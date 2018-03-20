Trimming Starbucks To Buy Honeywell

There are certain companies that inspire a sense of regret every time I see them in my portfolio. That regret isn’t because of losses or relative underperformance; I have a few of those as well, but I can live with that reality (no one gets them all right). No, the biggest sense of regret that I feel when looking over my portfolio is that I don’t own more of certain companies. I understand how wonderful they are and I wish I had bought more when I did. One ticker symbol that always stands out to me in this regard when I’m looking over my holdings is HON. I bought a starter position in Honeywell (HON) October of 2016 at $106.52 and ever since, I’ve been wishing I owned more.

As you can see on the chart below, my fundamental analysis proved correct. I was lucky enough to target the bottom to the very day; ever since my purchases HON has been on a fairly consistent ascent.

What’s more, it’s not just about price action. The market overreacted to a guidance miss in October of 2016 which pushed the stock down below it’s long-term average P/E ratio of 17.4x. As you can see on this long-term F.A.S.T. Graph below, HON hasn’t touched this valuation since then, having spent the last 6 months or so trading above 20x earnings. (Even using tax reform fueled forward estimates, HON currently trades for ~18.75x earnings which is still well above the long-term historical average.)

Buying opportunities for wonderful companies are fairly rare. When I build individual positions, I usually do so slowly, spreading my risk out along the time horizon. Most of my purchases are into weakness. I prefer to buy things when I think they’re cheap. My first purchase is typically a 1/3 position and then I like to average in with 1/3 or 1/4 weighted purchases in negative 10% increments as I fill out the position. The only bad part of this process is, more often that not, my first purchase is so conservative that the stock doesn’t often continue to fall 10-20%, meaning that I have a lot of underweight positions in my portfolio.

Don’t get me wrong, I realize that having underweight positions because I timed bottoms fairly well isn’t a terrible problem to have. Underweight positions typically mean I’m sitting on unrealized gains and at the end of the day. That’s the goal, isn’t it?

In my opinion, there is nothing better than averaging down into a high quality dividend growth name. As I lower my cost basis I’m increasing my yield on cost. I know many traders and momentum investors will say that averaging down is a terrible idea in the markets, but I’ve made a lot of money doing so with a long-term mindset, understanding that I’ll happily collect reliable (and growing) dividends while I wait for a turnaround in the share price.

The Dividend

Speaking of high quality dividend growth, let’s get back to Honeywell. This company is one of my favorite dividend growers in today’s market. HON’s yield isn’t very high, hovering right around 2%; however, the company’s $2.98 annual dividend represents a very conservative 37.3% forward payout ratio based upon the current analyst expectation for 2018 EPS of $7.98.

I’m not interested investing in HON for the income that I receive in the present, but instead, the income that I expect to to receive in the future. Honeywell’s annual dividend increase streak is only 7 years, but the company’s 19-year dividend CAGR is 8.3%. Making matters even better, HON has rewarded investors with double digit annual dividend increases every year since 2011. Analysts expect HON to earn about $8.00/share in 2018, meaning that the company’s forward looking payout ratio is ~37.5%. Since the great recession, HON has been in the habit of posting solid annual EPS growth (anywhere from 5% to 26%). This strong bottom line growth is what makes double digit dividend growth sustainable over the long-term and I don’t expect either of these trends (dividend growth & EPS growth) to end anytime soon.

Valuation

When targeting dividend growth companies, I’m typically looking for a Chowder Number (current dividend yield + 5-year dividend growth rate). HON achieves this feat, and then some, making it a great income oriented idea, in my opinion. However, when looking to buy equity I’m not just interested in yield and dividend growth, but also the value of the shares that I’m buying. I know that certain DGI investors don’t pay a whole lot of attention to the price that they pay for their high quality income producing assets, but I don’t fall into that school of thought. Reliable income is good, but reliable income generating vehicles purchased at an attractive price with a wide margin of safety will result in both reliable income and strong capital gains, which is great!

Using that 2018 analyst EPS estimate of $7.98, we see that HON is currently trading for ~19x on a forward looking basis. This is well above the company’s long-term “normal” P/E ratio of 17.4% shown on the F.A.S.T. Graph above. However, we also see that HON is expected to product strong, high single digit EPS growth over the next couple of years, meaning that a purchase in the $152 range today would represent fair value at the tail end of 2019 as EPS rises to catch up with share price. I think fair value for HON right now is probably somewhere in the $135 area (17x the 2018 EPS estimates). I’d love to pick up some shares in the $120 range (15x $8.00). Typically, I don’t like looking out two years like this, but HON falls right into the sweet spot of tax of the Republican reform, infrastructure plans, and defense spending trifecta. Because of this, I expect to see the stock trading with a premium until the chickens come home to roost with regard to a market wide correction.

Recent Purchase

So, with my premium valuation estimate is play, I was in a bit of a conundrum. Like I said in the opening, I’ve wanted to increase my HON exposure for some time now. In general, my industrial exposure is low. Other than my small position in HON, I have a large, overweight position in Boeing (BA), a full position in Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), which is primarily a financial stock, but does offer a bit of industrial exposure, and small positions in United Technologies (UTX) and 3M Co. (MMM). To solve this problem, I decided to trim back on another overweight position, Starbucks (SBUX) and use the proceeds to increase my exposure to HON to full levels.

From a DGI perspective, I view SBUX and HON in a similar light. Both companies offer investors ~2% yields. Historically, SBUX has provided better dividend growth than HON, though I expect that growth to slow in the near future to levels that are on par with my expectations for HON. In other words, moving forward, I suspect that both companies will provide annual dividend growth in the low double digit range.

The major difference was in valuation. Both companies trade with a premium, though SBUX’s is even steeper than HON’s. SBUX is trading for ~24x 2018 EPS expectations while HON is only trading in the 19x range. Both names come with pros and cons. The pros are obvious: both companies are industry leaders, with strong cash flows, even relative to their peers. HON exposes investors to more cyclical forces than SBUX, though SBUX’s growth is slowing and I fear further multiple compression.

When it comes to potential negatives for SBUX, I’m also concerned about its reliance on China for growth. The Chinese market is certainly an attractive one, but we’re living in a world where trade wars between the world’s two largest economies are a potential reality and I think this places a shadow over SBUX’s long-term plans. Without strong China growth, I think it’s clear that SBUX is grossly overpriced. (The companies same store sales growth figures have been paltry in the U.S. and this market is so saturated that I don’t think the company can rely on long-term sales growth via further expansion.)

With these valuation concerns in mind, I decided that trading out some SBUX for HON made sense. I felt more comfortable trading one expensive stock for another (without damaging my passive income stream) than putting fresh cash to use on HON shares for a premium. While I still believe that SBUX is a wonderful DGI holding, I felt like a vastly overweight position probably didn’t make much sense at these valuations relative to my growth expectations for the company. I’d be happy to go overweight HON at the right price, though I’ll be targeting a price close to $120 when dipping into my cash position.

With the swap, SBUX falls from my 4th largest holding to my 7th. SBUX now represents ~2.8% of my portfolio. After the trade, HON jumps into my top 20 position, at #19, with a 1.45% weighting.

