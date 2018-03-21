UQM Technologies' (UQM) CEO Joe Mitchell on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEMKT:UQM) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call March 20, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

David Rosenthal - CFO

Joe Mitchell - President and CEO

Analysts

Amit Dayal - H.C. Wainwright

Randy Hough - ProEquities

Joe Vidich - Manalapan Oracle

Irving Reifman - Reifman & Altman

David Rosenthal

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us on UQM’s conference call to discuss the year ended December 31, 2017 results and provide an update on key business topics. On the call with me today is Joe Mitchell, our President and CEO. Before we get started, I would like to review our safe harbor statement with you. This conference call may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act.

These may include statements regarding our plans, beliefs or current expectations, including those plans, beliefs and expectations of our officers and directors with respect to, among other things, gaining access to global markets, gaining required certifications, new product developments, future orders to be received from our customers, sales of products from inventory, future financial results, liquidity and the continued growth of the electric-powered vehicle industry.

Important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements are contained in our Form 10-K filed today, which is available on our website at www.uqm.com or at www.sec.gov.

Now, I’m going to present the highlights of the results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017.

Revenue for the quarter was $2.2 million, up $555,000 or 33% over the same quarter last year. Total gross margins from operations were 37% for the quarter, consistent with normal rates.

Total operating expenses for the quarter were $2.1 million, the same as the quarter last year. Net loss for the quarter was $1.3 million or $0.03 per common share compared to a net loss excluding the inventory write-off that we took last year of $1.5 million or $0.03 per common share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $7.8 million compared to $5.7 million last year, a growth of 38%. This increase was the result of generally higher sales from many of our customers, plus the sales of fuel cell compressor systems to our customer in China during the year.

Total gross margins from operations for the year were 40% versus 29% in the same period last year. This increase was due to a mix of higher margin products compared to last year. Total operating expenses during the year were $8.4 million, the same as in the prior year.

Net loss for the year was $4.8 million or $0.10 per common share compared with a net loss before the inventory adjustment last year of $6.7 million or $0.14 per common share. The total net loss last year with the impacts of the reserved inventory was $0.29 per common share.

Our operating cash balance at December 31, 2017 was $6.3 million and our working capital was $7.7 million. As of December 31, 2017, we had borrowed $3.1 million on our line of credit and still had $2.5 million available on the line.

In summary, 2017 was a good year for us with increased sales and stable spending. We ended the year with a strong cash balance. We saw a lot of momentum in the market last year and we continue to see that as we start 2018.

We are very encouraged that today that we already have orders on the books for 2018 sales, greater than last year’s revenue. Our current customers are growing in their respective markets and we are gaining new customers. Joe will elaborate on this in his remarks.

But the momentum of the business is the strongest it has been in many years. We are very excited about the many opportunities for growth that lay ahead of us.

And now, I’d like to turn the call over to Joe. Joe?

Joe Mitchell

Great. Thank you, David. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our quarterly and year-end earnings conference call.

In today’s conference call, I will provide you with an update on the CNHTC partnership and the CFIUS process as well as key developments for the quarter including our entry into the Indian electric vehicle market along with an overview of our business segments including propulsion systems, auxiliary products and engineering services.

I would like to start by mentioning a couple of key highlights for the quarter. First, we continue to make excellent progress on both our short and long-term goals of expanding our sales, finding new customers and our global expansion initiatives. The results of our efforts and growth strategy are being demonstrated and we had an excellent year for sales as a new business development. As David mentioned, we are off to a great start in 2018 and have already booked more business for this year than all of last year’s total revenue.

The CNHTC strategic partnership announcement earlier this year was a major milestone for UQM and has added a significant dimension to our long-term growth path by establishing our presence in the China market with a major partner. With the closing of the first tranche in CNHTC’s investment in UQM, they are currently our largest shareholder and a committed partner. While we continue to work through the CFIUS process, I would like to remind everyone that the CFIUS process and approval applies only for the proposed foreign investment in UQM that exceeds 9.9% and has no jurisdiction over our joint venture or other business relationships and programs that we are working on with CNHTC.

There are some concerns over the IP protection process and national security that we are working jointly to ensure that all issues are addressed and that we have comprehensive and adequate mitigation actions in place to ensure that all stakeholders’ needs are being met, including the U.S. government. However, the China market is still by far the largest electric vehicle market in the world and continues to grow, and we are committed to establishing our presence in this major market. CNHTC is our main strategic partner and remains committed to UQM.

Even though we have faced some regulatory hurdles, we will do what is in the best interest of UQM and all stakeholders. CNHTC is our strategic partner in China, we are in a much stronger position as a company and we will continue to discuss the status of the CNHTC deal in more detail, later during this call.

