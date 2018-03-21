Market Volatility Bulletin: Credit Suisse Attempts To Wade Through Legal Troubles

The term structure is flat, but I argue this favors the short-vol stance.

Legal issues continue to weigh on the industry, alongside suggestions and thoughts from those in and around the vol ETP products.

The roller-coaster ride for equities continues, but perhaps there is a meaningful catalyst for increased calm in Wednesday's press conference led by Chair Powell.

Market Intro

CNBC: Tuesday close

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) took a rather dramatic path beginning with Monday's pre-open.

Bloomberg Economic Calendar (Thursday truncated)

The FOMC is set to deliver its announcement on Wednesday at 2PM EST, with Chair Powell set to deliver his first press conference.

While the likelihood of a hike is close to 100%, the commentary and even demeanor of the new Chair will no doubt be closely scrutinized.

ETP Legal Drama

Credit Suisse's CEO on the company's restructuring efforts from CNBC

The first 90 seconds of the video above are about the performance of CS. The rest of the video speaks to more macro outlook and perhaps investors having gotten ahead of themselves in part due to a low-vol environment.

The CNBC piece quotes the interviewee, Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam, as follows:

When asked if he thought that regulators should step in to monitor the issuance of such ETNs to retail investors, Thiam said that was a question for them. "As a company we've been hyper clear … what the risks are. Really it's a matter for regulators whether they need to stop retail investors from investing in those."

From the same piece:

Speaking to CNBC, Thiam said it was Janus, not Credit Suisse, that provided estimates of the notes' value. He also pointed to financial services firm S&P, which he said published the price. In two lawsuits filed last week, investors sued Credit Suisse as well as its service provider Janus Index & Calculation Services - a unit of asset manager Janus Henderson. "(That) people will sue us for something we're not in charge of, it's hard to understand," Thiam said.

I encourage you to read the article for yourself to craft your own view.

Mark Longo of theoptionsinsider weighed in on the Feb. 5 blow-up in an interview with TBOT reader and former CBOE pit trader David Lincoln.

There appears to be some movement and tremors on the legal front as it concerns mismanagement of these products. Vance Harwood cited an executive summary by Securities Litigation and Consulting Group that speaks to the potential for liability surrounding the blow-up.

My opinion is that while there could be some modest settlements, the overall result will be much in keeping with what iconstockkilledme has to share.

In the mean time, the legal battles are likely in early innings.

Term Structure

Realized equity vol at both the 10- and 30-day points is now below 20. While Monday's price action demonstrated that equities may not have seen their way through all trouble, spot VIX is trading very much within the guidelines of recent historical vol.

Specifically spot trades at a healthy premium to the 10-day realized, which suggests that there is potentially a decent volatility risk premium on offer, and room for vol to fall (SVXY).

With the Fed's rate announcement all but certain, the commentary surrounding the decision will be scrutinized. It seems that multi-day rallies get sacked in a matter of minutes since early February (UVXY, VXX). Now the question stands whether Chair Powell will act as a calming force or as an added factor of turbulence.

The VX term structure looks fairly neutrally positioned on that open question, but my opinion is the flat structure given the recent equity action suggests that VX traders are looking for vol to calm down. Put differently, if vol traders were really concerned, I believe the curve would be backwardated with a very large VRP between spot and realized. We're just not seeing it.

Conclusion

In response to a point I'd made about both ZIV and VXZ going down last month, there were a couple interesting excerpts that I thought merited reader attention.

Thank you for reading and for enriching the educational quality of these pieces through worthwhile Q&A.

