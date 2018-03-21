TransDigm: Not Appealing Despite Continued Dealmaking

I would not dare to bet against TransDigm given its track record and model yet fail to see any appeal at levels above $300 per share.

The M&A track record, combined with private equity style financial discipline as a result of a huge debt load, has served investors very well.

The company has grown tremendously over the past 25 years, driven by dealmaking and strong integration of these businesses.

TransDigm (TDG) remains an intriguing, well-led and aggressive roll-up story in the wider aerospace industry. The company has a stellar value creating record and incredible operational and financial discipline. While this sounds wonderful, valuation multiples are quite high as TransDigm carries along a ton of debt, has sky-high margins already and relies on management to deserve a "roll-up" premium.

I would be very hesitant to bet against such entrepreneurial teams, yet do believe that shares offer no immediate value from the long side at these levels.

Flying Higher

TransDigm was a business with just tens of millions in sales in the early '90s, only to have grown to become a plus $3.5 billion aerospace business by now, having grown revenues at a rate of 20% per annum on average. The company quickly started to acquire, ended up in the hands of Warburg Pincus and went public in its current form in 2016. Shares went public at a price of just $21 per share about 12 years ago and have increased by a factor of nearly 15 times towards $300 by now.

The company was about a $400 million business at the time of the IPO, yet it was incredibly profitable already with operating margins exceeding 30% of sales. Despite the IPO the company was already run like a public LBO, with net debt to EBITDA ratios exceeding 5 times EBITDA.

Ever since, the company hascontinued to grow, driven by industry growth and acquisitions, with dealmaking being driven by the company's incredible smart and savvy dealmaker and founder Nicholas Howley. The company pursued many deals, too many to discuss, but we can briefly see how the business has evolved by scanning through the cash flow statements of the annual reports over the past decade.

In 2006, the year in which the company went public, TransDigm took it easy on the M&A front as acquisitions totaled just $27 million. This number jumped to more than $500 million in 2007, followed by dealmaking at a rate of $150 million in 2008 and 2009 and $160 million in 2010. The company went on a splurge again in 2011 as it spent $1.65 billion on large deals (notably McKechnie Aerospace) and $870 million in 2012 (mostly AmSafe). Spending totaled nearly half a billion in 2013, came in at more than $300 million in 2014 and topped at $1.6 billion in 2015. After the company spent another $1.4 billion on dealmaking in 2016, 2017 was relatively calm with dealmaking of $225 million.

The point is, TransDigm has spent $7.5 billion on dealmaking in the past decade which combined with an enterprise valuation of less than $2 billion at the time of the IPO in 2006, shows how much value has been created. Including current net debt, the enterprise valuation of the business has risen to $27 billion, indicating how much investors in TransDigm have to thank its management team.

This understates the value created even as the company has not paid out regular dividends. TransDigm has paid out quite a few special and sizable special dividends. This includes a special dividend of $24 per share in 2016 and $22 in 2017, both greater than the actual IPO price of the company back in 2006!

Steep Valuation

TransDigm reported 2017 sales of $3.50 billion, a more than 10% increase compared to the year before. This was mostly driven by acquisitions as organic sales growth of 2.4% was relatively modest given the operating circumstances of the business.

The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $1.71 billion on that revenue number, for EBITDA margins of nearly 50%, being a stunning percentage by all means. The company reported a 7.7% increase in adjusted earnings per share to $12.38 per share for 2017, but we have to make some adjustments to this reported number.

This earnings number kindly excludes some real costs that are recurring as well. Excluded is a $0.57 per share stock-based compensation expense, as well as $0.67 per share in acquisition-related costs and $0.50 per share in refinancing costs.

If we adjust for part of these costs, realistic earnings come in at $11-12 per share, as I am not blindly using the reported adjusted earnings numbers. Using $11-12 as earnings metrics makes that shares trade at 25-27 times earnings which seems justifiable given the growth track record and prospects. The issue is that it does not take into account the leveraged state of the balance sheet yet.