As I mentioned, the China market remains a key focus for us and we continue to grow our business in this region. As examples, we received orders and we’ll be delivering on a number of systems for Sinotruk for vehicle certification in the coming weeks. These deliveries will include both PowerPhase Pro and PowerPhase HD system where Sinotruk is sourcing the transmission from local Chinese partners and performing the integration work.

We also received a major order from KESHI for their mining vehicle applications. KESHI has received all MA certification to sell the zero emission vehicles into the mining industry in China. To our knowledge, this is the first in China for this application and we look forward to much more success with this customer.

The fuel cell market in China is also very large and our fuel cell compressor systems are a major component of these systems. Our major Chinese OEM customer launched their first low-volume production fleet and is moving into the next stage of expansion as evidenced by our announcement last week of follow-on sales. The fuel cell compressor product line is another strong point with continued sales of the China market along with our domestic customer orders. Another major new initiative for us is the E-axle application in our alliance with Meritor. Meritor continues to display the E-axle system and work on the development program with UQM’s full support and receiving very positive market feedback. With Meritor, we have moved into the next development phase of producing functional prototypes and samples for vehicle applications.

Key milestones we’ll be looking for will be validation of the functional samples along with a number of vehicle trials, hopefully later this year, with the anticipation of production next year. Obviously with any new application, the timing will be determined by the ultimate end customer but we are jointly working with Meritor to ensure a high-quality product that we feel will have broad global acceptance and great potential.

Another upcoming highlight I want to mention is that we will be displaying and speaking at the Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Show in Hannover, Germany this May. What is of particular interest is that we will be jointly displaying our DT system with Eaton and Pi Innovo. The interest and success of the DT system is garnering very positive attention and results.

That leads me to the next point that I would like to discuss, which is the recently announced purchase order from Ashok Leyland for a number of DT systems for the India market. Our sales and business development team have been working with Ashok Leyland for quite some time to secure this order and we have been competing against all of the global competitors. For a company like Ashok Leyland, a major Indian commercial vehicle manufacturer to select UQM and our DT systems is a major testament to our Company’s capabilities and increasing global presence.

More importantly, for us to being on the ground floor in India with a customer like Ashok is a major win for UQM, and I cannot overemphasize the importance and long-term benefits of this opportunity.

Now, I would like to talk about some of the highlights of our propulsion systems and auxiliary products along with our engineering services.

Regarding propulsion systems, we continue to see strong sales and growth in several new and existing customers. Firstly, I am reemphasizing our global growth strategy. The purchase order we received from Ashok Leyland is for the PowerPhase DT electric drive system that includes a two-speed transmission for transit bus applications.

The initial order of 51 systems for Ashok’s demonstration fleet will be shipped during 2018 for a pilot program for electric transit buses in India. The initial production is anticipated to begin in 2019 and we will be working with Ashok to help develop our localization strategy for India. This order signifies the first step in the development program to gain market leadership and drive the overall India electrification initiative. Upon successful completion of the initial demonstration program, Ashok Leyland plans to move forward and grow the India EV market with additional zero emission vehicles incorporating the UQM electric drive technology.

The Indian government has publically stated that they plan to move a significant percentage of their vehicles to electric by 2030, which opens up a very large new market for UQM, and we are very excited to support our new strategic India customer and establishing our presence in this market on the ground floor.

During this quarter, we also received a follow-on order from Proterra for the UQM power save HD drive systems supporting Proterra’s increase demand. We expect to deliver the order throughout 2018 and are pleased to see Proterra continue to build and develop its leading edge electric bus technology, utilizing the UQM powertrain system. We also believe that the increased demand for Proterra vehicles is a sign of the rapidly expanding market for heavy-duty electric bus technology in North America.

Additionally, we received a $1.2 million order for explosion-proof E-drive systems from KESHI for the China’s mining vehicle market. The shipments are scheduled to take place during 2018 and we see this as the beginning of the long-term growth opportunity for UQM.

As you may recall, we signed a cooperation agreement KESHI back in 2015. And KESHI has been working on getting their full Chinese mining authority or MA certification completed. This took a little longer than expected, but we are thrilled to see KESHI moving to production with their zero emission electric vehicles using our powertrains.

KESHI is moving forward to production and the strategy remains consistent. And they will do final assembly test in China for the explosion-proof electric propulsion systems using a kit supplied from UQM here in Colorado.

We also announced another new customer Lightning Systems who has chosen UQM as a strategic EV propulsion system supplier for their EV platforms. Lightning will be using our systems in their Ford Transit van EV application that was recently on display at the Work Truck Show in Indianapolis earlier this month and received very positive reviews. Lightning has a number of data sites lined up and anticipates going to production later this year or early next year.

