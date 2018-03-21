A 7% Data Center Preferred: Investing May Not Compute

The issuance came on the heels of its business restructuring.

For the first time in nearly a month, a new REIT preferred has been issued. The increase in rates and the continued underperformance of the REIT sector has kept REITs away from the preferred market, so issuance and new opportunities have been scarce. This new preferred was issued by QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS).

QTS Realty operates a portfolio of 25 data centers located throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. All of its owned data centers are located in the United States. Its data centers are highly specialized, mission-critical facilities utilized by our customers to store, power, and cool the server, storage, and networking equipment that support their most critical business systems and processes.

Before looking at this new preferred, it is worth mentioning the following event, which is a change in the profile of QTS.

On February 20, 2018, QTS announced a restructuring plan regarding the organization of its business and product offerings. Under the Restructuring Plan, QTS intends to realign its product offerings around hyperscale and hybrid colocation, while narrowing its focus around certain of Cloud and Managed Services offerings (which are now considered "non-core" business).

Its Cloud and Managed Services product portfolio will be reduced from approximately 100 products to approximately 15 products, and its hybrid colocation sales team will be enabled to pursue all non-hyperscale opportunities, while the hyperscale sales team will focus exclusively on the top 30 hyperscale accounts.

The purpose of the Restructuring Plan is to increase growth, profitability, and predictability in its business, while also reducing complexity and simplifying the cost structure.

The result of its announcement was a beating by the market:

Now, less than a month later, QTS has issued its inaugural preferred issue. The details of which are:

The issue is further described as follows:

Current pricing of the issue is as follows:

At 7 percent, the new issue seems attractive, but there are no other QTS issues to compare it to. As a result, it must be compared to other datacenter preferred stocks, as well as other recent REIT preferred stocks.

QTS yields a full percent more than Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) and is only out-yielded by storage lender Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL).

The stripped yield of the peer group:

The yield-to-call of the group:

Earlier, we spoke of the trouncing that QTS has taken in the equity market, the effect of which is being felt in its total returns versus the peer group.

We believe it is important to assess the yield premium that preferred stocks have versus the equity dividend yield of the REIT, as this is a measure of a preferred stock investor's compensation for limited upside.

The new preferred stock of QTS has the peer group leading yield premium - partially due to its need to "pay up" to get the deal done and partially due to the lack of the same expected growth of the REIT and the sub-sector.

As a result of the higher yield, QTS also has one of the greatest spread to the risk free rate, which can often evidence a higher risk factor for the issuer (it is also influenced by the size of the issuer, the market's awareness or familiarity with the issuer and price discovery).

Graphically:

Due to the higher yield, significant spread to the risk-free rate and recent equity turbulence, we thought it might be insightful to look at its B1/BB rated 4.75% senior unsecured notes due 11/15/25. The credit market assesses the risk of the issuer, rather than the potential upside to the equity (although growth can help influence a credit assessment - one factor as it were).

Rather than just view the bond from a yield perspective, it is more relevant to view it from a spread to the risk-free rate perspective (as the spread is a measure of creditworthiness).

The charts above show that the credit market became more concerned about the health and prospects of QTS after it announced its restructuring. We do not look upon this favorably.

Bottom line: QTS is in the beginning stages of changing its business model to focus on the hyperscale space (which appears to be more of a commodity, with fewer differentiating factors and service revenues), and the market (equity and debt) does not seem to approve.

Lately, QTS has gotten a little traction due to the amount of the correction to its price as well as speculation that it could be an acquisition candidate. While an acquisition by one of its larger peers would create decent upside in the bonds and preferred, we do not speculate on potential mergers and acquisitions.

We believe, at this juncture, that investors may be better served by looking at the preferred stock of Jernigan (JCAPpB from a yield perspective) or Digital Realty (DLRpI from a sector perspective, premium notwithstanding) until the smoke clears with QTS. Given the direction of rates, it is unlikely that the new QTS preferred will increase in price to a level that is unpalatable to investors.

In the upcoming (April) issues of the Forbes Real Estate Investor, we will provide subscribers with a deep dive on the QTS business model.

