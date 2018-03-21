Wall Street Breakfast: Jerome Powell In The Spotlight

Stocks

Amazon just passed Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) to become the world's second most valuable company. While U.S. tech giants have rallied in the past year, Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) performance has dwarfed them all, with the stock surging 35% YTD and 85% over the past 12 months. Its market value now totals $768B, but the company has some room to catch up to Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) $892B.

Amid the turmoil of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton told his Twitter followers - "It is time. #deletefacebook." Facebook (FB) acquired WhatsApp for $19B in 2014, but Acton quit earlier this year to start the Signal Foundation. Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg have also remained quiet over the last few days, inviting more criticism from investors amid a social network stock plunge.

According to updated IPO documents, less than a third of Spotify's (Pending:SPOT) 178.1M shares will be available for sale when the stock begins trading on April 3. The move appears to be a way to impose some limits on the company's unusual direct listing - under which the market sets initial share price rather than a bank - and would prevent a deluge of shares from instantly hitting the exchange.

Salesforce has announced an agreement to buy MuleSoft (NYSE:MULE) in an enterprise technology merger that would value the latter at $6.5B. MuleSoft makes a platform that helps Fortune 500 companies stitch together disparate software applications, data, and devices. The merger will help Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) users unite data across different cloud products, according to CEO Marc Benioff.

Arizona officials feel this is not the time to rein in the industry despite UBER and Toyota (NYSE:TM) pausing their self-driving programs after the death of a woman by an autonomous vehicle in the state. "We believe we have enough in our laws right now to regulate automobiles," according to Arizona's DOT. "There will be issues that the legislature will have to address in the future as these become more widespread."

Tesla shares slipped into a bear market on Tuesday as analysts increasingly see the automaker entering a "make-or-break year" and critical phase in its history. Goldman Sachs backed up its Sell rating the day before on forecasts that quarterly deliveries will fall short of estimates amid balance sheet woes. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is also the most shorted stock in the Nasdaq 100 at 22.8% of its float.

The special board committee at Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) has broken off talks with the Nordstrom family over taking the company private. Shares fell 4.8% in after-hours trading on the news. The two parties weren't able to agree on price, ending efforts that had first started last year amid the changing retail landscape.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will meet with officials from Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) today as part of a trip across the U.S. that could see $35B in deals signed. It follows Salman's visit to the U.K., where Riyadh inked a military equipment MOU with the British government for 48 Typhoon jets from BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY).

China and Russia are "aggressively pursuing" hypersonic weapons and the U.S. doesn't have any real defenses apart from nuclear retaliation, General John E. Hyten, the Commander of US Strategic Command, told a Senate Armed Services hearing. Vendors competing for hypersonic weapons contracts in the U.S. include Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), Boeing (BA), Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) and Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA).

