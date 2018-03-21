Harley-Davidson: Starting My Engine

If the company can stabilise, there is great upside, and while I do not expect an imminent recovery, value can be found in the low 40s.

Expectations have come down a great deal, with shares trading at low-double digit multiples amidst a strong balance sheet (although complicated by the financing business).

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) continues to be plagued by the shift in demographics and environmental trends. Not only are millennials not as likely to drive a Harley, as it does not fit their lifestyle/hobbies, but the lack of a green aspect/alternative hurts the business as well despite the iconic brand and immense loyalty which is undermined by an ageing customer base.

Despite these concerns, value is apparent amidst very strong margins, low earnings multiples and a rather strong balance sheet, if you account for the financing business.

Continued Struggles

2017 was another year of struggles for Harley, as worldwide sales were down nearly 7% in terms of units to nearly 243,000. Roughly 60% of sales are generated in the US, which is painful, as unit sale declines are greater at home than abroad.

Even worse, the company ended 2017 on a very soft note with unit shipments being down by 10%, driven by soft market sales, market share losses and stiff competition from (Japanese) competitors.

The 6.7% decline in sales and 7.9% decline in shipment numbers for 2017 translated into a 7.2% decline in actual motorcycle revenues to $3.83 billion. Revenues from parts & accessories were down 4.5% to $804 million, as merchandise revenues dropped 7.7% to $263 million.

The deleveraging of the business resulted in gross margins being down 150 basis points to 33.6% of sales, as operating margins were down 220 basis points to 12.5% of sales. Combined with the declines in revenues, Harley saw operating earnings fall by a fifth last year to $616 million.

Besides the manufacturing and merchandise business, the company has a very profitable financing business as well. Revenues were actually up a percent to $732 million, with operating earnings being flat at $275 million, being a very important contributor to the business. Amidst a high effective tax rate which approached 40%, Harley reported net earnings of $522 million for the year, equivalent to $3.02 per share.

Another Tough Year

After shipments fell by 7.9% in 2017 to 241,500 units, 2018 is not going to bring much relief. Shipments are expected to fall to 231,000-236,000 units, which implies that units are expected to fall another 3-4% this year.

Operating margins for the manufacturing business are seen at 9.5-10.5% of sales, which already includes $120-140 million in manufacturing optimisation costs. This includes $50 million in capital spending, boosting the total capital expenditure budget to $250-270 million this year.

Based on these comments, we can construct the income statement for the coming year. Total revenues from motorcycle and related products came in at $4.92 billion in 2017. If we cut this by 4 points following the anticipated decline in units, sales are seen around $4.72 billion. With margins around 10%, that yields operating earnings of $475 million. Assuming a 10% fall in financial service operating income, operating earnings of that segment are seen around $250 million.

Total operating margins are seen around $725 million. Current net interest expenses run at around $30 million a year, which, combined with a projected 23.5-25.0% tax rate, works out to earnings of $514 million on a GAAP basis and nearly $600 million if we adjust for the optimisation costs. Based on the current share count of 169 million shares, that works out to $3.00-3.50 per share in earnings power, as sales declines are offset by the positive impact of lower tax rates.

Balance Sheet Better Than It Looks

Harley's balance sheet is always very complicated because the manufacturing and finance business are integrated in one firm. Harley ended the year with nearly $688 million in cash, while debt stood at $6.99 billion. This net debt load of $6.30 billion is very much inflated, as the company has a lot of loan receivable on the balance sheet. Financing receivables of $6.96 billion pretty much offset all of the gross debt load, translating into an adjusted net cash position of $650 million, close to $4 per share. Including $173 million in pension and post-retirement liabilities, net cash stands around $3 per share.

In comparison, net cash positions stood at $537 million (including pension liabilities by the end of 2016), as the financial strength of the balance sheet has been relatively flat between 2016 and 2017.

If we adjust for the net cash position shares trade not at $42 but at $39, it results in an earnings multiple of 11-13 times earnings, depending on whether you use the reported or adjusted numbers for the coming year. Based on projected capital spending of $260 million in 2018, Harley will see a small drag on cash flow generation, with depreciation charges running at roughly $220 million a year - although part of the capital spending costs are included in the guidance for the coming year, labelled as "optimisation" expenses.

Modelling Better Days

Harley is not going for a quick solution, and is not willing to comprise its brand quality in this environment. Instead, it aims to grow international operations and educate drives, while cutting operating costs, embracing electric technologies and restructure the manufacturing footprint. These efforts should cut costs by $70 million per annum from 2021 onward, but for now contribute little to no savings, while involving large upfront costs.

If the company could return to its past fortunes and return to $6 billion in sales and operating profits of >$1 billion, as was the case in each of the years 2012 until 2016, things would look a lot different. In that case, earnings could surpass $700 million for earnings power north of $4.25 per share. Such improved earnings power, valuation multiple inflation to a very modest 15 times earnings, and adding net cash reveals why shares could be worth $70 under reasonable assumptions.

The reality is that I do not expect a quick and big reversal in its fortunes, both in terms of sales and margins, but the situation is currently depressed in terms of valuation. While the sales declines are worrying following demographic and environmental shifts, I believe that Harley has a real potential to stabilise, which, combined with a low-double digit earnings multiple and strong balance sheet, makes that quite a lot of bad news has been priced in already.

Final Thoughts

The story of a turnaround, if Harley can pull it off, is really one which has been going on for many years now, as the realistic chances of a turnaround are not that high. The good thing is that these continued disappointments have gone hand in hand with still very impressive earnings and reduced expectations.

Note that Harley shares peaked at $70 in the 2006 time period to fall just $10 during the crisis, as investors feared that the banking side could bankrupt the business, which did not turn out to be the case. Shares recovered to $75 again in 2014, fell amidst falling sales, jumped to $60 again last year on rumours about a private equity-style takeover of the business, and have now fallen back towards the $40 mark.

While the current situation remains dire, a transformation is not likely, and tariffs could hit the business hard (in case of European retaliation), the reality is that the brand is strong, the company is quick to cut costs, the business remains very profitable, the balance sheet remains solid, and the valuation multiples have only come down over time. In comparison, the business is not that much smaller today than it was a decade ago both in terms of sales and revenues. Despite this observation, shares trade at significantly lower levels, while the share count has been cut by a quarter as well.

Consequently, I am happy to buy gradually into Harley again at these levels, having traded in and out of the stock in recent years, as the risk-reward is appealing enough in my eyes. After all, a 30% fall over the past year, even as the business has been weak, seems like an overreaction given the softer dollar and degree to which the company benefits from tax reform. This makes the valuation attractive enough, in my book.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace Checkout to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HOG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.