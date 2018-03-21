Breitburn Energy Partners: Bankruptcy Proceedings Are Nearing The End

The very lengthy bankruptcy proceedings for Breitburn Energy Partners (OTCPK:BBEPQ) appears to be finally nearing the end. Breitburn has reportedly reached an agreement to give retail bondholders "the same cash recovery as institutional bondholders" after Judge Stuart Bernstein rejected the previous plan due to it creating two classes of unsecured bondholders with different recoveries. There will be a court hearing on March 23 to consider the revised plan.

If this revised plan is approved, the second-lien bondholders will end up with most of Breitburn's legacy (non-Midland Basin) assets, while unsecured bondholders will end up with a modest recovery from the ownership of the Midland Basin assets (with a rights offering for those eligible) and a small portion of the legacy assets.

The preferred and common equity will be cancelled and will receive no recovery. However, reports indicate that the transactions may be structured to help reduce or eliminate the potential tax liability facing common unitholders from the cancelled debt. Common unitholders should seek professional advice based on their individual situations though.

Oil Futures

I've consistently expressed scepticism about Breitburn's equity having any value, and it appears that Judge Bernstein reached a similar conclusion, mentioning that the "Equity is out of the money." The valuations that he settled on are much less than what the equity needs to have any value.

Some may wonder how that can be the case when oil spot prices have soared since Breitburn filed for bankruptcy. WTI spot prices are now above $60, compared to around $46 when Breitburn filed for bankruptcy and around $50 when I looked at Breitburn's potential valuation in October 2016.

The answer to that question is that the long-term oil price outlook has actually deteriorated since those dates. I'll use the February 2021 oil futures as an example. This futures contract was around $54 when Breitburn filed for bankruptcy in May 2016. It went up to $57 by the time I looked at Breitburn's valuation in October 2016.

However, despite the late 2017 and early 2018 surge in oil spot prices, the February 2021 oil futures contract (chart shown below) is trading at around $53 now. Breitburn's low-decline legacy assets would probably end up with a higher PV-10 in a situation with a sub-$50 oil spot price and mid-to-high $50s long-term oil prices than with current strip prices.

The long-term prices for natural gas have also generally trended lower. February 2020 natural gas futures are around $3.00 now, compared to around $3.30 in May 2016 and $3.10 in October 2016.

Results At Current Production Levels

Another factor affecting Breitburn's current value involves production declines. Breitburn's Q3 2017 production fell by around 9% compared to its Q3 2016 production. Thus, if we were to use that production level and see what its results would look like at long-term oil and gas prices, we would find that it would generate around $575 million in revenue per year.

Units Realised $ Per Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 8,204,565 $50.00 $410 NGLs (Barrels) 1,745,652 $22.00 $38 Natural Gas [MCF] 38,289,290 $2.85 $109 Other Revenue $18 Total Revenue $575

This translates into roughly $161 million in adjusted EBITDA per year using Breitburn's Q3 2017 expense rates as a guideline.

$ Million Total Revenue $575 Less: Lease Operating Expenses $302 Less: Production/Property Taxes $40 Less: Cash G&A $47 Less: Other Expenses $25 Adjusted EBITDA $161

Valuation Notes

Judge Bernstein concluded that Breitburn's Permian assets were worth $800 million at the midpoint and its legacy assets were worth $1.025 billion at the midpoint. This is reasonably close to my October 2016 valuation estimate of $890 million for Breitburn's Permian assets and $1.2 billion for its legacy assets.

I believe the lower current valuation is generally explained by the modest drop in long-term prices for oil and gas, as well as Breitburn's declining production (down 9% in Q3 2017 compared to Q3 2016) as it keeps capital expenditures low in bankruptcy. Both items reduce Breitburn's PDP reserve value.

As a result, I believe Judge Bernstein's valuations to be a reasonable estimate of the current value of Breitburn's assets. The legacy assets appear to be valued at around 6x to 7x field-level cash flow at long-term oil and gas prices, which appears to be in the general range of Linn Energy's asset sales.

Conclusion

Breitburn's bankruptcy proceedings appear to be finally nearing the end. The common and preferred units are set to receive no recovery, while the unsecured bondholders will receive a modest recovery. There may be some eventual upside to the new Permian company, although that will depend on effective development as the acreage is already valued at a fairly high level.

The new Permian company will likely either need to acquire additional acreage or end up being acquired itself in the long run as its Midland Basin position is relatively modest.

The lengthy bankruptcy proceedings haven't resulted in Breitburn's estimated asset value increasing in conjunction with improved spot prices since long-term oil and gas prices have declined slightly. If long-term oil prices were in the mid-$60s instead, then Breitburn's estimated EBITDA would increase by around $100 million and its assets would probably be worth closer to $3 billion than the $2.025 billion that they have been valued at.

