Oil Market Heats Up: All Aboard!

The historically high draws are happening despite the recent surge in U.S. oil production. Bears did not expect this.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration ("EIA") will announce its official weekly oil inventory report at 10:30 a.m. today, but the American Petroleum Institute ("API") announced preliminary figures last night that showed a significant total oil draw, which is seasonally unusual.

Oil inventories are simply not supposed to be drawing in March, a low seasonal demand period, during which refineries retool for summer-blend fuels between peak heating oil season and peak summer drive season. In fact, the draw reported last night, if confirmed today by the EIA, would represent the largest draw for the third week of March since 1996!

This week's historically high API draw comes at the heels of another major total oil report from last week of 4.5 million barrels:

Furthermore, the record draws continue despite the recent surge in U.S. oil production in January, which was a delayed result of rig count surge in 2H17:

Because the U.S. oil rig count has remained relatively stable since 3Q17, I expect U.S. oil production growth rate to abate, while the absolute level of oil production continues to increase throughout the year.

The above is an important point, and it is a logical result of the high decline rates of shale oil wells, especially between Months 2 and 12. The following graph from Art Berman shows one example using data from Sanchez Energy:

Notice that, although newer wells have higher initial production due to more sophisticated completion methods, they also exhibit steeper decline curves following the second month of production.

In other words, the recent surge in U.S. oil production is a direct result of intense completion methods combined and a surge in drilling, but the reality of shale well decline rates is catching up starting in March.

Bottom Line

Markets move in ebbs and flows as bulls and bears stick to their arguments and data proves one side or another right or wrong from time to time. If the U.S. oil production growth abates, as I expect, which would lead to an even further acceleration in inventory draws starting now, the next three to six months are bound to be the oil bull heaven.

