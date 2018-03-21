Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Arena Soars, Roche Data, GlaxoSmithKline Commences Study

Analysis focus: Arena Pharmaceuticals

Today we will discuss Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA), which was up nearly 30% in mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced that its etrasimod succeeded in a mid-stage ulcerative colitis (UC) study.

The phase 2 OASIS study was evaluating Arena’s etrasimod as a treatment for UC. Etrasimod is a selective sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator. In the 2mg arm, etrasimod achieved statistically significant improvements versus placebo in the primary, all secondary, and clinical remission endpoints.

In the 2mg arm, there was a 0.99 point improvement in the 3-component (stool frequency, rectal bleeding and findings on endoscop) Mayo Clinic Score (ranging from 0 to 9) with etrasimod at week 12 compared to placebo. In the 1 mg group, there was a 0.43 point improvement in 3-component Mayo Clinic Score at week 12 relative to placebo. The 1mg arm failed to achieve statistical significance (p=0.146). More patients in the 2mg group achieved endoscopic improvement compared with placebo (41.8% vs. 17.8%, p = 0.003).

There was a 33% clinical remission, defined by the 3-component Mayo Clinical Score, in the 2mg arm compared to 8.1% in the placebo arm (p<0.001). In terms of safety, the drug was well-tolerated and there were fewer patients with serious adverse events (SAEs) in the treatment arm compared to placebo.

Based on these results, Arena is advancing the investigational candidate in phase 3. If the results from the mid-stage study can be replicated, we believe there is a strong chance of regulatory approval. If approved, the etrasimod could easily achieve blockbuster status. Risk-adjusted, this translates to around $600 million, considering that the average probability for phase 3 candidates to reach commercialization is 60%. Based on the commercial potential and today’s results, we believe that this is a good time to look at Arena.

Stocks in News: Analysis of RHHBY

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) subsidiary Genentech reported that a phase 3 study, IMpower 131, evaluating TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab) plus chemo for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) met one co-primary endpoint.



Analysis: The data showed that TECENTRIQ plus carboplatin and Celgene's ABRAXANE (albumin-bound paclitaxel; nab-paclitaxel) extended progression-free survival (PFS) compared to chemo alone. Based on preliminary analysis, TECENTRIQ's effect on overall survival (OS), the other co-primary endpoint, was not statistically significant. According to the statistical analysis plan, Arm B (TECENTRIQ + carboplatin + nab-paclitaxel) must show a statistically significant effect on OS versus Arm C (carboplatin + nab-paclitaxel) before an analysis comparing OS and PFS between Arm A (TECENTRIQ + carboplatin + paclitaxel) and Arm C can be made. Genentech will continue the study as planned.

In other news

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) announced top-line data from an ongoing pharmacokinetic (NYSE:PK) study of KP415 in pediatric and adolescent patients with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The company reported that oral administration of KP415 resulted in predictable exposure to the active ingredient d-methylphenidate, which the company said may allow for a single efficacy study in the classroom ADHD trial design in pediatrics without "pediatric only" labeling.



Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) announced that the FDA has granted its TT-621 an Orphan Drug designation for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.



Therapix Bioscience (NASDAQ:TRPX) announced that the FDA has signed off on its IND for THX-110 [Dronabinol (synthetic Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol) and Palmitoylethanolamide] in chronic low back pain. The company expects to commence a single-arm, open-label phase 2a study in the next quarter.



GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) announced that it has initiated a phase 3 study, BLISS-BELIEVE, evaluating the combination of Benlysta (belimumab) and Roche's Rituxan (rituximab) in adult patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). The study will assess whether co-administration with Benlysta provides sustained disease control leading to possible clinical remission.



CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) announced a $50 million private placement of stock and warrants that will fund the launch of its first commercial product in China.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) announced that the FDA approved its ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin), in combination with chemo, for the treatment of adult patients with previously untreated Stage III or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma. The approval was based on data from the phase 3 ECHELON-1 study.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.