Digging Into The Spotify IPO

There are some solid statistics to take away from the prospectus, such as platform developments and continuing growth of its user base.

It will be interesting to see if Spotify can find success by shunning a traditional IPO in favor of an equity sale without any underwriters.

The announcement of Spotify's (SPOT) IPO back in late February was news to investors as the latest tech company to go public. But what really interested many was the company's decision to list its shares on the NYSE via a direct listing instead of a traditional IPO. While the move could save the company a significant sum as it sells its ordinary shares directly to buyers over the public exchange, it may also prove to be a dangerous shortcut that fails to maximize Spotify's issuance. This type of move is not very common for a company with such a potentially large market cap, and definitely bears watching.

But the other concern will be whether Spotify has the ability to become a successful business in the world of music streaming. Though it prides itself as a leader in market share (with almost double the user base as that of Apple Music (AAPL)), it may struggle to fully monetize its customer base, and will have to fend off competitors with a weak competitive moat. In this article I take a closer look at Spotify's F-1, and examine some of the strengths and weaknesses that could ultimately impact its price after issuance.

Premium Users are Key to Spotify Revenue

One of the big advantages of Spotify is the number of monthly active users (MAU) that use the platform. According to the F-1, as of December 31st, 2017, Spotify had 159 million MAU, with 71 million premium subscribers (that subscribed either via an individual, student, or family subscription). The rest of the users listened using the ad-supported service which Spotify offers. But looking at the revenue generated from each segment, it is clear that the premium subscribers are driving the operations. Though premium subscribers represent ~45% of Spotify's user base, they made up 90% of its revenues in fiscal 2016 and 2017.

This is not to suggest that ad-supported users are useless; Spotify recognizes these customers as a vital funnel towards eventual premium subscribers. In addition, Spotify note in its research and development section of the F-1 that R&D will continue to be dedicated towards new advertising products and improvements on the mobile and desktop applications, all of which should hand in hand improve monetization of the ad-supported user base.

But in order to continue revenue growth, we must keep two key metrics in mind: growth in premium subscribers, and Premium Churn rates. As defined in the F-1, Premium Churn is a quarterly measure calculating the number of premium cancellations divided by the average number of premium subscribers in that quarter.

Source: Spotify Form F-1

The big factor in this is that Premium Churn has continued to decline over the past two years, allowing Spotify to retain its most profitable users. Offering new packages like the family plan and the student discount have been big factors in reducing the monthly churn rate. While subscriber growth has been significant with annual growth of 71% and 45% in 2016 and 2017, the quarterly numbers seem to indicate that Spotify could have headwinds keeping up such growth.

Source: Spotify Form F-1, With Author's Calculations

Spotify has shown three consecutive quarters of lower year over year growth in premium subscribers; quarter over quarter growth was also lower in 2017 when compared to 2016. Market saturation is not the issue. Consider the following: according to Nielsen's Music Study, 93% of the U.S. population listens to music, spending over 25 hours per week. Spotify's 52 million MAU and 22 million premium subscribers in North America comprise just ~16% and ~7% respectively of the U.S.'s 325 million population. Similar arguments can be made about market prospects in Europe and the rest of the world. The slow growth is instead likely due to increasing competition from competitors like Apple Music and other streaming services that could potentially take away users from Spotify in the future. But I will discuss this in more detail later.

So How Will Spotify Be Profitable?

Source: Spotify Form F-1, With Author's Calculations

Spotify's cost of revenue, which consists primarily of royalty payments and distribution costs related to content streaming, continues to eat up gross profits. As of December 2017, Spotify has already doled out over $9 billion in royalties; not only do publishing companies and songwriters feel that the amount paid in streaming is not enough, but U.S. copyright royalty judges feel the same way, as they have approved boosting payment rates for streaming by over 43% over the next five years. The company has also had to deal with lawsuits over the licensing of music, such as the $1.6 billion lawsuit with Wixen Music Publishing.

But its important to note that in 2016 and 2017, cost of revenue as a percentage of total revenue dropped, which seems to correlate with the continued growth in premium subscribers. Looking at a statistic from the 2017 Global Music Report, it estimated that on average Spotify paid out ~$20 per user towards streaming royalties. Using this statistic, we can get a feel for the gross margins of both premium subscribers and ad-supported users.

Source: Spotify Form F-1, GMR 2017, and Author's Calculations

With the available knowledge (including the previously stated figure that premium subscriptions make up 90% of revenues), I made a quick model to show the difference in gross margins between premium and ad-supported users -- the gap is tremendous.

