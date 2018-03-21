Facebook: Politics, Politics, Politics!

It appears the investors of this Wall St. darling feel duped politically, but events fade with time and in that time, Facebook will have recovered.

Sometimes politics are a part of investments and the data issue with Facebook is one of those times.

I don't talk politics within my investment articles because there's generally no need, especially my personal political stances. And thankfully (for all of us), there's no need to share my personal views today. However, the recent story surrounding Facebook (FB) is not about data but rather about politics, and so there's a need to bring politics into the discussion.

In fact, there are two levels of politics with these 50M users' data being used for "extracurricular" activities. The first is the treatment of this user data relative to actual user data breaches, and the second is how the data was allegedly used in conjunction with the Trump campaign.

Not A Breach

The media and those who are less informed have been using the term 'breach' to describe the 50M users' data issue at hand. Let's set the record straight on what a breach of data is first before moving on to why this rhetoric and story has impacted the stock.

These 50M users' data was not cracked, hacked, or breached by any company, group, or person. The data was obtained legitimately through the use of Facebook's API and developers who created click-bait style quizzes or games. When a user wants to play one of these quizzes or games, it first asks you to accept in sharing your Facebook data with the Facebook linked app.

In a world where no one reads a terms of service or licensing agreement, everyone simply hits accept and life moves on. If you want a more detailed overview of how exactly this happens I highly recommend reading Zynath Investment's article on the subject - where they also cover the fact the open API issue has been corrected by restricting the ability with unique IDs.

Secondly, the data in question isn't social security numbers, isn't home addresses, isn't credit cards, and isn't electronic health records. The problem I have with calling this Facebook news a breach or some other synonym similar to a real problem is the data shared was far less identifiable and serious than the Equifax (EFX) breach, the Anthem (ANTM) breach, the Target (TGT) breach, the Home Depot (HD) breach, and... I think you get the point.

These breaches all contained highly, highly sensitive data, which could ruin the lives of those affected, were someone willing to follow through on the data.

What was used in Facebook's case was information users openly shared and consented to sharing. That information was more along the lines of friends lists, interests, likes, etc. None of this is considered PII (personally identifiable information) whereas the breaches mentioned above all contained PII and/or PHI (protected health information). It's clear the severities of these situations are far different.

Politics

Now, the issue at hand is the information given to Cambridge Analytica through this consent was beyond the scope of the original consent agreement. This indeed is a problem. But this isn't a problem worth wiping out $64B in market cap. Considering Facebook changed the developer API as Zynath Investment so aptly detailed, it's not like this is continuing today and causing a current movement of user data off the site en masse.

FB Market Cap data by YCharts

The reason this drop is so extreme - even more extreme than most of the true breaches in the last five years - is because politics are involved. If it wasn't reported Cambridge Analytica was using this acquired user information for the Trump campaign in 2016, I have full confidence this news would have been nothing more than a blip on the financial news radar.

The headline would have read something closer to, "Less than 3% of Facebook users' data was used outside of the app they consented three years ago," if it was even deemed newsworthy at all.

But, because this involved a controversial election with two egomaniacal candidates still pitted in an argument of "who done it," this becomes the top headline. Therefore, it makes sense the media changes the narrative of this news from a consent-trust issue between Facebook and developers back in 2015 to alarming, damaging words like breach and collusion.

I'll even go further out on a limb and say since Facebook is a darling of Wall St. and has had its fair share of accusations of being left leaning (from a management level), it likely has rubbed these similarly politically-minded investors the wrong way. They likely feel duped by Facebook due to their political affiliations.

That's all fine and well as a personal conviction but placing blame squarely on Facebook for the violation a third party firm committed doesn't make much sense. What this analytics firm did is violate the trust of users who used the apps the firm affiliated with.

I won't say Facebook is scot-free in this matter as it has a responsibility to protect its users and sharing information. But the fact is Facebook has evolved its API to have tighter protocols and manage the use of its user information since this time. What we're witnessing is a reaction to a movie flashback.

Stock Recovery

What does the aftermath of this situation look like and how do we as investors determine if Facebook continues to be a long-term hold as it has been for the last several years?

The first consideration is the short-term memory of politics and American media consumers. As time passes, events fade and with the speed and velocity in which media moves in today's world this will be blown away with the wind. As much as some would love to contend this story is a big deal or isn't going anywhere, I have a simple exercise: does anyone remember or think about the United flight incident? Likely not, until I just mentioned it. Was it even the one that happened nearly a year ago or did you think of the recent dog incident?

It doesn't take much to prove my point.

Secondly, have you looked at true breach incidents and their associated stocks? Whether it's out of sight, out of mind mentalities or a revelation of consumers continuing to spend and thrive regardless of what has happened, it seems these stocks had no issue recovering and, in some cases, setting new yearly highs not long after.

TGT data by YCharts ANTM data by YCharts

Takeaways

Considering Facebook's incident is far from a data breach, let alone one with vital user information, it's likely the recovery is quicker than companies who suffered a real breach. With earnings about a month away, it will give shareholders a catalyst to move forward with and put this news story behind.

The first risk some may point to is advertisers leaving the platform due to this - because we all know users are not the source of revenue but rather advertisers. Of course, if users leave then advertisers have less of an audience to market to and that starts a financial downtrend.

But when the dust settles and everyone moves past this overreaction, there will not have been a mass exodus of users. Advertisers will have continued to pay while Facebook continued to innovate as they increased the monetization of its platforms.

The second risk is what many have considered to be the worst and that is government regulation. My question is regulation on what exactly? An ad? User data which is given in a consensual manner? Many bears of Facebook talk about regulation like it's a sure thing that undoubtedly will affect revenues.

Far from it.

Facebook already fixed the data to developers issue well before this was even a thought on a news anchor's mind. Furthermore, it's not like the Facebook/Russian election thing wasn't already known and out in the open. There was no banning of ads or user data from that. You know what came about? Disclosure of who paid for the ad. Oh dear, no, not that! And the best part is there's no rush to enact it.

It's hard to see advertising revenue affected by the same disclosure I put at the bottom of all my Seeking Alpha articles.

There's no argument politically motivated stories and headlines can make a big impact - Facebook shares prove this. However, with short-term memory loss an integral part of the information age and risks of regulation terribly underwhelming, this will be another story someone will have to think hard about in order to Google it months down the road to remember what happened.

If you'd like to be made aware of my opinion and analysis in the future on Facebook and other tech companies, then I encourage you to follow me by clicking the "Follow" link at the top of this page next to my name.

Subscribers Got A First Look I told my subscribers about this opportunity in Facebook through my service's chat room as well as my podcast before this article published. Not only were they aware but they also were given the strategy to capitalize on it, something I don't share with my public readers in articles like the one you just read. To be made aware of opportunities like this, along with the strategy to profit from it, you need to join me in my service, Tech Cache. My service discusses tech and tech-related companies and the opportunities therein because the growth your portfolio needs is in tech. Right now, you can try it risk-free with a 2-week free trial!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.