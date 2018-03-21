Main Street Capital's NAV, Dividend, And Valuation Compared To 11 BDC Peers (Post Q4 2017 Earnings) - Part 2

My near-term dividend sustainability projection for each of the eleven other BDC peers within this analysis is also stated in the Conclusions Drawn section of the article.

Focus of Article:

The focus of PART 2 of this article is to compare MAIN's recent dividend per share rates, yield percentages, and several other dividend sustainability metrics to eleven other BDC peers. This analysis will show recent past data with supporting documentation within Table 3 below. This article will also project each company's near-term dividend sustainability which is partially based on the metrics shown in Table 3 and several additional metrics shown in Table 4 below.

By analyzing these metrics, one will better understand which BDC generally has a safer dividend rate going forward versus other peers who have a higher risk for a dividend decrease. This is not the only data that should be examined to initiate a position within a particular stock/sector or project future dividend per share rates. However, I believe this analysis would be a good "starting-point" to begin a discussion on the topic. At the end of this article, there will be a conclusion regarding various comparisons between MAIN and the eleven other BDC peers. I will also provide my current BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and price target on MAIN.

Side Note: As of 3/16/2018, American Capital Senior Floating Ltd. (ACSF), Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC), Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC), Medley Capital Corp. (MCC), Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. (OCSI), and Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) had stock prices that "reset" lower regarding each company's monthly/quarterly dividend accrual. In other words, each company's "ex-dividend date" for the month/quarter has occurred. MAIN, Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV), FS Investment Corp. (FSIC), NEWTEK Business Services Corp. (NEWT), Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC), and Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) had stock prices that have not reset regarding each company's monthly/quarterly dividend accrual. Readers should take this into consideration when the analysis is presented below.

Dividend Per Share Rates and Yield Percentages Analysis - Overview:

Let us start this analysis by first getting accustomed to the information provided in Table 3 below. This will be beneficial when comparing MAIN to the eleven other BDC peers regarding quarterly dividend per share rates and yield percentages.

Table 3 -Dividend Per Share Rates and Yield Percentages

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, obtaining historical stock prices from NASDAQ and each company's dividend per share rates from the SEC's EDGAR Database)

Using Table 3 above as a reference, the following information is presented in regards to MAIN and eleven other BDC peers (see each corresponding column): 1) dividend per share rate for the calendar fourth quarter of 2017 (including any special periodic dividend); 2) stock price as of 12/19/2017; 3) trailing 12-month dividend yield (dividend per share rate from the calendar first quarter of 2017 through the calendar fourth quarter of 2017); 4) annual forward dividend yield based on the dividend per share rate for the calendar fourth quarter of 2017 using the stock price as of 12/19/2017 (for monthly dividend payers, the latest monthly dividend per share rate during the quarter); 5) annual forward dividend yield based on the dividend per share rate for the calendar fourth quarter of 2017 using the NAV as of 9/30/2017 (for monthly dividend payers, the latest monthly dividend per share rate during the quarter); 6) dividend per share rate for the calendar first quarter of 2018 (including any special periodic dividend); 7) stock price as of 3/16/2018; 8) trailing 12-month dividend yield (dividend per share rate from the calendar second quarter of 2017 through the calendar first quarter of 2018); 9) annual forward dividend yield based on the dividend per share rate for the calendar first quarter of 2018 using the stock price as of 3/16/2018 (for monthly dividend payers, the latest monthly dividend per share rate during the quarter); 10) annual forward dividend yield based on the dividend per share rate for the calendar first quarter of 2018 using the NAV as of 12/31/2017 (for monthly dividend payers, the latest monthly dividend per share rate during the quarter); and 11) trailing 12-month dividend increase (decrease) percentage (for monthly dividend payers, dividend per share rate fluctuation from March 2017-March 2018). Let us now begin the comparative analysis between MAIN and the eleven other BDC peers.

