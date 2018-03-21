Emergent Capital's (EMGC) CEO Pat Curry on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCQB:EMGC) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call March 20, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Miriam Martinez - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Pat Curry - Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Analysts

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host Miriam Martinez, Senior Vice President and CFO. Thank you. You may begin.

Miriam Martinez

Thank you operator. Good afternoon everyone. Before I turn the call over to our Chairman and CEO, Pat Curry, I would like to remind everyone that during today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

Emergent cautions that these statements are not guarantees or future performance.

I would also like to remind everyone that a press release disclosing the company's financial result was issued on March 13 which may be accessed on the company's website at emergentcaptial.com under the Investor and Newsroom tab. Questions submitted ahead of this call have been incorporated into our prepared statement. Additionally, we will be reaching out to some of you to address questions that were not covered in this call.

With all that said, I would like to turn the call over to Pat Curry. Pat?

Pat Curry

Thanks Miriam and good afternoon. I would like to welcome everyone to the fourth quarter and year-end 2017 earnings conference call. 2017 was a transformative year for Emergent Capital. As many of you know, I was appointed as Emergent's new CEO in October but my involvement and interest in the company began earlier in the year when I started evaluating Emergent as an investment.

As our long-term shareholders are aware, heading into 2017 Emergent was in a dire liquidity crisis. Stemming from legal matters that occurred between the period of 2011 and 2015, the company had incurred legal and professional fees in excess of $100 million. In addition, the prior administration had taken on our interest short-term debt that was difficult to service given the inherently unpredictable underlying cash flows of the life settlement industry. Collectively, these issues and others weighed heavily on the price of the company's common stock.

After conducting a significant amount of due diligence, it was my determination that the company could remain solvent if it had a more manageable capital structure. Accordingly working with a team of like-minded and value focused investors, we structured and effectuated a series of transactions to recapitalize Emergent Capital. This process culminated in July and upon completion, I became Emergent Capital's largest shareholder and its Chairman.

The composition of the Board of Directors was also reconstituted with other institutional investors who participated in the restructuring. And from that moment on, Emergent Capital began to embrace a new philosophy focused on cost management and long-term value creation for all of our stakeholders. As a value investor, my investment in Emergent Capital was predicated on the underlying fundamentals of company. However, it was the operational flexibility that I saw going forward and the significant opportunity to layer growth initiatives on top of Emergent's core assets that drove me to take on the role of CEO in October.

Today, Emergent stands positioned to realize the long-term gains which are embedded in the assets we own. We understand that there is still work to be done. But we are thinking strategically about thoughtfully deploying capital to diversify our business and maximize profitability.

With that as a backdrop, I would like to now turn the call over to Miriam to review the financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2017. Following her review, I will then close the call by focusing on our strategic outlook, our priorities and given an overview of the Sherman, Clay acquisition that we announced back in January. Miriam?

Miriam Martinez

Thanks Pat. For the 12 months ended December 31, 2017, our total income was $51.6 million as compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2016. We had 13 policy maturities with a face value of $67.2 million in 2017 as compared to 12 policy maturities with a face value of $37.5 million in the same period last year. Our portfolio now has an average age of 83.4 years and average life expectancy of 8.3 years and a conservative 15.9% discount rate, when compared to the current peer group and market conditions in the life settlement space.

As Pat indicated earlier, during the year 2017, the company consummated a series of integrated transactions to effect a recapitalization of the company, which resulted in the following. First, an increase in the authorized share counts of common stock from 80 million to 415 million. The issuance of the common stock totaling 127.500 million shares receiving gross proceeds of 28 million. The exchange of the 8.5% convertible notes of $75.8 million inclusive of the interest paid in kind for $6.3 million of 5% convertible notes with an extended maturity of four years to the year 2023. We repaid or 15% senior secured notes of $30 million. And finally, we issued 8.5% senior secured notes of $35 million with an extended maturity of two years to the year 2021.

For the 12 months ended December 31, 2017, the company had a loss of $3.5 million, as compared to a loss of $49.7 million for the same period in 2016, a $46.2 million improvement. The major driver of the improvement was an increase in our income derived from the change in fair value of our life settlement of $50.7 million as compared to $864,000 in the year 2016. This significant increase was primarily resulting from our realized gains from our maturities totaling $35.9 million, coupled with a reduction in our SG&A expenses year-over-year totaling $6.6 million. This positive results was offset by an increase in our financing cost of approximately $11.2 million.

Our total SG&A expenses were $15.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2017 as compared to $22.4 million for the same period in 2016. The reduction is primarily due to our legal, professional fees and personnel costs. During the year, the company reduced its headcount by eight employees and recognized a one-time severance cost of approximately $1 million related to this reduction.

At December 31, 2017, the company owned 608 policies with an aggregate estimated fair value of $567.5 million as compared to an estimated fair value of $498.4 million at December 31, 2016. This is a year-over-year increase of $69.1 million. In the fourth quarter, we had a meaningful realized gain, which is the difference between our carrying values relative to the face value of the policy at maturity. Our portfolio had 13 maturities with the face amount totaling $67.2 million during the 12 months ended December 31, 2017. These maturities resulted in realized gains of approximately $35.9 million, as compared to a gain of $17.9 million for the year ended 2016. The average age on these policies was 82.8 years with an average life expectancy of 4.5 years. As a reminder, all policy maturities are unpredictable and we can only rely on expectations based on the policy's characteristics.

