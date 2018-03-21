Arena Capitalizes On Upward Stock Move With Secondary Offering

Last week Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) Investors were frustrated with a 25% haircut in the stock. This week Arena investors wee excited to see the stock rise to a 52 week high on the heels of a positive phase 2 readout of Etrasimod. Today investors are likely a bit frustrated to see any momentum capped when the company announced a secondary.

This is how the market works. Right wrong or indifferent, most investors are simply along for the ride. You have to be able to take the good with the bad when investing just as a company must sometimes capitalize on events in order to extend the cash runway.

The exact terms of the offering are not yet known or priced. What is known is that 7,500,000 shares will be sold with an option to increase that amount by 1,250,000 shares. There are a host of investment banks involved with Citigroup and Leerink Partners acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Cantor, Credit Suisse and RBC Capital Markets are also acting as joint book-running managers. Guggenheim Securities and JMP Securities are acting as co-managers for the offering.

Arena's share count will jump from about 39,400,000 to somewhere between 46,900,000 and 48,150,000. That is dilution of between 16% and 18%. All things considered, it was likely a savvy move by management. Raising these funds will give the company the ability to take both Ralinepag and Etrasimod into phase 3 trials if no buyout happens or no partner is identified. Prior to this offering the company possessed about $240 million in cash and cash equivalents.

If this offering were to go out at just $30 per share, it would raise between $225 million and 262 million. The company would essentially double its cash position on dilution of about 17%.

The frustrating part of this news that many investors may be feeling is that a possible run in the stock has been capped for the time being. That being said, the company is anticipating yet another clinical trial read-out in Q2, and that could erase the dilution concerns that many currently have.

In my opinion a good amount of leverage is in Arena's possession simply due to the amount of cash that the company will have. If we consider that Ralinepag and Etrasimod are potential best-in-class drug candidates that leverage increases. With potentially $500 million in cash, the company has a defense against low-ball offers for any of its pipeline candidates, or the company as a whole.

As with anything, there is a cautionary side. Investors should never forget that part of the function of management is to be "salesmen" of the company. That means they will talk up the high points and gloss over the not-so-high points. What savvy investors need to do is assess how the market is digesting these drugs which represent the future of this company.

I have been bullish on the Arena pipeline and much of the analysis I have seen has a similar stance. There are a few that are playing the assessment of the pipeline in a more conservative fashion, but that is to be expected.

The next shoe to drop on this subject will be the pricing of the offering and to see if it gets fully subscribed. This offering does avoid a dilution level of over 20% so if it goes through in full, investors can be relatively assured (by NASDAQ rules) that no major additional dilution would happen for at least 6 months. NASDAQ allows only 20% dilution at a discount in any 6 month period. Setting that aside, if this offer raises over $200 million, and additional dilution concern for the balance of this year would be minimal.

The positive is that Arena will be very well funded for the foreseeable future and any dilution concerns will begin to evaporate after this offering is complete.

So how should an investor play this? That depends on many factors. In general, I feel that 2018 will be a pivotal year for this company, and getting in at a price below the 52 week high should offer some reward. If you can be patient, you may want to wait for a dip in the price. Existing holders will likely stand pat. This offering will increase institutional holdings in the company, offering some stability as this process runs its course. Once more is known about this offering, I anticipate that analysts will adjust their models to reflect the associated dilution. The new level of cash Arena will possess may also have analysts re-assessing any assumptions on timing of any potential M&A or partnership activity. Investors should pay close attention to where this offering is priced, because there always exists a possibility of gravitating toward that price absent any material news or even depending on overall economic sentiment in the markets. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARNA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.