We also received in order from our customer DANNAR for our new application called the Mobile Power Station or MPS Utility Vehicle. This vehicle will be powered by UQM’s electric drive systems. DANNAR’s MPS is a heavy-duty EV design for infrastructure maintenance and disaster response and the first in a new class of electric work machines. UQM completed the shipments of the HD 950T propulsion systems in early 2018. We continue to support Zenith or their shuttle [ph] and delivery vans using our systems along with a number of marine applications and have engaged with a number of other customers who are in the early development phases and cannot be publicly announced at this time.

Finally, we continue to look for new applications globally as our quality, performance, power density and packaging options are key features in the selection of UQM products.

And now, moving onto our auxiliary products sector. Our auxiliary products sector led by our fuel cell compressor systems, remains a key focus area and an important part of our strategy. We have put considerable effort into redesigning our motor and controller to be more cost effective for this market and this has resulted in follow-on wins in China for fuel cell applications.

Last year, we delivered a number of systems to China and North American customers and the Chinese OEM launched a major demonstration fleet of fuel cell vehicles that included our compressor systems.

During this quarter, we received a new follow-on order from our Chinese OEM customer for our compressor systems. The delivery of the fuel cell systems for this customer was a significant element of our 2017 results and we look forward to localizing and continuing to reduce costs to take advantage of this expanding global market.

Additionally, we continue with our aerospace HVAC system deliveries to AirComm as part of our ongoing business.

And now moving on to our engineering services sector. We remain focused on obtaining funded R&D projects that support our roadmap. Meritor and the E-axle program has been a major funded development program for us and we are in a discussion stages with Sinotruk and others for development programs that will support our roadmap and lead the future product opportunities.

Now, I would like to provide you with a further update on the CNHTC partnership and the CFIUS process. As announced in early March and at the request of the CFIUS committee, us together with CNHTC withdrew CFIUS application to allow more time for review and consultation with the intention of resubmitting the application once the concerns of CFIUS have been addressed.

As I mentioned previously, the CFIUS jurisdiction is over the direct investment in UQM and not over our commercial business relationship. And currently, CNHTC is our largest shareholder. We have met numerous times with the senior leadership of CNHTC, both here at UQM and in China. And I can tell you that they remain committed to work with us and see us as a key partner in their electrification strategy. Our mutual goals have not changed, and there are a number of options available to us to execute on our strategy. We are following the process and continue to work with the CFIUS committee to find resolution to their concerns.

As a further example of CNHTC’s commitment to UQM, they have placed a number of orders for drive systems that we are delivering from both our HD and Pro product lines for multiple vehicle applications.

Furthermore, we are working with CNHTC at multiple levels, from vehicle applications to JV planning, and executive level interface, and expect these relationships to continue as we work together towards mutual success in the market.

It is important to note that most all major players in our market today have partnerships in China, and this is obviously a key element for UQM’s growth and strategy. And currently, we plan to be manufacturing in China by early 2019, to support this market and clearly establish our presence.

At this point, I would like to turn the call back to the operator for questions. Operator?

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Amit Dayal with H.C. Wainwright. Your line is open.

Amit Dayal

Thank you. Congratulations on the progress, guys. Just a question about CNHTC and CFIUS. What is the timeline that you think this is on -- pushed out towards ? And then, is this basically requiring sort of a restructuring of the arrangement that you had initially sort of put together?

Joe Mitchell

Regarding the timeline, it’s a little bit fluid. I mean, we continue to meet with CFIUS and attorneys, both from CNHTC and UQM are in regular conversation with the CFIUS group looking at what are their concerns. As far as restructuring of the deal, I think, it’s a little bit early to say how that would be restructured. Without going in some of the details, I can’t going into right now, a lot of this is going back to CNHT and Sinotruk and a lot of the things that are going on globally with their business. So, those are really the main areas that are being looked at. And as I mentioned in the comments, I think, the very positive is, our business relationship, I don’t see being affected. And we’ve been working with these guys for quite some time. We’ve got a number of these trials going on to get their vehicle certified. And we’ve got a number of options opened to us of how we can go forward to execute on the strategy. The executive team from CNHTC was here a few weeks ago, and we discussed what are the options are. And the one thing was made very clear from their Chairman was they’re committed to UQM, the strategy remains the same, and we’re going to find a way to work through this.

Amit Dayal

Got it. And my follow-up is around revenue outlook for 2018. I guess, in your prepared remarks, you said you already have orders in the books that exceed the levels seen in 2017. I was just trying to see how much more we can add here and where potential new orders will come from?

