Nasdaq Exodus? - Today's Editors' Picks

- Thoughts on money management (SA For FAs)
- NASDAQ Exodus (The Heisenberg)
- The next recession is rooting now (Kirk Spano)
- LED players set for rebound (Arthur Frentzel)
- Fight inflation with dividend growth investing (Regarded Solutions)
Comment of the day, by contributor The Heisenberg
In Q4, amid what some believed would be an epochal rotation away from some of the high-fliers and into names that were expected to benefit more from the tax cuts, hedge fund turnover in those large positions barely budgedfrom record lows. If there's some kind of domino effect in tech that leads to ongoing weakness (like say, if the Facebook FTC probe that was leaked this morning spooks everyone for an extended period of time), hedge funds could be forced out of those positions, exacerbating the situation.
This is the problem with crowded trades and dynamics that reinforce that crowding. And when it comes to self-feeding dynamics and crowded trades, there is no more poignant example than tech and ETFs. This was laid bare (again) on Monday.
