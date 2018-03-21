It's The Best Time In Nearly A Decade To Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Blue Chips

That being said, there are still some important risks to consider before buying either company.

While both are likely to beat the market over the next decade, Dominion Energy has a better overall investment profile and makes for a superior buy today.

However, those fears are likely overblown ,and so blue chip utilities now represent some of the best long-term high-yield buying opportunities in the market.

Utilities have been the worst performing sector of the last few months, thanks to rising inflation fears and a big spike in interest rates.

(Source: imgflip)

My high-yield dividend growth retirement portfolio has one core strategy. Buy the right company at the right price, in order to achieve my long-term total return goal of about 11.5%.

Specifically, this means buying companies when they are most beaten down, largely due to overblown short-term market fears that don't actually affect the fundamentals. Well over the last three months, utilities have been the worst performing sector. That's because the market is worried that $1.8 trillion in stimulus (tax cuts and $300 billion in extra spending over the next two years) will overheat the economy. This might cause inflation to rise and send long-term interest rates higher.

That in turn could make high-yield dividend stocks less attractive and cause short-term prices to underperform the market. These fears mean that even blue chip names such as Southern Company (SO) and Dominion Energy (D) have been badly beaten down in recent weeks.

SO Total Return Price data by YCharts

However, value investors know that it's precisely at times like these, when market sentiment is highly bearish, that the best long-term income opportunities can be found. In fact, currently, Southern and Dominion are trading at their highest yields in seven and eight years, respectively.

Source: YCharts

That's because fears of an overheating economy, and inflation and interest rates taking off are greatly overblown.

Let's take a look at why these two high-yield blue chips make excellent long-term buys today and are likely to outperform the relatively overvalued S&P 500 over the next 10 years. More importantly, find out why, if you only have the cash to buy one of these stocks, Dominion Energy is probably the better choice.

Southern Company: The King Of Low Volatility High-Yield

Founded in 1945 in Atlanta, Georgia Southern Company has grown into the nation's second largest regulated utility by customer base. Today, it has 9.2 million electric and gas customers in 11 states which it services with: over 80,000 miles of gas pipelines, 200,000 miles of electric transmission lines, and 46 GW of electrical power generating capacity.

(Source: Southern Company)

Back in 2000, 80% of the company's power came from coal, but by 2016, that had shrunk to just 31%. Analysts expect that by 2030, 20% of Southern's energy mix will be coal, with the rest coming from far cleaner sources.

(Source: Southern Company Fact Sheet)

Southern Company has become a legend among dividend investors, thanks to its strong history of consistent and rising payouts.

(Source: Southern Company Fact Sheet)

That includes 68 straight years of maintaining or increasing the dividend and 15 consecutive annual pay hikes. That means that Southern Company is a dividend achiever and will become a dividend aristocrat in 10 years.

The key to this steady growth is the wide moat nature of the business. As a regulated utility, Southern is a government sanctioned monopoly, with a locked in customer base. Regulators must approve growth projects and set the return on equity (9.5% to 12.5% depending on asset type) that the company can achieve. However, because 86% of Southern's earnings are regulated, they are also highly stable, recession resistant, and protected by a wide moat. This means that Southern enjoys very low costs of capital with which to grow because investors are willing to lend it money very cheaply.

The key to rising dividends is rising earnings, and Southern has a two-pronged plan for that. First, the company occasionally makes needle-moving acquisitions, such as the 2016 $12 billion purchase of AGL Resources. This added 4.6 million regulated gas customers and 81,700 miles of gas pipelines to Southern's energy empire. It also boosted the company's long-term EPS growth prospects to 4% to 5% a year, which is very good in this slow-growth industry.

However, the biggest growth catalyst for Southern is organically increasing the rate base, which is the value of assets on which it can recoup its regulated ROEs.

(Source: Southern Company Investor Presentation)

Southern expects to invest $35 billion over the next five years to grow its rate base and boost its earnings by 4% to 6% a year. To help fund this, the company has nearly $7 billion in liquidity remaining under its existing credit facilities.

(Source: Southern Company Investor Presentation)

Now, it should be noted that not all of that earnings growth is going to translate into dividend growth. Management has said that deleveraging the balance sheet is a priority, and so the dividend growth guidance is $0.08 per share annually. That translates into 3.5% projected payout growth for 2018 and 3% CAGR if it's maintained over the next decade.