MAIN:

Using Table 3 above as a reference, MAIN declared a dividend of $0.19 per share for October, November, and December 2017. When the three monthly dividends are combined, this was a total quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share which was an increase of $0.01 per share when compared to the prior quarter. MAIN also declared a special periodic dividend of $0.275 per share during the fourth quarter of 2017. This special periodic dividend was unchanged when compared to the last time this type of dividend was declared (second quarter of 2017). MAIN's stock price traded at $39.71 per share on 12/19/2017. When calculated, this was a trailing 12-month dividend yield (when including the special periodic dividend) of 7.03%, an annual forward yield to MAIN's stock price as of 12/19/2017 of 5.74%, and an annual forward yield to the company's NAV as of 9/30/2017 of 9.90%. When comparing each yield percentage to MAIN's BDC peers within this analysis, the company's trailing 12-month yield and annual forward yield based on its stock price as of 12/19/2017 continued to be notably below average while its annual forward yield to the company's NAV as of 9/30/2017 continued to be modestly above average.

To provide readers several additional, important metrics to consider regarding each BDC's dividend sustainability, Table 4 is provided below. Again, it should be noted there are additional dividend sustainability metrics that I perform for each company. However, those metrics are more elaborate in detail and require additional analysis/discussion which I believe is beyond the scope of this particular article. That type of analysis would be better suited when analyzing each company on a "standalone" basis versus a comparison article. Readers can always send me a personal message ("pm") to discuss any of the BDC peers within this analysis when it comes to more technical dividend sustainability metrics. I have discussed some of these more elaborate metrics in prior MAIN, ARCC, NEWT, OCSI, OCSL, and PSEC articles (see my profile page for links to prior articles regarding those companies).

Table 4 - Several Additional Dividend Sustainability Metrics

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 3])

Using Table 4 above as a reference, MAIN had a weighted average annualized yield on the company's debt investments of 9.98% as of 12/31/2017. This percentage was slightly above the mean of 9.35% of the twelve BDC peers within this analysis (see blue reference "D"). When compared to the prior quarter, MAIN's weighted average annualized yield on the company's debt investments increased 0.11%. This was consistent with the overall trend within the BDC sector when it comes to the gradual increase in U.S. LIBOR partially offset by the continued "spread/yield compression" due to the suppression of long-term rates/yields.

In my opinion, another important metric to consider regarding any BDC's long-term future dividend sustainability is each company's weighted average cash U.S. London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) floor ("forward-looking" data). Due to the fact 1- and 3-month LIBOR rates as of 12/31/2017 had already surpassed 1.00%, this specific metric has started to positively impact most BDC's interest income recognition. Due to the continued net increase of LIBOR across all tenors/maturities during 2017-2018 (especially the fourth quarter of 2017 and first quarter of 2018), I decided it was appropriate to update each BDC's weighted average cash LIBOR floor this quarter. As the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") continues to increase the Federal ("FED") Funds Rate (current indications are several 25 basis point [bp] "rate hikes" in 2018), a BDC's weighted average cash LIBOR floor will determine when the investment portfolio will begin to see a net increase in investment income due to rising current/"spot" U.S. LIBOR on variable-rate loans. This factor will help offset the continued spread/yield compression experienced throughout credit markets when it comes to stated interest rates (base rates; deals within the intermediate-long end of the yield curve).

MAIN's weighted average cash LIBOR floor was 0.98% as of 12/31/2017 (see blue reference "E"). When calculated, this was a (1) basis point ("bp") decrease during the calendar fourth quarter of 2017. It should also be noted MAIN's weighted average cash LIBOR floor as of 12/31/2017 was slightly below the mean of the twelve BDC peers within this analysis.

The next metric shown in Table 4 above is each BDC's weighted average interest rate on all debt outstanding as of 12/31/2017. MAIN had a weighted average interest rate of 4.29% on the company's outstanding borrowings as of 12/31/2017 (excludes commitment fees and loan issuance costs; see blue reference "F"). This compared to a weighted average interest rate of 3.88%, 3.92%, and 3.87% as of 3/31/2017, 6/30/2017, and 9/30/2017, respectively. When compared to the eleven other BDC peers within this analysis, MAIN continued to have a slightly below average weighted average interest rate on all debt outstanding. As of 12/31/2017, 7.88% of MAIN's debt outstanding bore floating rates (credit facility) while 92.12% of the company's debt outstanding bore fixed rates (debentures and unsecured notes).

