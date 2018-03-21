Geron's Imetelstat Hits A Grand Slam, But The Rally Is Just Beginning

Geron (GERN) issued an 8-K on Friday which revealed more details than expected on the company's two ongoing Phase II trials with their lead candidate Imetelstat. The news was cheered by investors, but this is only the beginning. There are a number of catalysts that could see Geron achieve a multiple of the current market price.

Geron's year end conference call reveals Imetelstat is on the right track.

The conference call on Monday helped to clarify some of the progress detail including:

FDA approval for extending the treatment in the Myelofibrosis "MF" iMbark trial has been granted to allow patients to continue on the drug beyond the protocol specified end date. With a median follow up of 19 months, there is confirmation that median OS has not yet been reached in either of the two iMbark treatment arms as of the January cutoff date. Safety in the iMbark remains consistent with prior reviews and no new safety signals were observed. The iMerge Myelodysplastic Syndrome "MDS" trial has completed enrollment of patients who were naïve to lenalidomide and HMA treatment and with del(5q) abnormality. Transfusion burden benefit was observed among almost all patients with an average of about a two-thirds reduction benefit seen across all subtypes of patients. Acceleration of Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) continuation decision to Q3 of this year from Q1 of 2019.

Here is what is particularly special about the data.

Some very positive data elements on the iMbark trial came to light during the conference call. During the Q&A period CEO John "Skip" Scarlett confirmed patients were allowed into the iMbark trial with platelet counts as low as 75K; these were very sick patients. Skip went on to state that the patient pool was most similar to the broad database of relapsed refractory patients who's life expectancy is only 7 months. With median OS not being reached, remarkably in either the low dose or high dose arm, that means the trial is seeing life expectancy of about triple and higher than those who have not been on Imetelstat treatment. This is groundbreaking for the MF community and no doubt will send shock waves throughout the physician community as well. I would be remiss not to mention that no new safety signals were observed and that the exceptionally safety profile of Imetelstat is intact.

Likewise, news of a very accelerated enrollment completion of the iMerge MDS trial extension in February, which was faster than anticipated, highlighting both the unmet need in this patient population, and interest in imetelstat among clinical investigators. Furthermore, Scarlett confirmed the outstanding efficacy for MDS patients in the trial stating,

" Lower rates of eight week transfusion independence have been reported previously for both HMAs and lenalidomide in similar lower risk MDS patient populations. In comparison to the 54% eight week transfusion independence rate observed for imetelstat, the rate observed for HMAs was 17% and 27% was observed for lenalidomide with no better safety profiles at imetelstat. "

This shows Imetelstat as more than twice as effective as Celgene's (CELG) Revlimid. I highlighted other aspects of the iMerge trial here.

Multiple catalysts are ahead.

In the second quarter, Geron is expecting to begin the Primary Analysis of the iMbark trial data. Upon completion of that data JNJ must make their continuation decision on the collaboration with Geron for worldwide distribution rights to Imetelstat. An affirmative decision means a $65MM upfront paycheck for Geron along with the opportunity to earn an additional $800MM of milestone payments plus royalties. Scarlett confirmed the JNJ decision would come no later than the end of the third quarter, but could come sooner.

The iMerge trial data will also mature to a point where it will also contribute to the continuation decision. Confirmation of efficacy levels in the extension group could also accelerate the approval pathway for Imetelstat in MDS.

The street is starting to take notice as price targets and upgrades are starting to roll in this week. Piper Jaffray recently boosted the stock price target to $7, which will likely prove very conservative. I anticipate multiple upgrades especially after the Needham healthcare conference next week.

The FDA already granted Imetelstat Fast Track Designation in October of 2017 for MDS patients and may very likely grant the drug Breakthrough Therapy Designation "BTD" for relapsed refractory MF patients. Accelerated approval is a bit of a long shot this year, but its possible due to the dire situation of patients represented in the iMbark study.

The recent patent application of Imetelstat and Abbvie's (ABBV) Venetoclax in a number of cancer treatments is extremely encouraging and could be just the beginning of what could be the most effective cancer treatment drug combination known to science up to this point; the pre-clinical data in the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia has been stunning.

Conclusion

The data rolling in on Imetelstat is now overwhelmingly great and just keeps getting better each month that the iMbark trial rolls on. Patients desperately need alternative treatments in both MF and MDS as well as AML. At this point I believe the JNJ continuation decision has been de-risked and the acceleration of the decision date is indicative of JNJ's desire to move forward not only with MF and MDS but also with Imetelstat combination therapies. 2018 is looking to be a stellar year; I firmly believe the rally in the stock is only just beginning.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GERN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.