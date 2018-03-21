A Look At Brand 'Intimacy' Within The Millennial Consumer Base

Millennials are often slighted based on various stereotypes but they will soon be the largest population group in the US, and are moving into their prime spending years.

The Millennial demographic is a unique group, and is often chastised by older generations for being quite different in how they operate and think. Regardless of how those may feel, the Millennial demographic has become the most important to corporations. Millennials are now the largest consumer group with a massive population that is entering its prime spending years. A fascinating research report is coming out that tested the emotional response of Millennials to different brands and companies. These companies have strong footholds in the minds of Millennials, and are strong candidates for further due diligence.

source: PR Newswire

Apple (AAPL)



AAPL data by YCharts

The presence of Apple at the top of this list shouldn't shock anyone. Apple maintains a practical duopoly in the mobile OS market with Android. Millennials are the leading age group in smart phone use, and the fact that smart phones do so much these days have made smartphones a staple of everyday function. This gives a dominant presence such as Apple a wide moat. While the iPhone is Apple's largest revenue generator, Apple is sitting on a current net cash position of approximately $163B which can drive future earnings growth through a variety of measures including bolt-on acquisitions, product development, and share buybacks. Meanwhile, Apple is pushing iOS ecosystem driven service revenues such as Apple Music.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

DIS data by YCharts

The Walt Disney Company is arguably the leading media company in the world. The company operates through four branches including media networks, theme parks/resorts, entertainment studios, and consumer products. The business revolves around Disney's daunting vault of intellectual property that typically starts on the big screen, and trickles down to the rest of the company in the form of tv broadcasts, theme park attractions, and consumer merchandise. Look no further for an example of success, than Disney's most recent blockbuster in Black Panther. Disney's combination of timeless classics (Millennials grew up with Aladdin, The Lion King, etc.) and new classics such as the Marvel Universe and Star Wars franchise give it a strong emotional connection to the millennial consumer base. Disney is also embracing the future of media with upcoming "over-the-top" streaming services for both ESPN, and its own Disney content brands. Disney has a pending deal with Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX) that will expand both its content portfolio, and market reach if passed by regulators.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

GOOG data by YCharts

Alphabet is owner of two spots on this list, with Google, and Youtube. Google is the dominant search engine in an increasingly net driven society. According to Netmarketshare.com, Google's search engine share is currently around 74%. Approximately 86% of Alphabet's revenues stem from advertising services. There are various businesses within Alphabet that generate advertising dollars. The search engine, Google AdSense, YouTube, and more all give Alphabet a staggering online presence, and goldmine of consumer data. Tying back to Apple for a minute, Alphabet is also owner of the other half of the mobile OS duopoly with Alphabet OS Android. Alphabet's grip on the internet is unlikely to subside without government regulation, as the term "Google" has become synonymous with internet searches - a sign of complete brand dominance. Lastly, YouTube has consistently grown in popularity among the younger age groups. Millennials now watch more content on YouTube, than on cable television.

Target (TGT)

TGT data by YCharts

Target has positioned itself as a retailer focused on the Millennial demographic. This has been done with a push on "chic" brands in clothing and home decor. According to PYMNTS.com, approximately 58-62% of Target shoppers are between the ages of 18-44 years of age. This figure exceeds that of arch rival Walmart (WMT) who sees a larger representation from older demographics. Target is also aggressively expanding its presence online chasing Walmart, and dominant player in the e-commerce space Amazon. Even still, digital sales still only make up 8% of Target's total sales so its physical locations are still very important.

Amazon (AMZN)

AMZN data by YCharts

Amazon has built up a staggering industry presence as the run away leader in e-commerce market share in the United States. Amazon's market share in the United States is approaching half of all online sales. That is a truly amazing number considering how many companies do business online. Amazon's competitive advantage comes from its massive scale offering a combination of competitive pricing, wide ranging product availability, and ability to deliver it to consumers quickly. In addition, its Amazon Prime program encourages brand loyalty with discounts and other perks such as (often times) free shipping, and streamable content such as music and movies. This program has become extremely popular with Millennials. According to Statista, Amazon Prime has a penetration percentage of 71% among Millennial online shoppers. Amazon is also using its scale to expand into new businesses. It recently acquired Whole Foods (also on this list) as it ventures into the grocery business. Whole Foods is extremely popular with Millennials, who have been proven to gravitate toward health conscious food products such as organics and gluten free.

Nintendo Co. Ltd. (OTCPK:NTDOY)

NTDOY data by YCharts

Nintendo is a nostalgic brand that has managed to reinvent itself to stay relevant. Most millennials grew up playing video games on a Nintendo system before the eventual rise of the Playstation and Xbox saw Nintendo take a back seat in the video game market. Despite this, Nintendo has managed to release creative products to remain a player in the industry. Nintendo struck a big hit with Pokemon Go last year, a popular game that gave its presence in the mobile industry a boost. Nintendo's most recent hardware product, the Nintendo Switch has also been a huge hit, with its popularity rivaling that of the Playstation 4. Out for barely a year, the Switch console has already eclipsed lifetime sales of the Nintendo Wii.

Microsoft (MSFT)

MSFT data by YCharts

Microsoft hits the Millennial demographic from two major angles. Microsoft is the owner of the Widows operating system, which has been a market share leader for as long as computers have been commonplace in middle class households. Currently the Windows operating system market share is approximately 40% of all US computer operating systems. The other major Microsoft brand (and the brand that actually made this list) is Xbox. Because of the timing of the rise of the video game industry, the industry itself is very skewed towards the Millennial demographic. Most Millennials grew up playing video games, and older generations came before they were invented. Xbox enjoys an ownership rate of approximately 45% in the US (defined as percentage of users who own at least one console between the Xbox and Playstation brands). The increasing popularity of video games along with competitive gaming has drawn Microsoft to invest more into this growth. Microsoft recently launched a cloud gaming division. It will be interesting to see how this is utilized moving forward.

Netflix (NFLX)

NFLX data by YCharts

Netflix has been the pioneer, and primary benefactor of the rise of streaming content services. It is estimated that a quarter US households no longer have traditional television subscriptions. Netflix has aggressively expanded its offerings with massive content budgets between $6B - $7B per year. With a number of popular original shows including Stranger Things and Orange Is The New Black, Netflix has gained popularity with Millennials. According to Business Insider, 79% of Millennials find the original content offered by Netflix to be superior to competing streaming services including Hulu, Amazon, and HBO Go. Netflix is continuing to grow as revenue has more than doubled to almost $12B since 2015. As its original content continues to grow, Netflix will be able to thrive without as much help from licensed content such as its current deal with Disney.

These companies have all established positions of psychological importance among the Millennial demographic. These ties to what is now the largest consumer demographic are built in growth drivers for the coming years. Each company on this list is worthy of further due diligence for investors planning for the next 10-25 years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.