The 42 bps increase in MAIN's weighted average interest rate on all debt outstanding during the calendar fourth quarter of 2017 was due to the fact the company issued $185 million of unsecured 4.50% notes during the quarter. As a direct result of this issuance, MAIN notably reduced the company's balance of its lower-cost credit facility as of 12/31/2017. However, this should only be a temporary "spike" in borrowing costs as MAIN fully redeemed its $92 million unsecured 6.50% notes during the company's calendar first quarter of 2018.

As some readers know, the longer-end of the yield curve has net decreased over the past year or so (more recently has slightly net increased) while the short-end of the yield curve has notably increased (percentage wise). This has benefited most BDC peers (and most companies in general) when it comes to the liabilities portion of the balance sheet by issuing new debt at historically low interest rates and/or refinancing higher-cost existing debt. As shown above, this is exactly what MAIN has recently done.

However, as stated earlier, this has also recently caused spread/yield compression when it comes to each BDC's investment portfolio (asset side of the balance sheet; reduced weighted average annualized yields). Of course, between now and then, many variables will change within each BDC which should be taken into consideration as well. However, taking a "snapshot" of each BDC's weighted average interest rate on all debt outstanding allows readers to better understand which companies will experience generalized characteristics in the future (thus impacting future net investment income [NII]).

The last metric shown in Table 4 is each BDC's proportion of debt investments with floating interest rates as of 12/31/2017 (additional forward-looking data). MAIN's proportion of debt investments with floating interest rates was 72.00% as of 12/31/2017 (see blue reference "G"). MAIN's percentage was less attractive when compared to the mean of the twelve BDC peers within this analysis of 86.63%. Only AINV's proportion of debt investments with floating interest rates as of 12/31/2017 was less attractive at 65.66%. While these percentages continued to remain modestly-materially below the mean of the twelve BDC peers within this analysis, both AINV's and MAIN's percentage has modestly increased over the past year which is a step in the right direction when it comes to this metric.

Once again using Table 3 as a reference, MAIN declared a dividend of $0.19 per share for January, February, and March 2018. When the three monthly dividends are combined, this was a total quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share which was unchanged when compared to the prior quarter. MAIN's stock price traded at $36.91 per share on 3/16/2018. When calculated, this was a trailing 12-month dividend yield (when including the special periodic dividend) of 7.60%, an annual forward yield to MAIN's stock price as of 3/16/2018 of 6.18%, and an annual forward yield to the company's NAV as of 12/31/2017 of 9.69%. When comparing each yield percentage to MAIN's BDC peers within this analysis, the company's trailing 12-month yield and annual forward yield based on its stock price as of 3/16/2018 continued to be notably below average while its annual forward yield to the company's NAV as of 12/31/2017 continued to be modestly above average. This third percentage is not alarming when it comes to MAIN's dividend sustainability due to the company's internalized management structure (lower costs/expenses as a percentage of NII; a positive catalyst/factor).

Various Comparisons Between MAIN and the Company's Eleven Other BDC Peers:

A large number of readers have continued to request that I provide yield percentages, dividend per share rates, and other metrics for the BDC stocks I currently cover in ranking order. As such, using Table 3 and Table 4 above as a reference, the following metrics are provided for MAIN and the eleven other BDC peers within this analysis:

Trailing 12-Month Yields as of 3/17/2017 and 3/16/2018, Respectively (Including Annual Dividend Change; Based on Lowest to Highest Percentage as of 3/17/2017) (Good General Indicator of "Back-Testing" Dividend Sustainability; Exceptions Apply):

1) SLRC: 7.20%; 7.80% (3% Dividend Increase Calendar Q1 2017-Q1 2018)

2) MAIN: 7.28%; 7.60% (3% Monthly Dividend Increase Calendar Q1 2017-Q1 2018; 2 Stable Special Periodic Dividends)

3) GBDC: 7.89%; 7.59% (Stable Quarterly Dividend Calendar Q1 2017-Q1 2018; 1 Reduced Special Periodic Dividend)

4) ACSF: 8.62%; 10.63% (Stable Dividend Calendar Q1 2017-Q1 2018)

