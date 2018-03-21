CBL & Associates Properties: Finally Lifting My Sell Rating For This 19% Yield

I view CBL as a lottery ticket, and thus have invested as such. You wouldn't risk it all on a lottery ticket, why would you here?

Thesis

CBL Properties (CBL) trades for potential deep value with a near 20% yield. I believe it is at a crossroads which could go either way: first, maybe it isn’t really so cheap or second, it will be a rare multibagger in an expensive market. In my view this kind of thesis requires a different way of investing which limits the downside risk while still preserving much of the upside. I am now lifting my sell rating.

Business overview

CBL owns 119 properties including 63 malls predominantly located along the East coast:



(2018 Investor Presentation)

On the whole, these properties are considered “B malls” due to sales per square foot at $372 being on the low end. “A mall” peer Simon Property Group (SPG) by comparison has sales per square foot over $620. The lower sales per square foot inherently means lower tenant profitability, which has led to significant rent concessions, with rent renewal rates coming in 9.8% lower in 2017 Q4 and management has guided for about a 6% drop in 2018 same store NOI (“net operating income” which is the REIT version of EBITDA).

The stock has been a real battleground on this site as value investors have touted the investment grade balance sheet, low FFO multiple (2.7 based on 2018 guidance), and low FFO payout ratio (45.7% based on 2018 guidance).

CBL has dramatically underperformed Simon Property Group since I made the call to avoid B malls and stick with A malls:



(Yahoo Finance)

Why it might still be a value trap

Trading at $4.14 per share, this is a 19.3% dividend yield. Nonetheless, there are still some potential things that would make this a value trap.

If they see their investment grade rating revoked and their cost to capital increase or worse, lose their ability to refinance their debt maturities to future dates, then increased allocation of cash flow to debt repayment will take away from shareholder returns. They do have some debt maturities in the next few years:



(2018 Investor Presentation)

Critical to maintaining their investment grade rating would be maintaining their debt to EBITDA ratios low - which they have done a good job thus far, but more downward hits to net operating income means more debt must be repurchased:



(2018 Investor Presentation)

While shares look cheap when only looking at the equity’s 2.7 FFO multiple, when accounting for debt, shares trade at an implied 11.6% cap rate which is considerably less cheap. The FFO multiple is mainly valuable if they do not need to deleverage.

Finally, the company’s chosen strategy of turning around the financial struggles has been redevelopments - most of all FFO not being allocated to dividends has been sent to redevelopments. These redevelopments typically involve replacing anchor boxes (of for example Sears) with new tenants who pay higher rents. Choosing to invest so much back into the business creates serious risk if these efforts fail, as that cash flow could have otherwise been distributed back to shareholders.

Let’s not ignore the bull thesis

In my articles on CBL, I have repeatedly stated that I would wait for a 20% yield before changing my stance. With shares trading near this level, I am now removing my sell rating. Price makes a big difference in how one views the validity of a bull thesis. While I view the probability of a takeover to be very minimal, the 20% yield makes this thesis more relevant. While I view the probability of redevelopments having significant stabilizing impact to be minimal, the 20% yield makes this too more relevant.

That said, there are two clear divides: retail continues to struggle, in which case CBL faces two headwinds in the form of rents being too high and tenants’ ability to pay rent deteriorating. If this does not cease, then financials will continue to get worse, and the stock should keep dropping in tandem. If on the other hand CBL can turn this trend around, then this is just a stable 20% yield - it must go up. The risk is real, but is the potential reward enough? Is a 20% yield really enough to compensate for a stock which has a clear downward trend to zero?

De-risk using call options

Call options expiring September 21, 2018 with strike price $5.00 last traded hands around $0.15 apiece. While options are famous for being very speculative as they allow you to take on significant leverage, I am proposing a different approach which is more thematic with how they probably were meant to be used.

Let’s say you wanted to invest $10,000 into CBL. Purchasing the common shares outright, at current prices of $4.14, you’d buy 2415 shares. I propose instead buying 25 option contracts for $375. Let’s see the projected returns based on CBL's closing price on September 2018 (common stock does include two dividend payments totaling $0.40):

(Chart by Author)

As we can see, whereas the common stock carries tremendous downside should financials continue to deteriorate and the stock continues to get hammered, the call options have a fixed downside. If CBL closes at $2/share in September, holders of the common stock would have lost 42% of principal, yet holders of the call option would have lost only 3.75%. On the flipside, holders of the call option still take part in the upside - and the differential decreases dramatically the greater the bullishness.

If the reader is less bearish than the author is and willing to take on more risk, say 6% (by buying 40 contracts), then the correlation on the upside increases dramatically:



(Chart by Author)

In my view, going long CBL via call options is a much safer play considering the disparity of returns given the potential outcomes. If their redevelopments are unable to stop the bleeding to rental income and tenant profitability, then shares are likely to end up much lower than where they currently trade. If redevelopments are able to reverse the trend and stabilize rental income, then shares are likely to end up much higher than where they currently trade. I do not see a projected result which would have the shares trade at the same levels they currently are trading (and even if it does, I’d only lose 3.75%).

Expected Value comparison

How do the calls compare with the stock in terms of an expected value comparison? If we assume a 5% chance that the redevelopments stop the bleeding and CBL ends up at $10/share, and a 95% chance that the bleeding continues until shares trade at $2, then the calls have an expected return of +2.5% versus the expected return of -32% for the common stock. For my style of investing, which is very risk averse, this unorthodox call option solution makes a previously uninvestable CBL investable.

Risks

The biggest risk when it comes to being long options is if the despite the thesis being correct, the time frame isn’t. If I am correct and CBL does trade much higher due to their redevelopments, but it instead takes 1 year instead of 6 months, then this current trade just loses 3.75%. That said, I would consider repurchasing new options 6 months out at that time - in my opinion an annualized ~7.5% is a cheap price to bank on very high potential upside. Further, I should note that I have kept this position very small - at 0.0375% of my total portfolio (I’d only be comfortable investing 1% into the stock, so the options position is thus very small).

Note: covered call alternative approach

Many on this site are familiar with covered calls, so I did want to include discussion of this possibility here. September 2018 $2.50 calls sell for roughly $1.60, which means that if one were to buy CBL shares and sell these calls, that they would be able to simply earn the dividend so long as the stock does not drop below $2.50. To be honest, I am not a big fan of this approach. The ~10% max yield that would be earned does not look high enough to compensate for the potential 60% downside. I much prefer the long call approach because the potential upside helps improve the expected value calculation.

Conclusion

I have been bearish on CBL for a long time due to the low sales per square foot. But now, with shares trading at a 20% yield, I am finally lifting my sell rating - but the common shares may forever always be too risky for my risk tolerance. I am instead buying the call options which limit the downside risk while capturing most of the upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, CBL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long a very small position of CBL via Sep 2018 calls