Frontier Communications:  What Does Q4 2017 Revenue And Earnings Tell Us?

Debt repayment in 2017 did not meet expectations and needs to turn around in 2018, given the dividend elimination.

Revenue decline appears to be on a glidepath to its historical 1% per quarter rate of decline, certainly not great but better than recent performance since the CTF Acquisition.

In the recent article on Frontier Communications (FTR) titled "Frontier Communications: 2018 and Beyond", a forecast for 4Q'17 results was provided. With the time of the earnings report for 4Q'17 having come and gone, we can compare the actual outcome of the 4Q'17 earnings report with the forecast, to see how well (or poorly) the methodology is working.

A central question about FTR is the ability to repay debt in the upcoming years and whether the "mountain of debt" can be paid down sufficiently to create confidence in the ability of FTR to become a sustainable enterprise. Indeed, the element in the earnings report that gained the most attention, the elimination of the dividend, is a step taken to help address this "mountain of debt" and confirms the importance of this issue.

The approach employed in this series of articles was to create a forecasting model to be able to project how much cash will be generated over the upcoming five year period to determine whether Frontier can "keep up" with the maturities. As part of that evaluation, a forecast for 4Q'17 was made, published in the referenced earlier article and again provided here:

(Estimated and projected from 3Q'17 SEC filing for Frontier Communications found here)

As it turned out, this quarter was (another) "kitchen sink" quarter, with a number of other non-recurring items included in the earnings report. To be sure, many companies are reporting one-time adjustments to adapt to the new tax law, so Frontier doing likewise is no surprise. However, headline losses were north of $1B, not due solely to tax law adjustments but also due to a massive goodwill impairment. In the analysis below, I have stripped out the non-recurring items to reflect the operating results that I am attempting to model, then comparing the two here:

(Estimated and projected from 3Q'17 SEC filing for Frontier Communications)

It was necessary to make estimates about assignment of taxes to non-recurring items as well as the remaining operations items, with the taxes remaining to impact Operating Income being likewise estimated. However, once one moves down to the cash flow elements, the estimates cancel out, allowing one to do an analytical cash balance in the cash flow sections.

A purpose of this article is to reflect the author's current views of each of these items as a prelude to adjusting the model to reflect the latest learnings from this quarter. While I am in the process of adjusting the model, I don't believe that the output of the updated model will differ significantly from the last one, with the exception of the elimination of the dividend. Other adjustments (slightly lower EBITDA margin than modeled, higher capital expenditures, potentially lower interest expense) will be more than offset by the "freeing up" of cash through the elimination of the dividend.

We discuss each line item below.

"Takeaways" from the quarter are provided at the end of the article.

Revenue:

The REVENUE section represents a summary of the blog published earlier on March 8th, 2018, found here.

In earlier articles, including the "2018 and Beyond" article cited above, a regression analysis on the revenue decline forecasts future revenues based upon recent historical trends and regression to the mean. The output of that analysis is found here (again, as published in the earlier article):

(Estimated and projected from 3Q'17 SEC filing for Frontier Communications & earlier filings)

Earlier (actual) revenue declines are indicated in the blue dots, the resulting regression is shown by the blue, dotted line and forecasts for future quarters are shown in orange. From analysis of underlying trends in revenue, a forecast for the 4Q'17 had been generated using a premise of 1.5% decline, or a projected revenue of $2,217M, reasonably consistent with the regression line shown above.

As we found out in late February, revenue for the 4Q'17 was reported to be $2,217M. The updated chart is found here with the updated regression line reflected:

(4Q'17 data provided in 4Q'17 SEC filing for Frontier Communications, found here, as well as earlier filings)

The revenue decline regression line moved slightly with this latest input (as only actual, not forecast, data are used to generate it) and is shown as adjusted in this chart. Note that it converges on a 1% revenue decline by 2Q'18:

(4Q'17 data provided in 4Q'17 SEC filing for Frontier Communications as well as earlier filings)

I have argued for a year that revenue declines would abate once the company had an opportunity to integrate and align the assets into their company. At that point, I expected Frontier to return to their historical level of revenue decline, 1% qoq. Others have argued, based upon an average of revenue decline hovering at about 2.7% (post CTF acquisition through 3Q'17 results), that it will remain much higher The latest revenue data point provides increased confidence that revenue decline is indeed on a glidepath towards the lower 1% qoq declines and will not remain at 2+%. It is on this premise that I will base future modeling work.

