You Didn't Have To Let JNUG Get You Down

Since then, JNUG is down 21.9% as of Tuesday's close. I show how the hedge ameliorated that drawdown, and show how my site's top names have performed since.

I also presented a hedge for JNUG longs who were considering staying long the ETF.

Last month, I suggested avoiding JNUG because it failed the first of Portfolio Armor's two screens. I suggested readers consider my site's top ten names instead.

"I Wouldn't Buy JNUG Now" (Me, Last Month)

Last month, I suggested avoiding the Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares ETF (JNUG) because it failed the first of Portfolio Armor's two screens to avoid bad investments. I suggested readers consider buying Portfolio Armor's top 10 names instead, as they have outperformed the market fairly consistently. I also presented a hedge for those who were committed to owning JNUG but wanted to limit their risk. Since then, JNUG is down nearly 22%.

Let's update how that hedge has reacted to JNUG's drop and look out how my site's top 10 from February 1st have performed since.

The February 1st Optimal Collar Hedge On JNUG

As of February 1st's close, this was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to hedge 1,000 shares of JNUG against a >19% decline by September, while not capping your possible upside at less than 21% by then. (screen captures via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app).

As you can see at the bottom of the second screen capture above, the cost was negative, so an investor would have collected an amount equal to $400, or 2.44% of position value when opening this collar (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts and the bid price of the calls).

The idea behind this hedge was that the investor could tolerate a decline of 19% but no more than that. Let's see where you'd be had you hedged then and held through Tuesday.

How The Hedge Has Reacted To JNUG's Drop

Here's an updated quote on the put leg as of Tuesday's close (via Nasdaq):

And here is an updated quote on the call leg:

How That Hedge Ameliorated JNUG's Drop

JNUG closed at $16.42 on Thursday, February 1st. A shareholder who owned 1,000 shares of it and hedged with the collar above then had $16,420 in JNUG shares plus $3,000 in puts, and if he wanted to buy-to-close his short call leg, he would have needed to pay $3,400 to do that. So, his net position value on February 1st was ($16,420 + $3,000) - $3,400 = $16,020.

JNUG closed at $12.80 on Tuesday, March 20th, down about 22% from its closing price on February 1st. The investor's shares were worth $12,800 as of 2/1, his put options were worth $3,400, and if he wanted to close out the short call leg of his collar, it would have cost him $1,435, using the midpoint of the spread, in both cases. So: ($12,800 + $3,400) - $1,435 = $14,765. $14,765 represents a 10.3% drop from $16,020.

More Protection Than Promised

So, although JNUG had dropped by almost 21.9% at the time of the calculations above, and the investor's hedge was designed to limit him to a loss of no more than 19%, he was actually down 10.3% on his combined net hedge plus underlying stock position by this point. This is an example of the impact of time value on a hedge designed to protect based on its intrinsic value alone.

What If You Bought My Site's Top Names Instead?

These were Portfolio Armor's top ten names as of February 1st. I shared these with my Bulletproof Investing subscribers at the time: Dollar Tree (DLTR), Netflix (NFLX), AbbVie (ABBV), Boeing (BA), CalAtlantic (CAA), On Assignment (ASGN), Insperity (NSP), IPG Photonics (IPGP), Align Technology (ALGN), and Amazon (AMZN).

Here's how they've performed since, versus the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY):

So, rather than being down 21.9% unhedged on JNUG, or down 10.3% hedged, had you bought equal dollar amounts of those top 10 securities without hedging, you'd be up 4.39% now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.