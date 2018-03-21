My Thoughts On Citigroup Ahead Of Earnings Season

Absent signs of credit deterioration, banking should be a good sector to invest in for as long as the economy continues to chug along.

However, credit quality continues to be a key item of concern in my mind, one that will likely determine when bullish sentiment gives way to pessimism.

A robust economy, healthy consumer spending and rising interest rates. Could there be a better macro environment for diversified financial services companies?

It is against this backdrop that Citigroup (C) will report results of its first quarter of 2018, on April 13th ahead of the opening bell. The Street is currently expecting to see revenues of $18.72 billion drive YOY top-line growth of 3%, while EPS of $1.62 points to a healthy 20% increase over year ago levels.

I am mildly bullish on this name ahead of earnings for a few key reasons. First, loan balances are likely to continue to grow as consumer activity has not yet shown definitive signs of slowing down (with a potential counterargument resting on a recently reported drop in retail sales last month). Jobless claims have dipped to a near 50-year low of 210,000 (seasonally adjusted) at the end of February, and consumer confidence continues to push past pre-Great Recession levels (see below). Consumer banking had a great end to 2017, and I expect momentum to carry into the current year.

Second, I will be curious to assess the impact that the return of market volatility early this year might have had on Citi's institutional clients division. In the recent past, both fixed income and equities performed poorly as a result of stable markets that led to decreased trading activity. Those headwinds might now be gone. Importantly for the YOY comparison, 1Q18 should no longer carry the weight of the 4Q16 election season, suggesting easy comps ahead. Should the markets business return to positive growth, I expect Citi to report strength across its many lines of business, with the likely exception of mortgages.

Lastly, C has seen about the least in terms of stock price appreciation over the past six months. As the chart below indicates, investors seem to have picked this stock alongside struggling peer Wells Fargo (WFC) as one of the losers among the Big Four U.S.-based banks, with JPMorgan (JPM) and my favorite bank stock Bank of America (BAC) taking the winning side. Without facing the same profit-taking risks, C could be more reactive to a good print than other names in the sector.

One key area of concern that I have yet to shake off is the sector-wide risk of rising debt load and deteriorating credit quality. I have mentioned several times in the past that increasing household debt coupled with higher interest rates could eventually throw a wrench in the economic machine and bring it to a stall. This might not happen in the near future, as macro tailwinds (low unemployment, high consumer confidence) still seem to overpower the headwinds. But any sign that the tides might turn would likely be the yellow flag that turns me much more cautious about the financial services sector.

See household debt trend over the past 14 years, excluding housing, and notice how the private sector looks significantly more leveraged than it had been even ahead of the Great Recession.

In summary

In the end, I remain optimistic about Citi's 1Q18 results and, for the time being, also about the short-term outlook. Although I continue to have a long-term preference for BAC in the diversified financial services space, I believe C might be a better play for those who believe the stock is due for a rebound back to peer average levels.

When the company reports results, I will be paying close attention to delinquency rates and credit costs. Absent signs of major deterioration, I believe banking should be a good sector to invest in for as long as the economy continues to chug along.