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin:

There were a number of substantial non-recurring items in the fourth quarter result: a substantial goodwill impairment, an adjustment anticipating the new tax regime and a small amount of cost related to the repairs made in the fourth quarter as a result of the hurricanes (which occured late in the 3Q). I adjusted the EBITDA numbers to evaluate the on-going performance (which are very different than the numbers that Frontier reports as "adjusted EBITDA") excluding non-recurring cost. It is important to distinguish this EBITDA from the "adjusted EBITDA" employed by the company to remove some non-operating but recurring costs, an approach with which I disagree.

On the basis of improvements in the 3Q, I had adjusted the on-going EBITDA margin upwards a tick. Apparently, that was a tick too much as I estimated EBITDA at 3% higher than what the company delivered. I had forecasted $876M versus $838 as reported and $851M excluding $13M in storm repairs (which were not included in the forecasting process).

Now evaluating the on-going EBITDA margin since the CTF acquisition, one sees a reasonably consistent pattern in EBITDA margin:

(Data table developed by the author from a series of SEC filings by Frontier)

I will adjust the EBITDA margin downward to 0.385 before adjusting for the remaining cost reduction impact from the $350M cost reductions to be delivered by the end of the 2Q'18, as discussed below.

FTR had reported that they had already delivered on $190M annualized or $48M/quarter of cost reductions (which suggested to me that the EBITDA margin should have been incrementally higher, thus my higher EBITDA forecast). However, there remains $160M annualized, or $40M quarterly, in remaining cost reductions to be delivered in the next two quarters. I will be adjusting the model to reflect $20M (half of the remaining objective) in EBITDA margin improvement in the 1Q and the total remaining improvement of $40M in improvement in the 2Q'18. This suggests the EBITDA margin is plateauing at 0.40 after the second quarter (at which time the $350M cost reduction program should have been completely implemented).

Depreciation and Amortization:

Depreciation and Amortization were reported for 2017 to be:

(Data table developed by author from information found in 4Q'17 SEC filing by Frontier Communications)

I did not find a breakdown of the quarterly Depreciation and Amortization for the quarter, nor could I find a cash flow breakdown by quarter of depreciation and amortization as I could in the 2Q'17 report. The Depreciation and Amortization factors calculated here are slightly lower than the ones used in the model to this point (earlier rates appeared a bit higher) and will be adjusted to reflect these numbers.

I calculated the annualized rate of depreciation and amortization by using the mid-point (end 2Q;17) PPE for depreciation and Intangible Assets for amortization. The annualized rate and the quarterly rate (the fourth root of the annualized rate) are provided in the table.

It should be noted that the Amortization of Intangible Assets has been weighing significantly on the earnings (but not cash), with this amortization rate appearing to me to be more aggressive than normal. The upshot of this is that it puts a substantially greater burden on short-term earnings results, but will deplete the Intangible Assets more quickly, resulting in faster earnings improvement (through amortization reductions) in the intermediate to long-term.

With an annual Amortization Rate of 29.3% annually on Intangible Assets, this puts a burden on 2018 earnings of about $604M which represents, on 104.1M shares, a hit of $5.80/share. For 2017, this burden on a smaller number of shares (pre-conversion of the Preferred Stock) represented about $8.91/share. Compare this to reported losses of about $1 a share or less to calibrate oneself on the outsized impact of this cost element.

Given the rapid amortization rate, the remaining Intangible Assets are being exhausted at a rapid rate (obviously, about 29% of remaining assets per year); as such, the amortization burden on earnings will be disappearing at a similar 29% rate. As stated above, this will enable the earnings to improve as amortization depletes the remaining Intangible Assets. Unfortunately, this has no impact on cash generation.

Interest Expense:

For interest expense, I do not add back in the small interest earned as it is variable quarter to quarter. This enables the model to forecast at or just slightly below what is expected to be delivered. In addition, adjusting for a small change might make the model less, not more, reliable.

