Proteostasis Therapeutics' FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation Gives It An Edge

Recently, Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) announced some highly positive news. It announced that the FDA had granted its lead drug PTI-428 for cystic fibrosis with a breakthrough therapy designation. I like this biotech because I believe it offers a great opportunity for investors at this point in time despite the pullback in the stock. It has a focus on developing treatments for cystic fibrosis. But it does so in such a way that it uses different modes of action. In addition, the beauty of this biotech is that its technology can be used in combination with existing cystic fibrosis therapies such as those stemming from Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX). Such drugs that could possibly be combined with PTI-428 could be: Kalydeco, symdeko and orkambi. Proteostasis even has other cystic fibrosis drugs that can be combined with current CFTR treatments.

Push Forward

It was announced recently that PTI-428 received FDA breakthrough therapy designation. Breakthrough therapy designation is important for a few reasons. For starters, it is given to biotechs that treat a serious or life-threatening disease with an unmet medical need. In addition, it will also speed up the approval process with the FDA. This means more talks with the FDA for guidance on this clinical candidate. The final thing to mention, which is important, is that the FDA only gives this indication when it sees potential that a drug may offer a superior benefit over existing therapies. That is highly encouraging for Proteostasis. Investors seemed to agree as well as they sent the stock higher by 54% on the day that the news was released. I believe that an investment is still worthy at this point in time despite the pullback that has occurred over the past few trading days in the stock. The stock has traded lower since it hit its high of $8.15 per share last week. It has now dropped to around $5.61 per share, which presents itself as a great opportunity to get in. That drop in share price gives Proteostasis a market cap of $185 million. That is a tiny market cap for a company that has such an extensive pipeline for cystic fibrosis treatments. In terms of cystic fibrosis it has three shots on goal with different aspects of the disease. The point is, that I believe there is a ton of potential here to combine PTI-428 with other current and future cystic fibrosis medications. In my opinion, that's the main aspect with this company. It is not just the treatment of cystic fibrosis itself with one drug alone, but that everything it is developing has the potential to be combined with other current and future cystic fibrosis treatments.

Phase 2 Data

PTI-428 is what had just received FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation status. It is known as a first generation amplifier. This clinical candidate displayed an in vitro increase in CFTR protein levels across all types of genotypes. This candidate is being tested in a phase 1/2 trial treating cystic fibrosis patients who are 18 years and older. In addition, PTI-428 treats all cystic fibrosis patients regardless of CFTR mutation type. Well, the FDA didn't just give out this indication on a whim. It did so because of the positive data that was observed in this clinical trial. It was shown that 24 CF patients on background therapy with Orkambi, who were treated with 50 mg of PTI-428, achieved a mean absolute improvement in percent predicted forced expiratory volume in 1 second (ppFEV1) of 5.2 percentage points. This was observed from baseline through day 28 compared to placebo. First, you must know that FEV1 is a measure of lung function or normal volume of lung function in a healthy lung. That means when lung function declines or improves the FEV1 can be measured as a percentage change. Well, as you can see above PTI-428 as add on therapy to Orkambi in the phase 2 study increased lung function by 5.2% which is highly encouraging. In addition, it was observed that an increase in nasal mucosal CFTR protein was observed as well in those treated with PTI-428. The placebo patients had no significant increase in this measure. As you can see, the data is quite strong. Thus, the reason why breakthrough therapy designation was given by the FDA for PTI-428.

Financials

According to the 10-K SEC filing, Proteostasis Therapeutics has cash and cash equivalents of $74.5 million as of December 31, 2017. The influx of cash was due to an offering the company enacted in the fourth quarter of 2017. This was in December of 2017 when it sold 9.2 million shares of its common stock at $5 per share. The net proceeds from the sale was $42.9 million. This is why the company ended December 2017 with $74.5 million in cash. The company also announced on Monday that it would need to raise more capital to fund its operations. To do so Proteostasis stated that it would sell 9,000,000 shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. The price has yet to be determined, but this new cash influx should be enough to carry the company forward into 2019.

Risk

Vertex wants to keep enhancing its foothold in the cystic fibrosis space. That's exactly what it had shown one month ago when it reported that it tested two sets of triple-combo drugs in order to target a larger cystic fibrosis patient population. Why is that? That's because the current FDA approved drugs from Vertex only treat up to 45% of the entire cystic fibrosis population. If Vertex is successful in passing a phase 3 study and obtaining FDA approval, it could capture up to 90% of the entire cystic fibrosis population. This could prove to be a major risk for Proteostasis Therapeutics. The two new triple-combo therapies being tested by Vertex have just recently reported some positive pieces of data. Both studies that gave patients the triple-combo drugs showed an improvement in FEV1, which is a measure of lung function in patients. The VX-659 combo achieved an FEV1 percentage of 13.3%, and the VX-445 achieved an FEV1 percentage of 13.8%. How well Proteostasis Therapeutics does in its phase 3 combo remains to be seen, but it Vertex's combos still remain a major risk.

Conclusion

The positive phase 2 results in patients with cystic fibrosis bodes very well for the future of the company. It is not just focused on only developing PTI-428 only for cystic fibrosis. It has a pipeline full of multiple clinical candidates that are being pursued for the sole purpose of improving upon existing cystic fibrosis treatments. Even better, the clean safety profile for PTI-428 and other candidates in the pipeline provide the basis for combination treatments with existing and future treatments. The risk here is that it is possible not all the individual candidates and combinations will end up being successful in late-stage clinical trials. In addition, there is no guarantee that all of Proteostasis trials will end up beating out current cystic fibrosis treatments from Vertex Pharmaceuticals. In addition, Vertex is currently in the process of developing its own triple combination therapy for cystic fibrosis as well. That is another risk to keep in mind. On the other hand, the positive phase 2 data along with other preliminary data provides the basis for Proteostasis' to push its clinical candidates into late-stage studies. That's why I believe that Proteostasis is a good buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.