Other items impacting the portfolio during the 12 months ended December 31, 2017 included updated life expectancies procured by the company in respect to the insured life. The updated life expectancy reports imply that in the aggregate, the insured's health improved, therefore lengthening their life expectancies relative to the prior life expectancy, which resulted in a decrease in fair value of approximately $3 million when compared to $16 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. A total of 174 life expectancy reports were received during the year ended December 31, 2017.

Proceeds from maturities totaling $42.1 million were collected during the 12 months ended December 31, 2017, inclusive of the $5 million which was outstanding at December 31, 2016. Proceeds collected during the year ended December 31, 2016 were approximately $50.5 million. Our receivable at December 31, 2017 was $30 million and relates to three policies which matured during the year.

Our weighted discount rate was reduced from 16.37% for 2016 to 15.9% for 2017. The portfolio's overall growth was approximately $89.9 million and $78.4 million for 2017 and 2016, respectively, with premium paid totaling approximately $84.7 million in 2017 as compared to $71.7 million in 2016.

Under the White Eagle facility, we borrowed $87.3 million during 2017 and the loan balance increased to $329.0 million for the period ended December 31, 2017. The discount rate on the loan facility increased from 18.5% to 18.57%, with loan-to-value increase to 62.79% at December 31, 2017 from 54.58% during 2016. Interest expense from the facility was $17.3 million during 2017 compared to $11.4 million during 2016, an increase of approximately $5.4 million, which is mainly attributable to the increase in the loan balance as well as the interest rate. At December 31, 2017, the applicable LIBOR rate was 2.11%, showing an increase of approximately 42 basis point with the effective rate at December 31, 2017 being 6.61% as compared to 6.19% at December 31, 2016.

As we disclosed in our 10-K filing, we worked with our tax consultants during the fourth quarter to review the changes to the federal tax code and we will continue to monitor the guidelines going forward.

Finally, I want to mention that for Q1 2018, we have experienced four maturities totaling $22.7 million of death benefit with a realized gain of approximately $14 million.

With all that said, I would now like to turn the call back over to Pat.

Pat Curry

Thanks for that update Miriam. Just as a point of certification, I want to go back to the convertible note discussion. So during the recapitalization, we exchanged the 8.5% convertible notes, that's $75.8 million, with 5% convertible notes and extended the maturity by four years. We also repaid the 15% senior notes of $30 million and then issued 8.5% senior secured notes of $35 million. So I wanted to make sure that's clear to everyone.

The restructuring that we completed in 2017 was critical to maintain the value of our life settlement portfolio and to provide the company with the ability to realize the long term gains which are embedded in the assets that we own. Since I took on the CEO position, we have made significant progress as an organization to reduce our cost and streamline our corporate structure. We have taken meaningful steps also to manage our expenses while ensuring our operations are properly financed and our assets are well protected.

As expected of any life settlement portfolio, the cash flows of our portfolio are unpredictable and inherently lumpy. Therefore minimizing cost is a necessity and a strategic priority. As of the end of year, we had 600 policies in our portfolio, 608 to be exact. I think it is important to note that we actively track these assets, run detailed models and are extremely thoughtful in our analytics. However, we are in an industry where maturities cannot be predicted or scheduled. As a result, we think about our assets over the long-term and not a quarter-to-quarter basis.

Our portfolio is seasoned and well diversified but to strategically grow, we must layer new business on to our established foundation. Subsequent to year-end, we announced that we had entered into a stock purchase agreement to acquire Sherman, Clay & Co., an innovative specialty finance company. Founded in 1870 as a retailer of pianos and other high-end musical instruments, Sherman, Clay began providing consumer financing to their customers over 50 years ago. Today, they are a highly trusted financing partner to both retailers and borrowers in all 50 states with a track record in a number of long-standing and stable markets. Sherman, Clay has strong installment loan products that are differentiated and appealing to consumers with above-average credit scores. They provide advanced software to provide expedited credit decisions that they pair with strong customer service.

As a lead point of sale payments provider, Sherman, Clay's platform is uniquely positioned to deliver a full suite of payments products for merchants, including prime financing, leasing and rental products. As I said before, Emergent's core business is built around an asset that has an inherently uneven income stream. The installment loan business is highly consistent and predictable, making Sherman, Clay a symbiotic and strategic acquisition target for us, given the low risk, high-quality credit profile of their customers and the consistent cash flows that they generate. Currently we are in the late stages of due diligence and expect the acquisition will close during the second quarter and when closed, it should be highly accretive to our business.

In summary, 2017 was a pivotal year for Emergent Capital and while there is still work to be done, we enter 2018 with a more manageable capital structure and a deep understanding of challenges that are inherent in the life settlement business. We are highly focused on cost management and we are diligently protecting our assets, while strategically thinking about responsible capital deployment opportunities that can maximize long-term profitability. The current management team and Board are directly aligned with the shareholders and we are focused on unlocking long-term value for all.

Thank you for joining us on today's call. Have a great day.

Question-and-Answer Session

End of Q&A

