Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/19/18: LJPC, FRSH, ANGI, RILY

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/19/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes should remain seasonally high through mid March. We’re entering another very productive multi-week stretch for following insider transactions.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • La Jolla Pharm (NASDAQ:LJPC), and;
  • Papa Murphys (NASDAQ:FRSH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • B Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY), and;
  • ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • HC2 (NYSEMKT:HCHC);
  • BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL);
  • Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR);
  • Lennox Intl (NYSE:LII);
  • Facebook (NASDAQ:FB);
  • Black Knight (NYSE:BKI), and;
  • Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH);
  • Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN);
  • Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD);
  • 1347 Property Ins (NASDAQ:PIH);
  • Intl Seaways (NASDAQ:INSW), and;
  • Appian (NASDAQ:APPN).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Arcus Biosciences (Pending:RCUS).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Valueact

BO

Trinity Industries

TRN

B

$29,490,000

2

Tang Kevin C

DIR,BO

La Jolla Pharm

LJPC

JB*

$14,999,983

3

Paulson & Co

BO

Intl Seaways

INSW

B

$6,556,737

4

Riley Bryant R

CB,CEO,BO

B Riley Financial

RILY

JB*

$4,036,553

5

Abdiel Capital Mgt

BO

Appian

APPN

B

$3,584,481

6

Fundamental Global Investors

DIR,BO

1347 Property Ins

PIH

JB*

$3,332,890

7

Luxor Capital

BO

Angi Homeservices

ANGI

B

$1,448,864

8

Barr Wayne Jr

DIR

Hc2

HCHC

B

$1,070,000

9

Rosen Terry J

CEO,DIR

Arcus Biosciences

RCUS

JB*

$999,990

10

Mfp Partners

BO

Papa Murphys

FRSH

B

$852,789

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Thomas Lee Adv

DIR,BO

Black Knight

BKI

JS*

$680,819,968

2

Slta Sumeru

BO

Blackline

BL

JS*,S

$202,120,006

3

TPG Group

BO

Sabre

SABR

JS*

$197,526,944

4

Zuckerberg Mark

CB,CEO,BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$85,533,680

5

Iconiq Strategic Partners

BO

Blackline

BL

S,JS*

$81,499,998

6

Bain Capital Venture Investors

BO

Rapid7

RPD

S

$25,790,000

7

Joly Hubert

CB,CEO

Best Buy Co

BBY

AS

$16,739,003

8

Paulson & Co

BO

Intl Seaways

INSW

S

$6,536,182

9

Bluedorn Todd M

CB,CEO

Lennox Intl

LII

AS

$5,256,574

10

Renfro Larry C

VCB,CEO

Unitedhealth

UNH

S

$5,078,805

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