Adjusting for the small amount of interest earned, modeled interest paid approximated actual interest paid.

Going forward, as the company begins to buy back debt, forecasting interest rates may become more challenging and a source for higher error in forecasted cash flow.

Operating Income & Taxes:

Given the substantial non-recurring items in the report, the Operating Income represented a small difference between a number of huge numbers, making it susceptible to being pushed around by small changes in assumptions.

Here is the calculation to get the Operating Income as shown here:

(Data table developed by author from information found in 4Q'17 SEC filings by Frontier Communications)

I wanted to be looking at the lower end of the OI range, so I erred on the side of minimizing use of any tax benefits to calculate OI. I also left in some smaller one-time items like storm damage ($13M) as I am sure there are other puts and takes that are pushing around Operating Income of that magnitude in the opposite direction which I would not be taking out. Taking into account storm damage would have pushed OI to -$37M. Adding the tax benefit (non-cash) on that number would have pushed OI up to -$24M, a smaller loss.

Whether -$24M or -$50M, the modeled result remained reasonably in the range of the actual Operating Income reported.

It is worth noting that this range represents a range of loss per share of $0.30-$0.63/share. For perspective, if one uses the share counts after conversion of the preferred (FTRPR) shares, this represents a loss per share of $0.23-0.48/share. Either way, this represents reduced losses over recent results. Comparing the substantial impact of amortization to this level of per-share losses also shows the leverage that amortization has on earnings at this point.

Combine reduced current losses, rapidly declining amortization "costs" and expected, additional cost reductions coming in the next quarter, one should see positive, albeit small, earnings for Frontier by the 3Q'18 for the underlying business. Frontier should have positive earnings from operations (setting aside any non-recurring items) for the full year 2018 as well, but again, they will be small relative to the scale of Frontier (est. $75M for the full year at this point).

Cash Flow from Operations:

Cash Flow from Operations as reported of $665M was substantially above my modeled result of $528M. However much a positive sign this might be, it was a false spring. Cash Flow from Operations was boosted by a non-repeatable $117M benefit in Accounts Payable and other current liabilities, offset by an increase in $39M in Accounts Receivable. However, over the long run, these metrics converge to target levels, so benefits or deficits received in a quarter are offset in previous or future quarters by the opposite effect; therefore, these factors do not impact the long-run cash generation ability positively or negatively except where they start significantly lower or higher than the target level.

Pulling out this short-term benefit (which will need to be paid back in a later quarter or was paid for in an earlier quarter), one now has an actual Cash Flow from Operations of $548M, about 3.7% higher than the forecasted number of $528M.

Cash Flow Used in Investing:

I took a mind-reading class in the fourth grade and made a "D". Therefore, I did not foresee that the leadership of Frontier Communications would blow through their capex budget and spend $323M in capex in the 4Q'17. I am sure that they would claim that some of this spending "doesn't count", but in my book, a penny spent is a penny spent.

FTR spent $1,154M in capital expenditures for Business Operations in 2017, but spent an additional $34M in capex for Business Integration, totalling $1,188M for 2017. As of the 3Q'17 report, FTR had spent $865M, with $846M capex spent for operations and $19M spent on integration. I am also not sure if this includes an additional $23M additional storm-damage capex which I found in the 8K preceeding the 10K, so the total could be as high as $364M. Even at the lower spending level, Frontier blew through the high end of their budget, at least as I look at it.

There is a vigorous debate about how much of the capex is being spent on maintenance and how much is being spent on growth. Frontier is currently spending 13% of revenue on capex, 1% above my modeled factor of 12% (and Morningstar's).

Two points:

I will adjust the model to reflect a lucky 13% being spent upon capex going forward.

With the dividend eliminated, there are only three alternative uses of cash: one can repay debt, one can invest in new assets with capex spending or one can waste the money. Based upon the financial notes in the SEC filing, Frontier is paying an average coupon of 8.1% on their debt. Therefore, repayment of debt offers an "investor" a guaranteed return of 8.1% on that choice. I believe that it is incumbent upon Frontier's leadership to articulate the return on the capex to demonstrate that it is providing at least an 8.1% return on capex spent going forward for capex targeting "growth" or "improvement". Otherwise, redirect unproductive capex to an investment delivering 8.1%; that is, redirect it to debt reduction.