Joe Mitchell

Yes. I think that’s a great question, Amit. I wish I could give you more guidance on it. But, I think the market is evolving. The nice part is again, we’re probably well over 8 million, have already booked business for the year. I think with a lot of our customers, as I mentioned, like with Meritor, it’s going to really be dependent on the speed of their launch, and how quickly they start to come up same with the things going in India and also in China. There is a little more predictability of what’s happening in the North America side with customers like Proterra and so on. But, the major growth is going to be coming from the new customers that we’ve been identifying. But, I think the positive is the revenue is growing, how fast it’s going to grow is probably bit of the open question. But it’s nice to see that level in early March, we already have that business booked and pursuing a lot more from that end.

Your next question comes from Randy Hough with ProEquities. Your line is open.

Randy Hough

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question. Excellent year, look forward to more of the same. Let’s go back to India for a moment, if you would. I noticed in the release that there was a commitment to buy 50 units in the first order over -- to be delivered over the course of 2018. I’d like to get your feel for why 50 seems to me most of the work we’ve done in the past with new customers were in the order of onesies, twosies, 3 or 4 or 5 with the exception of Audi perhaps. It seems to me like 50 is a pretty significant number. I am wondering, if you can share with us what you perceive as the strategy behind an order of that size, initial order of that size?

Joe Mitchell

Yes. Well, Randy, I think, a couple of key items to note with Ashok is -- the nice part, when you start dealing with a company like Ashok Leyland and their presence in the market, they’ve got the capacity and capability to do far more than onesie, twosies. I mean, they can fund that and get that product out in the market and running. And that just gives I think a little insight into what the potential for this customer is.

The results obviously that we have with that drive of some of the other trials we’ve done, but mainly with Proterra that I think now has exceeded probably close to 6 million miles of fleet time on these drive trains, has shown the reliability and performance. And Ashok saying -- this powertrain, after we’ve looked it, and I would say there were many, many competitors, all the big ones were competing against us to win this business, and they selected UQM. And that’s why as I mentioned, we couldn’t be more excited to being on the ground floor with a company like Ashok.

So, obviously, they are going to run this first fleet, get it up and running. And this is another one where we’re not sure what are the forecasts and the numbers are going to top out at, but it’s got an awful lot of potential.

And another key part is obviously and I mentioned about Eaton being involved. We have been working for a long time with Eaton. They are compressor supplier on the fuel cell product, they are transmission suppliers on the DT. We are tied very closely to them. And bringing customers like Ashok is getting the attention of suppliers like Eaton to be able to support this business and help us to grow with it. So, that is again another very, very key element.

Us being over in Hannover in May at that big show in Europe and having Eaton right alongside with us at that display and promoting this product and maybe looking at other products is again a true testament to where we are as a business or where the growth is going to be coming from.

Randy Hough

Just to follow up on that, Joe. When that DT arrangement with Eaton was first announced, we discussed on the conference call the significant competitive advantage that comes to UQM because of the -- especially because of the gearing on that arrangement in the Eaton box and the significant miles already displayed or realized in the Proterra bus, and pretty much the competition would be extremely small, given the package -- the total package of our motor with their transmission. Can you -- is that still the case today in your mind? Or give me a feel for the if you would -- or give us a feel the competitive advantage we have around the globe with that package?

Joe Mitchell

It’s still an advantage. As I mentioned earlier, Sinotruk, -- let me step back. Again, that Eaton, it’s a two-speed transmission. And that obviously gives us a lot of advantages with the smaller motor and higher performance range that we are able to get. We do know that there’s other competitors in China that are starting to enter the market and people are starting to look at transmission solutions. It’s been really one of the Achilles’ heels of people in China trying to get in and get a transmission that is anywhere near as reliable as the Eaton model. Eaton is looking this now and seeing the business, and we’re again in the early discussions that Eaton’s got opportunities to make improvements there, to reduce cost, to look at even more efficient systems. So, what we’ve got to do is, keep our lead and continue to work with them. Like I said, when you see companies like Ashok coming in and expressing their interest, the volume is real. When you’re dealing with the one-offs and even the low 20, 30, 50 type systems, it’s hard to get the attention of a company like an Eaton to enter into this market. But, now, they’re fully engaged in this project, and I think we’re going to see a number of improvements coming forward in the future with this overall driveline.

Randy Hough

Would they be taking [ph] posture of a Tier 1 here? And that’s my last question.

Joe Mitchell

That’s still open. Like I said, we’re not opposed to a company like Eaton taking a Tier 1 position. So again, it’s something that we will be discussing, but there is no firm decision one way or the other yet.

Your next question comes from Joe Vidich with Manalapan Oracle. Your line is open.

