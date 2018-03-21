Despite the continued meltdown in the stock I believe the downside here is limited, and the risk reward ratio is highly skewed to the reward side now.

GE's stock has not seen these levels since the 2008/2009 financial crisis debacle. During this time the company was essentially fighting for its survival.

It's clear, if GE doesn't perform well, neither will its managements' pay packages. This gives GE enormous incentive to fix itself from within.

GE: Downside Now Limited, Risk Reward High

General Electric’s (GE) stock has been in perpetual decline for over a year now, with no bottom in sight apparently. GE’s unprecedented decline has caused roughly $150 billion worth of market cap to evaporate since the deterioration began. Clearly, there are significant issues at GE, for which there are no easy fixes. However, GE is taking comprehensive measures to address the various problems plaguing the company. A crucial question on everyone’s mind now is when will the stock stop going down? With so much negativity surrounding GE, isn’t most of the bad news factored into the stock by now? I think so, the bottom is near, and it may be time to start building a long-term position in GE.

Major Parts of GE Continue to Perform Well

Despite the continuous difficulties coming out of GE’s financial business, and the relative underperformance of other units, several segments continue to perform quite well. Aviation, GE’s most valuable business continues to push forward with top notch performance and innovation. The aviation unit generated $27.38 billion in revenues last year, and delivered a profit of $6.64 billion for GE. The unit remains a world leader in its industry and continues to push the envelope on what is possible in aviation. GE recently test-flew the world’s largest jet engine, a product likely to enjoy robust demand going forward. Such products illustrate GE’s ability to stay ahead of the competition, and suggest the aviation segment is likely to continue to outperform going forward.

Aviation is not alone, other segments such as GE Healthcare, Renewable Energy, Oil and Gas, and other businesses will likely supply stable revenue growth for years. Healthcare revenues came in at $19.2 billion last year, growing at 5% yoy, and delivering $3.45 billion in profit. The Oil and Gas segment also performed well, growing revenues by 34% to $17.22 billion last year. Renewable Energy is another notable bright spot at GE growing revenues by 14%, to $10.3 billion last year. Although all the units mentioned will likely provide growth going forward, GE is wisely placing additional emphasis on Renewable Energy.

Focusing on Renewable Energy

GE is placing additional emphasis on growing its Renewable Energy unit. GE recently downsized 12,000 jobs from its gas and coal-fired power segment to focus on expanding its wind operations. In addition to other alternative energy initiatives, the company is introducing a fleet of giant new offshore wind turbines. GE’s leading position in this arena looks promising and suggest GE could achieve substantial growth in this market going forward. Moreover, it is a wise strategy on GE’s behalf to expand into renewable energy. In a world where people are more focused on clean energy consumption, a shift towards a larger renewable segment makes a lot of sense for GE.

I’ve mentioned in previous GE articles that I believe the sum of the company’s parts is worth far more than what the market is currently giving the company credit for. I continue to believe so, and I think the renewable energy unit can become an increasingly bigger and more valuable part of GE.

Management Making Progress

GE’s management is perhaps the source that leads to most of GE’s problems. Therefore, reforming the company’s culture remains a top priority. The bad news is that this issue will probably take quite a bit of time to sort out. The good news is that the company is already making significant progress on the managerial front. The company chose to suspend bonuses for its top executives for the first time in its 126-year history last year. Even the CEO’s $3 million bonus got held back. This shows the company’s commitment to reform its managerial culture and improve the company’s financial situation. It’s clear now that if the company doesn’t perform well, neither will managements’ pay packages. This provides enormous incentive to fix GE form within.

JPMorgan Downgrade

The latest hit to GE’s stock came from an external force for a change, another downgrade from JPMorgan. JPM’s analyst Stephen Tusa slapped an $11 price target on GE, the lowest on the street. The analyst cited, structural concerns in key power markets, amongst other issues. He also pointed out that the 3% dividend was not growing, and could be cut further down the line if the company did not improve its FCF. In addition, Tusa expressed skepticism regarding managements’ guidance for $1 EPS this year, suggesting the figure did not factor in restructuring costs.

Although Tusa has been right on GE’s stock in the past, the estimates seem extremely pessimistic. One can’t help but wonder whether such rock bottom estimates are indicative of a nearing bottom in the stock. Moreover, the 1 year price target range varies from $11 - $25, with a consensus average of $16.50. In addition, GE is already trading at a significant discount to its competitors with P/E ratio of under 14, compared to an industry average of over 18.

Technical View

We can see that Tusa’s downgrade has had a profound effect on GE’s stock. The stock was trading above $15 before the downgrade came through. Now, after the reversal it appears like a new leg lower has ensued. However, the technical indicators are beginning to show significantly oversold conditions. The CCI at negative 200 is the lowest it has been since November, and the RSI is approaching 30, a level often indicative of oversold conditions. Preferably, the stock will begin to consolidate after this current leg lower concludes.

My estimate calls for a move down to the $12.50 - $13.00 level, after which the stock should consolidate, move up towards the 50–day moving average, cross over, and proceed to move higher after that.

The Bottom Line

Problems clearly remain at GE. However, with so much negativity built in to the stock already, most of the bad news is likely factored into the share price by now. GE has various great businesses that are likely to provide growth and expand income for years. Moreover, GE’s management is clearly beginning to take specific steps designed to improve operations and increase profitability at the company. In addition, GE is undervalued compared to other companies in its sector, and its stock could begin to outperform competitors as well as major market averages in general once the current leg lower concludes.

Therefore, risk reward appears to be geared towards the reward side going forward. Which means this could be a good time to start thinking about building a long-term position in GE. Even if the stock declines further from the level following the current leg lower, the decline will likely be marginal and should provide an opportunity to average down. Ultimately, barring a significant overall stock market decline, GE should be notably higher a year from now.