However, it should be noted that one reason high-yield investors like regulated utilities is because they offer exceptionally low volatility.

SO Beta (5Y) data by YCharts

The average utility has been 75% less volatile than the S&P 500 over the past five years (beta of 0.25). However, Southern company has been 93% less volatile. In fact, even during the financial crisis, when stock correlations rose significantly, Southern Company's beta remained beneath 0.5.

SO Total Return Price data by YCharts

This allowed Southern to ride out the largest stock market crash since the Great Depression in fine form. All while paying generous, safe, and growing dividends.

Dominion Energy: Numerous Growth Catalysts Make This One Of The Best Utilities In America

Founded in 1909 in Richmond, Virginia, Dominion Energy is one of America's largest regulated utilities. It owns:

26.2 GW of electric generation

15,000 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering, storage and distribution pipeline

6,600 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity.

All this infrastructure serves over 6 million customers in 17 states.

(Source: Dominion Energy Investor Presentation)

Like Southern Company, Dominion enjoys highly favorable regulatory relations with its ROEs ranging from 9.4% to 12.7%.

(Source: Dominion Energy investor presentation)

This means that it has a highly recession resistant stream of cash flow from which to fund its steadily growing dividend. Dominion has 14 consecutive years of increases under its belt, also making it a dividend achiever and 11 years away from becoming an aristocrat.

In order to eliminate cash flow variability management decided in 2010 to refocus the utility on regulated businesses, and away from more volatile unregulated ones. This resulted in the sale of its oil & gas production unit, as well as its merchant power business. Today, about 90% of its cash flow is from highly stable, regulated sources.

(Source: Dominion Energy investor presentation)

Also, like Southern Company, Dominion grows through two primary methods. The first is large acquisitions such as the $4.4 billion 2016 purchase of Questar. This expanded the utilities regulated midstream operations. More recently, Dominion announced it was buying South Carolina regulated utility SCANA (SCG), in a $14.6 billion, (including assumed debt), all-stock deal.

(Source: Dominion/SCANA merger presentation)

The acquisition, which management expects to close in Q3 of 2018, would grow Dominion's customer base by 1.6 million, or 27%. More importantly, SCANA would represent yet another good regulatory environment, with above-average ROEs. In the US, the average permitted ROE for electric utilities is about 9.5%.

(Source: Dominion/SCANA merger presentation)

Analysts expect SCANA to spend $750 million annually on expanding its own asset base. If added to Dominion Energy's large $4 billion annual growth plans, this would represent a permanent 20% growth boost for the utility.

(Source: Dominion Energy investor presentation)

Finally, Dominion Energy has one final big growth catalyst, which is the midstream business. In 2014, it launched Dominion Midstream Partners (DM) to help fund its growth into this wide moat and regulated industry.

(Source: Dominion Midstream Partners 10-K)

As the sponsor of Dominion Midstream, Dominion Energy benefits by having a tax efficient partner who raises external debt and equity capital from investors attracted to its safe (1.3 distribution coverage) and fast growing (22% annually through 2020) payout.

Dominion Midstream will eventually own all of Dominion Energy's midstream assets, including the $5 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline, of which Dominion has a 48% stake.

(Source: Dominion Energy investor presentation)

The ACP will connect the prolific and low-cost Marcellus/Utica shale gas formation to the utility's Virginia and North Carolina gas customers and natural gas- fired power plants. In the future, it could also be extended into South Carolina to serve Dominion's new SCANA customers.

Another important asset for Dominion is the Cove Point liquefied natural gas or LNG export facility on the Chesapeake Bay near Lusby, Maryland. This facility has now been completed and is 100% reserved under 20-year fixed rate inflation adjusted contracts. Half of the gas is going to a joint venture of Sumitomo and Tokyo Gas, the largest natural gas utility in Japan. The remaining 50% is contracted with GAIL, one of India's largest natural gas companies.

And, since it owns all of the MLPs incentive distribution rights or IDRs, as DM's payout grows more and more of the marginal cash flow will drop down to Dominion. In fact, eventually, about 75% of Dominion Midstream's distributions will be flowing back to the parent company. Management expects this to be as much as $8 billion between 2016 and 2020.

