with goals to execute quickly and learn quickly, scale quickly if they work. I’m not going to share a detailed plan of these activities, but I will share, we’re going to launch in our stores 6 weeks ago, we launched the Circle K Tobacco Club in which we’re using part of our loyalty platform that we have and approximately 4,500 of our U.S. stores to offer Marlboro customers additional value.

In the 6 weeks since we rolled out the program we enrolled over 600,000 unique members and we’ve executed 2.4 million transactions, which has driven incremental traffic and sales into our sites. So again, one example what we think is a fairly robust pipeline of campaigns this coming spring and summer.

In the medium term, just to finish that. At our Investor Day and we’re moving rapidly to deploy tools targeting and more personalize product assortment and pricing some of which will begin to hit our stores this summer.

Marie-Noelle Cano

Second question, new regulations, driver for shortages and fuel price increases are leading numerous companies to contain freight costs increases averaging 10% or more in the U.S. To what degree is [indiscernible] experiencing similar pains and do you have any protection built into distribution contracts that limits or delays the impact. What also is pushing organic SG&A 2.5% higher over the past couple of quarters?

Brian Hannasch

So, distribution costs are not in a mature factored at all in our SG&A. We have a great group of supplier partners, we work to achieve efficiencies in our relationships. In addition to the unique scale we bring with the amount of fuel we distribute in the U.S. so outside of any increases or increases in fuel costs, which we do allow to be pass through to us we feel confident that we can maintain our current transportation costs over the medium term.

Keith Howlett

Next question comes from Keith Howlett from Desjardins Bank Securities. Following a fuel inventory in U.S. [indiscernible] and its own fueled terminals in the U.S. Arizona, Alabama, Minnesota and does this own inventory create pricing risks and was this a factor in lower than expected Q3 2018 reported fuel margins?

Brian Hannasch

Yes. And still with our U.S. operations we do not hold a material amount of inventory that we owned in the three terminals we operate. As we believe the price risk both in this past quarter and in coming quarters is not material. And it did not have any material impact on the quarter.

Marie-Noelle Cano

Second question U.S. convenience stores in the same store sales growth has been very modest for an extended period quite strong and somewhat employment growth. Have management completed this analysis of the impact of the growth of the dollar store segment? As an example, dollar general family dollar and the convenience store segments and what are the conclusions?

Brian Hannasch

So, we’ve done an extensive work in the past months both on QSRs and dollar stores and their impact looking at sites with those types of competitors within a specific radius. And we can’t see the impact, but that said, the channel, particularly the dollar channels opened up a lot of sites in recent years. And more recently added beer [ph] in many of those sites. So, they’re certainly capturing a portion of retail trips that were out there before. The channel certainly resonates with certain consumer groups seeking value and while it’s not clear where those chips are coming from whether it’s convenience grocery match or other we do need to make sure they are in our consideration set as the lines in terms of what categories and products we carry and what they carry are blowing more than ever.

Marie-Noelle Cano

Mark Petrie with CIBC first question. U.S. food service is always considered but perhaps now more than ever particularly in on the value end. How has the competitive landscape in U.S. food service effected your business and does this affect how you think about your strategy?

Brian Hannasch

I would say in particular QSRs have been using value message effectively with dollar menus, dollar coffees, dollar fountain drinks so certainly dollars resonating in that channel as well. We’ve got a fantastic franchise with our polar pop offering in the U.S. into a lesser degree in Canada, we need to make sure we are more committed to retain that value preposition that offers but also do more with it. We need to focus and refocus the consumer on the quality of that offering and the amount of variety and customization they can have in a Circle K side versus a typical QSRs one example.

In Europe, we’ve been in the very different competitive set, we continue to escalate on the quality ladder, really, I think it’s competing effectively with QSRs and many of the categories and certainly within our channel taking share and we think certainly holding your own when we look at overall food retail in general.

Marie-Noelle Cano

Second question organic growth in all part of the expenses is that a 2.5% over the past two quarters. Can you provide more color on the trend of increasing cost? How much of the increase is from higher and labor cost?

Claude Tessier

So as in the last few quarters we have seen some pockets during the quarter of increasing cost and some of the views in the U.S. Canada and also in Europe. Europe increases is mostly related to the additional station and conversions that we are doing whereas in some part of the North America we feel some pressure on remits so as in California and in Ontario. Ontario affected us only for one period in the quarter but for all those pressures are that we see underlying and we have a total plan to end all those and we are focusing a lot in trying to take as much as we can and that cost out of our store and through a multiple strategy.

We are starting robotics implementation in our stores here in Canada and our piloting and cannot be automation of store processes to help us absorb these increases. This is coupled with other strategic initiative that will help us remain competitive in this market and we are also working on multiple level across the company to use our scale to decrease the cost base always leveraging our sites and then with our business partners. So, we feel that we can keep these cost increase under control.

Marie-Noelle Cano

Next question is from Jim Durran with Barclays Research. SG&A was higher than we had expected up 28% year-over-year excluding CST synergy benefits. Are their elements within SG&A that are contributing to greater than usual inflation pressure as an example minimum wage increases in Canada. Can you provide us with an estimate of the minimum wage impact for Canada?

Brian Hannasch

Yes, when you look at year-over-year you are by far the majority of that increase is the effect of acquisitions bringing in both Holiday and CST. As Claude mentioned we are very pleased with the progress we’re making on the synergies but we did bring those in full cost and so they did increase our SG&A materially. When you isolate out of impact talked about, it's more like 2.4% we feel good that you were in a good place to maintain that.

With regards to minimum wage in Canada, we did experience in January, however the largest minimum-wage increase I think I've seen in my career, it's something we’re watching very closely, we need to remain competitive in the marketplace, at the same time we are working strategies offset those pressures.

To date, we see Ontario that the market is reacting rationally, some competitors in our channels and others are reducing hours of operations where they go, where they have got weaker offerings and again maybe its bit early to call it, but we think economics are prevailing and that these costs are being covered by increased sales and margins in Ontario.

Marie-Noelle Cano

Move on to Christly, Margaret Securities Group. Despite the near-term pressure on fuel margins does management still believe that there are structural drivers supporting long-term fuel margins that are more consistent with the average in the last three years.

Brian Hannasch

We started off with this and I will end with this as well. Again, we feel that the anomaly in our margins vis-à-vis OPUS is very isolated geographically, isolated to really three or four weeks out of the quarter and a very unique supply situation into a part of the U.S in which overtime we feel we've got very well-positioned if not advantage supplier relationship. So, feel good about that and then over the long-term again, year-to-date we’re strong over last year. No concern about this being structural in any of our markets and we do believe as you asked longer-term margins have to react to fuel volumes, wages, freight cost, environment cost, credit card processing the other realities of our business.

Marie-Noelle Cano

Second question was already answered. So that covers all the questions. Thank you for joining us, I wish you a great afternoon. We will talk you again in July for our fiscal year 2018 fourth quarter results.

