U.S. Biotech/Pharma Sector Daily Observations Letter: March 20, 2018

Celgene showed confidence in the tau hypothesis of Alzheimer’s disease, AD by signing a deal with Prothena (PRTA) paying $150 million upfront and potentially up to $2 billion in milestones.

The broad market is still trying to make up its mind about the overall direction after another consolidation day (advancers: decliners= 42%: 48%). Fed meeting concludes tomorrow and a 0.25% rate hike is priced in. Nasdaq made new highs already above January high.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) showed confidence in the tau hypothesis of Alzheimer’s disease by signing a deal with Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) paying $150 million upfront and potentially up to $2 billion in milestone payments if all the indications are developed. The deal adds weight to the tau hypothesis which has been proposed to replace the beta-amyloid hypothesis of Alzheimer’ dementia. Tau proteins normally stabilize microtubules but when they become defective and misfolded, they accumulate in certain areas of AD patients' brains.

Studies have shown that many patients with beta-amyloid in the brain do not have dementia. PET scans have shown that accumulation of tau protein in the temporal lobes of the brain is associated with deficits in the memory and learning.

Some doubts were raised about the hypothesis after the failure of phase 3 clinical trial by TauRx in AD despite showing some promise in the phase 2 trial. More analysis suggested that TauRx’s drug LMTX (small molecule aggregation inhibitor) may be slow the cognitive decline in AD if not used in combination with other AD drugs. TaurX is currently conducting another clinical trial LUCIDITY for LMTX in AD patients not on other AD drugs like acetylcholinesterase inhibitors and memantine for at least 3 months.

Some other companies targeting the tau protein in AD and other neurodegenerative disorders (taupathies) like frontotemporal dementia, progressive supranuclear palsy, etc. are:

Company Technology Stage Asceneuron O-Glcnacase inhibitor IND-enabling Axon Neuroscience Tau vaccine AADvac1 Phase 2 Merck/Teijin Pharma Anti-tau antibody Preclinical AC Immune (ACIU) / Genentech Anti-tau antibody Phase 2 AbbVie (ABBV) ABBV-8E12, Anti-tau antibody Phase 2 AbbVie/ Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Vectorized anti-tau antibody (one-time treatment) IND-enabling studies Biogen (BIIB) / Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) BIIB092 (Antibody against extracellular tau) Phase 2 Biogen/ Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) BIIB080 (antisense nucleotide targeting tau protein) Phase 1 Biogen BIIB076 (anti-tau antibody) Phase 1



Biogen has invested heavily in the tau hypothesis of AD and has three different clinical stage programs going on in this indication. The prize is a new effective treatment for about 25 million AD patients worldwide. Globaldata expects AD market size to grow by 17.5% annually and reach $14.8 billion in size by 2026 in major seven western nations.



