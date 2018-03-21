Cidara: Can The Market Be That Stupid?

Sometimes it happens in biotech: Following positive trial results a stock sells off. However, the contradiction might be only apparent, if the market had already priced in much of the potential positives before the publication and the effective results then "don't beat estimates". Hence, it's not easy to answer the question whether the market is stupid or maybe the foolhardy investors buying into the sell-off.

Within two days after publishing the phase 2 STRIVE trial results (presentation here) for its only clinical asset rezafungin (or RZF), Cidara (CDTX) lost ~30% of its market cap, leaving an EV of just $65m.

Investors scratched their heads:

If you are not familiar with Cidara, here is a company presentation. The most recent quarterly report is here.

Here are the trial results:

These are the critical points:

- The trial shows some "indeterminate" results. These were due to missing data points, but investors might suspect these "indeterminates" hide some ugly outcome.

- Apparently no dose response, i.e. better cure rates at the lower dose (400mg in first week, then 200mg), which is confusing and makes the data appear inconsistent. This is even more confusing if we consider that group 2 was sicker on average (i.e. higher average Apache score). While the trial was not powered for inferential statistics, the only data we have looks blurry.

- While there was an apparent trend of superiority over the comparator, it looks like RZF will have to make its case by pointing to its major differentiators. As RZF is the only once-weekly echinocandin (huge cost savings = $3,000 per hospital day) and should have better efficacy against resistant pathogens, it has a good chance. But "smashing" its competitors on efficacy would have been even better, especially since RZF might not remain the only drug on the market that can reduce hospital stays (see below).

Here is how currently available treatments are doing in the market:

However, all these drugs will go generic by the time Cidara could launch RZF. This means cheap competition and could reduce branded pricing and/or reduce the market potential overall.

Cidara itself sees the addressable market as follows:

(Source: company presentation)

If you read the footnotes, you understand that the company has effectively already included some value for shorter hospital stays.

Overall, a reasonable peak sales estimate based on these data points might be in the $500-700m range, i.e. similar to the current sales of its still branded competitors.

However, it also must be said that Scynexis (SCYX) (presentation) is developing an oral drug for invasive candida infection - exactly the same indication of RZF. The availability of a comfortable oral dosing option could obviously represent a substantial competitive thread for Cidara, as it would reduce the value of RZF's pharmacoeconomic differentiation.

Finally, Cidara will obviously need to raise more money for its two phase 3 trials, involving a total of 600 patients, with topline data in 2020.

Assuming CDTX needs ~$200m to fund its operations (= 4x the 2017 burn rate) until approval in 2021, current shareholders might own only 21m out of a final total of ~55m shares. Assuming a 2021 valuation of $1.2B (2x expected peak sales) and a POS of 60%, this comes down to a risk-adjusted valuation of $720m or $13 per share in 2021. Using a 15% discount rate, we get a risk-adjusted NPV of ~$8. Sure, this is a very rough valuation, but it already shows that Cidara is not a no-brainer.

Coincidentally, $8 is where the stock traded right before the trial results were published, so maybe the market had already priced in a positive trial and is now adjusting to the effectively not 100% clear indications emerging from the press release.

Moreover, given the so far limited safety database and the somewhat blurred trial data, a POS of 60% might be too high. And if the stock goes lower, even more shares will be issued.

Conclusion: Cidara is likely trading on the cheap side, but I would need to feel comfortable with much more bullish peak sales estimates to buy this sell-off hand over fist.

Know what you don't know The investment idea discussed in this article and the related assumptions have been analyzed more deeply in Early Retiree's Marketplace service Stability & Opportunity in an attempt to identify potential investment opportunities in the antimicrobial space. Alongside unparalleled, deep research into selected holdings, Stability & Opportunity provides frequent alerts to short- and long-term investment opportunities with multiple layers of safety arising from carefully identified market inefficiencies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CDTX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.