This will be used to pay down debt, buy back shares, and, of course, keep growing the dividend.

(Source: Dominion Energy investor presentation)

Dominion recently reiterated its guidance for 6% to 8% EPS growth fueling 10% annual dividend hikes through the end of 2020. If the SCANA deal closes, that EPS growth is expected to be 8+%. And, even after 2020, the utility expects EPS growth of at least 5%, likely causing the dividend to grow at that rate for the long term.

The bottom line is that Dominion Energy represents one of America's largest but fastest growing regulated utilities. Its massive collection of wide moat, cash rich businesses provide low risk investors a recession resistant source of generous, safe, and fast growing dividends. That makes Dominion a highly attractive stock at today's prices.

Dividend Profile: Market Beating Total Return Potential Courtesy Of Generous, Safe, And Growing Payouts

Stock Yield 2018 Payout Ratio Projected Dividend 10 Year Dividend Growth Potential 10 Year Total Return Dominion Energy 4.80% 85% 6.50% 11.30% Southern Company 5.30% 80% 3% to 4% 8.3% to 9.3% S&P 500 1.80% 32% 6.20% 8.00%

Sources: management guidance, earnings releases, FastGraphs, Gurufocus, Multpl, CSImarketing

Ultimately, people own utilities for the dividend. That's why the payout profile is the most important aspect of my due diligence process before buying a stock. That means I look at three things: yield, payout safety, and long-term growth prospects.

Both Southern Company and Dominion Energy are offering highly attractive yields, nearly three times that of the overall market. More importantly, both dividends are well covered by these companies' highly stable and recurring earnings.

However, there is more to dividend safety than just a good payout ratio. The balance sheet needs to be strong so that a utility can continue growing while maintaining that dividend.

Utility Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio Debt/Capital Average Borrowing Cost S&P Credit Rating Dominion Energy 5.3 5.4 54% BBB+ 3.5% Southern Company 8.2 3.7 58% A- 3.3% Industry Average 3.6 5.2 61% NA NA

Sources: Morningstar, FastGraphs, Gurufocus, CSImarketing

This is where some investors might have a problem with these stocks because their debt loads are higher than average. The good news is that management of both companies plan to deleverage in the coming years. And thanks to their wide moats and government-sanctioned monopoly status, both utilities still have strong investment grade credit ratings. This allows them to borrow very cheaply and keep their cost of capital far below their returns on invested capital.

As for long-term dividend growth, this is where most utilities fall flat. I generally want to see 10+% total return potential from a stock before I add it to my own portfolio. Dominion's fast dividend growth rate means that it should easily top the market in the coming years. That's even factoring in the slower payout growth post 2020.

Southern Company has the long-term potential for above industry average dividend growth as well. Currently, management is guiding for 3% long-term payout growth, which means that the 8.3% total return potential is slightly below what I'm looking for. However, analysts do expect Southern to eventually accelerate its dividend growth.

And even at just 3% payout growth, Southern is likely to beat the overvalued S&P 500 over the coming decade. That's thanks to the most attractive valuation in years, and all while offering some of the lowest volatility of any stock you can find.

Valuation: Both Stocks Are Attractively Prices, But Dominion Is The Better Buy Now

SO Total Return Price data by YCharts

It's been a disappointing year for utility investors, but especially so for shareholders of Dominion and Southern Company. But it's precisely charts like these that attract the attention of value investors like me.

Utility Forward PE Ratio Historical PE Ratio Yield Historical Yield Percentage Of Time In Last 22 Years That Yield Has Been Higher Dominion Energy 17.6 16.5 4.8% 3.8% 26% Southern Company 15.3 16.2 5.3% 4.6% 24%

Sources: management guidance, FastGraphs, Yieldchart, GuruFocus

In addition to the total return potential, there are several other ways I like to consider a utility's valuation. One is by comparing the forward PE ratio to a stock's historical PE ratio. From that perspective, Southern Company is undervalued, but Dominion is not.

However, if we compare each stock's yield to its 13-year median norm, then we can see that both appear good buys today. In fact, over the past 22 years, Southern Company and Dominion Energy's yields have only been higher 24%, and 26% of the time, respectively.

Ultimately, as a dividend investor, the thing I care most about is the yield. So, the way I actually decide whether or not a stock is at fair value, and thus worth buying, is by comparing the current yield to the 5-year average yield.

