3 Things In Biotech, March 20: Phase 1, 2, 3 Moves For Novo, Heron And Agios

Novo Nordisk unveils new weight loss study results at ENDO

Company: Novo Nordisk (NVO)

Therapy: Semaglutide

Disease: Obesity

News: NVO presented updated safety and efficacy findings from their phase 2 study investigating semaglutide in treating obesity. After 52 weeks, patients receiving semaglutide achieved 13.8% reduction in body weight, compared with 2.3% in patients receiving placebo. 83% of the patients receiving semaglutide lost at least 5% of their body weight, compared with 23% for the placebo (and 65% for a liraglutide active comparator arm).

Looking forward: These findings definitely bode well for the exploration of semaglutide in terms of managing obesity, as it appeared to perform somewhat better than even liraglutide. With adverse events being mainly related to GI issues, it also seems that the drug is well tolerated. This study is going to form the foundation for the phase 3 STEP study, seeking to enroll 4500 patients, with once-weekly subcutaneous injections of semaglutide as the agent of interest.

Overall, these are very encouraging findings for NVO's program, although it will be another year or more before we see the end results of development.

Heron Therapeutics flies with good pain news

Company: Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

Therapy: HTX-011

Disease: Post-surgical pain

News: HRTX announced top-line findings from their pivotal EPOCH-1 and -2 studies, which evaluated their anesthetic candidate HTX-011 in the management of pain following bunionectomy and hernia repair, respectively. In both studies, HTX-011 yielded a decrease in pain intensity compared with placebo, as well as reduction in opioid consumption in the 3 days following surgery.

Looking forward: These findings demonstrate a crucial ability for HTX-011 to act as a non-opioid alternative for pain management. Given the current opioid crisis gripping the country, it's possible that HRTX will be able to leverage this news into rapid regulatory movement. Certainly, they leveraged the news into share price gains, as the valuation surged over 25% upon announcement of these findings.

Personally, I would wait and see how this shakes out, but it is clear that HRTX has built a very strong supportive care portfolio, with no signs of slowing down.

Agios plots yet another targeted strike on cancer

Company: Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

Therapy: AG-270

Disease: MTAP-deleted solid tumors or lymphoma

News: AGIO announced that they have initiated a phase 1 study investigating a first-in-class MAT2A inhibitor in patients with cancer harboring a specific defect: deletion of methyltioadenosine phosphorylase (MTAP). The study will seek to enroll patients across both solid tumors and lymphoma, with a primary goal of assessing the safety of AG-270, as well as early signs of efficacy.

Looking forward: The surprising approval last year of enasidenib makes me root for AGIO as a comes-out-of-nowhere story in the field of targeted therapy development. As it stands, of course, this is extremely early news for the development of AG-270, and other events, like the approval decision for ivosidenib, loom larger for AGIO. However, it's very nice to get a sense of the course they plan to chart next.

For me, this is not a buy-worthy event, but AGIO definitely has other, hotter irons in the fire that should interest you.

