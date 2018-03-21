If you have to convince yourself an investment will work, it’s probably better to walk away. Hope alone is not an investment strategy.

Typically, if you have to convince yourself that an investment will work, you're probably better off walking away. Hope alone isn't going to make you money in the markets. Although they say "hope floats," investing on hope and a prayer and nothing else is, generally speaking, a terrible strategy. It takes know-how, discipline, due diligence, a good dose of fortitude - and a little obstinance, too - to wade into the markets' murky, usually turbulent waters, put your money into a stock, and, well, hope your thesis and timing are right.

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira would agree. In fact, as he aptly points out: "... hope is a dangerous sentiment to have in the stock market. Regularly, over time, the market punishes investors' hopes." Michael is the author of "Deep Value Returns" on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace, where he follows a disciplined approach to seeking out companies with strong free cash flow that are trading at a discount. It's a strategy he says he borrowed from iconic value investors Warren Buffett and Joel Greenblatt, and thus far, it's served him well. Michael joined the Roundtable to break down his deep value investing approach, offer up his top idea (hint: it's an "off-the-beaten-path" opportunity with some juicy shareholder drama), and share some advice he would give to his younger investing self: expand your horizons. Young or old, that's good advice for any investor.

Seeking Alpha: Your focus is deep value. So obviously, you're always looking for deeply discounted opportunities with the potential for solid returns. What do you look for in the stocks you invest in, and how did you determine that deep value was the best approach for you?

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira: I am very disciplined in my stock picking approach. I will always walk away from any investment rather than fit a "story" into a "why" an investment could work. Essentially, when I come across any stock, I'm looking to get to "no" as quickly as possible.

Overall, if I were to sum it up, I would say I am looking for companies that generate strong free cash flow, with a high free cash flow margin (defined as FCF/revenue expressed as a percentage). I use this metric, a high free cash flow margin (>5%), as a proxy for return on equity (>15%). I personally have found that an ROE metric is too dirty a measure, particularly when looking at deep value stocks. ROE is an excellent metric for blue chips, but falls apart when looking at distressed equity stocks. Also, an ROE metric is earnings-based, which tends to be slightly manipulated when a company is distressed and often reporting poor-quality earnings. Finally, but importantly, I'm not willing to pay a lot of that free cash flow. This is a strategy I copied from Buffett and Greenblatt.

Buying highly free cash flow-generative businesses at a discount is something that either resonates with investors or doesn't. In my mind, no other investment style is as reliable as this.

SA: You've labeled some stocks "unworthy of investment." What does that mean, and how does a stock "earn" that designation from you? Why is that an important thing for investors to know?

MWO: When I label a stock as "unworthy of investment," it generally means that the price at which the stock is trading is too inflated relative to that company's full potential. I have a found that when investors come up with a "story" for why something could increase in value but never comment on the price of the investment relative to what it could sell for in the future, then I know that the investment is not based on the company's fundamentals but solely based off investors' hope - and hope is a dangerous sentiment to have in the stock market. Regularly, over time, the market punishes investors' hopes.

For a stock to be worthy of my investment, it needs to be stable, with a proven marketable product or service, with a history of at least 7-8 years (but hopefully 10 years). And then, I wish to buy that stock when others won't. I am quite happy to wait around patiently for a long period of time while the stock doesn't move much.

For example, I'm a big fan of Valeant (NYSE:VRX). The stock is significantly less risky, with less debt, and the debt that remains has been pushed out to 2020. Yet, its share price is lower today than in most of 2016, which is nonsensical. How can you have a less risky investment, much further along in its turnaround, with less debt, a clear outlook for growth starting 2019, but the stock is cheaper? Obviously, insiders have been quick to snap up shares in Valeant, with the most recent purchases just two weeks ago (just over $850K of hard-earned cash).

SA: You seem bearish on some of the cannabis companies: two you've written about recently are General Cannabis (OTCQB:CANN) and Supreme Cannabis (OTCPK:SPRWF). Are you bearish on the sector as a whole or these companies specifically? Why?

MWO: I think it is a real danger in the stock market to generalize investments. I know that some investors do that, but I hand pick and analyze each and every business. That is not to say that an ETF does not work. It does - it works wonders. But my goal is to pick the safest investments possible. Having said that, I have found these two businesses too speculative and expensive relative to their full potential.

For example, at the time of writing the article on Supreme Cannabis, how could Supreme Cannabis carry a margin of safety at approximately $400 million market cap? Supreme Cannabis has consistently shown widening losses; currently, it has an accumulated loss of CAD44 million, with a persistent need to fund itself by selling shares - its total number of shares outstanding stood at 93 million at the end of December 2015, and within two years, its number of shares outstanding are now just shy of 199 million. This investment, in my very humble opinion, is not worth investors' hard-earned capital - not at this valuation.

SA: You wrote recently that Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) is "too expensive." Why do you believe that? Would you advise investors who own it to sell it?