5) ARCC: 8.82%; 9.91% (Stable Dividend Calendar Q1 2017-Q1 2018)

6) FSIC: 8.95%; 11.39% (15% Dividend Decrease Calendar Q1 2017-Q1 2018)

7) NEWT: 9.07%; 8.93% (11% Dividend Net Increase Calendar Q1 2017-Q1 2018)

8) OCSI: 9.74%; 9.09% (26% Dividend Decrease Calendar Q1 2017-Q1 2018)

9) AINV: 10.25%; 10.95% (Stable Dividend Calendar Q1 2017-Q1 2018)

10) PSEC: 10.74%; 12.77% (28% Dividend Decrease Calendar Q1 2017-Q1 2018)

11) MCC: 12.57%; 16.04% (27% Dividend Decrease Calendar Q1 2017-Q1 2018)

12) OCSL: 14.81%; 8.22% (39% Dividend Decrease Calendar Q1 2017-Q1 2018)

When comparing each company's trailing 12-month dividend yields, a general conclusion that can be drawn is that the lower a company's percentage was as of 3/17/2017, the lower the probability of a dividend decrease (or the higher the probability of a stable/increasing dividend) during the calendar second quarter of 2017-first quarter of 2018 (and vice versa). Again, there are some exceptions to this general "trend", but I believe one can see some patterns arise when analyzing this specific metric.

For instance, since SLRC (rank 1), MAIN (rank 2), GBDC (rank 3), ACSF (rank 4), and ARCC (rank 5) had a relatively low trailing 12-month dividend yield as of 3/17/2017, I do not believe it was a surprise each company either had a stable or slightly increasing dividend per share rate during the calendar second quarter of 2017-first quarter of 2018 (in GBDC's and MAIN's case also declaring special periodic dividends). As one moves down this list, it is also not surprising PSEC (rank 10), MCC (rank 11), and OCSL (rank 12) had a notably material (at or greater than 20%) decrease to the company's dividend per share rate during this timeframe. MCC and OCSL also continued to have the largest percentage of investments on non-accrual status as of 12/31/2017. As covered in PART 1, this was a negative trend that factored into each company's fairly recent/recent notable dividend reduction.

Annual Forward Yield Based on Stock Price as of 3/16/2018 (Based on Lowest to Highest Percentage) (Another Good General Indicator of Near-Term Dividend Sustainability; Exceptions Apply):

1) MAIN: 6.18%

2) GBDC: 7.14%

3) OCSI: 7.17%

4) OCSL: 7.87%

5) SLRC: 7.95%

6) NEWT: 8.51%

7) ARCC: 9.91%

8) FSIC: 10.48%

9) ACSF: 10.63%

9) AINV: 10.95%

10) PSEC: 10.99%

11) MCC: 16.04%

As correctly stated in a prior quarter's BDC comparison article, along with PSEC having the highest annual forward yield based on a stock price as of 6/16/2017, the company also had several fairly recent non-accruals within its investment portfolio which put heightened risk, at the time, on its near-term dividend sustainability. PSEC also recently had a notable decrease to the company's weighted average annualized yield which negatively impacted net investment income ("NII") and net investment company taxable income ("ICTI") during fiscal year 2017 (calendar third quarter of 2016-calendar second quarter of 2017). We now know PSEC notably reduced the company's dividend during the calendar third quarter of 2017 (previously correctly projected; beginning in September 2017). However, I continue to believe PSEC will be able to stabilize the company's dividend during fiscal year 2018 (calendar third quarter of 2017-second quarter of 2018).

Annual Forward Yield Based on NAV as of 12/31/2017 (Based on Lowest to Highest Percentage) (A Very Good General Indicator of Near-Term Dividend Sustainability; Exceptions Apply):

1) OCSI 5.69%

2) OCSL: 5.85%

3) SLRC: 7.52%

4) PSEC: 7.76%

5) GBDC: 7.98%

6) FSIC: 8.17%

7) MCC: 8.30%

8) ACSF: 8.89%

9) AINV: 9.09%

10) ARCC: 9.13%

11) MAIN: 9.69%

12) NEWT 10.61%

Regarding this specific metric, I would point out this type of comparative analysis in a prior quarter correctly identified PSEC with heightened risk of a near-term dividend reduction. It was determined PSEC had the second highest annual forward yields based on each company's NAV as of 6/30/2017 of 10.60%. Simply put, I believe this specific metric proved to be highly useful.