Joe Vidich

Yes. Hello, Joe and Dave. Great progress on all these announcements. Really commend you all.

Joe Mitchell

Thank you, Joe.

Joe Vidich

I was wondering, just a couple of things. A little more -- if you could give a little more information on exactly how big Ashok Leyland is? And in terms of their current production of buses and trucks, and then along with it, how long did that process take for you guys to win that order?

Joe Mitchell

As a company, last number, I think they are about $3.5 billion company. And they are headquartered out of India, I know they’ve got subsidiaries around the globe and are very well connected. This was probably close to a year process, Joe that we’ve been working with Ashok to present our data, present the business case, look at pricing of where we could be long-term and short-term. One of the biggest advantage is and big selling point is, and I go back to our power density, I mean, people don’t realize that competitive advantage that that gives us long-term is when you look at our competitors, especially with the direct drive systems, the cost of that motor is going to be a function of the magnets, aluminum, steel and copper that’s in there. We’re using a lot less to get the same performance as many of our competitors.

So, when you look at the volumes that Ashok is talking about and how we will be able to localize this in India, we’ve got a very compelling business case. And that’s what gave us the advantage and why Ashok selected this drive system. And obviously, the field performance, there is not much out there in the way of -- really nothing transmission driven system and Ashok realizes the benefits. They talk about these India buses, we know they’re going to be overloaded. We know they’ve got very extreme duty cycles and this performance that we’re able to provide and again having a partner like Eaton that’s supporting us well, and they were engaged and this Ashok acquisition was a big selling point of us winning this business.

Joe Vidich

It’s very exciting. I have to admit it.

Joe Mitchell

Really, and again, I can overemphasize to be with where India to go. I mean, they are obviously looking at what’s going on in China. The market potential there is huge. Public transportation is a big, big market. And they need to clean up their environment and are moving to electrics. And us getting in here on the very first fleet is a big accomplishment with a lot of upside potential for us.

Joe Vidich

Could you also -- with regard to KESHI, you said it was a large order. And I am just curious, how big that marketplace is relative to the bus market in China? I mean is that -- is the large order 50, is it -- is there potential down the road to 500 units a year in that market or what would that market sort of handle?

Joe Mitchell

It’s a fraction of the bus market obviously. Underground mining, transportation vehicles are there. KESHI I think does somewhere between 500 and a 1,000 vehicles per year. So, again, there -- compared to the bus guys, and again, it’s a small market, but if we’re able to move them to a large percentage of those being electric, it is a nice business for us. And I think key is it’s also another Chinese customer. And hence our business and lot of our growth is coming in China.

Joe Vidich

Right. And I guess my last question and then, I’ll turn it over. Just with regard to your building, is that basically on hold or is that -- are you considering that in your capital structure and what you’re doing going forward?

Joe Mitchell

Yes. We still have it on the market. Again, there’s a lot of variables going on. What we’re going to do and whether -- let’s say for just producing E-drives, it’s large for us, it’s larger than we need. But, I think with where we are today, we’ve got a lot of other options. So, it’s there. We’ve got the line of credit against it that we use, roughly about half of it. But there’s no urgency for us to be able to move the building and just considering to look at all options regarding this.

Your next question comes from Bruce Kureski [ph] with -- he's is a private investor. Your line is open.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

I have two questions. One is, the fuel cell customer over the compressor motor, is there any opportunity for mobility motor also in those vehicles?

Joe Mitchell

We spoke to them about it. They have previously selected another Chinese, actually internal supplier. So, with these guys, it’s going to be a challenge to knockout their own in-house supplier. And I think until we are actually localized and producing there, it would be a bit of stretch to say that we can get the traction drives, at this point.

Unidentified Analyst

The other question is about the -- given the amount of bad weather around the United States and power outages that happen all over the place, it seems like the growth for the home generator market -- its potential is great. How much of exploration have you done of that market?

Joe Mitchell

Yes. That’s not something we’ve really looked into. I mean, our motors can service generators, but it -- really become a commodity and something that -- again, we could sell that, but I think we’re really in the position from a pure scale standpoint and some of our benefits from a traction driver. It would be good for generators but it’s a tough market and I’d say it’s not really core to what we’re doing today.

Your next question comes from Thurman Willis [ph] who's a private investor. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

I wanted to move to the -- to your continuous comments about protecting the shareholders. And I thank you for doing that. And could we not assume that with the delay in CFIUS that this offers us the potential to diversify our shareholder base and to give us the opportunities to add new partners and other relationships for potential from the other grand list of potential customers that you’ve added? Because undoubtedly people are totally impressed with our motors and looks like this would give us an opportunity now to expand that shareholder base and offer us potential for new partners and other relationships. Can you comment?