Cash Flow Used in Financing Activities:

Of course, the big news in this section is the elimination of the dividend. Starting immediately in this quarter, that will provide an additional $47.1M a quarter for the next two quarters. Starting in 3Q'17, the "benefit" of this decision will increase, given the increased share count post-conversion of the preferred shares, to $62.5M a quarter or about $250M annually. This will add significant cash flow available to repay debt to the already large amount available. In principle, this should enable the company to begin to redeem large amounts of debt, given the addition of this $250M to an already substantial sum of FCF.

However, some commentators have questioned in posts whether they are doing that to a sufficient degree. So I took the FCF the way that I calculate it (Cash Flow from Operations minus any changes in working capital minus capex minus preferred dividend, with no other adjustments), which was $655M for 2017, and compared it to net debt reduction. We have heard about this or that debt being recalled, but if they borrow to do that, net debt is not going down.

(Table developed by information obtained from the 4Q'17 by Frontier Communications)

For 2017, I find that the effort to reduce debt is not very impressive, even with all the fanfare. While long-term debt has decreased by $590M (close to the FCF available so that would be OK), one finds that long-term debt due within one year has increased by $293M, offsetting half of the perceived benefit of LT debt reduction. In addition, cash has decreased by another $160M. So the initial perceived benefit of a $590M LT debt reduction, through increased debt becoming current and reduction in cash position, melts to a $137 benefit, net net. This represents a small fraction of FCF actually being dedicated to debt reduction of about 21%.

So if the amount of debt "fell short" of the FCF, where did it go? Going into the model, I looked at the 2017 potential for debt reduction after all other expenses. As it turned out, there was only $189M of "Cash Available for Debt Reduction" given the hole dug in the 1Q'17 with a negative "Cash Available for Debt Reduction " of $205M. Therefore, paying down a net $137M in debt when only $189M is remains available for that purpose is not so far off.

If Frontier leadership and the board are going to regain the confidence of investors, they will need to do a much better job of converting cash generation into debt reduction, especially since the dividend has been eliminated. With an estimated $750M in FCF (with the elimination of the burden of $250M due to the elimination of the dividend), Frontier should be able to reduce the net debt load (LT debt plus "current" LT debt plus increase in cash) by that same $750M. Since leadership has decided to raise the stakes on debt reduction with the elimination of the dividend, anything less should be viewed by the market as a failure and will be by me.

Free Cash Flow:

I had predicted FCF of $740M for 2017 in the earlier referenced article (or commentary related to it). It came in at $655, an $85M shortfall. A higher than expected capex of $57M reduces the gap to $28M, with the remaining differences being storm-related costs ($13M), which were not included in the forecast, and a $25M short-fall in EBITDA after that adjustment.

Next Steps:

I am taking the learnings from the latest earnings report and using them to upgrade the model. This will enable both the author and the reader to see more clearly the ability (or lack of ability) to address the large debt redemption challenge facing Frontier.

However, even without that model being present, one can review the charts in the earlier article referenced above to see the significance of a dividend cut would have been if it were done in 2019. However, that step has already been taken, adding another $250M in debt reduction capacity. With the elimination of the dividend, the full ca. $750M of FCF should be available in 2018 for debt reduction.

However, the model can only show what leadership has the capacity to do, not what it will do. If the right financial discipline is not in place to ensure that:

The $1.2B in capex is generating a return at or better than debt reduction and only spending capex where that is true and

The remaining $750M or so in FCF is utilized with a laser-focus on NET debt reduction

then it matters not what they make if they are not prepared to use that cash flow wisely.

Takeaways from the First Quarter Report:

Results from the 4Q'17 report:

Revenue declined by 1.5%, reported to be the consensus number (even as the number of commentators sticking with a 2+% decline forecast appear to be in the majority), EBITDA margins appear to be headed towards 40% (up from the current 38.5%) by the 2Q'18, slightly less than had been modeled previously. Taxes will make little difference going forward, with the company predicting a $25M cash benefit from taxes, Capex is running higher than previously modeled, now running at 13% of revenue versus a 12% modeled level, Net debt repayment for 2017 was $139M (considering LT debt simply moved to current status and impact on cash holdings), and Management finally "dropped the next shoe" by eliminating the dividend.