MWO: I believe that Fitbit is too expensive and does not make for a safe investment. Back in November 2016, I wrote an article where I highlighted some shifty accounting by management to smooth Fitbit's earnings. In the industry, this is called cookie jar accounting, which simply means making some periods look worse than necessary and putting some of its earnings "into a jar," so that when in the future earnings are actually bad, the company can reverse these reserves, and improves the appearance of its financial performance. Without getting too technical, Fitbit did this by taking disproportionate warranty reserves charges during its high-growth period of FY 2014-FY 2016 and then reverse these charges in FY 2017.

Moreover, in spite of Fitbit carrying a large amount of cash on its balance sheet (cash which came from its IPO and not from its operations), the company does not have much else going for it to make it a suitable investment, even at this price. Also, it is worth mentioning that Fitbit is priced far more expensively than other watchmakers (on relative metrics), but it should not be so, as Fitbit does not have a strong leading market share and Fitbit's revenues have been falling for the past two years. So, it is certainly is not the growth stock some investors think it is.

Investors don't need to have an opinion on every stock that comes their way. An investor's role is to say no to a lot of investments, and choose investments that are "easy," that have little reason to fail. And even then, as John Templeton said, "the best investment analyst is [only] going to be right two out of three times," so even when everything lines up, there is still a huge failure rate in this business.

SA: Sort of related in the "health" category, you're a fan of GNC. That's sort of a battleground stock here on SA, and it's a name people tend to either love or hate. Insiders scooped up shares in February, as you noted in your Idea of the Month. What's the opportunity you see for GNC, and what's your time frame for that to play out?

MWO: There is a lot of uncertainty regarding GNC, and additionally, there is a lot not to like about GNC. It carries a lot of debt (which I'll come to shortly), and it is a brick-and-mortar retailer with a strong exposure to the U.S., where, like many other retailers, it is failing to adapt to consumer trends - to this effect, it had seen its domestic retail same-store sales decline every quarter throughout the whole of 2016.

However, starting Q1 2017, this trend reversed. Whereas it started Q1 2017 at minus 3.6% same-store sales (domestic), it actually finished Q4 2017 with positive 0.2% same-store sales. So the trend on its domestic same-store sales certainly is improving and becoming positive. However, its sales through GNC.com (including Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)) have been performing incomparably better - with Q4 2017 ending on positive 5.5% and pushing up GNC's total same-store sales into positive 0.2% for FY 2017. This, in and of itself, factually demonstrates that GNC is not only stable but that it also has some marginal growth. However, even excluding any growth, even if GNC's operations were just stable, there is absolutely no reason to short GNC at less than $300 million market cap.

The other meaningful contributor to the short thesis had been that GNC had this overhanging debt (~$1.1 billion) that was due in early 2019 and the convertible debt due 2020 (~$200 million). However, the ~$1.1 billion of debt has now been successfully refinanced and pushed back to March 2021. So there is no short-term catalyst that would push the company into bankruptcy.

Moreover, very importantly, GNC is highly free cash flow-generative. In my own article, I have estimated that GNC will generate in the absolute worst-case scenario ~$40 million in FCF (the article shows all my working out and assumptions). However, Fitch "expects GNC to generate at least $100 million in annual FCF in 2018-2020." Now maybe Fitch is right, maybe I'm right; either way, it is difficult to know at this stage in the game. However, the longer that GNC takes to actually sign the new lender agreement, the lower the interest rate on its debt will be in FY 2018. Essentially, GNC's current interest rate is 3.7% plus LIBOR, but when it refinances, it will be 8.75% plus LIBOR - thus, the longer it takes to sign, the higher its FCF will be, as it has lower interest rate repayments to make on the debt.

Next, crucially important and totally disregarded by the shorts is that Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Holding Co., Ltd. ("Hayao") has agreed to infuse $300 million into GNC (which after fees drops to $275 million to GNC). This allows GNC to reduce the term loan from ~$1.1 billion to $856 million (and allowed it to take on a new ABL Term Loan, which matures in 2022). So, although GNC carries substantially the same amount of debt, it is all pushed back until at least March 2021. Moving forward, once GNC's share price increases by 30% and goes over $5.35, then Hayao will dilute shareholders by 40%. However, given that GNC's equity is trading as "if it's worthless," then diluting 0 by 40% is still 0.

In summary, the most important aspect to GNC is that the investment community has left this highly free cash flow-generative retailer priced as if it would go bankrupt, when it will not go bankrupt. It managed to successfully refinance its debt (at a huge cost, but it is done), and it has a potential to grow its online revenue, as well as its international revenue (both in China and, more recently, it has announced plans to expand its offering in India this year and go from 50 retail locations to 1,000 outlets offering GNC products).

I expect GNC's shareholders to be significantly rewarded by Q4 2017 (within less than 11 months).

SA: You said in your "positions for 2018" interview here on SA that you believed brick-and-mortar stocks will make a comeback in 2018. As we near the end of Q1, do you still believe in that story? What's fueling your belief that brick-and-mortar retail still has room to run?