Spotify will need to continue to show us two things: that they can continue to grow its user base at a rapid pace, and that they will be able to successfully convert ad-supported users towards its premium subscription, the most profitable form of user. While Spotify still has room for monetization via ads, it is clear that it will struggle to use the vehicle as a solid revenue source. It is simply too hard to fit the amount of ads necessary into a music streaming service that lacks many visuals, and too many ads would overcrowd the listening experience.

Potential Weak Economic Moat

One thing that really concerns me is Spotify's ability to defend itself against the competition. The company itself has acknowledged many competitors in its F-1, including Pandora (P), Apple Music, Google Play Music (GOOGL), Deezer (the European streaming startup), Amazon Prime (AMZN), Tidal, and other platforms like radio and legal/illegal downloading.

That is some serious competition in the works. But there are signs that Spotify may already be losing any advantage it already has with its large user base. For example, consider this University of Twente study that looks at consumer preferences for music streaming services:

Source: Max Riesewijk, "The Future of Spotify"

Overwhelmingly, consumers value music selection the most, a criteria which competitors have over Spotify when looking at the selection available by each company. This most likely has been a big contributor towards Apple Music's gain against Spotify; a Wall Street Journal article published last month pointed out how Apple Music's 5% monthly subscriber growth was outpacing Spotify's 2%, and could overtake the company in paid subscribers by this summer.

Spotify also lacks the advantage of networks effects, something its larger competitors could utilize. We can see this in the F-1 as Spotify addresses some of the competition it faces, including indirect competitors such as Facebook (FB):

In particular, if known incumbents in the digital media space such as Facebook choose to offer competing services, they may devote greater resources than we have available, have a more accelerated time frame for deployment, and leverage their existing user base and proprietary technologies to provide services...In addition, Apple and Google also own application store platforms and are charging in-application purchase fees, which are not being levied on their own applications, thus creating a competitive advantage for themselves against us.

It appears to be a big concern for Spotify, but to me this is also the opportunity it should use in order to create a competitive advantage. Competitors like Apple and Google could find a way to seamlessly integrate their streaming services into its other products. For Spotify to fend off these moves, it will have to create its own music streaming ecosystem. As Facebook is to our social network, and Linkedin is to our business network, Spotify should find a way to capitalize on its ability to become our musical network, a way for us to share our musical tastes and interests with friends and family. It already has shown steps towards this, including enhancing user experience with more powerful search and discovery music engines, and creating unique playlists personalized for each user, all through increases in its R&D.

The Possibility of Great Volatility

As an investor, the other thing that has me worried is the potential for extreme volatility at the time of the IPO. I have no problem with Spotify choosing not to have an underwriter and maximizing the amount received on its equity offering, but there is significantly more risk as an investor.

The first issue is that there will be no book building process, road shows, or a published price range; for buy and sell orders prior to and at the opening of trading shares, we could be seeing a wide range of pricing orders which could push the market price in either direction. Spotify is going with an investor day to give investors the information needed, but it still does not give much insight into a specific price range.

Looking at precedent private transactions confirms the potential volatility. As recent as 2018, private transactions were ranging between $90 to $132.50 per ordinary share. When considering the total number of shares, it gives an implied market cap between $15.9 billion and $23.4 billion. For comparison, Pandora's market cap currently sits at $1.23 billion -- not implying that Spotify cannot be worth the price paid, but it's something to consider, as monetization and growth prospects will need to be significant.

Lastly, the F-1 notes that there are no lock up agreements (requirement that a buyer may not sell the stock for X amount of days) meaning that investors could simply dump shares at any time.

SNAP data by YCharts

An apples to oranges comparison, but I wanted to point out the volatility of Snapchat (SNAP) in the first six months after its IPO. Prices for each share ranged from at one point a high of over $27 to $12.65 by the beginning of August 2017.

But why I bring Snapchat up is because there are certain qualities in the equity offering which Spotify shares. For one, Snapchat did not give any voting rights in the shares offered to the public; while Spotify does offer voting securities, the founders Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon own 37.3% and 43.1% of the combined voting power respectively, meaning shareholders will not have influence on the major decisions of the company. Both are companies that have shown significant operating losses going into the equity offering, and unlike Snapchat which had a 180 day lockout agreement, Spotify has none at all. I do think there will be some turbulence in the stock price in the period following the IPO, especially if a price range is not established.

Interesting Company, But I'll Wait for Now

Spotify still has some interesting growth prospects which an investor should consider. They haven't fully tapped the streaming market potential as they still have the opportunity to continue adding users to its platform. How they develop Spotify into more than simply a streaming service is also something I will be keen on watching. But I still need to see more progress from the company before fully committing; the risks are still evident, and in my eyes it will be a little too volatile at the outset.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.