My conclusions from the 4Q'17 report:

Revenue appears on a "glidepath" towards the historical 1% decline. While this latest data point does not constitute proof that we will arrive at that level, it does strengthen the argument that the trend is down and not sideways from 2+% revenue declines. For those prognosticators arguing the higher levels, I believe it is now incumbent upon them to make a case for that continuing, higher revenue decline as the quantitative case using ALL of the revenue data indicating lower revenue declines appears to me to be pretty strong that it is headed lower. EBITDA margins (using "real", not "Adjusted EBITDA" as reported by the company) are converging on a number a bit lower than my previous forecasts. While the company, according to its reports, are on-schedule with the 4350M cost reduction, I had understood that it would be a net cost reduction, not spent elsewhere. This will become clearer in the next two earnings reports to see whether the $350M is a net cost reduction or simply a cost reduction where the money is spent elsewhere. Amortization rates are high, which hurts earnings in the short run, but through depletion of the Intangible Assets, will result in lower amortization costs in the intermediate to long run. This will result in positive earnings much sooner than I believe is expected by the market (i.e., in the 3Q'18 and as soon as the 2Q'18). Unfortunately, this will have essentially no impact on cash generation. The company appears intent on continuing capital spending at a very high rate of 13% of revenue. It remains to be seen whether the cash to be delivered by the dividend reduction is used here in lieu of debt reduction. Either way, it is incumbent upon the board and the leadership to articulate the financial benefits from this level of capital spending as, to this point, it is hard to see any financial benefit. Alternative use of cash delivers a guaranteed 8.1%, so higher risk investments in growth need to be shown to deliver that return or higher. The company has been silent on the capital returns to date. Debt redemption to this point has been disappointing and needs to be a focus of the leadership and board going forward. As the company will have a capacity to repay about $750M in debt in 2018, we need to see $750M in debt disappear during that time on a NET basis. While it appears that the company is doing what it needs to do to push out maturities and buy time to get the benefit of the strong cash flow (especially after the dividend cut), we need to see a NET improvement in the balance sheet in 2018. The company could do themselves a favor by moving to simply, more clear reporting of numbers that represent the status of the company rather than trying to spin the numbers. EBITDA instead of adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt Redemption rather Debt Redemption and Returns on Capital could help market participants feel more confident about the directions selected by leadership and the board. Even those constructive on this name, as I am, are a bit uneasy about this communication. I plan to update my model, making the adjustments as indicated above. A preliminary look at the model does not suggest anything different than the last three iterations: FTR will have the cash available to "run the table" on senior unsecured debt redemptions going forward through 2022. The model will include the additional cash from the dividend reduction and a reduced demand upon cash through any refinancing of short term maturities as announced recently. I am holding off release of the results until I can get a report on the short-term maturities that will be redeemed.

Bottom Line:

I continue to hold my FTRPR position and am looking for opportunities to add to my PIY position as cash becomes available. As I have reported in the past, I intend to hold my FTRPR position through to conversion and beyond.

I continue to believe that experienced, long-term value investors can secure very high returns on Frontier Communications over the long run as debt is reduced and a clearer view of the future is articulated. Even without buybacks and even without a dividend, the capital investment (if managed properly) and the redemption of debt should continue to increase assets underlying each common share. It is worth noting that, using the expected 104.1M shares outstanding after the conversion, that 2018 should result in:

$1,150M in capital expenditures, or about $11/share plus

$750M in debt redemption, adding $7.20/share in assets to the balance sheet

Resulting in combined benefits per share of $18/share on shares costing $6.83/share as I write this line (Quote from Yahoo Finance mid-day on 03/20/2018)

If you buy, sip don't gulp, as underlying value does not yet appear to be the basis for market prices and market pricing can be going in any direction, as it has over the past year. At some point, however, underlying value and assets will make a difference. Clearly, we are not yet at that point.

No guarantees or representations are made. The Owl is not a registered investment adviser and does not provide specific investment advice. The information is for informational purposes only. You should always consult an investment adviser.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTRPR PIY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.