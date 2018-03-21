Buy The Dip In Lumentum Shares

Post-buyout, Lumentum may underperform in the weeks ahead, creating an entry point for do-it-yourself value investors.

Lumentum shares jumped in the last month after markets speculated revenue acceleration from supplying for Apple's iPhone X.

Lumentum (LITE) is a leading supplier in laser diodes. It is in the early stage of launching 3D sensing capabilities. The growth potential is just beginning. As a supplier to Apple’s iPhone X, the technology is catching on. Soon, competitors to iPhone will offer the same technology. Lumentum will supply 3D sensing to flex circuitry, LCD and OLED displays. Already, its application in the industrial diode laser achieved record revenues on strong customer demand.

LITE’s Telecom Pump Laser product also earned new record revenues in Q2. In that period, LITE shipped over $200 million of 3D sensing VCSEL arrays. This easily beat its previous guidance. LITE has a moat here: high yields in production and a ramp up in production.

Headwinds

Despite forecasting 3D sensing revenue down significantly, the market is still bidding the share price higher. Q3 will have Android customers for its 3D sensing. New customers in Q3 will only add a few million but will be even more significant in 2019. If investors must wait 9 months for great results, does an EPS growth of 77% this year and 31% next year line up to the forward P/E of 15x?

Note these two warnings:

“In terms of your calculation at a high level for 3D sensing, what we can say is our 3D sensing will be materially down or significantly down here in the quarter, probably 60 to 5 – 6% to 5% or so down.”

…and seasonal slowdown in this quarter and next:

“ The March quarter and June quarter are seasonally lower periods. However, as Alan had mentioned in his prepared remarks and in some of the Q&A already, we look at the June quarter with ramps heading into the back half of calendar 2018. We’re adding capacity and so we’re not going to – we only guide one quarter at a time, but we feel pretty confident on where this business is going balance of calendar 2018.”

TAM: $1 Billion

The 3D sensing laser market will exceed $1 billion annually in 1 – 2 years. LITE will face near-term R&D costs, which should limit the earnings growth. Still, markets may still be responding positively to Q2’s revenue growth in Optical, which more than offset the 31% Y/Y revenue drop from telecom. Cash rose $92 million to $624.5 million ($10.36/share in cash against the $70 share price).

Valuation Considerations

Lumentum’s stock is relatively inexpensive at a 25x P/E and a 15x forward P/E even after the ~ 40 percent rise in the stock in the last month. Still, the short-term buying momentum may wane due to the lack developments in the sector other than Lumentum buying Oclaro. Management liked Oclaro’s “ best-in-class capabilities, especially at the indium phosphate chip level, outstanding track record of execution and alignment with our strategy” (source: SA Transcript).

Per Tipranks, 13 of the 14 analysts covering LITE stock have a “buy” rating and an average price target of $80.54, implying upside of 16 percent.

Simply.WallSt also concludes the stock is undervalued, with around 9 percent upside:

The stock is discount to its future cash flow but not by a big amount. Future performance hinges of the company growing revenue faster than the US market average. Looking ahead, Lumentum will earn between $3.92 - $4.22 a share:

The5-year DCF Revenue Exit is another model investors may consider in valuing Lumentum. Here, investors may assume constant revenue growth in the range of 15 – 24 percent over the next five years:

Assuming a discount rate of between 9.5 percent and 10.5 percent, LITE stock has a fair value of $86.78 (25 percent upside).

Related investments

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) specializes in 40G and 100G telecom hardware. After a major customer, possibly Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), cut its order, AAOI stock plunged. It is now at risk of falling to $22 - $25.

Fabrinet (FN), which I own and which is a Do-it-yourself top stock pick in the marketplace service, has strong operating margins and yet the stock trades at a price/sales of 0.86 times. Lumentum trades at a P/S of 3.91 times. FN stock bottomed out at $24 in Feb. 2018 and is in the midst of rebounding back to the 15 – 17x P/E range. The stock is valued at a 14 times P/E.

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) rallied alongside Lumentum. In its first quarter, the company reported strong growth for VCSELs for consumer and automotive electronics, optics, and ceramics for EUV lithography tools, fiber laser components, and silicon carbide substrates (source: SA Transcript).

Finisar (FNSR) gave up its strong rally after topping over $20 a share. The stock closed recently at $17.05. On Jan. 30, the optical communications and VCSEL technology leader demonstrated 3D Depth-Sensing applications at Photonics West 2018.

Oclaro Acquisition

Lumentum is paying for Oclaro thorough stock, which is funded by a $550 million borrowing. This will add $1 billion to Lumentum’s debt and leave the company with a 2.1x debt / EBITDA leverage ratio. Levering up the company in return for an integrated product line-up has its risks. So long as 3D sensing grows as expected and the ramp in it aligns with demand, the larger-sized Lumentum will perform well for investors. Management is planning the 3D sensing mix through a 10 to 12 quarter timeframe.

Below, Lumentum dipped after the Oclaro deal:

Takeaway

Unit volumes may more than double for LITE’s 3D sensing market, thanks to iPhone X first making the technology “revolutionary” and Android ready to offer it next. Longer out, in 2020 calendar, 3D sensing will make its way to cars. With the way suppliers to the auto industry get rewarded high P/E multiples, LITE is on the way to holding its share price following the impressive rally.