Weighted Average Annualized Yield on Debt Investments as of 12/31/2017 (Based on Highest to Lowest Percentage) (Another Good General Indicator of Near-Term Dividend Sustainability; However, Also Generally Heightens Risk for Investment Depreciation):

1) PSEC: 12.50% (0.7% Net Decrease When Compared to 12/31/2016)

2) MCC: 10.60% (1.1% Net Decrease When Compared to 12/31/2016)

3) AINV: 10.50% (0.4% Net Decrease When Compared to 12/31/2016)

3) FSIC: 10.50% (0.4% Net Increase When Compared to 12/31/2016)

5) SLRC: 10.10% (0.1% Net Increase When Compared to 12/31/2016)

6) MAIN: 9.98% (0.17% Net Decrease When Compared to 12/31/2016)

7) ARCC: 9.70% (0.4% Net Increase When Compared to 12/31/2016)

8) OCSL: 9.00% (1.3% Net Decrease When Compared to 12/31/2016)

9) GBDC: 7.90% (0.2% Net Increase When Compared to 12/31/2016)

10) NEWT: 7.25% (0.75% Net Increase When Compared to 12/31/2016)

11) OCSI: 7.10% (1.4% Net Decrease When Compared to 12/31/2016)

12) ACSF: 7.05% (0.55% Net Increase When Compared to 12/31/2016)

In regards to NEWT's low percentage, it should be noted a sizable percentage of the company's net ICTI comes from capital gains associated with the sale of its small business administration ("SBA") Section 7a government-guaranteed loans. Premiums associated with these types of loans have ranged between 10-15% over the past 5+ years. Simply put, these premiums have remained consistent, even during times when other pockets of debt/credit markets have experienced heightened volatility when it comes to pricing/yields. In addition, NEWT continually recognizes recurring dividend income from the company's many control investments. As such, NEWT's low weighted average annualized yield on debt investments is a bit deceiving when it comes to dividend sustainability.

Percentage of Debt Investments with Floating Interest Rates as of 12/31/2017 (Based on Highest to Lowest Percentage):

1) ACSF: 100%

2) OCSI: 100%

3) GBDC: 99.60%

4) NEWT: 97.10%

5) ARCC: 91.01%

6) PSEC 86.49%

7) MCC: 83.70%

8) OCSL: 82.37%

9) SLRC: 82.00%

10) FSIC: 79.59%

11) MAIN: 72.00%

12) AINV: 65.66%*

* = AINV fairly recently changed the company's calculation of its percentage of floating-rate debt investments within its SEC disclosures. This revision resulted in AINV's percentage of floating-rate debt investments to notably increase versus prior calculations/disclosures (without a notable change in the company's investment portfolio). As such, I would point out to readers AINV's "revised" calculation of the company's floating-rate debt investments now excludes multiple sectors where fixed-rate debt investments are prevalent. AINV's revised percentage now excludes debt investments within the following sectors: 1) aviation; 2) commodities; 3) oil and gas; 4) renewables; 5) shipping; and 6) structured credit. Therefore, I believe AINV's revised percentage of the company's floating-rate debt investments is notably "skewed" and could be deceiving to some investors who do not fully read/understand this new calculation/methodology. As is consistent with all floating-rate debt investment percentages I calculate, my AINV percentage does not exclude any sector classifications.

Conclusions Drawn (PART 2):

This article has compared MAIN and eleven other BDC peers in regards to recent dividend per share rates, yield percentages, and several other dividend sustainability metrics. This article also discussed MAIN's near-term dividend sustainability. Using Table 3 as support, below were the recent dividend per share rates and yield percentages for MAIN:

MAIN: monthly dividends totaling $0.570 per share for the calendar first quarter of 2018; 7.60% trailing 12-month dividend yield; 6.18% annual forward yield to the company's stock price as of 3/16/2018; and 9.69% annual forward yield to the company's NAV as of 12/31/2017

Since MAIN as of 12/31/2017 had a slightly above average weighted average annualized yield on the company's debt investments (positive factor), a notable cumulative undistributed taxable income ("UTI") balance (positive factor), an attractive weighted average cash LIBOR floor (positive factor), a slightly below average interest rate on all debt outstanding (positive factor), and a below average percentage of floating interest rate debt investments (negative factor), I believe the company should have an annual forward yield to its NAV slightly-modestly above the average of the twelve BDC peers within this analysis.