Source: Simply Safe Dividend

Under this methodology, Southern Company and Dominion Energy are 13%, and 29% undervalued, respectively. I'm a big believer in the Buffett mantra that, "it's better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price, than a fair company at a wonderful price".

So, when I see quality high-yield, low risk blue chips trading this far below fair value I'm more than happy to recommend investors consider buying them. Of course, that's only if you are comfortable with each stock's risk profile.

Risks To Consider

There are three key risks to understand for investors in regulated utilities. The first is regulatory.

For example, Southern Company has historically enjoyed above-average returns on equity in key markets such as: Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi. However, the AGL acquisition means that it will now be dealing with more challenging regulatory environments in Illinois, Maryland, and New Jersey.

Another risk is poor growth execution, which can result in souring relationships with regulators. For example, Southern badly botched two key projects, the Vogtle 3 and 4 nuclear reactors, and the Kemper clean coal power plant. These projects are now five and three years behind schedule, respectively. Worse still, they are more than 100% over budget, which means that Southern's customers are going to end up paying higher rates in the future to recoup these costs. Meanwhile, shareholders too will suffer, with analysts expecting Kemper to ultimately result in a $3 billion loss to investors.

The good news is that Vogtle is now about 8 months ahead of the revised schedule recently approved by regulators and should be completed by the end of 2022. It's been approved for 11% ROE. Meanwhile, Kemper is being converted to a gas-fired power plant, which means that it too should ultimately be completed relatively quickly now that it's a far simpler project.

Still, investors will need to keep a close eye on these two projects. That's because management's rosy guidance could end up falling short if either one faces continued delays and or cost overruns.

Finally, Southern, like all utilities, faces the problem of needing to fund some of its growth with equity capital. As early as November 2017, management estimated that it would need to sell $850 million or less of new shares over the next four years. However, during the most recent conference call, management said that it expects to raise $7 billion in equity growth capital over the next five years. At the current share price, that represents about 16% dilution, a figure that could rise if Southern's share price were to fall further.

Why might that be? Well, because Southern has a lot of debt, just over $50 billion in total, with plans to issue up to $3.5 billion more in 2018. And, given the massive growth plans, it's likely that Southern will need to greatly expand its debt load in the coming years.

With interest rates expected to rise, deleveraging the balance sheet is a top priority. That's why management is guiding for very conservative dividend growth of just $0.08 per share annually. That comes to about 3% over the next decade, far below the 4% to 6% EPS growth the company is expecting.

The good news is that this conservative long-term plan could potentially allow the utility to increase its dividend growth rate to about 5%, which would be excellent for a regulated utility and boost future total return potential. However, with Southern's balance sheet highly leveraged at the moment, it's likely to be a long wait before that happens, assuming that management can execute well on its plans.

As for Dominion, it too faces a lot of regulatory risks. For one thing, its largest business unit, VEPCO, primarily operates in Virginia. In recent years, the regulatory environment has been highly favorable, thanks to regulators wanting Dominion to build more natural gas and renewable capacity in the state. This caused them to allow higher than average ROE on new projects.

However, keep in mind that regulators are political appointees and often face pressure to lower electric rates. This means that in the future, Dominion might face tougher approvals on large growth projects and potentially lower ROEs.

And, that's just the start of Dominion's regulatory risk. We can't forget that the SCANA acquisition still isn't certain. Analysts put the likelihood of that deal closing at about 75%, but its complexity means that it might take until the end of the year, rather than Q3 2018.

The issue with the SCANA deal is that there is a political uproar over the VC Summer nuclear fiasco. This $12.8 billion project has now seen projected cost estimates soar to over $20 billion. SCANA has decided to cancel its completion entirely after sinking $9 billion into the failed endeavor. The company estimates a $2.8 billion writedown will be needed, that will be passed onto consumers under the 2007 South Carolina Base Load Review Act or BLRA. That would raise the average SCANA customer's rate by $27 per month for the next 20 years.

South Carolina's governor Henry McMaster has called for the repeal of that act. That's to ensure that SCANA takes the full hit itself, without raising rates on its 700,000 electric customers in the state. SCANA has said that a repeal of the BLRA would lead to its bankruptcy, and thus the need for the Dominion Energy buyout/bailout. Dominion has promised that should the deal close, SCANA customers will get a $1,000 rebate, and a 5% cut to their electric bills.