Joe Mitchell

Yes. I think on a very high level, as I mentioned that we’re going to do what’s in the best interest of all the stakeholders. We’ve got now the U.S. government as a new stakeholder as we work through this. So, working our way through that part of that as well. But, yes, and this process is very fluid. The nice part why -- the Company that I have stays [ph] in a great position, we’ve got a number of options. All the things that you mentioned there are possibilities. And again with Sinotruk and how we move forward CNHTC and the business that’s going on. We’re going to do and take the next -- or the right steps that’s going to put the Company in even a stronger position.

Unidentified Analyst

I have a very short follow-up to that. I’m interpreting your statement that CFIUS controls investment by a foreign company and has nothing to do with the business relationship of us getting to China, dealing with Sinotruk et cetera, et cetera. So, it’s an investment and not a business relationship, which is very critical. Correct?

Joe Mitchell

Yes. That’s correct. And that’s what I wanted to mention is where the jurisdiction is, is on direct investment from foreign entities in U.S. based companies. And then, anything over 9.9% has got to go through their approval. And as I mentioned, all of the major competitors and definitely all of the OEMs, you can go down the whole list, they all have alliances in China working on new energy products along with all of our -- the vast majority of our major competitors.

Unidentified Analyst

So, it doesn’t affect our ability to get to China or our business relationship?

Joe Mitchell

No, effect whatsoever.

Unidentified Analyst

And my last question was a quick one. There was a great article today from Alpha on Ballard and the potential for fuel cells. And I know that we’ve gotten a couple of nice orders from a confidential China source on fuel cells. Could you elaborate just a little bit more on the potential for fuel cells in the market, please?

Joe Mitchell

Yes. That’s -- I mean, obviously, people have read the -- or the article that EnergyTech did with Ballard but it was mainly talking about their business and what’s going on globally. But again, the vast majority of the sales today are in China around fuel cells. And China has made a huge commitment around new energy. And a big part of that is to move the fuel cells on commercial vehicles, passenger cars and even some stationery applications.

Unidentified Analyst

But we are positioned to take advantage of that?

Joe Mitchell

Right. We’re winning the orders and we are -- let’s say, we have sold samples to many, many customers in China. The customer that we sold now the second production order is probably the leader of number of vehicles that are in China today running fuel cells that are on the road. And as I mentioned, I don’t know if people picked up, we had to do a number of changes and move this product from a prototype into the production phase from cost reduction. And the next step is going to be further cost reductions, localization in China to support this market and continuing to work with Eaton on the compressor side of the business because again, this compressor has been in the market for a number of years on fuel cell, starting back with Ballard. And we’ve got a number of advantages of our performance and experience. So, this has become a very big part of our business. And you’re going to be seeing more in the future as we continue to execute on the strategy and grow our presence in China and through the cost reduction and the new product offerings we’ll kind of come out with.

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Steven Thompson [ph]. He is a private investor. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Great job on the China market and the India market. And it’s great to see that we have a presence there. My question would be that does our revenue growth anticipate the possible increase of cost in doing business within China due to our current situations with our government? So, do we project that there could be an increase due to the current tariff situations and is that included in our growth -- our potential growth numbers? Because it seems like our regulatory environment is -- in India is a little bit more friendlier and it seems based upon the numbers that you gave, our India market could actually outpace our China market in the future, because I know you said our growth came from a lot in China. So, that would be my question.

Joe Mitchell

Yes. Our long term plan, Steven, is to be manufacturing in the region that we’re going to be selling the vehicles or selling the systems in. So, with China, hence the reason to get the JV or whatever other structure we’re going to go into China with that we’ve got to be in that region. So that should take the tariff and duty element out of the growth equation. So that’s going to be very key. It’s going to be the same with India. It’s not so much that it’s going to be tariff driven but these are very large components, they’re heavy, time on -- around the water or worst case in the air that we’ve got to be in these regions doing the assembling. So, we really haven’t factored in a lot of duties and other factors in the long-term growth and revenue calculations.

Your next question comes from Laurel Highland [ph] who is a private investor. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

My question is, how much manufacturing capacity do you ultimately see existing in the United States for these products?

Joe Mitchell

Well, currently, we have a lot of untapped capacity here in Colorado. And one thing, we are not as capacity constrained. When we originally set up the plant for or quota, it had capacity of well over 30,000 systems. And with a lot of the DOE money that came in a few years ago, we even upped that capacity further. So, again, we’ve got ample capacity here to support the market. But, I think the key is being in the region and having the adequate capacity to support those various regions.

