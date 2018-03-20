Nordic American Tankers Investors Ask: What Is The Suezmax Outlook?

Here we take a closer look at the Suezmax class macro outlook and by doing so will hopefully gain a bit of insight into Nordic as well as other companies.

Nordic has a large retail shareholder base and also owns a pure Suezmax fleet that mostly participates in the spot market.

Following the release of my updated macro outlook for the crude tanker VLCC class, I had a few readers ask questions regarding Nordic American Tankers and the Suezmax class.

Overview

Following the release of my updated macro outlook for the crude tanker VLCC class, I had a few readers message me with questions regarding Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT). Nordic is a popular name among retail investors and owns a pure Suezmax fleet that mostly participates in the spot market. Here we take a closer look at the Suezmax class macro outlook and by doing so will hopefully gain a bit of insight into the business environment Nordic faces, as well as other companies.

Other companies engaged in the ownership of Suezmax crude tankers include Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN), Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO), Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL), Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK), International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW), and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP).

Background

As expected, from the start of 2016 a bearish environment has engulfed the Suezmax class of crude tankers and pressure has continued to mount. Suezmaxes were long projected to be in the worst position due to a very thick orderbook, creating the worst oversupply situation of any class in the crude tanker segment. But other negative issues have surfaced and are beginning to take their toll.

Rates

Since the start of 2016, time charter equivalent rates have plunged from the high $40k level down to levels not seen in almost five years.

Source: VesselsValue

On March 1st, TCE rates were just $3,103/day, which isn't even enough to cover a third of industry average OPEX. These rates come as the segment is entering seasonal weakness. Meaning, if history is a guide, things will likely get worse in the coming months.

Source: Weber Week 7 Tanker Report

The blue line represents 2016 rates, the gray line is 2017, and the orange is 2018. Notice the continuing contraction year over year. In previous years, the seasonal downtrend remained intact until late July before seeing a reversal thanks to the summer driving season, followed by a seasonal demand bump brought on by winter weather.

The current downturn is easy to predict as refinery maintenance season means less crude is sourced, vessel availability increases, and rates fall.

Demolition Potential

Let's forget for the moment about one relic of a ship, the 1979 Seakay Spirit, a US built and flagged vessel kept on the water likely due to the Jones Act.

Below is a graph depicting the number of vessels on the water by year built going up to 2002. This grouping is selected since it would represent what many consider a high scrapping scenario, where vessels 18 years of age or older are recycled, and would bring us up to 2020 which is when much of that high scrapping might take place due to the 2020 Sulfur Cap which would result in higher operating costs or extensive retrofitting investments.

Source: Data Courtesy of VesselsValue - Chart by James Catlin

There are 116 vessels currently on the water that will be 18 years or older by the time 2020 comes around. That's the good news. The bad news is that all those may not be headed to the scrapyard.

If history is a guide, Suezmaxes facing terrible markets typically have an average demo age of around 20-22 years. 2012 was a horrific year for crude tankers and during that time these averages held their ground.

A lot has been made over the decision by owners to put older vessels through the special survey process, which shows intent to keep them in service for the near future, at least 2.5 years if they are fifteen years or older and wish to retain certification. Special surveys are not cheap, and they grow more costly and frequent as a vessel ages.

According to VesselsValue over the past year, starting January 1st of 2017 to be precise, 36 vessels built in 2002 or earlier have undergone the special survey process. In fact, vessels well into their 20s have undergone this process even in this loss making environment. Once again, only 13 vessels in that same age group were sent for scrap over this same period.

Many have trouble reconciling why owners would undergo this costly special survey process in order to keep tonnage on the water when rates were at or heading to sub-OPEX territory. It's this type of behavior that has led to overly optimistic scrapping assumptions over the past couple years as owners have failed to exercise the same kind of decision making that analysts expect.

But these older vessels, which are unencumbered by debt, will likely be the first ones to return to profitability once the market does begin to recover. Additionally, they help to lower the overall breakeven rate of the entire fleet.

So how many demolitions will materialize through 2020? The consensus seems to suggest that approximately 40-50. But maybe we are asking the wrong question. After all, it's not a question of returning to those sub-$40k levels at this point. It's more about becoming profitable again. Therefore, it's noteworthy that Weber believes "the difference between 22 and 38 phase‐outs during 2018 for earnings could be as much as $13,000/day."

Ton Miles and Trade Flows

Aside from the supply side issue, the Suezmax class is also facing some demand side hurdles. Here is a summary of just a couple factors discussed in this section of the full report.

Year-over-year ton mile demand figures paint a very negative picture. VesselsValue data shows that in January of 2017, the Suezmax fleet logged 248.46 bn dwt of nautical miles traveled. In January of 2018, that number had fallen to 239.15 bn dwt nautical miles traveled, representing -8% in ton mile demand growth. Over that same period, the fleet grew by over 9%.

Source: VesselsValue

In fact, it looks as though ton mile demand growth has been trending lower after peaking in March of 2017, with vessel supply outpacing ton mile demand growth.

So the next logical question would be why is this happening?

As many know, West Africa makes up a significant portion of Suezmax loadings. Though 2017 posted some nice gains following years of declines, that situation looks to be capped as political turmoil and OPEC cuts look to stifle any further growth.

Nigeria is a main source of Suezmax loadings along with Libya to a lesser degree. Both Libya and Nigeria were originally exempt from cutting supply because output was down already from unrest, and have said output would not grow this year.

In fact, Bloomberg reports:

Libya’s oil exports from the Mellitah terminal will be “modified” after protests disrupted production at the key El-Feel deposit for the first time in two months, putting the OPEC nation’s crude production at risk of a decline again.

The Nigeria to USA route has been the second greatest contributor to ton mile demand since the start of 2015, growing significantly as US production collapsed due to low oil prices. But the recent rise in crude oil prices has inspired a resurgence of US production which has in turn started to impact this route yet again. During the last US production boom (mid-2012 to the end of 2014), this route saw a massive decline, well over 90% in terms of ton mile demand. The latest data points to this situation unfolding again.

This increasing US production coupled with OPEC cuts also threatens other major Suezmax routes such as those originating from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Russia as well as sweet crude imported from Angola.

Conclusion

Below is the overall macro conclusion for the Suezmax class. Thoughts on Nordic American Tankers can be found in the full report.

Given already lackluster demolition numbers, the fact that approximately a quarter of expected deliveries have already taken place making high levels of slippage unlikely, a greater-than-anticipated snap back in US crude production mitigating the need for imports, ongoing high compliance levels for production quotas out of OPEC, continuing unrest in key exporting countries, global inventories that are still high, etc., it's not just the orderbook creating problems in the Suezmax segment anymore for 2018.

Yes, the deliveries are set to trail off in 2019 if orders can remain under control. But if history is a guide these deliveries will alter the market for years to come. For example, the last ordering binge saw vessels hitting the water finally trail off toward the end of 2012 after four years of high deliveries, but it wasn't until December of 2014 when rates actually began to recover. It took the market approximately two years to digest the oversupply and this situation looks similar in terms of percentages and duration.

The only hope going forward is that a significant number of vessels will be scrapped hastening a recovery. But again, history shows us that similar rates were seen during late 2010-2014 and failed to prompt owners to part with enough tonnage to allow for a meaningful correction.

Therefore, until we see a material change in the situation the outlook for the Suezmax market remains perhaps the worst of any class. Owners and investors will continue to feel the pinch with factors now extending well beyond the trouble seen from the orderbook.

Thank you for reading and I welcome all questions/comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.