When combining this data with various other analytical metrics not discussed within this specific article (some factors were covered in PART 1), I believe the likelihood of MAIN having a stable-slightly increasing dividend for the months of June-August 2018 is a very high (90%) probability**.

When combining the analysis above with various other analytical metrics not discussed within this specific article (some factors were covered in PART 1), the following probabilities regarding each of the eleven other BDC peer's near-term dividend sustainability is provided:

SLRC: High (80%) probability of a stable-slightly increasing dividend for the calendar second quarter of 2018

ARCC, FSIC***, GBDC, OCSI, and OCSL: High (80%) probability of a stable dividend for the calendar second quarter of 2018

PSEC: Relatively High-High (75%) probability of a stable dividend for the months of May-August 2018****

ACSF: Modest to high (70%) probability of a stable dividend for the months of May-July 2018****

AINV and MCC: Modest to high (70%) probability of a stable dividend for the calendar second quarter of 2018

NEWT: Due to the fact management has already disclosed to the public an estimated annual cash dividend of $1.70 per share for the calendar year 2018, it is deemed unwarranted to project this company's dividend for this particular period.

** = Monthly dividends have currently been declared through May 2018 (per GAAP)

*** = Ultimately, looking ahead, FSIC's dividend per share rate during 2018 may be impacted by the timing of the recently proposed merger between FS Investments and KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR)

**** = Monthly dividends have currently been declared through April 2018 (per GAAP)

Looking back, I correctly previously projected OCSI's and OCSL's performance over the past year had put mounting pressure on each company's quarterly dividend heading into 2018. One key factor was the underperformance of OCSI's and OCSL's joint venture ("JV") investment. This underperformance directly led to a notable reduction in each company's weighted average annualized yield. While each company had some minor cumulative UTI during calendar year 2017, the amount of excess taxable income ("TI") continued to narrow.

Looking ahead, I believe AINV's and MCC's dividend metrics need to be monitored as calendar year 2018 progresses as the companies basically had no and minor cumulative UTI as of 12/31/2017, respectively. To a lesser extent, ACSF and PSEC should have some level of monitoring as well.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate MAIN as a SELL when the company's stock price is trading at or greater than a 75% premium to the mean of MAIN's projected NAV as of 3/31/2018 range ($23.65 per share), a HOLD when trading at greater than a 55% but less than a 75% premium to the mean of MAIN's projected NAV as of 3/31/2018 range, and a BUY when trading at or less than a 55% premium to the mean of MAIN's projected NAV as of 3/31/2018 range.

As such, I currently rate MAIN as a HOLD (however, very close to my BUY range). My current price target for MAIN is approximately $41.40 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. This price target is unchanged when compared to my last MAIN article (approximately two weeks ago). The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $36.65 per share. This price is also unchanged when compared to my last MAIN article.

When it comes to MAIN's investment portfolio, it should be noted within the linked article above one of the portfolio companies I listed as performing materially below expectations as of 9/30/2017, GST Autoleather, Inc. (GST Autoleather), has recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. However, it should be noted MAIN recently sold the company's debt investment in GST Autoleather which resulted in a ($3) million realized loss. Personally, I believe this was actually a minor "win" for MAIN as this loss was minor considering this investment had a principle balance of $23 million as of 12/31/2017.

In addition, another portfolio company I listed as performing materially below expectations, Charlotte Russe, Inc. (Charlotte Russe), recently completed a distressed debt-to-equity exchange during the calendar first quarter of 2018. As such, readers should be mindful that this investment had a restructuring performed during the current quarter and MAIN possibly sold the company's newly created equity investment.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