Unidentified Analyst

If you see significant growth and hopefully in the United States, would it be wise to retain our property there, so, you have site for doing manufacturing in the United States?

Joe Mitchell

Well, like I said previously is that even at the capacity we have today, we’re only using a third of the building. So, we’ve got roughly about two-thirds of it that’s vacant that we could either sublease. We don’t need the amount of space that we have. We’re just trying to be efficient in our resources. So, even if e move to smaller facility, we’re not going to be giving up capacity.

Unidentified Analyst

Does CFIUS have a concern regarding the manufacturing that will be done in the United States or is that not one of their concerns?

Joe Mitchell

No. That’s not one of their concerns.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Can you elaborate on what their concerns are or is that not possible?

Joe Mitchell

Yes. It’s not possible at this point to elaborate.

Your next question comes from Randy Hough from ProEquities. Your line is open.

Randy Hough

Hey, Joe again, just for clarification. Is the fuel cell business in China or anywhere else I guess for that matter, purely for commercial vehicles or is there potential for consumer vehicles as well?

Joe Mitchell

It is for both. The vast majority of what I’ve seen so far is going into commercial delivery vans, smaller type shuttle vans. There is some passenger cars, I think as they’re putting their hydrogen infrastructure in; that’s one of the challenges is having the hydrogen stations that people can get to and get access to. So, it makes a lot more sense in the early adopter stages to be on commercial vehicles.

Randy Hough

And that’s true generally or do you see fuel cells as a viable power source in other major areas around the globe, besides China?

Joe Mitchell

Definitely, I mean, if you talk to fuel cell guys, basically a lot of advantages over batteries and vice versa, the battery guys over fuel cells. One of the big benefits of fuel cells is it takes the range anxiety away because you can fuel them fairly quickly and get a lot further range with a zero emission vehicle. What we’ve heard with the Chinese is, right now, they’re putting -- typically most vehicles have 30 to 50 kilowatts of fuel cell power on there. And the feedback we’ve been getting here in the last few weeks is they’re pushing for even higher capacity of fuel cell on these various vehicles. So, from that end, they’re definitely looking at this as a -- as an energy source that is very sustainable and got a lot of growth.

Randy Hough

I don’t hear much about that in the U.S. or has it just not been made public in the U.S.?

Joe Mitchell

Yes. There’s a fair amount still going on, but again, it’s just a fraction of what’s happening in China as with the rest of the zero emission vehicles. As we’re aware of it, a number of small demonstration fleets that are taking place, but again volume wise, it’s why the fuel cell guys are in China with various partners; that’s the key part of their business.

Randy Hough

Now, you mentioned being present or having a presence at a German vehicle show here in May, was it?

Joe Mitchell

That’s correct.

Randy Hough

Yes. Are you going to be there by yourself, are you going to be there with Eaton or another partner? What’s the target market of this show?

Joe Mitchell

Yes. This is -- there is a show, a similar show here in the U.S. in September, it’s the Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Show. So, it’s typically the preeminent show demonstrating our technology or where we compete in this market. So, the show in Europe, we will have a booth jointly with Eaton and Pi Innovo, demonstrating our platform together with Eaton. Obviously, that’s garnering a lot of attention, that’s why it’s important as we’re bringing Eaton more into the fold of supporting this product. They’ve got a global sales and service reach and awful lot bigger company than UQM. So, we’re again very excited to see them showing the interest in the product and seeing now that the growth potential is there.

Your next question comes from Frank Gildner with Investment Brokers. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Joe, last time we talked, I guess, it was six months ago, you talked about the Proterra bus in Los Angeles. And I see you have that on uqm.com, and I’ve looked at that a couple of times and referred couple of my engineer, Free Hug [ph] and Sierra Club type clients to them, they got a kick out of the fact that the engineer, I think is from Proterra is talking about getting 258 miles per gallon, because they have 3.5 gallons as an auxiliary engine in the Proterra bus that runs on a dedicated track in Los Angeles. And Jay Leno, [ph] look like he is having a good time doing that. I think that’s a hell of a marketing piece. That’s why I use people I think that are interested in the electric cars and things like that. I don’t hear much about it though?

Joe Mitchell

About Proterra, or…?

Unidentified Analyst

Well about the Los Angeles Proterra bus that’s gets 258 miles per gallon in an eight-hour shift because they stop and recharge in five minutes, they get a 95% recharge and where they have a setup there, I think that’s a hell of a setup.

Joe Mitchell

Well, again, Proterra, they’ve got a number of different options between their fast charge and their long range batteries. And I’d have to say there is an awful lot of publicity. I mean, if you look at the Proterra website and what they are promoting, there’s an awful lot there. The nice part about Proterra, they really are the preeminent electric bus supplier here in North America, a large percentage of the market and continue to make improvements, and we’re very happy to be in the power train on all of their buses.

