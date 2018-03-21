I Just Bought This Blue Chip Yielding 7.7%

The safest dividend is the one that was recently increased. EPR recently raised its dividend by 5.9% despite yielding already 7.7%.

The combination of high-single digit yield, mid-single digit growth, and relatively more resilient risk profile is what makes EPR a STRONG BUY in our opinion.

Everything points out to a solid operation with strong prospects, and yet, the market remains pessimistic.

EPR is one of the “bluest” blue chips in the REIT sector, but trades at a massive discount relative to peers.

Buying quality real estate on the cheap is an investment strategy that has historically resulted in significant outperformance over longer time periods.

As I continue to accumulate shares in EPR Properties (EPR) on the recent weakness, it is slowly becoming one of my largest portfolio holdings.

The reason why I feel so confident about EPR is simple: EPR is an above average quality REIT selling at a below average valuation.

I would go as far as to say that it is one of the bluest blue chips of its sector because:

EPR has one of the strongest track records of all REITs since going public in 1997. During the last 20 years, EPR produced a total return about 3x higher than the broad REIT index (VNQ). We believe that this is proof of superior management qualities with best-in-class capital allocation skills and a strong focus on shareholder value creation. EPR is the leader of its niche industry as one of the largest landlord of entertainment-related properties throughout the USA. As a result, EPR possesses a significant competitive advantage when it comes to sourcing and acquiring new deals throughout its extensive relationships. The internal growth is superior to most net lease peers and the spreads on new investments are above average. Therefore, we expect the long-term growth rate of EPR to keep surpassing the average of its sector. The historic outperformance is very much supported by continued improvements in fundamentals. FFO per share has grown at an average of 7% per year in the last 5 years and the annual dividends has been hiked by an average of 7% since 2010. The risks are very efficiently mitigated through diversification, moderate use of leverage and very long lease terms – providing predictable income for years to come.

Put differently, I feel that EPR is a highly predictable firm with strong growth prospects and further outperformance potential.

After the recent REIT market sell off, EPR is down at close to its 52-week lows at $56 per share.

I believe that this sell-off occurred for the wrong reasons and that therefore, EPR may be underpriced today. After this period of drastic underperformance, I expect the outperformance to return soon because:

The underlying investment strategy has great appeal. The valuation is mispricing the prospects of the firm. The sell-off appears to be mostly emotional.

Strong Underlying Strategy

EPR excels at one thing and that is generating high returns relative to risk undertaken. The business model is very simple: EPR raises capital through the issuance of shares and debt, and invests it in properties targeting a return that is superior to the cost of capital. Each REIT follows a similar model with some being more successful than others. One way to measure this success is by studying the spread achieved between the cost of capital and the investment return.

Investment return – Cost of capital = Spread (negative or positive)

This figure is constantly changing and dependent on current market conditions, but one thing is clear: EPR is one of the best at targeting higher spreads – resulting in higher growth and outperformance.

EPR is not your usual real estate investment firm that buys the traditional retail assets, office buildings, apartments or industrial properties. Rather, it focuses on certain specific niche market with potentially higher return potential. The targeted assets include movie theaters, ski complexes, water parks, schools and other.

There are three main reasons why such properties are expected to outperform:

They tend to trade at above average cap rates because of a higher risk profile at the individual property level. However, as part of a portfolio, the individual risks are well mitigated – resulting in superior risk-adjusted returns.

because of a higher risk profile at the individual property level. However, as part of a portfolio, the individual risks are well mitigated – resulting in superior risk-adjusted returns. Such “experience”-based properties are less or not affected by the e-commerce or any other technological disruption. In other words, these are highly enduring real estate segments with sustainable earning power.

segments with sustainable earning power. Finally, the lease terms of these specialty assets are generally more advantageous as compared with more traditional assets. EPR enjoys rent escalators of about 2% per year and a long-lasting average remaining lease term of about 10 years.

Knowing this, it is no surprise that EPR has outperformed so massively. Given the superior strategy, we have often argued that EPR deserves to trade at a premium valuation to reflect the growth potential, and yet the firm continues to sell at a highly discounted valuation.

“Growth REIT” Sold at “Value Price”

EPR has very consistently achieved high growth…

…and yet its valuation remains that of a REIT with little or no growth prospects at just 10.5 times FFO and a 7.7% dividend yield. We consider this cheap on an absolute basis, but also on a relative basis. Peers including Realty Income (O), National (NNN), Agree (ADC), STORE (STOR) and Four Corners (FCPT) all trading at large premiums at up to 14-17 times expected FFO.

While no company is perfectly comparable with EPR, the above firms probably get the closest in terms of FFO per share growth expectation and business risk. We consider the large discount to peers to be totally unwarranted, especially when you consider that those peers are much more affected by retail risk and the disruption caused by the growth of e-commerce.

Overblown Fears & Irrational Sell Off

We believe that the main reason for the currently discounted valuation relative to peers is the fears over the movie theater industry. EPR still generates up to 38% of it NOI from megaplex theaters with important tenants including AMC (AMC) and Cinemark (CNK), and as such, any weakness in box office numbers often leads to a sell off in shares of EPR.

We believe such sell offs to be largely overblown given that US box office numbers actually continue to show resilience, with even growth in the recent years. This growth is not perfectly consistent and box office revenue has recently been down, but a short period of decline is far from being catastrophic. Neither Netflix (NFLX) nor Amazon (AMZN) are expected to replace movie theaters, which I expect to remain sustainable businesses in a digitalized world.

Watching movies at home gets boring, and movie theaters create an experience that home streaming cannot replicate. It is an opportunity to meet friends, have some popcorn, a drink and enjoy a movie in a comfortable environment. Just like listening to music is not the same as attending a concert; watching a movie at home on a computer screen is not the same as watching one in 3D with the latest audio technology at a movie theater.

Most importantly, I am a millennial, have a Netflix account, and yet I remain a frequent moviegoer. This applies to most of my friends and speaks for itself.

Final Thoughts

EPR is a clear case of “ above average company” selling at a “ below average price” in my opinion. The current dividend yield of 7.7% is exceptionally high for this stock, and given the lower risk and growth potential, we expect the market to eventually reprice this firm at a 5-6% yield – resulting in 20-30% near term upside potential.

Real estate is my favorite asset class due to the high current income, moderate growth, and appreciation potential. EPR is a prime-time example of what a well-thought out real estate investment strategy can achieve in terms of investment performance. I am today adding to my position and consider the current share price to be very opportunistic.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am part of the "High Dividend Opportunities" (HDO) research team.