MWO: Since that interview was published in December 2017, we have now seen substantial positive data from several retailers. On the macro level, data from Mastercard (NYSE:MA) shows that U.S. retail sales "grew 4.9%" during Holiday Season - the "largest year-over-year increase since 2011." And on a micro level, we have seen how Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL), a stock I have been very bullish for a long time (although, generally, I am now only discussing Fossil in my marketplace, "Deep Value Returns"), has done extremely well. So there are opportunities out there, but one has to be extremely selective and only invest in retailers that are highly free cash flow-generative and, most importantly, not paying much for these retailers. So, like the old adage from Templeton goes, buying at the time of maximum pessimism requires the greatest fortitude but yields the greatest results.

Incidentally, we have seen that Amazon - the company which many in the investment community have assumed would kill brick-and-mortar retail - transition into brick-and-mortar with not only Whole Foods but also some with a small number of bookstores and its first convenience store. In fact, management said in Q3 2017 that "we're going cooperate across those different customer touch points […] we know customers are going to buy, just like in the physical world, sometimes you go to a convenience store, sometimes you go to a supermarket, sometimes you go to a superstore. [..] So there's no one paradigm for all customer engagement, and we're looking for the ones that resonate best with customers and we're going to continue to work on those." In summary, there is a place for the most successful and cash-generative retailers in our economy.

SA: As a follow-on to that, any thoughts on how best to play the brick-and-mortar retail space?

MWO: This is a very difficult question indeed. Anyone that is able to give you a straightforward answer to this question is selling. I have decided to approach retail investments like all my investments - be it Fossil or GNC or something totally unrelated, like Valeant - on a case-by-case basis, as part of a diversified portfolio of stocks, but most importantly, spending a lot of time thinking, "Why am I wrong?" What have I not considered that will ultimately kill this business? Thinking objectively and realistically.

If a business generates strong FCF, like Fossil does, it does not matter that I cannot "see" shoppers buying those traditional watches; it does matter whether I like those products. What matters is that the company generates FCF, and that investors are not paying much for the company during its turnaround stages. But it certainly is difficult. For every one retailer that has staying power, there are probably more than four other retailers that will not be around in the next 5-10 years.

However, many retailers will survive. Their revenue will not be growing as they had been growing, and they will not be as profitable - they will most likely be smaller, leaner, and overall, less profitable, but they will not go away altogether. It is at these times, when investors are most fearful of a specific sector, that the best bargains can be made. Just a couple of years ago, during 2014-2015, it was commodities that were out of fashion, but now, these stocks have recuperated. And in time, many retailers will also recuperate.

SA: If you could give your younger investing self one piece of advice that would change the game for you, what would it be?

MWO: The advice I would give to my younger self would be to broaden my horizons, to go outside of my bubble. Being young is the time to make mistakes.

SA: What's a current investment idea that you're excited about, and what's the story?

MWO: I'm very excited about Revlon (NYSE:REV) (the cosmetics company). Revlon is a very interesting stock, which I have discussed on my "Deep Value Returns" marketplace service. Briefly, the stock is very cheap and trades for around $1.2 billion market cap. Ron Perelman (Revlon's Chairman) acquired 83.5% of the company during 2017. Thus, the biggest risk to this investment is that Ron Perelman, the billionaire, will acquire the remaining outstanding stock, enough to get him to 90% ownership, and that minority investors will be "squeezed-out" by Perelman acquiring Revlon at a tiny premium.

However, Mittleman Brothers, who own 5.7% of Revlon are steadfast in not allowing Perelman to acquire Revlon at anything less than $100 per share (Revlon trades for ~$23). Mittleman Brothers have written two SEC 13Ds, requesting that Revlon's board not allow Perelman to acquire any more shares in Revlon. Perelman has temporarily acquiesced, stating that he will not acquire any more shares in Revlon until September 2018 (with some qualifications) - but that as of September 2018, if he wishes, can acquire the remainder of Revlon. Why is Perelman so interested in Revlon? Because Revlon acquired Elizabeth Arden for around $1 billion, but Elizabeth Arden did not have enough scale and so it was not able to breakeven on its nearly $1 billion of revenue. However, by merging with Revlon, some synergies of very roughly $150 million can be found, which for the combined companies, Revlon-Elizabeth Arden, will be very substantial, particularly given that Revlon only trades for $1.2 billion.

But here is the problem. To find these synergies, Revlon needs to restructure the combined company with many one-time cash costs - the vast majority have come in 2017, with some carrying over into 2018. However, Revlon is not giving any forward guidance of any sort, but enough details can be discerned from previous disclosures during 2017 to understand that the vast majority of these are one-time costs and will mostly stop in 2018 (these cash costs being mostly severances and termination of leases related to Elizabeth Arden). Long story short, while Mittleman Brothers has estimated that by 2020 Revlon could be generating close to $250 million in FCF, I have a slightly more conservative estimate of $235 million (I shared calculations that explain how I arrived at this figure with "Deep Value Returns" subscribers). Even if we are wrong, and Revlon's FCF in 2020 is closer to $180 million-$200 million, Revlon has a strong history of growing its revenue, and should not be trading for less than 6X forward FCF.

***