Unidentified Analyst

Is there a plant in Georgia, in the South Georgia?

Joe Mitchell

No, they’ve got a plant in South Carolina and the one in Los Angeles area. So, they have two plants.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay All right. I was just wondering because one of our analysts was talking about the Proterra bus plant, and I thought he said Georgia. Okay. So. it’s South Carolina, that’s good.

Joe Mitchell

Greenville, South Carolina.

Unidentified Analyst

I’ve got to get them interest in this, because I think you’re doing a terrific job.

Your next question comes from Irving Reifman with Reifman & Altman.

Irving Reifman

With the dramatic progress in sales this quarter, are you in a position to predict when you will either break even or show a profit?

Joe Mitchell

I don’t want to get into the forecasting side of this, yet. I think the potential is we’re seeing in the trends are all definitely in the right direction and we want to be moving very quickly to that point. And probably that’s best I could say right now.

Irving Reifman

And do you have enough cash for the full calendar year?

Joe Mitchell

Yes. No, we’re in actually very good position from a cash perspective.

Your next question comes from Patrick Attard [ph] who is a private investor. Your line is open.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

I was wondering, could you give us an update as to how the progress coming along with the production facility in China and what is our capacity going to be in there and how soon we will be starting production in there?

Joe Mitchell

Yes. As I mentioned earlier, the part of the capital that was going to be coming in from the CNHTC investment was going to be to fund the joint venture we are going to putting up. We’ve done to a lot of planning and capitalization. But, we haven’t done our direct investment yet, because we couldn’t close on the second tranche. The capacity we were looking at to start was going to be about 50,000 systems per year. And it’s still our attention and commitment to be manufacturing in early 2019 in China. So, we are -- and we’ve got a couple of products. Again that joint venture was set up to do commercial E-drives for the China market. We still have to -- we could utilize the JV or we could look at other manufacturing strategies to support the fuel cell compressor systems. And that’s something that we’re working very hard on finalizing our strategy of how we’re going to be building those in China as well. So, that we’re going to have to be over there in very early ‘19 to support the potential businesses that’s coming our way.

Your next question comes from Thurman Willis, a private investor. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Joe, I just wanted to get a quick clarification. You said the China customers were doing business within the fuel cell business. Did I understand you to say it’s one of the larger fuel cell manufacturers in China at the moment?

Joe Mitchell

It’s one of the larger vehicle manufacturers, and they have, I’d say, one of the largest fleets that are in the field today of fuel cell vehicles. Unfortunately, we’ve not been able to get their permission to use their name because they’re very guarded. They don’t like suppliers using their name and publicity. But, again, they are very large well-known company.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And this is in the auto business?

Joe Mitchell

Yes. They’re in the auto and small van business.

And the last question we have time for today comes from Randy Hough from ProEquities. Your line is open.

Randy Hough

Okay, guys. This is just a comment on taking the burden of forecasting off your back, Joe, since you’re reluctant to do it, and I don’t understand why. Isn’t it time for this Company to seek out professional research coverage in the traditional sense. Looking at where you are this year and what you reported earlier, as having more booked business and total revenue, then you did to the whole 2017 year, and looking ahead to production starting, volume production starting quite possibly in 2019 from a number of different customers, I think an effort should be made to go out and start presenting or getting yourself on the roads or for industry related conferences that are held by these different analysts operations and get the story out and start getting coverage and let them make the forecast for you, just to comment.

Joe Mitchell

Yes. No, we welcome the comment, Randy. And I think you’ve picked up very well of how we are maturing and evolving as a company. And as the business is growing, the stability, the fundamentals that we are starting to see, it is attracting more interest, and hopefully not far behind that is more coverage.

David Rosenthal

Randy, I’ll chime in to say that we do think that we’re in a very good position and completely agree with you that we want to be more visible on the Street and get the story out. There are a number of conferences that we’re considering this year that we haven’t been to in the past. And it’s definitely part of our strategy.

There're no more questions. Mr. Mitchell, would you like to make any closing remarks?

Joe Mitchell

Yes, definitely. Yes. I just want to wrap up with saying in summary, we are very excited about the bright future and opportunities in front of us as we continue to see global growth in the commercial electric vehicle market and other markets that we serve. Our business is improving with the highest sales in years, and we continue to see many new opportunities with global expansion in India, China and North America. With increased trials of our E-drive systems, growth in our fuel cell compressor system market, execution is going to be key and we remain focused on our strategy. UQM’s future and outlook have never been brighter. And I would like to thank you all for your continued support. Thank you again, and have a good day.