Continued dealmaking and special dividends makes that total debt has risen to $11.8 billion, which after taking into account cash holdings yields net debt load of $11.1 billion, for a 6.5 times net leverage position. That is a very high debt load by all means, certainly as margins are very high already and the world is moving towards higher rates, yet these concerns have not necessarily weighed much on the shares yet.

Part of the comfort for investors comes from the very impressive track record of the business. The company furthermore projects further growth heading into 2018. Revenues are seen up 5% at the midpoint of the guidance, with sales seen between $3.645 billion and $3.725 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to improve towards $1.83 billion, reducing the leverage multiple to 6.1 times as adjusted earnings are set to rise to $13.10 per share, plus or minus $0.32 per share.

Another Deal

Last week, TransDigm bought Kirkhill from Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) in a $50 million cash deal in a transaction that adds about $90 million in sales, for relative appealing sales multiples. This is now followed by the purchase of Extant Aerospace in a $525 million deal. The Florida-based company produces proprietary aftermarket products and repair and overhaul services.

Margins are not reported, probably because they are very high, as the deal brings in $85 million in sales. This deal illustrates and highlights that not all aerospace deals are created equal as the price tags of both acquisitions differ by a factor of 10 times, while revenues are quite similar.

Following the latest transactions, I estimate that net debt stands at $11.5 billion but that does not shy away investors, nor management.

A Balancing Act

I have looked at the prospects for TransDigm in the past, being impressed with the returns, leadership and value creating track record. The issues which I have with the business includes quite a few.

For starters, debt is high at 6-7 times EBITDA, and while the company has managed this very well in the past, it has yet to demonstrate its ability to do so in a rising interest rate environment.

The bigger risk includes that of company practices. While EBITDA margins of 50% are very impressive, they indicate that the market and free competition might not be working very well, being the direct result of the fact that for many of its products TransDigm is the only supplier.

This monopolistic behavior might be great for shareholders, but it creates a real risk as well with a third of the business being derived from government related organizations. While gross margins in the high fifties are perhaps not excessive, one can hardly claim that extremely efficient operations alone allow for these sky-high operating margins.

This latter item was addressed by short-seller Citron Research, a firm that in my opinion has done some high-quality work on some cases, while other theses did not seem to play out. About a year ago, Citron's founder Andrew Left claimed that the company could become the next Valeant (NYSE:VRX). While parts of this criticism might be the valid, the reality is that Citron has been wrong (so far).

Given that criticism, the resignation of TransDigm's CFO was a bit of a red flag in early January although CFO Terrance Paradie will remain with the company until April. Late in his 40s and having landed the top job as recent as 2015, the resignation is odd, although personal reasons were not specified in greater detail.

What Now?

As mentioned above, I think that TransDigm is a great M&A machine (roughly 60 acquisitions to date) with a great track record. Much of the value creation comes from Mr. Howley, who is now 65 years old, as the question is how much of his capabilities are spread across the management team, and how reliant the company is on his leadership.

I think that the business works fine, yet believe that very high margins leave it susceptible to scrutiny, which in combination with the debt taken on could potentially be dangerous in case margins come under pressure for whatever reason.

That said, as long as the good times continue, the company continues to grow steadily and create real value from these bolt-on deals. I have made an agreement with myself that I am not betting against these visionaries, which includes other great entrepreneurs at, among others, XPO (NYSEMKT:XPO) as well. While their methods can be criticized, being short can be very costly in terms of short stock fees, strong execution, not to mention TransDigm's special dividends as well.

In fact I love to invest alongside such value creators, yet feel that now is now a good time. Pegging earnings power around $12 per share, the stock trades at 25 times adjusted forward earnings while leverage is very high, rates are starting to move higher and government scrutiny could be on the rise.

I bought a small speculative position in the low $200s last year following the release of the Citron report as I felt that the risk-reward was quite compelling at the time, yet find no comfort investing in the stock at these levels, given the circumstances of today.