The state's House recently passed a revised version of an earlier bill that did repeal BLRA, which Dominion says is a deal killer. The new bill doesn't repeal the BRLA, though it does effectively slash electricity rates by eliminating SCANA's nuclear power premium. It also grants the state's Public Service Commission the power to revoke up to nine previous rate hikes connected to the failed project.

The state Senate has commissioned a review of whether or not SCANA would indeed go bankrupt without these extra nuclear rate hikes before it votes on the bill. The governor has indicated that he is likely to sign it if it passes.

The ultimate question for Dominion investors is whether the revised bill and its lower electric rates for SCANA customers, is a deal breaker. The current House bill, while not repealing the law in question, effectively does the same thing and potentially makes the acquisition no longer accretive.

That means that Dominion might not be looking at a 20% increase in long-term growth potential after all. The good news is that management's previous guidance of 10% dividend growth through 2020 was not contingent on the SCANA acquisition. However, in recent weeks, yet more regulatory risk has popped up.

On March 14th, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission or FERC issues a major rule change to how it regulated certain contracts on interstate pipelines.

Specifically, FERC is revoking a previous 2005 rule that allowed MLPs to recover income tax allowances on cost of service contracts. The rule change would go into effect in 2020 and could potentially force some MLPs to reduce rates on their interstate contracts.

The good news is that Dominion has already come out and reiterated its guidance for 2018. It's also reiterated the overall 6% to 8% EPS growth forecast for 2018 to 2020 (which doesn't include SCANA). This essentially means that neither Dominion nor Dominion Midstream Partners will have its cash flow or dividend/distribution growth affected over the next three years.

However, there is still some uncertainty about the long-term (post 2020) effects of the rule change on Dominion Midstream's overall growth prospects.

Regarding Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, the company does not anticipate any revenue reductions in the 2018 to 2020 time period due to FERC's actions and is still evaluating any long term impacts and their timing." -Dominion statement regarding FERC ruling

The good news is that with three years of lead time, Dominion management will be able to crunch the numbers to see whether its current contracts on projects like the ACP will be affected. But if they are, then the midstream projects might prove less profitable than anticipated. This might cause Dominion to reduce its midstream growth backlog in the future and potentially shrink this major growth catalyst.

In addition, like Southern Company, Dominion is also sensitive to equity price risk. That's because over the past five years, the utility has been issuing new shares to fund growth capex at a rate of 3.3% annually. Note that it's normal for regulated utilities to do this, and Dominion's dilution rate is basically in line with other utilities. However, this still means that if Dominion's share price gets too low, then the greater dilution required to complete the investment plan could cause EPS growth to come in lower than expected.

And, finally, we can't forget the most equity risk sensitive stock of all, Dominion Midstream Partners. Remember that Dominion created this MLP as the primary funding vehicle for its midstream growth ambitions. With MLPs now highly out of favor, and some uncertainty about the FERC rule change impact hanging over DM's pipelines, there is a risk that this MLP could fall into a liquidity trap.

Specifically that the unit price would fall low enough to slow, or even halt future purchases of Dominion's midstream projects. While I view this as unlikely, this is another way the potentially great Dominion Energy growth saga might not live up to expectations.

Bottom Line: Both Of These High-Yield Blue Chips Are Likely To Beat The Market But Dominion Energy's Superior Investment Thesis And Valuation Makes It The Better Choice For New Money Today

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying the rising inflation/interest rate fears are necessarily wrong. It's certainly possible that rates could rise in the coming years and drag on utilities, including Southern Company and Dominion Energy. However, the economic data so far doesn't indicate that the economy is accelerating at a dangerous rate, and inflation metrics remain stuck at historically low levels.

And given that both of these companies have great records of delivering generous, safe, and steadily growing income, I have no qualms about recommending them at their most attractive valuations in nearly a decade.

That being said investing is never done in a vacuum and if you only have the cash to buy one of these stocks, then Dominion Energy is the superior choice. That's thanks to its: stronger growth catalysts, superior regulatory environment, better capital allocation track record, and higher overall total return potential.



Disclosure: I am/we are long D.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.